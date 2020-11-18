Altice USA (ATUS) just reported its third-quarter earnings and they were, on the whole... adequate. Altice's earnings, especially cash flow, were somewhat inflated by a complete lack of federal income tax, but even when that starts to change next year, the company showed some signs of emerging from its debt-fueled earnings somnolence. Some questions still remain, however.

Video Continues To Lose Its Luster

For a while now, Altice USA management has continued to talk up Video as a business, even as accelerating pay-TV losses throughout the industry have shifted the focus to high-speed broadband. Over the summer, management argued that, "we continue to have a very, very attractive video customer base in terms of aging and profitability."

But it's getting harder and harder to see that in the numbers. Although the company continues to - barely - earn more revenue from Video than from Broadband, that should not be interpreted as casting any doubt on Broadband's central role in the company's future. Video revenues of $867 million saw $631 million go right back out the door in programming expenses, i.e., payments to content providers. Thus, Video's gross margin is already down to 25% before taking any account of equipment costs, infrastructure maintenance, or sales & administrative expenses. If even one-quarter of the depreciation, amortization, and other direct costs are attributed to the Video segment, Video's margins are wiped out completely.

Altogether Altice, like most cable companies, seems content to more or less break-even on Video.

To the extent that Altice did have a second profit center to go along with broadband, the company hopes it would be Altice Mobile, their wireless service. In my last article, I talked about how Altice had made a bold move in wireless that could potentially make it a major player within its cable footprint area; but I also expressed some skepticism that the company could keep the offer going, given the tight margins. I will first update my wireless analysis and then turn to Broadband, Altice's real cash cow.

Throttling Back Mobile

As I said, Altice came out of the gate storming a year ago. As I noted at the time, it offered something close to the service offerings of the Big Three owner-operator networks, and it charged only about half of their prices to do it. I couldn't quite figure out how management expected to make that work.

Turns out, maybe they didn't quite have it figured out, either. In September, Altice finally bowed to the inevitable and launched some "exciting" new offers. Like most exciting offers, it was actually a price hike. In addition to raising the price of its Unlimited data plan by $10 per month (which by itself would have been more than defensible, considering the disparity with even the operator-owned networks), Altice also clipped the wings of the Unlimited plan by modifying its throttling policy to:

1) kick in at a far-earlier threshold, 20 GB instead of 50 GB, matching Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter's (CHTR) throttling thresholds and far below the thresholds of the Big Three owner-operators

2) throttle all video streaming data to Standard Definition, even under that threshold

These changes had the expected impact on Altice's consumer appeal, with mobile dropping to just 18,000 net adds in the recently completed quarter as their offers became far, far less competitive with the Big Three. Altice's mobile plans remain more customer-friendly than Xfinity and Spectrum, however. They still charge far lower prices for unlimited data than any other provider, and overages on their finite-data plans are far more reasonably priced, at "only" $6 per GB compared to Xfinity's astronomical $15.

Despite this, I see Altice Mobile as far less significant to the company going forward, under these new terms. After all, consumers don't care that you're outperforming half the competition if the other half of the competition is outperforming you. The drastic decline in subscriber additions is especially worrisome considering Altice didn't even make these changes until late in the quarter. Assuming the prior-quarter trends - 34,000 net growth - had been continuing up until that point, mobile growth must have come to a screeching halt and perhaps even gone into reverse immediately following that announcement.

Mobile Prospects

Altice CEO Dexter Goei has been very clear that he does not see Altice Mobile as a loss-leader for broadband. Rather, he wants to make it into a profitable segment in its own right, alongside broadband and presumably a superior profit center to video, whose margins are for most cable providers all but gone now.

Presumably, what gives the CEO the confidence to make this statement is that Goei is counting on the fact that Altice Mobile isn't just another cable MVNO, which is generally intended to simply reduce churn and prevent broadband defections. In other words, unlike Altice, Charter and Comcast probably would be happy just to see their MVNOs break even. But those companies have relatively high-priced deals with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) for their network access. Goei is counting on Altice's deal with Sprint, which is structured somewhat differently, to produce an actual profit center.

He may be putting a few too many eggs in that basket. The heart of the Sprint-Altice deal was an agreement to cooperate on the deployment of a small army of small cell base stations to augment the Sprint network. These small cells would be overlaid on Altice's cable network, providing backhaul and distribution faster than Sprint could achieve it on its own.

More than a year after launch, the small cells should have made real progress by now. And yet, it would seem they haven't. Because Sprint and Altice share those small cells, the deployment should have been improving Sprint's network (now about to be dismantled by T-Mobile) as fast as it was improving Altice's. And yet prior to the merger, analysts found no real evidence that Sprint's network had improved even with the deployments, raising questions about how effective Altice's small cells really were. And without an effective small cell strategy, it raises questions of how effective Altice's mobile strategy can possibly be.

A Framework To Measure Investment

Assuming, then, that neither Video nor Mobile is going to be major profit centers for the foreseeable future, the focus turns, as for most cable companies today, to the Broadband side. And on the Broadband side, the focus is now less on adding customers - though Altice and most cable companies continue to do that, too - and more on up-tiering, as increasing penetration of streaming services drives more and more households to seek ever higher speeds.

