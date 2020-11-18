Booking Holdings, Inc. (BKNG) CEO Glenn Fogel at Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference - Transcript

Call Start: 09:35 January 1, 0000 10:05 AM ET

Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference Call

November 18, 2020 09:35 ET

Company Participants

Glenn Fogel - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Mahaney - RBC

Ben Wheeler - RBC

Mark Mahaney

[Call starts at abruptly]

At RBC, thrilled to have as our next presenter and session, Glenn Fogel, who is the CEO of Booking Group Holdings. We've got 30 minutes; if anybody would like to ask a question, just type it into the Q&A box at the bottom right, and I'll do my best to filter it in. And -- and with that, Glenn, thanks a ton for joining. We've kind of glibly -- overly glibly referred to this as the vaccine conference because this is the first investor conference after we've had -- you know, what looks to be very constructive news about vaccines and the potential reopening of cultures, economies, societies, etcetera.

I think it's fair to say that Booking has been one of the most negatively impacted businesses; talk about how you think about the recovery of bookings, fundamentals and business in the wake of a -- hopefully, some successful vaccine news by deployments. How long do you think it could take for a recovery in online travel to really occur?

Glenn Fogel

No. First, Mark, thanks for inviting me. Thanks for having me. I always like doing this with you, it's always been a real great time together getting information out to investors and Nash [ph], I just -- I just enjoy talking with you. So great first question, of course, because that's what the news everybody is looking at is the incredibly wonderful news coming out of the pharma's about vaccines that are showing incredible effectiveness. And just wonderful; and -- on the other hand, though, it's not exactly a giant surprise as everybody has been talking to that, we probably get some sort of news in the fourth quarter and we've gotten the news now; just as was expected for a very long time. So no big surprise here, and we certainly were putting together our projections to try and understand what the future looks like for us based on all that good news that we all expected to hear, which we have now heard. So it really doesn't change anything, not a lot of changes happened here. We recognized that it's great that there are effective vaccines but we also -- the same thing that people talked about, there would be news that there will be hopefully effective fourth quarter or first quarter news which coupled with -- but it will take a long time to roll the stuff out, and we all know that.

And the more we read about these things, about logistical issues that -- to get some of this stuff out, and how fast people will start being inoculated, vaccinated; and what that means. It's not as though there is a light switch around that we just flick a switch, and all of a sudden, we all go back to 2019; that's not the way it's going to be, and we all know that. So, we still believe it's going to take years, not quarters, we've talked about a U-shaped recovery into the fall and winter. Look, we're all hopeful that people will be protected quickly, and we all hope that these -- what are increasing rates of infection peak, it start coming down quickly, we all hope for that too. But everybody should be aware that this is not a "Okay, we're all back to normal, because that's not what it is."

Mark Mahaney

Thanks for the -- it makes make sense, Glenn. So when you say it could be years, not quarters; as you have to do some planning for your business out of the next couple of years, do you assume that we were covered at 2019 levels by 2022 or 2023? Do you have a specific year in mind? Or if this is something that you just constantly update and revise, and it's just too hard right now to make that kind of call?

Glenn Fogel

Yes, the latter. Look, we've got scenario planning, we have -- if this then that, if this than that. And obviously, we always have to try and plan ahead in terms of what kind of investments to make today for the long run, that's what we're doing. But in terms of trying to come out and pinpoint, "Okay, we will pass 2019 numbers on this exact day, week, month, even quarter here, no; not going to do that." What I'll say is that, we are very hopeful that these vaccines will be effective, and will stay effective by the way, let's not forget that part too everyone. We all are thrilled with the effectiveness that has come out of the -- several months of testing right now. We also would be even more thrilled if we find out a year from now that the effectiveness of these vaccines is still up with these numbers that have been published; wouldn't that be wonderful? But nobody knows because we haven't had a year of testing yet, have we of these vaccines; so we'll see. And regardless, we've got to plan for the future and we are doing that.

