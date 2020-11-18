Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey Presents at Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference November 18, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Michael Morrissey - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Stephen Willey

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Stephen Willey, one of the Senior Biotech Analysts here at the firm. Very glad to have with us here this afternoon to present from Exelixis is Chief Executive Officer, Michael Morrissey. I think we're just going to have kind of an informal discussion. I believe there's a kind of chat function for those who are listening. If there's a question that you feel is pressing feel free to enter that question in that function and we hope to get that asked and answer as appropriate.

Mike, I'm not sure if there's any opening statements that you'd like to make before we get into Q&A at all.

Michael Morrissey

Yes, let me just remind everybody that we'll be making forward looking statements today. So please see our SEC filings for a description of the risks that we face in our business. I think people on the call probably know us pretty well, so let's just get into Q&A.

Q - Stephen Willey

Excellent. So I know on the most recent conference call, you provided some annualized run-rate guidance on the U.S. RCC business, as of, I think yearend 2022. So maybe just talk about that decision a little bit. Was that intended to try to limit kind of all of the attention on the competitive noise and try to just to get folks to better think about the longer-term implications of the 9ER, the cabo franchise?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So Steve, that was really purely intended to provide some context to the numbers that the sell side has out there right now for what they think 9ER can contribute to our topline. So we've done a lot of work here, obviously, over the last year, certainly last several months since April, when the over topline data was presented, and then again, in September, when we have the data presentation as most of.

We wanted to put a stake in the ground for how we view that, and I think we did a very, very good job of providing some conservative estimates for what that could do, relative to what's arguably a pretty competitive space where we've got our arguably best in class data. But it's just as simply level set expectations based upon what's there for the sell side right now more than anything else.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And so is that to imply that the numbers, the sell side numbers were I guess, deemed to be a little bit too aggressive, not aggressive enough? Can you kind of imply some kind of directionality there?

Michael Morrissey

Look, the numbers are all out. I don't want to get into sell side details per se. We think it's a very important next step for us, as we talked about going back as far as January of this year. 2020 was going to be a relatively flat year for us in terms of net revenue, net product revenue. Certainly cabo is a very important franchise to us and we see a strong potential to return to growth starting next year, certainly driven initially by -- but we have a 9ER, but then all the other readouts that we have on the kind of docket, if you will, for the next several years.

So, very exciting opportunity for cabo, a lot coming up behind that. We're all about growing the business, obviously and that we think we're on the right track relative to having 9ER kind of be the catalyst for that happening again.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And now that we've kind of gotten the question, a couple of times from investors just following that run rate guidance that you provided over the longer-term. So, I guess the question is you provided annualized guidance last year at JP Morgan. And I guess, in light of kind of the annualized run rate guidance, and I guess, just given the expected label expansion into front line, should we anticipate that you guys will be thinking about trying to provide some kind of forward looking guidance come early next year for 2021?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. I mean, I think once we did that for 2020, it's kind of hard to put the genie back in the bottle. So we did that in 2020 knowing that we would be on the hook for that going forward. So yes, we're planning on giving guidance in '21 and going forward as well. I mean, I think that's just part of the business. We've certainly had enough time in the market now to understand the dynamics, I think pretty well. And I've spoken to that, I think pretty effectively on various earnings calls and banking meetings and whatever.

So yes, we're in that game now, so you can expect to see that. I want to tell you what that is now, obviously, but we've avoided giving guidance on guidance in the past. And I guess giving guidance on guidance now that we will be doing that going forward for sure.

Stephen Willey

Understood. So, one of the recent data points that we've seen emerge in the RCC space, I think this was maybe even after the earnings call that you guys had was the topline Phase 3 clear data from Merck. Probably, obviously, not much to discuss in the absence of you really having any real data to speak of. But just what are your kind of higher level thoughts around the combination of pembro/ lenvatinib based on what you've seen thus far, I think most of which has probably been generated in the post-PD-1 second line setting?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So to my knowledge, there's no data. So all there is a press release with no data provided. So again, hard to speculate on what that means, besides them hitting on all endpoints, which we've always assumed they would, based upon the competitive profile that they've got. So, we talked about this on the call that our 2022 exit $1.5 billion run-rate includes LEN PEM in the mix, in terms of market share assumptions and those kinds of things.