Altice USA's future, therefore, will depend on whether it can drive sufficient up-tiering to overcome its considerable debt burden. While debt servicing's share of EBITDA has fallen from the over 80% of last year, well over half of Altice's operating income continues to go to servicing debt.

At a P/E of over a hundred, currently, the question becomes what penetration of gigabit Altice will need to justify its current price and provide any upside.

Latest Broadband Stats

Altice offers an unusually high level of transparency on its broadband business.

Altice USA is now seeing average download speeds of 262 Mbps in their broadband customer base. 60% of the customer base remains at 200 Mbps or below. If 60% of customers are 200 or below and around 6% of customers are at 940 Mbps (the technical specification for gigabit), then the remaining 34% would be averaging 251 Mbps. That's assuming that the entire 60% are at exactly 200 Mbps. Some of them are doubtless below that, so that pushes the estimate for the middle band up. Altogether, they're probably right around the average consumption.

Data consumption now averages 420 GB per month, with 530 GB per month from broadband-only households.

Altice reported 5.04 million unique relationships (i.e., households) and 3.04 million video households. Roughly 14% of Altice's households don't have Internet service, but if we assume the proportionate breakdown of video service in those households is the same, then roughly 40% of Altice's broadband households are non-video, i.e., broadband only. That means that "double play" households are consuming just under 350 GB per month.

A Paradigm Shift

First of all, I cannot help but note what a paradigm shift this is. Assuming my market segmentation is anywhere near accurate, double play households are now consuming 65% of the bandwidth of broadband-only households. Six years ago, Sandvine was reporting that the median household consumed less than 15% of the bandwidth of the high-usage households.

Granted, it's somewhat of an apples-to-oranges comparison because Sandvine segmented households by percentile (average of top 15% compared to average of middle 70%) while Altice's report segments by product. But even if the comparison is not completely apt, there has clearly been an explosion in demand for high-bandwidth services even among households who elect not to cut the cord.

The significance of this is that gigabit broadband penetration is probably going to increase drastically even among those households who elect to retain pay-TV service. Their streaming media habits are no longer as different from broadband-only households as they once were. And with sub-200 Mbps customers still 10x as common as 1 Gbps customers in their customer base, Altice appears to have considerable runway remaining for up-tiering revenue growth.

Gigabit Is Worth More Than A Bit

That still leaves the question of how much additional revenue such up-tiering might generate.

Altice reported Broadband revenues of $941.237 million in the third quarter. Meanwhile, it finished the quarter with 4.363 million broadband subscribers, after starting the quarter with 4.308 million. Assuming subscriber growth was linear, this pencils out to an average broadband revenue of $72.37 per month. Both of Altice's brands charge $13.50 in equipment fees at all tiers, so the average base price is $58.87.

CEO Goei gave some more detailed color about Broadband during the subsequent earnings call reporting that gigabit penetration had increased from 3.7% to 5.7% Q/Q. Over that same time frame, revenue rose by $21 million while subscribers grew 55,000. Had revenue per subscriber stayed at Q2 levels, it would only have risen by $12 million.

Assuming that the $4.5 million per quarter per percentage point stays constant, it would suggest that each percentage point of gigabit penetration is resulting in a $17.19 per household price hike over the household average. That would line up pretty well with the $75 per month that Optimum charges for gigabit, relative to current ARPU in broadband.

Thus, each percentage point of gigabit penetration pencils out to $18 million in new revenue, most of it flowing through to the bottom line.

Run-Rate Profit Isn't Running Far

Altogether, despite some reductions in debt servicing costs, Altice USA is still well below the income levels it would need to even justify its current share price, much less appreciate further. The good news is with continued Broadband growth it seems to have a pathway to get there.

Through the first nine months of this year, Altice USA has been on a profit annual run-rate of just $140 million. With its market cap north of $17 billion, that would actually take its P/E even higher to almost 125.

Being so highly leveraged, though, it wouldn't take much additional operating income to start bringing that down. In fact, taking the gigabit penetration rate from 6% to 16% would more than double profit without adding a single new Broadband customer. But, of course, all indications are that Altice will continue to add Broadband customers.

What It Would Take

Altogether, to get Altice down to a 25 P/E would require quintupling net income, which in turn would require sextupling operating income to pay the added taxes. That would mean adding either 40 percentage points of gigabit penetration or, assuming an 80% gross margin, just under a million more broadband customers. On both of those numbers, that's probably over the upper end of feasible, but a combination of the two seems realistic.

Remember, however, that is just to justify Altice's current share price. Only gains above those levels would produce sustainable appreciation in the stock.

Investment Summary

Altogether, I see strong potential for Altice to generate considerably more operating income and net profit than it does right now. But it seems that a lot of that has already been priced into the stock. I'm not sure how much upside there is beyond current levels running just off of the Broadband division. The real upside breakthrough for Altice would probably come from making some other division - Video, Mobile, even News & Advertising - considerably more profitable than it currently is. I can't see any imminent prospect of that, though.

I believe Altice is on the right path and making the right choices, but I'm not clear how much upside is left, so I remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.