Mark Mahaney

Glenn, just -- the big negative question; do you, at all -- are you at all concerned that there is going to be some -- just, fundamentally permanent, negative, even if we -- even if we have a fully distributed vaccine in the middle of next year and everybody gets vaccinated? Are you concerned that there are going to be some permanently impaired parts of travel; do you think that they're 10 years down the road? Do you think you were just not going to -- what's the risk level that we just don't recover in a meaningful period of time, five to 10 years to 2019 levels? What's that risk like, in your mind?

Glenn Fogel

I think there is a higher probability that certain types of travel that were -- which was done in the past is going to not be done as much. So absolutely, 10 years from now, there is going be more travel than there was in 2019, I have no doubt of that, in 10 years from now. But the question is, though, as a percentage of travel how much business travel, corporate travel; well how -- what share will that be of total travel in the future? And I just looked at myself first, myself; I'm not going to do as many long haul trips that I'm meeting just with one person. I mean, it's just incredible use of -- hard use of time and money. Why would I do that when I can have really good video communication with one person or one company. And I think a lot of other people are thinking about that too in terms of the costs of travel for corporate – corporations; will that be something that people look are going to look at very closely, going to reduce the number of trips and not do as many, certainly there is still going to be corporate travel, it's not going away but I think as a share, it will be lower. Now, what does that do for the economics of travel? Because we know our supplier friends, the airlines and our hotel friends, who are -- who have been able to make a lot of money off the front of the buses, they say, you know, those first-class seats up at the front of the plane, or the very expensive five star hotel rooms, suites and things like that; I think there's going to be a change. And I think that's going to mean that the suppliers could have changed; so that could be -- could be in the long run effective for us because we're more leisure than business. So it could be beneficial in the long run. But again, that's something that I think will happen but not -- not my -- not something I'm really thinking about much right today because today we've got other issues to deal with.

Mark Mahaney

Glenn, can you remind us what percentage of your bookings are business? Is it somewhere in that 5% to 15% range that would be self-managed business corporate travel?

Glenn Fogel

So, here is what I can say; I say, first of all, right now, it's pretty small right now; really small right now. But I think you are free more to in the past. And you know, the past -- past, you know, it's really hard to know we have -- we do sell surveys, and stop as a business of appeal and we click this as business or not. And then you say, well, somebody is doing a one night stay in a major Center City type, that's probably business, who they are checking it or not, and we're going around; I'm not going even go back to that number, and I'll tell you why. Because nobody knows what the future is going to be, we really don't; you can look at some of the stuff we said in the past, but nobody knows yet how fast and what level it's going to come back from. And I don't want to -- I want everybody to think real hard about; it's a new world come down the pike. And in terms of modeling this out, I'm not sure if you can depend on whatever was done in the past.

Mark Mahaney

Okay. And then I just want to tease out your comment, Glenn, because I think it's really important about the impact on economics. Leisure travel, you know, for most just in the lodging business is -- if I assume the less profitable part of lodgings for the major lodging companies. And so I'm trying to understand what your perspective is on this, is that as corporate travel probably is that front of the bus, it probably gets smaller. Does that -- does that mean you may actually get more leverage with hotel suppliers because you've become more important to their economics because leisure travel is a bigger part of their business?

Glenn Fogel

Could be, could very well be. And as you know, we are -- we've never been big in the -- what is known as the travel manage area; the TMCs, the Amex's of the world, those guys who do that big company, corporate travel, that's not been our area. But if I'm a supplier, and I'm no longer getting that business, I got to be looking around where am I going to get it from? And that's the leisure area. Well, who's got leisure demand? Will we have leisure demand? So you're absolutely right, Mark. I think that could be something that bodes well for us in the long run. But again, that's a long run thing, not today, not tomorrow.

