Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Presents at Wolfe Research Virtual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Great. Okay. Well, thanks for joining us. I'm Tim Anderson, the large cap pharma and biotech analyst of Wolfe Research. And for the next 30 or 35 minutes, we'll be talking with Josh Smiley who is Senior Vice President and the CFO for Eli Lilly. Since joining the company in 1995. He's all executive positions plus finance, and sales and marketing. His experience includes leading U.S. sales and marketing efforts to [Technical Difficulty] such as managed care organizations in Medicare and Medicaid.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tim Anderson

We're just going to jump straight into Q&A, given the limited time, high level questions first, just touching on health care reform. I know what the industry wants to see happen, which is things like lower out of pocket spending and this sort of thing. But my question is really trying to understand what's likely to happen as the new administration takes over. So in that sense, asking you to kind of predict the future much like we get asked to do. So maybe just starting off with the near-term, there's been some chatter that we might get some news near-term from Trump specifically, I think we have proposed rules on the rebate rule. And then, there's been some talk about maybe having some favored nation, or reference pricing stuff released this week. What are you kind of picking up this near-term potential for something like?

Josh Smiley

Yes. Thanks, Tim and thanks for having me. I think as it relates to the very near-term, drug pricing and access things, we're hearing the same as you. I've been in meetings this morning, as of an hour or so ago, I don't think anything's been released. But I think we are expecting to see something on most favored nation type of approach in Part B.

And, again, expectations change by the hour, as you know, in this environment. I think, from what we know, if this is something that's published, there's probably lots of challenges to having this actually implemented before Biden administration, sort of trying to accelerate the rulemaking process and common period in otherwise. So I think we'll have to see what comes out in my -- sort of starting point view is, it will be difficult for that to be implemented, yet this year the end of January. I think similarly on the rebate. And, of course, no one in the industry likes the MFN approach for lots of reasons. And I think certainly if you think about in Part B, or in cancer, the impact this is going to have on long-term innovation is really significant. And I think they're strong and compelling arguments against that. And of course, the industry will make them.

On the other side, I think on the rebate rule as, we've been in favor of removing the Safe Harbor for rebates in Medicare Part D. I think there are lots of other people who want though, and I would imagine that they will look at that rule the same way we look at the MFN. And it'll be subject to legal challenges and otherwise. So I think both of those, there will be noise, and we'll see what happens, over the course of the next 30 to 60 days. But I think our starting point assumption is they'll arrive pretty challenged operationally.

Then I think if you move forward into 2021, and where the priority is going to be there. Again, lot is going to happen between now and then, but I think the Biden administration team has been pretty clear and transparent in their priorities. And I think that first priorities as it relates to health care are going to be to shore up the efforts around the pandemic, and shore up efforts around ACA. And I think those things is what we presume will be the immediate focus.

I think from a legislative perspective, almost independent of who controls the Senate, I think we see probably a relatively narrow sort of path in '21 for drug pricing types of impacts. You mentioned up front, we like things that lead to patient access and lower out of pocket expenses. We think there are some things that can do that. I think, we look at many of the elements that are in the Grassley, Wyden bill and those are probably the kind of things that have some ability to get attached to bills or make it through legislation in '21, being much more likely than some of the bigger house, Democrat bills and ideas that we've seen.

So I think we head into '21 with some optimism that there can be some changes; changes that lead to benefits for patients. I'm sure there will be things that we as an industry in and of themselves don't like I think things like caps on, inflate -- caps on price increases, or changes to Medicaid and rebates. Those kinds of things, I think are all going to be on the table. But I think there's probably room for win-wins here.

Tim Anderson

Yes. From what I can tell, it sounds like it's not going to be reference pricing in 2021. I think that may be -- despite the near-term news out of the Trump administration would probably be more modest changes. On tax reform, so when tax reform was enacted under Trump, your rate dropped from 20% down to 14%, one of the bigger reductions versus the pure set? What are you expecting in terms of a reversal of that under new administration?

