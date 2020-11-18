The cloud computing sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% without accounting for cloud gaming, which has the potential to grow big-time like social media.

It is a young ETF (inception in December 2019) that is currently focused on investing in productivity-linked cloud-based software companies.

Though sector rotation is going on among investors and value is being preferred overgrowth, Global X Cloud Computing ETF remains a solid long-term growth story.

You have to maintain the balance between fast growth and smooth growth. It's like driving a car and knowing when to balance the gas pedal and the brake. - Guo Guangchang

COVID-19 triggered a massive rally in tech stocks since March 2020, including cloud technology stocks (SaaS, PaaS, etc.). But now, clarity is emerging on virus containment. Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have announced successful vaccines and it seems that it will be a matter of time before the virus is contained.

Despite the runaway rally in techs, Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) gained a modest 61% since its inception in December 2019. The buzz these days is that because the virus will be contained soon, investors are likely to dump techs and move to value stocks.

With sector rotation taking place, is it wise to invest in CLOU at its current price of about $24 as of November 16, 2020? Here is my analysis:

Cloud Computing's X Factor

Virus or no virus, the cloud computing sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2020 and 2025. Sure, COVID-19 increased the rate of cloud technologies adoption, but it doesn't mean that the sector is entirely dependent on COVID-19 for growth.

Source: Markets & Markets

The reasons why the cloud computing sector is estimated to do extremely well are:

Reducing online storage costs, almost-100% uptime, and faster Internet connection speeds are increasing cloud adoption.

Cloud storage reduces security risks (storing high-volume data in local servers is risky)

The growing number of multi-cloud applications is another reason

Most AI and IoT applications need to be on cloud servers to function

Cloud storage reduces networking and server maintenance, staff expenses, and downtime concerns

Larger clients now favor cloud enterprise applications

And then, there is this additional X factor - cloud gaming.

Image: My tweet based on a post in The Lead-Lag report

Newzoo, an esports analytics organization, estimates that the global cloud gaming market will grow from $585 million in 2020 to a humongous $4.8 billion by 2023. That's a CAGR of 186.45%. It's a mind-boggling number and you know what happens when things go viral - look what happened to social media.

I estimate that cloud computing is taking baby steps now and has a long way to go.

CLOU's Portfolio

Source: CLOU's Website

Let us now analyze CLOU's Internals.

As of October 30, 2020, about 86% of CLOU's funds were invested in domestic stocks, and its exposure to Chinese stocks was just 3.5%. I touched on Chinese stocks because there is a possibility of trade-related friction happening in the near term. About 83% of the ETF's holdings were IT-cloud stocks, while the rest were from the cloud-related real estate, manufacturing, consumer discretionary, and communication services sectors.

About 42% of its funds were invested in 10 stocks as of October 30, 2020:

Fastly Inc (FSLY) - offers cloud storage, streaming, CDN, security software XERO LTD (OTCPK:XROLF) - an Australian company that is into cloud-based accounting software Paycom Software (PAYC) - Online payroll and HR software Anaplan (PLAN) - Performance management software Proofpoint (PFPT) - Cybersecurity solutions Paylocity Holding (PCTY) - HR & payroll software Akamai Technologies (AKAM) - CDN, cybersecurity, and developer tools software Workday (WDAY) - Finance, HR, and planning solutions Salesforce.com (CRM) - Client relationship management tools Dropbox (DBX) - Online storage

A quick analysis of CLOU's top 10 holdings suggests that the fund is focused on investing in cloud companies that enhance productivity by providing HR, payroll, CRM, cybersecurity, and planning tools. Investors interested in individual cloud-based solutions stocks can gather plenty of hints by going through CLOU's portfolio.

Other Observations

CLOU is a new entrant in the cloud ETF marketplace and therefore, it does not make sense to compare its momentum or dividend with its peers. A comparison will reveal apples-to-apples data after the ETF completes a couple of years, so I'm letting it go.

The cloud computing space is expected to grow at a scorching pace and CLOU is a growth story. Its current dividend yield of 0.04% is likely to scare away income investors, and rightly so, because it isn't an income ETF - at least, not yet.

CLOU's expense ratio of 0.68% is on par with its peers. It held 36 stocks as of October 2020.

Summing Up

If cloud gaming catches on as estimated, the cloud computing sector will grow at a much faster CAGR than analysts' expectations of 17.5%. Even if cloud gaming does not take off per expectations, there's enough scope for cloud stocks to grow.

Global X is part of the Mirae Asset Global Investments group and is considered to be a reputed sponsor of ETFs. CLOU is a growth ETF that owns a diverse portfolio within the cloud computing space, and its long-term prospects look terrific.

