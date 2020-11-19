Note: I have covered Genius Brands previously, investors should see this as an update to my earlier article on the company

Genius Brands (GNUS), the company known for its crazy price action and big-hitting headline press releases, has just issued yet another disappointing quarterly report. This reinforced my bearish position on the company which time and time again, plays up the news, but fails to deliver when it comes to the material numbers. I believe Genius Brands is materially overvalued at current levels, particularly following the recent issue of new equity. Nearly all of GNUS's value is based on the future prospects of its network. I stand by the views in my previous article that Genius Brands is losing traction and will eventually hit a roadblock where the market will no longer be satisfied with overblown press releases and will actually want to see some financial performance from the company.

Source: Marketwatch.com

More news

Before moving onto the disappointing Q3 results I will run over the key pieces of news since my last article. Readers will not be surprised to find there has been plenty of news since my last piece because GNUS's situation is very dynamic and constantly changing but also because Andy Heyward has become known for his constant stream of overplayed press releases (which is what fuelled the huge share price run-up back in May). This flow of recent news helped put GNUS's share price on a positive track, though this was abruptly ended following a new equity offering which significantly undermined shareholders (yet again).

Many news releases have surrounded the acquisition of more content such as the "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Pac-Man" animated series. These may seem significant moves on the face of it but this content matters little if Genius cannot attract significant viewers to its 'Kartoon Channel!'. And so far they have been unable to build a large viewing audience, although they boast the channel’s availability to a potential 100 million television households. The company also announced the premiere of Rainbow Rangers on Nickelodeon's Nick Jr. However, as Genius said themselves, this is the company's third year of airing on Nick Jr. and over that three-year period Genius still hasn't delivered any substantial revenues for shareholders.

More significantly, Genius announced the release of a new animated children's series "Shaq's Garage" in a classic GNUS-styled press release with 'NBA Legend' Shaquille O'Neal taking center stage for the headline. This was akin to the previously announced Arnold Schwarzenegger partnership. Genius also boasted in this press release that the deal also meant O'Neal would become a shareholder. whilst details aren't readily available I'd assume these shares come on very favorable terms - like Schwarzenegger, received significantly discounted options and most likely a lucrative paycheck. Some may see this as O'Neal buying into Genius Brands, I see it as O'Neal probably taking advantage of a significant opportunity to make more cash.

Genius also completed the acquisition of ChizComm Ltd. and ChizComm Beacon media on the 16th of November. These are interesting acquisitions as they are marketing agencies that book media space for children’s brands. Maybe Genius sees itself growing into a broader media conglomerate? Though I also think it is an example of a well worn but sensible theme where ‘exciting’ companies issue new equity on the back of an inflated share price and use some of the cash to buy more solid financial performers.

Q3 results

One thing that will always be true, no matter what company you are studying is that the numbers don't lie and this is nowhere truer than at Genius Brands. Although many investors may feel like Andy Heyward is in their corner, they must not forget he also appeared to be in the shareholders’ corner when shares were above $5 - 80% higher than current prices.

On the back of the press releases I have highlighted, with many more which I haven't gone into detail about but can be found on GNUS's IR page, we will now look towards the Q3 results. With these Q3 results, Andy Heyward also delivered a CEO newsletter prior to the release of them. I found this relatively bizarre as the Q3 results should show the real story and a CEO newsletter isn't really necessary. However, this is how Genius operates as a company and Andy Heyward must always have his added say surrounding the 'prospects’ of Genius brands and how 'excited' he is over the future. To me the letter was also an attempt for Heyward to cover up the extremely disappointing results by painting a glossy picture about the future.

Studying the numbers Genius Brands delivered just $273,992 of revenues in the three months to 30 September, yes you heard that right just $273,992. Compare this to Genius's market capitalization of $280 million. This is actually down from the same quarter the previous year. Bear in mind that this quarter includes many of the 'big launches' in terms of content, yet they have still failed to boost the revenues. It appears Genius isn't just losing traction with the market but also with customers! These revenues weighed up against total operating expenses of $3.6 million giving Genius a loss from operations of $3.35 million in the quarter. Genius has increased both its administrative, marketing and sales costs only to see revenue fall. In my opinion, Genius is simply spending nowhere near enough cash on marketing and way too much on content. As I have said previously content matters very little when very few people are actually aware of who you are and what you offer. What is the point of launching 'Superheroes Kindergarten' with Arnold Schwarzenegger most likely a substantial amount of money only to pump in a few hundred thousand of marketing costs? Though Genius is clear that success doesn't come overnight, there will come a time when the market will expect success to come and I doubt Genius will deliver this.

The main positive from the results and the shareholder letter is Genius's liquidity, which stands at around $100 million of cash. This does give Genius a strong war chest and time but it will be where Genius deploys this capital that really matters. I believe the company should direct more capital to marketing and to continued acquisitions which will be a key catalyst to grow Genius's topline. These acquisitions will need to be material though and involve companies that actually have substantial revenues unlike Genius itself.

I would also like to highlight the number of shares in issue because it underlines my previous thesis of Genius undermining shareholders. The total number of shares in issue between the end of March 2020 and the end of September 2020 has gone from 30 million to 220 million, a jump of 190 million. No wonder Heyward is so pleased with a rise in share price and wants to sustain it - it gives him the opportunity to raise a significant amount of new capital.

This is exactly what happened again in late October where Genius announced a fresh $58 million direct offering. While the company didn't set a huge discount for this offering ($1.55), it will still lead to another spike in total shares in issue pushing it to over 250 million potentially reducing the value per share for previous shareholders. As I mentioned before, this new issue brought a halt to Genius's share price comeback and means the company will need to build a stream of positive news and strong results to get shareholder sentiment back on track.

Genius' valuation net of cash and debt still stands at over $180 million, this is for a company that is delivering about a million dollars in revenue a year, meaning Genius is trading on 180x sales. A ludicrous multiple, that has no real justification. It appears the market is placing a premium on the wisdom of Heyward and the future prospects of its current content, but why should it? History tells us that the market should do the opposite and that Genius Brands has historically failed to deliver on promises, over-promising and under-delivering. As GNUS is a small-cap the analyst coverage of it isn't large, but at the moment I don't see many catalysts for significant growth going forward. I know some investors would point to the Shaquille O'Neal partnership but, in response to that, I would point to GNUS's long-term inability to provide meaningful revenues. GNUS can focus primarily on content for now but eventually they will need to achieve strong revenues. Historically GNUS has never delivered more than $5 million in revenues in a quarter since 2015.

Conclusion

The Genius Brands story highlights a lot of what is wrong with the market today and has completely caught the sentiment trading side of the market where investors get lured in by the headlines without fundamentals to support the valuation. Sadly the numbers do not care how bullish Heyward is, nor about the future prospects of the company. The new shows provide some breadth to GNUS's content but this matters little without a strong viewership base. At this point in time Genius will just continue to plow money into operations with very little return. I understand the company is at the start of its "Kartoon Channel!" journey but I encourage shareholders to look past the picture that management paints and not take their word at face value. Looking ahead, a disappointing outlook is created, one where management has undermined shareholders time and time again and have failed to deliver material revenues. I am staying away from Genius Brands.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.