Josh Smiley

I think, as some of this is probably a function of Senate control. And what's able to get done. I think our view on the near term is probably the most practical approach to raise revenue would be to try to raise the corporate rate not try comprehensive reform. So, I think our view would be -- that the most likely scenario is given all the other priorities and given where the senate may end up that we don't see much, much progress on tax, or progress or regress however, you want to sort of classify that in '21. But to the extent that there is a change, I think the most likely scenario that we're looking at right now is the sort of structure stays the same and reference rate moves up. You and I talked about this earlier, I think, pre tax reform, I think corporate entities were arguing for a 25% rate as something that would become more competitive with the rest of the world. We went down lower than that, of course.

So 25 may be a good reference point to think about just an underlying rate increase. There are lots of reasons to argue against that. I think, in the last three years, you continue to see not just in the U.S., but other countries around the world reduce rates. So the competitive dynamic if it was 25, maybe it's 23 now or something. But, again, I think our view would be there may be some underlying rate increases, but not comprehensive reform.

I think if there's comprehensive reform, of course, we would argue for things that would incentivize U.S. manufacturing, continue incentivize R&D in the U.S. I think there are lots of things that could be again, win wins, if you're in a total reform scenario, we just don't think that's very likely in the near-term.

Tim Anderson

As we start to think about 2021 and beyond, in terms of a COVID impact, one of the questions I have for you is, how does that permanently reshape operational spending beyond just the pandemic days, though, one company I talked to recently thought it would be in the mid to high hundreds of millions of permanent savings. I think that's pretty much all out of SG&A, although we didn't get into that point. But what is Lilly thinking about that and if you guys qualify?

Josh Smiley

Yes. I think there's -- we are starting to quantify. And of course, as we think about 2021, we sort of landed still pandemic, and that maybe more normal operations toward the second half of the year. But I think there is a piece that for sure is a permanent savings. And that's related to all of the things that go into business, travel and meetings, I think we all have learned that you can be very effective in virtual settings, that there always are going to be opportunities and needs to be face to face for key meetings, but probably for every 10 that we did in person in the past, I would imagine we're down to five or less of those kind of events on permanent basis going forward, even without the concerns of the pandemic.

For us, you just do those kind of ratios and you are looking at probably $100 million or more of just permanent underlying savings. I think we see some savings on the R&D side as well in running much more of our trials in a digital and virtual fashion. So I think there's probably, 100 million or so of permanent savings in that regard as well.

So I guess I answered your question not differently than maybe others you've talked about. It's a real and meaningful ongoing savings. I think some of the things we've learned during the pandemic are, we need to put some of those savings back into better digital tools to work with physicians on I think we've reinforced sales person to person, sales rep calls are important. And they're meaningful for physicians; physicians want them, reps want them not in every case, of course, but we can supplement and make our rep interactions more effective if we've got good digital tools, we're learning -- all of us are learning how to do that this year, more than we thought we would have had to. But I think we see a benefit going forward of enhanced and supplemental digital tools go to meeting types of approaches with physicians. And some of that will require investment but I think that pays off in terms of the effectiveness of a sales rep anywhere around the world. If we do this, well should be a little bit better than it was [pre-pandemic] [ph].

Tim Anderson

All in, ask about your therapeutic antibody that you have received EUA in the U.S. And what the impact of this is, really kind of thinking about the commercial opportunity, as it relates to vaccines, obviously, in the news today, and over the last few days have been high levels of vaccine efficacy across the Pfizer and BioNTech program across the [indiscernible] program, and highly likely we're going to get more vaccines as well. So I would imagine that inversely correlates with what the opportunity set is for a therapeutic antibody.

But can you kind of talk about how you're seeing the contribution from the antibody in 2021 and beyond? And then, also just kind of the operational cost behind antibody? It's not something I'm sure you'll advertise, we won't see VTCS and that sort of thing. So what are the costs behind that program?

Josh Smiley

Yes. So I think as we head into -- so, right now we have in EUA for our single antibody, we have a contract with the U.S. government for 300,000 doses and that's $375 million, every expectation that'll happen this year and maybe more. I think as we head into next year, the intent would be to -- we've also submitted an EUA for our combination therapy. So I think as we head into next year, we'll have the combination therapy available presuming we get the EUA that's probably what we will be selling.

