A Short-Term Top Could Be In (Technically Speaking For 11/18)

The markets may have formed a short-term top during the last few trading sessions.

This has been a terrible recession for women.

This has been a terrible recession for women (emphasis added):

First, the parts of the economy that were smacked hardest and earliest by job losses were ones where women dominate - restaurants, retail businesses and health care. Then a second wave began taking out local and state government jobs, another area where women outnumber men. The third blow has, for many, been the knockout: the closing of child care centers and the shift to remote schooling. That has saddled working mothers, much more than fathers, with overwhelming household responsibilities.

Let's look at this from a few perspectives:

Above is the long-term chart for the labor force participation rate for women. It started to drop modestly at the turn of the century as the average age of the population skewed older.

Above is a 1-year chart of the labor force participation rate for women (in blue; left scale) and men (in red; right scale). Notice that the women's rate started to move sideways in July's report while the men's rate has continued to improve. The Dallas Fed has more on this topic.

Two key coincidental indicators were released yesterday. Industrial production rose 1.1%. This is the strongest increase in three months. This indicator has recovered about half of its losses and is currently at 2016 levels:

Retail sales rose .3% M/M and 5.7% Y/Y. This data series is at its highest level in five years:

This is a key reason for the fairly quick growth after the lockdowns.

Homebuilder sentiment hit another high (emphasis added):

In another sign that housing continues to lead the economy forward, builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes increased five points to 90 in November, shattering the previous all-time of 85 recorded in October, according to the latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) released today. Builder confidence levels have hit successive all-time highs over the past three months. "Historically low mortgage rates, favorable demographics and an ongoing suburban shift for home buyer preferences have spurred demand and increased new home sales by nearly 17% in 2020 on a year-to-date basis," said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke. "Though builders continue to sign sales contracts at a solid pace, lot and material availability is holding back some building activity. Looking ahead to next year, regulatory policy risk will be a key concern given these supply-side constraints."

Considering the damage left from the housing bubble in the last recession, this is welcome news.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Treasuries were up while equities were down. Smaller-caps - which have led the market higher during the last rally - were down. Interestingly, micro-caps only dropped .38% while small and mid-caps dropped more than 1%. Larger-caps were down around 1%.

All sectors declined. Energy - which has done very well as of late - was the worst performer. Defensive sectors were clustered near the bottom of the table.

When I say "short-term top", I mean 20-30 days. Let's start with today's SPY and IWM charts:

SPY 1-day

The SPY trended sideways until after lunch. Then, it started a sustained sell-off that gained steam as the afternoon wore on. Volume really picked-up at the end with the index ending the day at a low.

IWM 1-day

The IWM has a similar pattern.

Now, let's pull back to the 30-day time frame:

SPY 30-day

The SPY formed a clear head and shoulders pattern at the end of October. I think the cleanest way to look at the last few weeks is as a double-top. It's possible to classify today as a rounding top. But the point is that since the end of October, the index has printed a clear top and bottom.

QQQ 30-day

The QQQ - which had led the market higher during the post lockdown rally - printed a lower top this week.

IJH 30-day

Mid-caps may have also printed a complete bottom and top cycle, with a head and shoulders at the end of October and rounding top today.

IWM 30-day

And, finally, the IWM also appears to have printed a clear top and bottom.

This does not mean that further selling is in the cards. There could be positive vaccine news overnight or news of stimulus talks starting. But, as of the close, it looks like we've got a clear top and bottom on multiple charts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IWM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.