So it's again, completely consistent, no surprise. We'll see the data when it comes out, assuming it's going to be at ASCO GU and we'll be able to, I think, speak to it more clearly, and more expansively then.

So, I think, I guess, I would also say that, you mentioned the second line post-IO data, that is relatively hard to interpret, obviously, single agent TKIs like cabo work extremely well in that scenario, and we've got numerous ISCs that are showing between 40% and 50% plus response rate there.

So, doing combination work in a non-randomized sense in that setting is it's hard to interpret. So we'll see. We'll just see how the clear data looks and move forward appropriately. But we're very, very confident in 9ER. Think about what we've got there, doubling the PFS, doubling the response rate, prompt survival signal, tolerability that I think surprised everybody across the board in terms of starting at the 40 milligram dose, the impact on health related quality of life metrics as well.

So it's going to be a very competitive profile and one that we think we can with our great commercial effort coupled with BMS can make a lot of progress there out of the box.

Stephen Willey

Yes. So when you look at the 9ER data, I mean, you obviously have the COSMIC-313 trial that's enrolling as well in combination with the vivo. So, just kind of given I guess that PFS kind of appears to be the Achilles' heel of that IOIO regimen, what's the level of confidence that 9ER gives you into COSMIC-313?

And do you think that investors are kind of maybe under estimating the longer-term implications of 313, in terms of what it could mean, your ability to improve PFS, and presumably maybe even further improve the CRA, then it's kind of made that regimen a staple of frontline care?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. Look, I mean, the opportunity is you take the best of IOIO and the best of IOTKIs, and you combine them into the one regimen. In a population our data set, at least with my view on 214 has some areas of improvement in terms of different subgroups that obviously drive into the ITT population and the overall results there. Yes, I mean, the upside there could be dramatic and we're always looking to improve standard of care.

And, when you've got a relatively bifurcated frontline market, like we see right now, and expect to continue to see with RCC, again, doing the triplets, if it works, and if it works, well could really could change a lot of things. So, look, we're super excited about that. It's enrolled really, really well, which is always the first metric I look at in terms of level of interest with investigators, and patients to be able to come on to a trial with very active control, asking the question around, can you make that better.

So look, it's a very important trial for us, which one that we're working very hard on. And to see the progress from an enrollment point of view and an execution point of view during the middle of a 100 year of global pandemic to me is very encouraging. So it's a pivotal trial, you got to get the data, blah, blah, blah. But certainly all the signs are very encouraging for us to be able to push that forward.

But again, it's potentially game changing in terms of the different metrics that could be improved upon from 214. And again, 214 is I mean, they've got some pretty compelling long-term data for a fraction of patients. The other fraction of patients that progress, I mean, is that something that we could definitely address with this combination, potentially. So we'll see, got to get the data.

Stephen Willey

Yes. And in fact, we actually just received an inbound question on that. So I guess, according to this question, it looks like clintrials.gov has been updated to show that enrollment in 313 has completed, I think, as of early this month. So there's the current guidance that you've kind of provided around a data disclosure there contemplate the acceleration of enrollment that you've also seen? Or is there a chance that those timelines maybe get moved up a little bit to reflect this?

Michael Morrissey

Yes, it's still early. I wouldn't want to comment on that. It's all about event rates. And it's still relatively early in the process there in terms of actual events. So obviously, I want to see that evolve more to get a sense on that vector before we talk about moving timelines left to right. So stay tuned.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And I know, we just kind of mentioned it a little bit. But this notion of retreating with IO in the second line setting, you're obviously now kind of looking at this concept via the CONTACT O3, trial in combination with atezo. And I think P.J. actually kind of spoke on the last earnings call with respect to kind of seeing a little bit more of PD-1 use in the second line setting which may be occurring in combination with other agents. Is CONTACT 03, kind of like an insurance policy for you guys, in terms of that trend gaining broader adoption over the longer-term?

