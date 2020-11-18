I do not have a position in PDD at this time. We are looking to add a position in the near future, with the recent pullback from all-time highs. Our five-year price target on the stock is $270.

Pinduoduo has a history of positive social initiatives across China. The company released their first ESG report earlier this month.

PDD continues to reinvest in growth, out-scaling a fragmented base of competitors. Beginning in 2021, management expects to have positive earnings on both a non-GAAP and GAAP basis.

Long before the digitization of virtually everything around us. Long before the ramp up toward 5G. Long before the globe was afflicted with the COVID-19 pandemic. Long before the above investment themes entered our vocabulary, the rise of the Chinese consumer was predicted. A Chinese consumption super-cycle fueled by migration from rural areas to newly developed "smart cities" throughout China. As a result, China's middle-class has thrived, providing persistent tailwinds for the consumer discretionary sector.

As with most deep-rooted long-term market themes, they do not always play out as planned, even if the end result is what was initially predicted. How you get there matters, especially when it comes to active investing. Looking back from where we are today, the biggest surprise has been where the consumption has taken place. E-commerce has thrived in China, with penetration happening much faster than a majority of the globe. The government's investment focus on bringing mobile networks (including 5G) to a majority of the country has been a big reason why.

Few companies have taken advantage of the opportunity before them the way Pinduoduo (PDD) has. Formed just five years ago, the company has exponentially grown their number of active users, reporting more than 731 million at the end of Q3 2020, second only to Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA).

However, what intrigues me the most is Pinduoduo's position as China's largest online retailer of agricultural products. PDD is in the business of scaling the concept of "farm to table," and growth is on the menu. May I suggest the three-course tasting menu?

Starter

User growth at Pinduoduo remains strong, even as their active user base swells. Over the last 12 months, the social e-commerce platform added 195 million active users, a 36% year-over-year increase. Goldman Sachs commented recently that "By 2025, nearly half of China’s grocery shopping is expected to take place online" and "The online grocery market is projected to reach RMB 7 trillion in five years." With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the adoption all things e-commerce, the addressable market is expanding quickly. PDD now finds itself with first mover advantage in a large number of cities within China.

A word of caution, when observed in a vacuum, user growth can be misleading. The better question is: How are you attracting and maintaining engagement from your member base? Is the spend per user increasing?

In the case of Pinduoduo, the answer to both questions is "yes." PDD has continued to invest in R&D initiatives aimed at improving the user experience. Management attributes these efforts with the 27% year-over-year increase in annual spend per user and the 50% increase (+213 million) in users who frequent the site monthly. Now that's a lot of fruits and vegetables.

Main Course

With revenue growth (+89%) outpacing the growth seen in gross merchandise values (+73%), improving monetization rates indicate better prospects for future profitability. Pinduoduo recorded their first positive quarterly non-GAAP EPS measure in Q3 2020. The benefits of scale, development of an integrated supply chain and recurring investments in R&D are beginning to bear fruit. Analysts expect PDD to show positive full year earnings in 2021 on both a non-GAAP and GAAP basis.

Once Pinduoduo reaches the positive earnings plateau, I envision the company growing consistently for the foreseeable future. Earnings visibility will become clearer as reporting periods pile up. The capital intensive nature of the direct to consumer model makes for a tough competitive environment for new or smaller names in the space. Barriers to entry present in today's environment will help reduce PDD's downside EPS variability within our BSN models, improving the confidence interval around our five-year price target.

Desert

Pinduoduo Inc.'s socially responsible initiatives are a sweet treat, especially for those investors who invest in Chinese companies while holding your nose. PDD is not your mother's (or grandmother's) Brussels Sprouts. Quite the opposite.

Pinduoduo takes their responsibility to both farmers and customers seriously, spearheading initiatives to help farmers and businesses alike, and stands to benefit from the recent antitrust scrutiny brought on by Jack Ma's comments late last month.

In February 2020, the company offered 1 billion yuan to help businesses during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in China. All of which culminated with Pinduoduo releasing their first ESG report earlier this month. Quality reading after a rewarding meal.

So how does the above translate from a valuation standpoint?

Currently, we expect Pinduoduo Inc. to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 20% per year over the next five years. A lofty growth target, but one that seems very feasible given the barriers to enter the agricultural products vertical in a meaningful way.

Also, as PDD increases engagement and builds trust across the platform with users, so does their ability to increase the sale and frequency of higher ticketed items. If I trust you to deliver my delicate produce, then I can pretty much trust you to deliver anything without incident.

I'm very bullish on Pinduoduo and view it as a lasting player in a very competitive, yet fragmented market. Our five-year price target for shares of PDD is $270. We reduced the model price target by 5.0%, given the potential for dilution over the next five years. We are looking to add a position in the very near future.

Lastly, let's take a look at the chart above for Pinduoduo Inc. Once a stock makes it through our strenuous screening process, I then turn to technical analysis to gauge entry points. The one-year chart illustrates the strong performance enjoyed by PDD. After a double dip in February and March, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the stock rose swiftly to all-time highs in July.

The stock price has made a couple of breakouts after a mostly sideways Q3 2020. Shares of PDD also have provided a few purchase opportunities since October, most recently, a plan to take advantage of near-term weakness after Monday's news of a secondary equity and convertible debt offering authorized to raise over $6B.

We see the additional capital as a necessity for Pinduoduo Inc. to move forward with their infrastructure build-out strategy. The groundwork for long-term success continues to be laid. As with any capital intensive business, execution risk is high.

As the largest online retailer of agricultural products in China, PDD dominates the vertical. The capital spend required to build out an integrated supply chain poses a significant barrier to entry for any volume competitor. Additionally, the social e-commerce giant's active user count of over 731 million poses challenges to all competitors, inside and outside of the "farm to table" marketplace.

