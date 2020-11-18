However, the key to B2Gold maintaining its industry-leading share-price performance is future growth, and we got some clues about where it might come from in the Q3 report.

We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the strongest reports in the sector came from Mali-focused producer B2Gold (BTG). The company announced a quarter of near-record gold production, which, combined with a surge in the price of gold (GLD), allowed the company to generate record revenue in Q3. While B2Gold has seen explosive growth with Fekola ramping up to full capacity, the big question has been where the next pillar of growth comes from to maintain the stock's industry-leading performance. Fortunately, we got some clues during the company's prepared remarks. Given B2Gold's industry-leading margins and competitive dividend yield, I continue to see the stock as a top-12 gold producer in the sector.

(Source: Company Website)

B2Gold released its Q3 results earlier this month and reported another blowout quarter with quarterly gold production of 263,800~ ounces, just 1000 ounces shy of its previous record of 264,800~ ounces in Q1. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs came in at an industry-leading $766/oz on B2Gold's operations and $785/oz when including attributable production from Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF). This has placed the company in a position to trounce both its production guidance mid-point and cost guidance mid-point despite a challenging year due to COVID-19. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the chart below, it was another incredible quarter for B2Gold with over 150,000 ounces of gold produced at the company's flagship Fekola Mine and consolidated all-in sustaining costs coming in at below $800/oz for the third quarter in a row. The higher gold production from Fekola was driven by slightly lower throughput but a massive increase in grades and gold recovery rates. During Q3, the mine processed 1.56~ million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 3.22 grams per tonne gold, an improvement of 49% over the same period last year. This helped push gold recovery rates up to an industry-leading 94.6%, a 50 basis point improvement from the year-ago period.

(Source: Author's Chart)

At the company's smaller Masbate Mine, it was a solid quarter as well, with gold production up marginally at Masbate (53,600~ ounces vs. 51,500~ ounces). However, at the company's Otjikoto Mine, we did see a 13% drop in gold production due to lower grades and slightly lower recovery rates. Fortunately, this mine continues to remain on track to meet its FY2020 guidance range and has actually produced more ounces year-to-date than last year (127,800~ ounces vs. 119,500~ ounces) despite the soft Q3 performance. As we can see below, B2Gold is currently well below its FY2020 cost guidance range of $780/oz to $820/oz, sitting at $740/oz with just one quarter to go. Assuming the company can put together a strong finish to the year, we should see a massive beat on guidance. It's worth noting that B2Gold is currently beating cost guidance easily, despite Calibre tracking slightly above cost guidance due to a voluntary shutdown earlier this year.

(Source: Company News Release)

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Given B2Gold's record revenue and improving margins, it's not surprising that its earnings trend looks exceptional, with a year of massive growth expected in FY2020. As shown below, FY2020 annual earnings per share [EPS] estimates are currently sitting at $0.50, translating to 127% growth year-over-year. However, FY2021 and FY2022 annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $0.52 and $0.56, respectively, suggesting that B2Gold will have to rely on either low costs (further margin expansion) or a higher gold price to drive material earnings growth. While lower costs are certainly a possibility as the Fekola Solar Plant comes online, it will be very difficult to move the needle more than $30/oz or more on a consolidated basis, even with lower energy costs at Fekola. Therefore, while this year's growth is great, the market is more interested in what you're doing for me next year, and B2Gold's growth is undoubtedly about to decelerate.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, there are three paths to future production growth for B2Gold that we're now aware of, where there was only one previously. The first and least meaningful path to production growth is higher gold production from Calibre Mining, where B2Gold benefits from attributable gold production based on its 34% stake in the company. As noted in Calibre's most recent presentation, the company hopes to increase annual gold production to above 180,000 ounces per year between FY2021 and FY2023, from the FY2020 guidance of 118,000~ ounces. While not all that material, this 62,000-ounce increase in production would translate to another 21,000~ ounces heading B2Gold's way, or about 2% production growth on B2Gold's million-ounce production profile.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The second and most likely path to growth is the Gramalote Project in Colombia, where B2Gold holds a 50% stake shared with AngloGold Ashanti (AU). The company is working on delivering a Feasibility Study for the project in Q1 of next year. This year's Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] outlined the potential for 416,600 ounces of gold production for the first five years, which would add just over 200,000 ounces per year to B2Gold's production profile once it heads into commercial production.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Given the size of this project, I would be surprised if we saw any gold production from Gramalote before Q1 2023 as the construction timeline along for this project is likely 15 months or longer, and we won't see a construction decision until at least Q3 of next year, in my opinion. However, this would lead to nearly 20% production growth by FY2023 from current levels, when combined with higher attributable gold production from Calibre. We can see above the chart that B2Gold has shared, visualizing what B2Gold might look like assuming a positive construction decision on Gramalote and commercial production by FY2024.