Michael Morrissey

I'm not sure I'd call it an insurance policy. I think it's designed to ask a very simple question with either cabo or the cabo atezo doublet, on what's the best way to salvage a variety of patients that are early, either early progressors or late progressors on IO continuing regimens frontline.

But again, there's lots of single arm non-randomized, small end studies that look encouraging for either single agents or combinations, but you've got to do the right experiment in a randomized fashion to really understand what's at play here. So, look, it's an important opportunity my sense, and this is just more intuition than anything else and talking to docs anecdotally, is that IO combinations second line post-IO combinations first line are often used when there's not a good response seen with that first IO combination.

So, it kind of makes sense to go after a second bite of the apple, was there a refractory issue with one part of that combination that you could solve with a second, was there a tox issue, whatever. So it's a relatively simple process. But we want to be in that space, and we're certainly committed to making sure that we maintain our leadership position in RCC across the board, with cabo with 092 to across lines of therapy, across different combination partners.

So what you're seeing us doing is it really exhaustively evaluating what's possible now, and that will continue going forward, as we get into the lifecycle of management with 092. So it's something that we're committed to. We have a lot of experience here. Certainly, from an organizational perspective, we're deep in RCC, which is great. And we think we have a lot more to offer here going forward.

Stephen Willey

Okay. Maybe before we get to 092 some of the pipeline stuff. I know that we are expecting some topline data from COSMIC-312 in the first-half of next year. This is the frontline HCC trial. It kind of seems I guess, like sorafenib has kind of assumed the role of sunitinib in HCC. And so that would imagine you and a lot of other folks like myself probably have a pretty good sense of this trial might play out in your favor.

How do you think about establishing clinical differentiation against what we've seen thus far from the atezo-bev combination in IMbrave150? If you look at that data set, it's kind of the same RCC exercise that all of us are trying to do now. I know it's all cross trial comparisons. But is there something within that IMbrave data set that you feel like you can inherently improve upon?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So it's very analogous to the 9ER situation back and narrative that we had and dialogue that we had in 2019 around frontline RCC. Any competitive regimen in frontline HCC now with IMbrave having such good data is that you've got to have a survival readout that makes sense that can be competitive, and then find a way to differentiate across the board.

So again, they're very similar trials. The one big difference from a variable point of view is we're basically swapping out, bevacizumab for cabo. And with all the caveats involved there about comparing those two agents, cabo has a different profile that gets us very encouraged, especially when you look at the totality of data that we presented on in 2020 in terms of renal, in terms of liver, in terms of lung and prostate and bladder, cabo just looks different.

So, we have to run the trial, we have to have to get that in place. Again, that's a trial that enrolled extremely well this year in the face of a global pandemic. So again, that's encouraging to us and to me in terms of how fast enrolled and the team did a phenomenal job of tracking that in the tough months of the April-May timeframe to make sure that we are going and kept track of patients and got them drug and all that stuff that was so critical. There's lots of room for improvements and that's our goal. It's not just to meet standard of care, but to surpass standard of care with as many improvements in key clinical outcomes as possible.

So how that plays? We'll see, I wouldn't want to speculate on that now. But that's the goal. And certainly with a look at the profile, look cabo by itself, and then cabo with IOs if you will, it's, pretty interesting. So again, very excited about that we hope to get that done in 2020. It was our initial guidance back in January. Events are just coming in a little bit slower than we had modeled. So first-half '21 seems reasonable. So stay tuned.

Stephen Willey

And have you seen any impact on refractory cabo use as a result of the atezo bev gaining some fairly meaningful adoption in the frontline setting? Or do you think that's going to take a little while to play out? I know, like an RCC for instance a lot of the frontline TKI drugs who or which have been displaced as a result of some of these novel regimens have not necessarily been slotted down into second line therapy. They now have to get bumped behind into the salvage setting.

So do you think some of the older TKIs in HCC like sorafenib and even imatinib [ph] which I think showed non-inferiority to sorafenib? Do those get bumped down below cabo in kind of a similar way?