The other thing to think about as long we're on how the market is shifting, and I'm going to jump to something little different but I think it's a -- an important thing to factor is, what's going to happen to supply in general? I mean, we have issues of -- issues speaking about, well, some hotels may not be around in the long run, possible; but then you have all the new supply coming in from alternative accommodations. And my thinking is, the more supply is actually going to overpower the overall changes in the market. And that again, bodes well for distributors who've got a lot of demand. If I'm a hotelier, I got to worry now and I got to worry because now my corporate travel is diminished but now I've got to compete a lot more with the alternative accommodations because the whole thing that just happened from the pandemic is, the -- there has been a step function in terms of the number of people who've been exposed to that product, and they're not going to forget about it going forward. So you've got two issues there, which again, positive for a distributor.

Mark Mahaney

Okay. Okay, let me go right there then, and this alternative accommodation. So, you -- and I know you've disclosed it, I'm doing this off at the top my head; I think you've said it in Q2, alternative accommodation which were something like 40% of bookings, lodging bookings in Q3, it was more like 30% to 35%, and our estimate was that prior to COVID it was more like 20%. So you've seen this step up, and you're -- you feel like it's a reasonable conclusion that that's probably a structural improvement, we're going to have people just in the future, alternative accommodations is going to be increased as a percentage of the mix for leisure travelers; that's a permanent thing?

Glenn Fogel

So -- yes, so let's go through the numbers a little bit, and then think how things are going to play out. So 40% second quarter, that was the share for the new bookings that were alternative combinations; of course, that means 60% were doing hotels. And then third quarter bookings, they dropped and I think it was about one-third less, it's right in the middle what you were saying there. Now, both those were higher than the year before 2019; so shares were up, in fact, in the third quarter it wasn't that much of an increase in the share, actually it was a couple of points only in the third year -- in the third quarter. But here is the thing; it's -- the second quarter, of course, was where people were booking for the third quarter, and third quarter people are booking for the third quarter; so it all got dumped in the third quarter, the actual stay, and that's what we are looking at. The key thing for me is that once somebody has tried this, you don't forget about it. And yes, maybe you won't use it the next trip but you're certainly maybe going to think about it.

And what that does is, it accelerated a trend that had been happening for a long time, which is more and more use of alternative accommodations; there had been a trend. And the pandemic has brought forward that trend, it's brought forward people who may not have thought about this for until next year or the year after; well, now more people are thinking about it. And that is something that of course, as a distributor, and us, who have really the largest of both, hotel and alternative accommodations together, that's a great advantage for us. Because when people come to a site to site Awareness Day, many times they really don't know, they really don't know; we see in the way people come on to our site and go use our app, and they are looking at different stuff, they look at a hotel, then look at a home, then they look at a hotel, then they look at a home, and then they make a decision. So we have a great advantage having all the types of accommodations, one-stop shopping, not having to go from site to site to site, and then make a decision; it really is a much easier way to do things.

Mark Mahaney

Okay, let me keep drawing on that. So, if alternative accommodations becomes a bigger part of your business -- well, if it becomes a bigger part of leisure travel, it's beneficial to a distributor like you because you have more inventory, and then maybe you have higher match rates. The unit economics, does that change? Is it more profitable for you to sell alternative accommodation versus the traditional hotel lodging? Is it less profitable?

Glenn Fogel

Well, in the past we've always talked about this. Our alternate accommodation is nicely profitable; that's the past, of course, you know, we're a new world of everything right now. One of the key things is, of course, is not all -- the take rates are generally the same; that's not the issue, the issue is how efficient can you be with a different kind of supply. So there is always a scale issue; so if you're dealing with individual homeowners or something like that, and you're having to set them up, and you're going to have to deal with them, when there is some sort of an issue or customers also higher contact rates on the alternative accommodations than on hotels, those costs can make it generally less profitable than the hotel news. Our job is to begin to make things more efficient, make things smoother, using all the tools that we're creating, to try and bring up the efficiency of all our product. So in the long run, I don't know how it's going to play out if in the long run, people are going to be able to stop asking questions like, well, are there towels at this home? Or do I have to bring my own towels? You think, you know, we can come up with better way of getting that answer so that the person is not actually using up a customer service operators time. So we'll see but I am hopeful that we will continue to improve the profitability of the alternative accommodation.