And then, I think it's going to be a function of when, how the vaccine gets rolled out. But certainly what we're experiencing right now, around the U.S., and in some other countries around the world is intensity, right? I mean, there are many more patients today that would benefit from an antibody as a measure to try to help keep them from having a really bad outcome that leads to hospitalization. I think that's going to certainly persist into the first part of next year, just given the timing on vaccine and distribution and otherwise.

So I think certainly reasonable to expect it in the first half of next year, we should be providing around the world, at least maybe not all in the U.S., like we're doing now, but around the world, probably in the 10s of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of doses per month, like we're seeing right now, that does stop at some point or significantly wind down. Our principles have been, we want to get whatever supply we have to the places that need it most. So right now, that happens to be the U.S. and the U.S. has been the first country to provide an EUA presuming that gets broader as we head into next year, what we'll be doing, of course, is looking to say where are the needs the greatest battle bump up against where the vaccines being distributed, and otherwise.

So, I guess a long way of saying there's a lot of moving parts, but certainly for the first half of next year, we should expect, some meaningful top-line contribution from the antibodies, that if everything goes well should, sort of tail off pretty significantly as we get into the end of '21.

In terms of cost, you're right, in terms of SG&A, very minimal, our approach is to provide the -- we'll go through every month and make an allocation decision to the countries that needed who have a contract with us, ship it to those countries, they will then do all the work around distribution to the end facilities and otherwise. So we don't intend to have sales reps promoting this or anything there. So it really should have a very nominal impact on SG&A. R&D, we will continue to will convert the work we've done around EUAs, BLAs, so we've got some ongoing trials associated there. It's going to be in a few hundred million dollars next year to finish that workout.

So that's probably what we're looking at in terms of OpEx. And gross margin, right now the gross margin contribution from what we're selling is pretty good because we're paying a royalty to AbCellera, who's the partner here and we're making the antibody in our own facility in New Jersey, as we head into next year, and dramatically expand capacity, and if we're selling a combo antibody, we're paying a loyalty then on that to both that seller and Junshi, who's the second partner, and in some cases been paying contract manufacturing rates to Samsung, or partnership kinds of rates to Amgen.

So I think, next year could be significant top-line, probably a gross margin contribution that is less than our normal -- the rest of our portfolio. So you can see a little bit of a percentage hit there. But, certainly in absolute terms, it would be a profit generator. And if you put all of that together, Tim, it kind of depends on -- so the impact on operating margin percentages in '21, probably depends on what absolute level of sales we are making in '21, and where we're making them to all of the established developed Western countries are going to get the same price, Middle-tier countries will have basically a sliding scale based on their GDP. And then, countries that fit into the lower income developing economies, get a very inexpensive product. So, that mix also can bring down gross margin.

Tim Anderson

You guys are scheduled to give guidance for 2021 on December 15. There's a lot of moving parts here, right? We have additional shutdowns happening, you don't know what's going to happen over the next month, certainly don't know a whole lot about 2021. You've got this variable that we just talked about, which is sales levels of the therapeutic antibody. So, it seems like it'd be very challenging for you give guidance for 2021. Is it possible you're going to give guidance with and without the antibody contribution? Are you just going to give a wider range of guidance [indiscernible]?

Josh Smiley

Yes. I think we have to do a little bit of both. So I think investors want to know, what's your income statement going to look like in '21, full stop. I think that dictates probably a little bit wider range and maybe we would normally do. But we will call out what our assumptions are around the antibody, because I think there is a huge variability there, right? It could be anywhere from relatively modest contribution to certainly scenarios that are in the well north of a billion dollars in sales. So we'll provide some direction there. And then, we'll just have to refine that over time.

I think the other pieces, though, that are, I think that's everybody understands and accepts the fact that there's going to be a broad range around those, I think the harder ones are the things you pointed out at the beginning of the question, like the shutdowns and we're still seeing in some of our therapeutic areas sort of modestly behind in new prescription trends where we were pre-pandemic GLPs are a good example, still seeing robust growth, but it's not all the way back up to where we want it to be. So projecting into next year, how those classes will grow. There's a little bit more variability there than we would like and in other years. Part of our debate has been, we really like giving guidance in the middle of December, we don't usually find out much more between December and January kind of know where we are. I think when we looked at this year, we know much more in early January to provide better assurance to investors, I'm not sure that we will write in anywhere -- there's going to be more variability for all of us headed into '21.

