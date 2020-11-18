Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference November 18, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Ita Brennan - Chief Financial Officer

Curtis McKee - Director, Corporate and Investor Development

Rob Muller - RBC Capital Markets

Rob Muller

Hi. I’m Rob Muller. I’m the enterprise hardware analyst here at RBC, and we’re happy to have Arista Networks with us today. Joining us is Ita Brennan, Chief Financial Officer. Hello. If you -- I don't know if you have any intro or anything you want to say, and then we can dive right into the Q&A.

Ita Brennan

Yes. I think, let's just dive right into the Q&A. Obviously, all our forward-looking statement language and risk factors reflected in the latest 10-Q apply to this conversation as well. But other than that, we should just go ahead and go straight to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Rob Muller

Great. So, on your last earnings call, you highlighted some network adjacencies as areas that you're targeting, specifically routing. I was hoping you could touch on the routing mark a little bit. What do you see as the opportunity set there? And why do you believe you'll be successful in gaining ground in this adjacency?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, Arista entered the routing market, honestly, as part of the 100-gig cycle, right? And we -- that was our first product that leveraged some new silicon development and some incremental software work that we had done and allowed us to route outside of the data center. And it was a major shift from -- prior to that, really the routing requirements were solution by large kind of proprietary and designated routing products.

And with the introduction of that product, we were able to provide customers with essentially a switch router platform. The much denser, leveraging merchant silicon, a much lower kind of cost per port to deploy those -- that routing capability, and with a whole new feature set focused on kind of go-forward routing features.

And we've -- so we've been selling those products with the routing capabilities targeting initially the hyperscale customers, right, because they were looking for solutions that enable them to more economically connect their data centers. And then also in the enterprise, because now you had a platform, where an enterprise customer could use the same hardware product with the addition of a software license to route, both to act as their data center switch, but also to route between their data centers as well. And we've seen some good traction there.

So, I think it's a continued evolution, right? We started out with switching. We've seen kind of the switching extend into the routing, leveraging this platform. And we continue to make investments around routing features and capabilities to support that platform. And, I think, we've seen some traction also with service provider and with other cloud provider customers over time. And we continue to add features and develop features, particularly targeting kind of an even further expansion into the service provider market and address some of their needs when they kind of migrate from the legacy router capabilities to this kind of new switch router platform and capability.

So, I think, it's been a very natural extension when we engage with an account on the switching side. There's a very natural adjacency to expand into routing and use those routing capabilities and customers find those -- the same drivers that made them choose the -- the switching capability extends out to the router, they get the same ease of use, single operating system across both use cases and that they can leverage that, and then continue to use that to solve some of the routing problems as well, right? And I think that's been the expansion of routing.

So, it's a significant piece of the business today. And really, we're looking to extend it into other parts of our customer set more broadly into service provider and some other parts of the market as well.

Rob Muller

Yes. And with that expansion into service providers, can you discuss a little bit your 5G opportunity set, where you think you can make more inroads?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I think, 5G and some of the innovations that are likely to come to the service provider market is an opportunity for us to see incremental telco cloud, what we call telco cloud-like architectures in their networks. And that's an opportunity for us to again leverage the technology that we just talked about and play a more meaningful role in their networks. Their needs for more cloud, telco cloud-type architectures, more cloud networking, cloud data center architectures allows us to insert more easily and provide a very differentiated solution, leveraging this new switch router platform that we just talked about. So, while we're not solutioning maybe the direct 5G transition itself, it does give us an opportunity to solution more of their broader data center needs as they make that transition.

Rob Muller

Great. Thanks. And then, just as a reminder to the people on the line, you can submit the question through the Q&A bank, and I'll try and work them into the conversation.

So, moving on to -- from one adjacency into your campus push, I believe you're targeting $200 million of revenue over the next four or five quarters or so. I was wondering if you could give us a little bit more granularity on the breakdown of these customers in terms of whether it's end markets or where you think you can be successful from a customer segmentation standpoint?

And I was also hoping you can discuss sort of the impact on your sales efforts that's been caused by pandemic. I know that there's been a little bit of a delay and a little hindrance in your sales effort, just the lack of face-to-face meetings and getting out there for sales efforts. So, I was just hoping you could frame how that has evolved as we worked our way through since kind of the darker days in March?