Mark Mahaney

Okay. Okay, let me switch gears. You know, you've had -- unfortunately have some layoffs. I think the first time in Bookings history during this -- during this crisis, I think he announced something like, almost $400 million -- $330 million to $380 million in run rate savings. Booking has always been known for being a highly profitable, highly efficient business model running for years at 40% EBITDA margins, assuming that you're back to 2019 and then higher levels, you know, at some point in the next three to five years; is there a reason to think that Booking comes out of this as an even leaner and meaner business model with higher margins than it was pre-COVID?

Glenn Fogel

Well, first is correct. We -- in Booking Holdings, you know, we have a number of different companies and we have been through layoffs in the past, and I've actually been have participated them in the past, and emotionally it doesn't get any easier, just could you do more of them. And we did it back when the bubble burst in 2000-2001, and we had to do it again, the recession 2003. So we've been through letting people go, we know how tragic that really is; I don't -- I never want to think of that as easy or something that's just as -- you know, it's fine, it's not a big deal. It is a big deal, and we've done it, and it's still hard even now, while we're in the middle of doing this.

And you're right, we do want to be efficient, we try and be efficient, we try and maintain good margins. The trend overtime, though, and we talked about this our strategy, building out the connected trip, using payments and elements that the actual operating margin, these different projects, different things we're doing, actually is going to lower the overall average margin, the number, but absolutely, we want to have more margin dollars, we want to grow the bottom line. But as a margin number and the operating margin you're talking about which a lot of people look very closely at, you got to expect there will be pressure overtime as we continue to bring in more lower margin business, flights didn't -- we can make a lot of money on flights, but it can be very important for the connected trip; same thing for a bunch of the other things.

So, I think that people have to be cognizant that while we may not have the same high operating margins, we will be having lots of high operating dollars.

Mark Mahaney

Okay. Okay, let's stick with the connected trip, then. Glenn, and help me; where do you think Book -- and I know this is almost impossible to answer in this environment? But how far -- how well do you think -- how much of the connected trip do you have connected? Do you feel like you have connected and you'll be able to really show that post-COVID?

Glenn Fogel

Yes. So we're making progress in a lot of different areas and I am very pleased with the progress we've made, even given the incredible difficulties that are going on right now. So the fact that we've got a fight, for example, in the states for booking.com in the middle of all this terrible pandemic; I mean, compliments to the team doing that. The things that we've been doing, ground transportation, for a very long time; great stuff there, bringing amusement as a source for our attraction product, very nice there. And the progress we're making in payments, which is the glue that brings it all together; so we are making progress there. But a lot of the stuff very, very early; people have asked me questions about, so how is the fights going? I'm like we just got it up in the U.S. You know, like, it is not like there is a lot of demand there right now. So it's going to take some time, but I am pleased with the progress being made, and certainly I am going to be even more pleased when I can bring out and show how effective it is in making our customers more loyal, and coming back direct.

And on the other side, showing all the merchandising opportunities for our suppliers to be able to bring in different components into the trip that will enable our partners to do even better.

Mark Mahaney

Which part, Glenn, of the connected trip -- there is a couple of different elements you've mentioned; you think could be most material to Booking? Could be most material to Booking; is it flights? Is it payments? Is it local activities?