Michael Morrissey

So we've asked that question from a market research point of view and gotten, I think, pretty positive feedback that cabo would be a mainstay second line post-IO frontline, because of it's the trial that we ran with celestial when the survival advantage that we have in the second line setting. It's still a bit early that cabo atezo was approved summer timeframe. So, maybe a little bit early to see that shift in the second line. Certainly seen a big drop off in the frontline TKI monotherapies and that's been pretty clear in the third quarter earnings from various players.

So, bev atezo was clearly taking up a big lion's share of the first line market share in frontline HCC. So how that plays out in second line, we'll see, I think, starting end of the year, early next year. And I think the most important thing is that, again, we're myopically focused on frontline getting 312 done, if successful, getting that filed and approved as soon as possible, because we think if the data is differentiating, that we hope it will be, then that can really offer patients and their prescribers and their physicians another important option, but again, need the data. Stay tuned.

Stephen Willey

And then how can we be thinking about just the commercial dynamics there with respect to how those play out with Roche? Have you provided any kind of commentary or insight around that? Or I guess, do you anticipate doing so?

Michael Morrissey

We will at the appropriate time. Obviously, we have a very motivated partner that wants to, in this case, a clinical partner who wants to maximize the value of their part of the combo for these patients with liver cancer. So they're across the bay now, they're not down the street anymore. Now they're across the bay. But, we talk to them a lot, there's good interactions ongoing across the various groups that are at play here, in terms of clinical, commercial, et cetera.

So, we'll see. But yes, I think there's a pretty good alignment on good data, better data as an opportunity for both sides to help more patients, which is what the goal is here, across the board.

Stephen Willey

Okay. I know, kind of a last point here regarding cabo, that's of significant interest to investors is just the COSMIC-021 cohorts and prostate and lung. I guess, it sounds like we're going to be getting an update there at some point in next year. And I know that you've secured regulatory feedback regarding an accelerated approval in prostate. But is there any hope that you're holding out that you might be able to pursue a similar path in lung?

Michael Morrissey

So prostate, let's talk about that. Again, we've fully enrolled the cohort 6 expansions, 130 plus patients. We're just wrapping up the single agent cohorts that we need to be able to define the contribution of components. So that's moving forward as planned, obviously, its data dependent and long-term follow-up and all that stuff that we need to do to the dot the I's and cross the T's.

I'm a little bit confused by the next update comment, because we haven't guided to that. So I want to make sure people understand that we're not guiding to any more updates, going forward.

Our single priority is to get a final update relative to the opportunity for prostate cancer. So that's where the main focus is. It's all about that and we just can't accommodate any other sidebars or distractions in what we're doing there.

In terms of lung, we'll see. Again, that's been my guidance all along is that we have now fully enrolled both a single agent cohort, as well as the cohort 7 up to approximately 80 patients, and I want to see the long-term follow-up data to understand, if there's a viable approach here for accelerated approval or not. So stay tuned.

Stephen Willey

Okay. I don't know you're running CONTACT 01 in lung as a registrational Phase 3. So presumably, that's your backstop.

Michael Morrissey

Yes. We have all three CONTRACTS up and running for lung, for prostate, as well as for second line renal cell as planned. And again, really pleased that those actually -- we're initiated on time and we're seeing lots of sites come up globally and really promising enrollment and that get in the face of this pandemic.

Stephen Willey

Okay. So maybe we can switch gears here to 902 or to 092. I know that you outlined a pretty aggressive development plan for this agents pretty recently. And I guess, I understand why you can move fast here just given the overlapping biology between this drug and cabo, especially in indications where cabo is currently not approved. But maybe just try to help us understand a little bit better the longer-term development strategy in tumor types for cabo is approved or where you're intending to seek approval? And just the level of investment that's going to be required to identify those novel combinations and regimens, which you'll presumably need to establish some level of clinical differentiation against cabo or cabo based regimen?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So the whole goal here is to essentially massively parallel process, a large number of pivotal trials across different indications, different lines of therapy with different combination, IO agents, as well as different clinical partners that allows us to cover a very large, exhaustive landscape that's currently represented by the IO whitespace. And we think about it in terms of indications, again, combinations, known combinations, existing IO players, existing IO agents, new IO agents that are coming on the scene, or chemo or other molecules, as well as going early, going late, going to get standard of care across different lines of therapy.