I think the good thing is, we see a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines, but the first half of next year is going to be -- it's going to be tough to predict, I think for all of us, and we are seeing shutdowns and other things. I think the one thing that is good relative to the first, whatever you want to define it as wave or back in first part of this year. I think even as we're seeing more significant restrictions in states, here in the U.S., physician's offices, I think physicians have figured out ways to keep their practices open and get patients in other than COVID patients where, as you remember back in April or May, we were seeing a really significant shutdown in sort of healthcare utilization. We're not seeing that to the same degree. So that I think we're -- the impacts from shutdowns or restrictions is probably more moderate now than it was at the beginning of the pandemic.

Again, the challenge though is, we need that to translate it increased rate of acceleration in new prescription trends, which we are seeing but not yet all the way back up to where we want to be.

Tim Anderson

Okay. Let's shift to some products and some disease categories in particular and CNC how far we get into these. So diabetes, important franchise, full 50% of revenues for Lilly, and you're one of the original diabetes companies in the space and it's a mix of products, some mature brands, some new growth brands, small molecule drugs, large molecule drugs, a major focus of investors is tirzepatide, some kind of a dual acting product kind of enhancement above and beyond the current GLP-1s of which one of those folks are listening. And there's a very closely watched event rapidly approaching, which is the semester that this Friday that you announced about nine days ago. So, kind of caught us off guard that with only nine days notice suddenly just a [indiscernible], which is in close proximity to when we're supposed to be seeing the first Phase-3 results.

So maybe you can just talk about what this event is for? Was there some change in thinking that suddenly landed this on the calendar for you guys? Or were we just laid and kind of hearing about it from an investor's standpoint?

Josh Smiley

Yes. I think mostly, Tim, we were late in scheduling it. We've planned to do something like this. It's been in sort of our minds, probably since ADA of last year. I think, as we reflected on rewind, and we thought the data we released on rewind was very predictable. And in line with what we had been sort of signaling. We spent a lot of time after the fact on rewind, going back with the investment community and saying here was a trip, here was a designer trial, here's why this data makes sense in this context.

I think our general view there was, hey, anytime we have a big readout coming up, we should probably sort of reground everybody in the program and the trial designs and all that kind of work. I think what we probably missed is the fact that scheduling announcing that call, so close to the actual data gives people some concern that we've seen something or that we're trying to pre-condition. I guarantee there's none of that. None of us have seen the data, we feel the same level of confidence that we have felt through this program based on the ability to translate efficacy for Phase-2, what we know about our dosing, titration all those things are as exciting as can be, without having seen the data. I think the release of the data, the Ozempic high dose data yesterday probably just gives us more excitement around the opportunity for tirzepatide as a truly redefining what you know, GLPs can do.

So I think our issue that we probably should have announced that in August or something, so it didn't feel like there was anything sort of going on. Our view though is, we're going to release data beginning in December. And then, we're going to have, four or five other trial readouts with top-line press releases over the course of the next 90 days or so. So it really just was meant as an opportunity. Just to remind everybody again, here are the trials, here's when they read out, here's what the study design looks like, here's how we are doing the analytics. It should be like the most boring event ever I hope, I'm sorry that we raised everybody's antenna here.

Tim Anderson

So I think you may have just answered. We know, there won't be Phase-3 data, will there be any new content at all, maybe updated timelines that we haven't seen before? Digging into the biology more than you guys have before and that sort of thing?

Josh Smiley

I think, no reveals. There's no -- there's nothing new, other than just a chance to put it all together. I guess to the extent that there's anything that's new that would be discussed would probably be in any Q&A around how does the Ozempic patient. I mean, what we will show --we're not going to make cross trial comparisons, as you know, but we'll show sort of the comparisons of the trial design and patient participation. So I think maybe being able to see that on a chart or something's interesting, but it's not -- no new information, no reveals I can guarantee that.