Glenn Fogel

Oh god, I'm so tempted to say, yes. But one thing else, of course, is payments, it's a very important part of it, it -- you know, it's not something where we're going to make money on it upfront, but it's the glue that brings everything else, so you can offer a credit to somebody within the connected trip and make it seamless and frictionless, and easy to any place for any of these things because it's very important part too. Look, it's all important; obviously, one thing that we do like about flights is a lot of people start their trip looking at flights first, so it's a way for us to get in front of that customer right away; good thing there. Of course, ground transportation [ph], we like because we can make some good money on it but even more so, it really provides a differentiator, and we've talked with customers who have been just thrilled when we've offered up to them the exact ground transportation they needed based on the size of their party, where they're going, etcetera, with the trip, and seeing a great price for it because the supplier was willing to give us a reduced price off what they would have offered on the -- to the public, they are giving us a special price because we're bundling it in, we're packaging it in, and using it in a very narrow closed user group focus. So those things are really great.

And it's going to take time; look, it's going to take time but I really do believe that the frustration level of travel is still extremely high. And the connected trip is truly one of the ways to help reduce that friction, brings back the loyalty, brings back the direct; and it's one of those things where you hope that the -- you know, the flywheel just grows faster and faster.

Mark Mahaney

Okay. Glenn, I wanted to come back to alternative accommodations and we've had a couple of emailed in questions, typed in questions on this too. In the last couple of days, there has been a fair amount of new disclosure on the alternative accommodations market, on the growth of the market, on it's recovery, you know, potential recovery during this pandemic, the resilience of it on the unit economics, and some of that -- some of that new disclosures; anything that you find interesting as it relates to Booking?

Glenn Fogel

No, I haven't looked at those disclosures yet but I certainly will; and, of course, one person's pay or our group people's paying. Look, I think first thing to look at this is, there is no change from last week before new disclosures to this week, in terms of we all know, the trend that I talked about earlier has been going on for a very long time, and people do like the alternative accommodation business. That being said, they also like hotels, and that's why offering both is a great thing. We also know that there is more pressure against the alternative accommodations area coming from the regulatory view -- point of view where many, many popular tourist places are having -- are causing issues, there are issues in these places because the people who live there feel that there are just too many tourists or the tourists are too concentrated, then they've got to be spread out, and -- or they feel that their people aren't paying taxes appropriately, lots of different issues.

Look, we want to be a very good corporate citizen in the area of making sure that the alternative accommodation market, which is important for so many stakeholders is built out in the right way. So it's a win-win-win for everybody, and we've always tried to do that, and we're always going to continue to try and do that. But I do believe it will continue to grow, we'll continue to be there, continue to build it out, there are parts of the world where we're better at it than others and we're going to concentrate more on the areas where we perhaps are [indiscernible] next in that area. But I do believe that is a great growth opportunity for us.

Mark Mahaney

Super. Here's another great question that came in. Prior to COVID, you talked about trying to get more traffic to the business organically. You had brought to amount of direct traffic to Booking and it's asset is above 50%. Is there a reason do you think that the COVID crisis would have accelerated that shift towards organic traffic booking, accelerated the shift?

Glenn Fogel

I think it's so hard to try and tease out from anything that's going on right now, and use that as a basis for the future. I just wouldn't even go there. I mean, it's just a very strange world we're operating in right now. And I think that the way to think about looking for the future is go pre-COVID for a better sense of what's going to happen in the long run.

And yes, we have our direct and we talk a lot about it, how important it is, we're going to continue to work on that. And because that is a strategic goal for us, to make sure that people come to us direct, because we're offering a better service and that's really the secret sauce to the future.

Mark Mahaney

Do you have a stretch goal of what percentage of bookings or traffic you would like to have coming direct? You've announced that a year above 50% for you is wildly successful 55%, 60%, 65% 70%, what's wildly successful to you?

Glenn Fogel

I'm a firm believer that more is better, but there is a peak and what you don't want to do is -- yes, you got a great direct number, but if you're not growing because you're not getting a lot of growth, that's not good. So if there are places you have to go to get that customer to come first, other ways are not direct, but you've got to go get that customer and that's the way to get them to come in and try it at once, and then turn them into a direct down the road; that's fantastic. So, I'm not going to purposely -- well direct is all about select -- hey, let's not do any marketing at all and in that way we'll stick with a much higher direct, that'd be really foolish. So we're going to continue to operate, of course, in all the different channels where we can get customers, we'll always be careful about how much money we're going to spend on it.