(Source: B2Gold Company Website)

While 20% production growth over the next four years is all right, this is not an industry-leading growth rate by any means and may not sound all that inspiring. However, we got a rare mention about B2Gold's Kiaka Project acquired from Volta Resources amid the last gold bear market in late 2013. For those unfamiliar, the project is located in Burkina Faso and is massive, with over 4 million ounces of gold resources. B2Gold had the following to say about the project in its prepared remarks:

"The Company is evaluating the best course of action to advance the Kiaka Project, due to improved economics resulting from lower fuel prices, alternative power options and a higher gold price. The Company is currently updating its model and is considering its options to advance the project."

- Q3 Earnings Results

While the company's above comments that it's exploring its options with relation to Kiaka doesn't mean that B2Gold is planning to develop the project, it's great news that it has come back into the foray. Based on early discussions, we could see the project sold, an updated study considering either solar or natural gas to improve the economics or B2Gold potentially partnering on Kiaka with another gold producer. As shown below from the 2015 Feasibility Study [FS], this is a monster project. Based on the 2015 FS, Kiaka is projected to produce up to 350,000 ounces of gold for the first seven years and 276,000 ounces per year over the mine life. However, the capex is relatively high at $460 million, and the operating costs aren't great either at over $550/oz. Assuming the trade-off studies with different power options are positive, we could see lower operating costs than the projected costs of $552/oz. This would allow B2Gold to increase its gold production without materially diluting its industry-leading cost profile (sub $800/oz).

(Source: Company Website)

It's still very early days even to discuss Kiaka, but the fact that the company has begun to mention the asset again is quite positive. Assuming the company did go ahead with the construction of Kiaka on its own or partnered with another company to build out the project, the long-term production profile for B2Gold might look something like the below chart (targetting 1.40 million ounces in FY2024). This would be much more exciting than the moderate growth provided by solely Gramalote.

As noted earlier, any discussion of Gramalote and Kiaka is speculative at this point. Still, it's nice to see that B2Gold does have options for growth organically, as well as the potential for a small M&A transaction if its cash balance continues to grow. The company is currently sitting on cash and cash equivalents of $356 million, giving the company room to do a small to medium-sized acquisition if an opportunity arises. One of the more logical deals at reasonable prices that would maintain B2Gold's low-cost profile would be West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortunately, while investors have to sit tight and wait to see which avenue of growth B2Gold explores, they are being paid to wait. As shown below, B2Gold's forward dividend yield has soared to an industry-leading 2.70% for million-ounce gold producers, nearly double the peer average of 1.46%. Therefore, while the stock has lost its status as a growth story until we see a positive construction decision on Gramalote or an acquisition, the value here from a yield standpoint is beginning to get attractive.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

B2Gold just came off of another blow-out quarter in Q3 with industry-leading costs, industry-leading margins and is well on its way to beating FY2020 guidance across the board. However, the key to maintaining its leading share-price performance since last year is continued growth, and fortunately, the company teased a new potential avenue for growth in the Q3 report. Therefore, investors should keep an eye on the Gramalote Feasibility Study expected early next year and any new developments at Kiaka. For now, I continue to see B2Gold as a top-12 gold producer in the sector, and I would view any pullbacks below $5.50 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, CXBMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.