Ita Brennan

Yes. So, I think, the campus initiative for us is another extension, right, not dissimilar to routing, in terms of approach, right? We have a substantial customer set who are using Arista in the data center, are using Arista in the routing and now are looking for a solution for their campus footprint, and they look to Arista to continue to extend kind of the same capabilities to the campus. And that's what drew us to campus initially was really customers asking us to extend the OS to the campus and to extend the same feature set, the same management tools, CloudVision, et cetera, to their campus footprint, so that they could manage their network end-to-end, using the Arista product set. And so, it's a very -- again, a very natural extension.

So, the most logical place for some initial campus business to come from is those customers, as they make campus decisions, they would look to Arista to be part of those decisions for existing customers. And then, as we continue to add more data center customers that that's also almost like a land and expand to the campus over time as they look to deploy products into their campus.

So, that's an important kind of element of how we will approach that market. And we've seen those customers continue to focus and make decisions around their campus, as we've gone through this last -- it's been three quarters of kind of COVID, post-COVID activity.

So, they're continuing to – some leveraging the opportunity when their buildings are less utilized to make some decisions around campus, some focused on what type of campus network and management tools, et cetera, do they want to have for when they return to work and when maybe the work environment becomes a little bit more fluid or more flexible over time, right? So, I think, that's definitely one avenue of existing customers, new data center customers, land and expand into the campus.

We also saw new campus customers come to us who are not existing Arista customers. And again, they're in a position where they're looking at their campus footprint, and maybe they have some legacy products, but are kind of end of sailing, end of support, and they're making decisions around the campus.

And again, if a customer is looking at that now with Arista's new product suite, I think, we've got a good complete solution for a campus customer, we get a seat at the table then looking at those opportunities, too. And I think, that was the area where we thought maybe it's going to be more difficult to drive a decision or for a decision to get made in those situations, where we don't already have an established relationship or established technology.

But we've seen some good traction there, too. It may take a little bit longer to make those decisions, and we kind of reflected that in our outlook and commentary. But we are still seeing new engagements with campus as our entry point, if you like, and almost a reverse of kind of the -- that will be our starting point. And then, we'll look to expand from that campus footprint.

A lot of the sales activities have moved to online. The sales team has done a really nice job of engaging customers and proof of concepts and other things that we would maybe have done physically in the past, but now they're opening those up and able to demonstrate the products online and have maybe larger participation with the customer because there's less travel and less engagements, et cetera.

But there's still -- for a new customer, we obviously have to invest significantly more time and effort to kind of form those relationships and have that engagement at the same level. But the team has done a very nice job of, I think, focusing on that and driving that over the last couple of months.

Rob Muller

And you recently unveiled your 750 Series campus switch. We'd be curious to -- what early feedback or customer response have you seen so far? It's still early days in the launch, but I'd be curious on what the initial feedback has been?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean that was something that obviously had been in planning and in discussion with customers for some time, right? And particularly for our larger customers, it was something that they needed and wanted to have us add to the toolkit to help address their needs. So, some of it, for sure, was almost designed and specked with some key customers in mind. So, I think, again, the product addresses their needs, and I think it's well received by that customer set because of that. Curtis, I don't know if you want to add anything to that discussion.

Curtis McKee

I think, from a -- Rob, from a 750 point of view, the size of the chassis was – is very innovative too. And so, it's compressing 384 ports in a much smaller form factor than what the competitors have today in the market. So, I think, that's gotten a lot of praise as well from customers that have more confined spaces that they're looking to either add more capacity or trying to bring the chassis into some areas that were not attainable before.

Rob Muller

Okay. And then, as part of your sales efforts, especially with the enterprise-facing accounts, we’re still very early, but have you had any constructive or any type of conversations following the recent vaccine news? It’s just last week, Pfizer first came out, and earlier this week, we had sort of an update to another vaccine candidate. So, curious if you're seeing more optimism or how those discussions have changed, if at all?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, I think, most people are in a wait and see mode, to be honest, around some of the stuff, right? I think, people have settled into a -- and particularly kind of our enterprise customers and kind of their size and where they play, I think, they've settled into a work motion that's operating successfully for them. And everybody obviously has an eye to the future. But, I think, we're going to wait and see some more certainty around kind of the next steps.