And one of the factors that we do look at closely is, does that channel produce customers who then switch over and come direct or do they never come back direct? And that matters in terms of what kind of money you want to spend on that on that channel.

Mark Mahaney

Glenn, I remember we did an investor meeting in the middle of March, really in the teeth of -- the first teeth of the COVID crisis. I remember asking you at the time, what would you be looking for in signs of an eventual recovery? And I think at the time you said, basic search traffic. Is that still what you'll look forward to really see whether at least your travel demand is coming back? Is it already -- is there any sign at all in the last just week and a half that people are starting to -- at least start to search more for leisure travel?

Glenn Fogel

I think what's important is what I said right within our earnings call. And when I said the earnings call was the previous seven days, I gave a number out and -- doesn't forget the actual number -- wasn't good. It was bad. And we see around the world, infection rates are going up, not down. We see around the world, governments are increasing restrictions, not reducing restrictions. So yes, it turns out one of the great ways to try and see what's going on is to follow that search traffic data and see are people begin to look. But also important to look at, another good indicator, what the virus rate infection rate is, that's another good thing to say. But the third thing is, I'd say is, for us, it's important, this is what we're going to spend in marketing all that, because I know you don't want to waste your money. But on the other hand, you want to make sure you get that customer when they're first coming in thinking about travel. That's important for us; that's our role.

As an investor, I would think, doesn't really matter, it's a long run than matters, whether booking -- one week, they should have spent more of that week on search or not, it's irrelevant in terms of long run. Much more so, long run is going to produce a better service that's going the long run, bring back more people and keep them coming direct.

Mark Mahaney

Okay, my colleague, Ben Wheeler, wanted to jump in with a question.

Ben Wheeler

Hi, Glen. Thanks. The extent that you think you might have gained any share in the US hotels market over the past quarter or two, how sustainable do you think that those gains are? What gives you confidence that you can maintain a large portion of those gains, as we slowly get back to normalized volumes?

Glenn Fogel

So we talked about how North America was our stronger region, we were very pleased about that. We talked about that in the earnings call. And I am happy about that. And I think it's really keep doing what we've been doing, which is provide a great service, great value, make sure we're offering up the right products that people want to use, that's the way we do it, we just got to keep on doing it. And it's not going to be one of those things where we're going to be able to come fantastic in a quarter or a year, but so that we can keep on pressing, pressing, pressing keep on doing it. And that's the way to do it. I think in the past, part of it was we didn't have as much focus, perhaps, in all the parts of our business. So we've always been a global player, and we scaled our business by trying not to make things so special or localized too much for any one particular area, in the belief that to be a global player, to get up fast, you got to try not to fork the code too much, you got to try not localize too much at first.

But I think now, what we need to do is, and we are doing it, is more localization, really, make sure that we are approaching the US market in a way that the US market should be approached and not trying to do just a generic overall the whole world-type thing. I think that is part of -- one way that we're beginning to improve how we're doing things.

Ben Wheeler

And Glenn, one last quick question, and it has to do with regulation in Europe. Any update on the potential outcome -- the potential that Booking would be considered a clinical gatekeeper under European regulatory law?

Glenn Fogel

No. I continue to read the same rumors and leaks that everybody else reads and nobody knows exactly what the new rules will be and what the impacts of them will be. We all recognize that it's going to take some time before anything is actually effective becoming any impact for anybody, and we will continue to come out with the point of view of that, of course, we are not a gatekeeper. But nobody knows, and we'll just have to keep on monitoring and continue to say our story.

Ben Wheeler

Okay, thank you. We're at the end of our time, Glen Fogel, CEO of Booking Group Holdings. Thanks to Tom for joining us. I hope you stay safe. Glen, I hope to see you in person in 2021.

Glenn Fogel

Oh, thank you, Mark. Thank you to everyone. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session