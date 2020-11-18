We are bullish on shares of MARA which has established itself as a pioneer in the emerging market segment of Bitcoin mining with significant growth opportunities.

The company believes it can generate upwards of $10 million in monthly revenue by Q2 2021 at a reference price of $18,000/BTC as it deploys recent mining rig purchases.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) operates cryptocurrency mining machines to harvest bitcoin and is recognized as a pioneer in this emerging market segment. It's an exciting time for cryptocurrency as the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is breaking out towards a new all-time high benefiting from accelerating adoption as a payment method with growing awareness among the investment community. Indeed, the price of Bitcoin is up over 140% year to date, while shares of MARA are gaining from the bullish sentiment climbing an impressive 252% this year. While the company remains speculative at its current valuation, with uncertainty regarding its long-term profitability potential, the growth outlook is positive as the higher pricing environment for Bitcoin supports improving margins and increased cash flow. We are bullish on shares of MARA and see upside through 2021 as the company builds operational and financial momentum.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

MARA Background

The business model here is simple. Essentially, MARA acquires and operates the necessary specialized computer hardware equipment, while the system continuously works to solve the bitcoin code to earn the network reward for the verified blockchain transactions. Currently, the decentralized global Bitcoin network awards 6.25 BTC per block, and each block is solved on average every 15 minutes. As it relates to Marathon, the higher its processing capacity or "hash rate", the larger the proportion of that block award the company can receive.

(Source: Company IR)

For context, at a current market price of $18,000 per BTC, each block is valued at US $117,000. Considering 562,600 blocks expected to be solved over a full year, the market value of the pool available to all Bitcoin miners globally corresponds to over $10 billion in new Bitcoins. Marathon is attempting to capture a growing portion of that potential value.

The other part of the equation is the related energy power consumption, which represents the effective cost of production. The lower the price Marathon can contract electricity, coupled with a higher market price of Bitcoin, the higher the gross profit for the company.

Favorably, Marathon recently announced a partnership with 'Beowulf Energy LLC' which owns over 2.3 gigawatts of energy assets. The new joint venture calls for co-locating a new Bitcoin mining data center at Beowulf's 105 MW power generating facility in Hardin, Montana. The result here is that the deal can lower Marathon's aggregate mining cost of electricity to $0.034/kWh, down 38% from the current level. Beowulf also becomes an equity shareholder of Marathon, while the company retains 100% of the BTC mining output.

(Source: Company IR)

Marathon will deploy 11,500 'S19 Pro Antminers' by Q2 2021 at Hardin which together can generate 1.265 EH/s "exahash rate per second". Together with the company's separate mining facility, Marathon expects to generate 2.6 EH/s by Q2 2021. For reference, according to the current Bitcoin network EH/s of ~130, the estimate from Marathon implies the data center would represent approximately 2% of the global power of the computers linked to the Bitcoin blockchain by Q1 2021. The Hardin data center has the capacity to eventually expand to 30,000 S19 Pro Miners as a growth opportunity.

It's worth noting that Marathon also has a partnership with 'Bitmain', a leading industry supplier of application-specific integrated circuit chips (ASICs) mining rigs. The company last reported a purchase of 10,000 additional S19 Pro Miners in October. Since May of this year, Marathon has invested a total of over $72 million across equipment and its plan for the new data center.

Overall, the economics here is compelling especially as the price of Bitcoin climbs higher. According to Marathon, assuming its entire fleet of 23,560 miners is deployed and at a constant network difficulty, the company expects to harvest 15-20 Bitcoins per day at an average cost of $3,863/BTC. At a reference price of $18,000 per BTC, the company could generate $9.9 million in revenue per month and $7.8 million in gross profit by Q2 2021. For every $1,000 the price of Bitcoin climbs, the numbers imply Marathon can earn an additional $550k in revenue and gross profit.

(Source: Company IR)

The numbers here represent a significant improvement compared to recent results. Marathon reported its Q3 earnings on November 12th with a diluted GAAP EPS loss of $0.28 per share on $835k in revenue for the quarter. While the company has been investing in its growth opportunity, revenues are up 89% over the first nine months of the year compared to 2019. Notably, the company only had 2,060 miners in operation in September but expects an 1,100% increase in capacity, given the recent mining rig purchases to be deployed by Q2 2021. In terms of the balance sheet, the company reported $27.1 million in cash and zero long-term debt as a strong point to its financial stability.

(Source: Company IR)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We are bullish on Marathon Patent Group as well-positioned to climb alongside rising Bitcoin prices supported by positive sentiment and accelerating momentum in the asset class. The current price of Bitcoin near $18,000 is quickly approaching the all-time high set back in December of 2017 at $19,783, which at the time many considered to be a bubble based on speculative mania. While the cryptocurrency experienced a significant reversal and extreme level of volatility in the 3 years since, the climb back up now seems to be more grounded and based on more structural fundamentals. In our view, if the rally in 2017 was a bubble, the move here is the real deal.

(Source: finviz)

In a recent article where we covered the current themes driving Bitcoin higher, we highlighted the recent announcement by PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that it will accept cryptocurrencies as payments starting in 2021. As one of the largest online payment service providers, PayPal opening the door for cryptocurrencies supports more mainstream adoption and a bullish factor towards Bitcoin. There is a sense now that Bitcoin has earned recognition among institutional investors as a real asset class that deserves an allocation within diversified investment portfolios.

We also expect an eventual approval by the SEC of a regulated "Bitcoin ETF" like the pending Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN) or VanEck SolidX Bitcoin Trust ETF (XBTC) further adds legitimacy to the crypto space. The growing adoption of blockchain technologies and distributed ledger concepts in various industries beyond payments and investments is also a positive tailwind for Bitcoin.

Our bullish case from here is that Bitcoin draws several similarities to gold and precious metals as a store of value and alternative to traditional fiat currencies. Amid continued macro uncertainties and historically low-interest rates, there is an underlying demand for assets with constrained supplies. Going forward, we expect Bitcoin to become more prevalent as a payment method and form of exchange supporting its demand and market value.

While buying Bitcoin directly remains a good option for investors to capture exposure to the market trends, we believe shares of MARA have more upside in percentage terms as its revenue growth and profitability potential benefits from scale and operating leverage. The outlook is positive considering the growth opportunities with the new data center and the upcoming deployment of more mining rigs.

Final Thoughts

In a scenario where Bitcoin accelerates beyond $20,000/BTC, we expect MARA to reclaim its own all-time high when the stock traded at $5.25 as recently as August. By this measure, we rate shares of MARA as a buy with a price target of $5.25 for the year ahead, representing nearly 50% upside, at which point we could reassess the outlook.

We expect shares to remain volatile, given the speculative nature of the company which is trading at a market cap of $170 million on just $2 million in revenue over the past year. A trending decline in the price of Bitcoin represents the main risk for the stock, which would limit sentiment towards the sector and force a revision lower to long-term revenue and earnings estimates. Our take here is that, despite the speculative nature of MARA, a small position may be appropriate, considering the significant upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MARA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.