I think, a lot of customers feel like, at this stage, the status quo until you have some kind of incremental improvement that's demonstrable is really the right way to approach it. And with some of the COVID kind of upticks that we've seen, et cetera, I think, your steady state kind of work from home, essential services in the office if that's needed type model seems to be where a lot of people are happy to stay until we see some incremental improvement that's non-lasting, right?

Rob Muller

Great. And then, with longer lasting, do you -- what are your views on what the longer-lasting work from home environment could be in terms of a permanent shift? Any sort of hybrid setups? How do you see the workplace of the future evolving, given what we've gone through and then particularly, how does that adjust, or how do you adjust your sales efforts with those enterprise customers?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, I think, our view is that we probably end up in a more flexible environment at the end of the day. I don't know that we'll ever go back to exactly how it was pre-COVID. I think we'll end up at a hybrid where it's -- people will have more flexibility in terms of where they work from. But there will still be a desire for certain activities, certain meetings, certain face-to-face interactions to happen in person and in the office. And I think that's the same with customers.

There will be certain interactions where it will be more efficient to continue to use technology to drive those, and there'll be other occasions when really, you're going to want to have that kind of face-to-face interaction. So, I think, the hybrid kind of, more flexible, more fluid dynamic is how we see it evolving over time.

Rob Muller

Great. And so, I want to shift sort of to your strength in the data center and the cloud customers. I'd love to hear about sort of the early feedback that you've gotten on your 400-gig products. They've been qualified by major customers. What's the major feedback that you received so far?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, I think, we're finally inside that window -- planning window where we start to actually get some feedback from customers and some -- we start to plan some product transitions and such. And I think the feedback has been very positive. Products have been well received. Up until now, there's just been a lot of noise in the system around these accounts and obviously this opportunity, because it's a key opportunity to partner with these customers. And we haven't really been in a position to have an opinion until now.

But now, we're really starting to see -- get feedback from customers. We think the products are doing very, very well, meeting customer requirements, et cetera. And we can start to see some improved activity around planning for those products as well. So, I think, that's been a big improvement versus maybe where we were earlier in the year, and we didn't quite have the same visibility in those trials and qualifications were still in process.

Rob Muller

Okay. And then, with that, how do you believe that this market and the launch of 400 is going to be different and similar to the 100-gig launch?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, I think, the criteria for success is very similar, right? At the end of the day, it's all about delivering a product set that with a robust software stack that allows you to have a high-quality, high-scale -- ability to scale high-volume product early in the cycle, right? And I think that's the contributor to that, if you like, our consistent architecture and a consistent and robust software stack. And we're on our fourth and fifth generation of EOS and of our silicon platform to support this. For us, it's a very natural kind of evolution from 100-gig to 400-gig.

And it's going to be -- the underlying kind of product sets and configuration of product sets, et cetera, there's a lot of new product activity that happens as you go through these cycles. And so, demonstrating your ability to continue to execute through all of those various steps in the process, if you like, is critically important, right?

So, putting products out there yet again that are robust and that scale and that have the required -- meet the required quality and performance metrics is very important. That's still the biggest deciding factor when you think about how you move through these cycles.

I think, with 400-gig, and we've said this now for some time, that we think the cycle is more gradual. You've heard Anshul talk in our earnings call about there will be certain use cases where 400-gig be proven earlier from an economics perspective, like data center interconnect, et cetera. And then, over time, it will become more broadly adopted. And I think, what you've seen is a new set of products and configurations, leveraging some of the silicon associated with 400-gig, that has enabled these customers to have a path from, say, 100-gig and if they want to deploy, 200-gig, they can do that, and ultimately, to 400-gig. And they'll have the flexibility to choose when they make those transitions and what use cases they make those transitions in.

For Arista at this point, we're somewhat agnostic as to when and how they make those transitions. We need to plan for them. But, in terms of once you feel that your products have been well accepted across kind of that portfolio, then where they spend their money in what particular port configuration at what point in time is almost -- we're almost indifferent to that, right? As long as we're satisfying their needs across the total portfolio. So, I think that flexibility, as we go through this 400-gig cycle is important. And we'll see 400-gig proven when the supply and economics kind of warrant it, based on their architectures, and we'll transition through that with them.

Rob Muller

Okay. And so, you brought up a couple of times. You mentioned the silicon that you're utilizing. We've seen competitors try and utilize new silicon offerings. How come you've been pretty steadfast in sticking with the merchant offering?