So it's an opportunity for us to be very expansive in a way that we could never do with cabo by itself, as we were working out the clinical biology or pharmacology of that agent with limited cash flows, with a balance sheet 10 years ago that was not very enabling. So we're in a very different situation now, especially as revenues grow, we can invest more, and we can draw on a wide variety of clinical partners that can either contribute their IO portfolios and/or cash to be able to do this as well.

So we view this as kind of big pharma view on what a lifecycle management program would look like 092, taking the knowledge, taking the data, taking the momentum from cabo, and then putting that onto a molecule that has much, much lower risk, because we've basically taken cabo phenocopied its activity and packaged it if you will, in a much more user friendly clinical half-life which, I have to say people on the clinical side in terms of investigators, they get it.

When we talk to a variety of farmers, who again own these big deep IO portfolios, they get it too. They understand the value of having the improved next gen cabo, kind of interacting with their different IO agents, with a molecule that hits all the key cell types in the tumor microenvironment and has the kind of activity that cabo has in terms of its broad activity, its differentiating activity.

So it's an effort that will certainly take shape. We want to be able to start some of these pivotal trials as early as next year. And, as we talked about on earnings, and I thought this was slides and her description was just spot on in terms of having a multifaceted approach that covers a large piece of that IO whitespace to really improve outcomes for patients across various indications and lines of therapy.

Stephen Willey

Okay. With respect to the earlier stage pipeline, I know you guys have been really active in terms of building that out and you've got a couple IND filings that are slated here for yearend and I think a couple more for the first part of next. I guess as you think about doing more BD, you've got the later stage opportunity with 092 and certainly cabo label expansion and now you have some of these newer kind of IND in phase 1 candidates. Do you kind of feel like you need to plug the pipeline with something in the middle, just from a portfolio management perspective? Or are you just going to continue to be kind of opportunistic and agnostic to the rules of portfolio management?

Michael Morrissey

Yes, so the middle of the middle segment within oncology, you can get there relatively fast by going from Phase 1 to Phase 1b and an accelerated approval approach. So I'm not all that concerned about the middle of things, the middle of our pipeline, because with our early stage assets in 092, we can fill that by either direction.

So, obviously, we're still looking for clinical assets because they have -- if they're the right profile, the right compound and the right therapeutic sense, that could really add a lot of value. But, it's a very dynamic process right now. And, we're trying to do finding the right molecules with the right data, the right biology and the right pharmacology that gives us the momentum to be able to find differentiated clinical assets that we can sell eventually.

So again, it's all hands on deck. We've done a pretty good job, I think, of being able to find early stage assets. We're continuing to look for mid-late stage assets, but it's a different market out there in terms of expectations from the sellers point of view, and we have to maintain a high degree of discipline and focus to make sure that we're doing the right deals at the right time that have the potential to build value long-term going forward.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And one of those drugs is ICON-2, which looks to be kind of a really interesting asset. I know [Indiscernible] compound is getting a lot of attention. And this looks to be a better internalizing antibody and I think [Indiscernible] payload, which you've attached to this.

Are there certain tumor types that you want to pursue developments specifically with this drug? And just how are you thinking about highlighting the value proposition and that's going forward?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So, we'll talk more about that once we file the IND and we could start to getting some clinical data. There's a pretty clear list of tumor types you want to target going in based on existing data. Question for me really is, can we dose higher, because we've got a non-competitive binder with [Indiscernible] and with a better payload, better toxin, so we get better cell kill.

But yes, the tissue factor target is one that is really interesting to us, and I think has pretty good breadth in terms of both its ability to be expressed on a variety of different tumor types, but also be internalized. So it's a great target and we think we've got potentially a better molecule. So obviously it's all on the data as we get into the clinic. But we're super excited about that and hope to get that moving in terms of working in 2021 for sure.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And then so that's it for me. I know that you kind of framed up 2020 beginning of last year is kind of being less about growth and a lot more about opportunity. And I think it kind of feels like 2021 is going to be a combination of both of those. So I wish you the best of luck. I appreciate the time. And be in touch. Thanks.

Michael Morrissey

Thank you.