Ita Brennan

It all comes back to performance and execution, right? It was never our ambition to be in the silicon business. I think, right from the beginning, the strategy was to really focus on the software. And 90% of our R&D resources today are still focused on software and software development, right? And the goal was to find partners and partner with merchant providers. And in Broadcom, we found a really good partner and that they have executed phenomenally well through the various cycles over the last number of years and continue to do that, right? And again, it all comes back to performance. When you think about the customers and the needs that we're satisfying here, performance is going to determine everything. And honestly, the Broadcom and that merchant market that they participate in has out executed proprietary silicon offerings through multiple cycles now, right? And so, for that reason, you take the best-of-breed software that Arista develops, plus that silicon has enabled a very powerful product transition repeatedly over multiple different generations. And I think that's why we stay focused on that. We think that's their business. They do a really good job of that. And we'll focus on the software. And at the end of the day, you get to a better platform.

Rob Muller

And so, shifting to your -- the cloud titan specifically. Just given the concentration of the customers, how do you mitigate sort of the risk of a potential lumpiness in revenue?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, I think, this part of the business is super important, right? It's a high-growth part of the overall networking market. And I think, we're very happy to have the position that we have there. And we're very focused on retaining and continuing to expand our presence there. It is and can be a lumpy business. I think, that's the reality. But nothing about that should take away from the fact that that's a part of the market that we want to be successful and we want to continue to engage in.

So, in order to offset some of the volatility, if you like, we have to look to the other pieces of the business to do that, right? And we've been doing that. I think, if you look at this last quarter, we now have kind of our financial/enterprise part of the business of equal size with the cloud business. And that's the first time that that's happened in our history. So, we've been making good progress in growing that piece of the business. We have a services and software part of the business now that's 20-plus-percent of the business and has been growing nicely that’s really a recurring revenue piece of the business. We would like to see campus and some of the service provider routing use cases that we've talked about earlier, become a bigger part of the business. And I think that's how we can drive some more diversity in the business.

What we'd like to get to is that when cloud is strong, then it's great; when cloud is a little muted, then, we're still kind of growing, we're still able to have a business that grows at a reasonable level. We're not quite there yet. But, I think, we have the pieces in motion that if we execute well against those, then we can get to a more diversified business. And yes, there'll be volatility in different pieces of it. But, if you have enough pieces performing, then you can have some offset there, right? So, I think that's the strategy. The strategy is more expand the software and services piece of the business, and then engage in more of these adjacencies, routing and then campus. And if you do that successfully, then you'll have a more diversified business, and that's probably the best solution to some of that volatility.

Rob Muller

And as we look to cloud titans undertaking 400-gig going forward, what are some expectations, or can you help us frame sort of what benchmarks or what measuring that you're going to be using in terms of whether or not your push has been successful? Specifically, what level of market share would be satisfactory? Simply holding on your 100-gig share, good enough, or are there reasons why you believe that you should be -- just throwing out a number, 500 basis points ahead just because of certain aspects of your offering. So, I'm just trying to understand sort of what metrics or bogeys you'd be looking at for your market share within the new cycle?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, I'm not going to try to get into the business of predicting market share. I think, what's important for us and what we've become more comfortable with over this last three-month period or so is that our products are well-received by customers that were meeting customers' expectations that we've started to see activity around this next planning cycle. And, I think, based on all of that, even though it's complex and there's moving pieces, we feel like we're going to do just fine as we go through this next period, right? I don't know that I'm going to be any more granular than that. But, I think we feel good about how we're positioned in those accounts at this point.

Rob Muller

Okay. And so, within these -- the cloud titans, some of them are higher utilizers of white boxes than others. But, there was some commentary that maybe some business could be returning as their businesses mature or different use cases come to the fold in terms of scarcity of resources on their end. So, with this backdrop, how do you win back some of that business? And then, conversely, how do you prevent others from migrating to white box offerings?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, I think, the transition from to white box, I mean, we commented on the call about we believe that that's pretty much status quo, right? And I think, that's a reflection of the value that you can bring in some of these co-development relationships that we have, et cetera, where these customers are really looking for diversity of supply, and they value kind of the co-development experience that they have and what we can bring to the table and what a supplier like Arista can bring to the table in terms of development, in terms of architecture, products, et cetera. But they still want to have multiple sources. And therefore, you end up with this kind of this hybrid model, which has worked very well and continues to be executed on in multiple cycles.

What that says is that there really is a -- it's by no means a slam dunk, but it's better for these customers to be in that white box world a bit that is not as compelling. And there are opportunities and discussions to look at kind of when should you move from a white box to a vendor, and when should -- and what would that look like, and what would that bring to them? And there are reasons why that could make a lot of sense in different use cases across this customer base, right? So, I think it's really an area where we're focused on continuing to work with customers and continuing to expand on that co-development model that we have and that we've talked about with Facebook, which has been very successful for us and obviously very successful for the customer as well. So, Anshul and his team are engaged in looking at how do you continue to leverage that model across use cases across various customers.

Rob Muller

And so, you mentioned Facebook there. I'm wondering, as we start to receive some CapEx budgets of the hyperscaler customers, how have these been coming in versus expectations? And what pieces do you think we should be monitoring? And then, beyond that, last year, you gave a little bit of information behind the amount that would actually be going towards sort of server refresh versus networking at Facebook. But, I'm wondering if you have any insights to help us understand sort of the amount that might be going towards networking, maybe at least directionally, as these budgets have been rolled out?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, it's always been super difficult to correlate kind of the gross CapEx commentary that we see from these customers to networking, largely because networking is -- it's single-digit percentages of that overall data center spend, right? So, that correlation has been hard. I mean, obviously, logically, you think over a period of time there is some correlation. If people build data centers, there will be more networking, but it's been very hard to specifically kind of tie that together. So, a lot of our commentary and our views of this space has to come from more just planning activities and our engagements from a roadmap perspective, from a product planning perspective, and then, obviously, from orders and stuff in the business. And so, we tend to have -- to operate in that space and base our view of the business on that, obviously, with an eye to their overall CapEx, but it's just really hard to create that correlation.

Rob Muller

Okay. And then, apologies for jumping around -- going right back to white box, but I did want to just end that discussion by asking about the 400-gig cycle. Is there anything about that cycle that would make 400-gig more or less prone to white box competition as opposed to 100?

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, I don't know that there's anything substantially different. I think, it's the same, like we talked about earlier, it's the same drivers and the same criteria that matters to these accounts, as you make these product transitions. I think, Anshul talked about status quo, I think, on -- from a white box perspective, that's our view. And I think, that's kind of the right way to think about it, and that's what we're seeing from customers at this point.

Rob Muller

Okay. And then, as enterprises slowly look to upgrade to 100-gig and those offerings away from just the purely hyperscale customers, how are you positioning yourself to win this enterprise business as they the upgrade to the higher bandwidth?

Ita Brennan

This might be a good opportunity to bring Curtis in a little bit. Curtis, would you like to take that one?

Curtis McKee

So, I think, thinking about upgrades into higher bandwidth, I mean, it's really about the use cases and a lot of these bigger trends that are happening that are driving demand, right, for more applications residing in the cloud, more data being generated at the device layer. So, each level of the network continues to need more bandwidth because the access layer is demanding more and more bandwidth. So, I think from our standpoint, we see that being agreed -- also a great driver for next-gen upgrades to 400-gig type of deployments over time.

Rob Muller

Okay.

Ita Brennan

Yes. I mean, I think, the enterprise, you're probably going to see 100-gig play a meaningful role in the enterprise for some time, right? And I think if you look at the industry projections for how the market evolves, you'll see 100-gig has a long tail, right? Because it's a sweet spot kind of deployment for an enterprise account. And again, because of some of the complexities with 400-gig, et cetera, I think that continues for quite a long time. And the focus is more on upgrading to kind of some of the more modern architectures to that kind of switch router capabilities that we talked about to some of the monitoring and other capabilities that you're seeing more prevalent across the network. Now, that's probably where the focus is from an enterprise customer. If I'm an enterprise customer and I haven't upgraded my footprint for a while, then that 100-gig with all of the product capabilities that come with that is a very logical kind of next step for them to make. And then, in some point in the future, that will transition to 400-gig, but it's probably 100-gig focus for some time.

Curtis McKee

Yes. We're in the early to middle innings of 100-gig cycles here, so.

Rob Muller

All right. That's helpful. This is all very helpful. So, thank you very much for joining us. We've bumped up against that 30 minutes. So, I want to thank you too for joining us and thank everyone for tuning in. Take care.

Ita Brennan

Thanks very much, Robert. Thank you.

Curtis McKee

Thanks, Rob.