Tim Anderson

And Q3 results, I asked a question on the call, if you guys thought that investors would be wowed by this data as a source to report out. And you guys answered in the affirmative. And you said, you've never been more excited about tirzepatide. And I think you guys later went on to kind of explain that was a reference to some of the GI tolerability. And obviously, looking at this drug and assessing it, you're taking into account both efficacy and safety and tolerability.

And on the GI side effects of which we certainly saw that in Phase-2, you guys have been steadfast and basically saying, because of this dose titration scheme that you've adopted, it should look very favorable and also better than what we saw in Phase-2. So have I characterized that accurately?

Josh Smiley

Yes. So I think first I would say on the efficacy side, both HbA1c and weight loss, our intent is -- the data from Phase-2 was, wow investors, of course, and the question has been, can you replicate that. Our view in GLP studies, we've been doing it for a long time, right, going all the way back to BYETTA. Our ability to predict Phase-3 efficacy from Phase-2 data has been pretty good. And that was reinforced even with the Trulicity high dose data where our internal estimates were like, right on top of the actual estimate. So I think that piece is -- to the extent that people wonder about how well, you can replicate Phase-2 data in Phase-3, we think that, there's a question there -- our view would be, at least we haven't seen the data, but our view is it's going to look good.

And then on tolerability, I think that is the place where we probably have more internal confidence than the sort of the median investor, I suppose, right? And again, I think that's the place where we don't know anything new other than the second Phase-2 study, we ran the dosing titration that we see those things all. There's nothing that we've found out. And we don't have any unique insight, but there's nothing that's changed our view in that regard. So I think to the extent that the invest -- this sort of consensus is that you're going to see challenge, getting to the 15 milligram with reasonable -- without reasonable discontinuations. I think we're pretty optimistic that the data is going to look like the combination of the second Phase-2 study and then further modeling to go even slower on iteration. So I think that's what Mike was representing, it's nothing new. But I think we've been pretty consistent in our view that that titration is going to work.

Tim Anderson

And it's really just -- as much as this event, this first readout, it's focused on, it's really just the start of many readouts, right, because you have five or more Phase-3 trials. And what we're going to see here is a top-line release. You guys have said it will have some content in it sounds like both efficacy and tolerability that helps investors understand the profile of the product, but it sounds like we may not see that full data until something like [indiscernible], I think generally it's late May, early June, something like that. So is that correct? Is that the most likely timing for seeing the full data, would be that far out?

Josh Smiley

I think if you work through the data that will comprise the full submission package, you're probably out into late Q1 before that's complete anyway. So I think to look at the data from the overall program that will form the basis of the submission, you're probably bumping up against ADA there as well. But I think that's also Tim part of the reason we wanted to have the call, just to remind everybody when that date is coming, and what you should see. I think, again, I think investors understand this space really well, that the top-line data that we intend to provide in press releases, I think is probably will be of -- will be form a pretty good basis as it accumulates for making your assessment around what this -- what the opportunity for this product will be. I don't think we have to wait for ADA for that. I mean, you're going to see the meaningful pieces here. And again, this is not like it's a new class, it's not as complex as something like whatever, CKD or Nash or something, right? And we know what to look for here, the top-line results probably give you a pretty good feel for, it's this a homerun product or not.

Tim Anderson

There is -- half of the drug that is a new class, which is the GIP [indiscernible] GLP-1 well characterized. And with any new class, there's always the potential to learn things that were unanticipated at the beginning. So we have no GIP agonist on the market, now guys are very much leading in that category. There are really big numbers in the consensus model for this product already to the tune of about 5 billion in an out year, and that's a risk adjusted 5 billion. So I appreciate that you're not on the R&D team, but you're the CFO. There's got to be some degree of nervousness that something doesn't show up along the way. So they've been -- I think, some science showing the GIP receptors live in the cardiovasculature, for example. There's uncertain biology behind how GIP works. So how much does that kind of percolate in the discussions at the executive committee level or at the high level where things are looking great like keep the fingers crossed, that you don't get surprised.

Josh Smiley

Well, I think there's always, right, you mentioned how old I am at the beginning, right. I've been working at Lilly's since 1995. So there's always a finger crossed component until you see all the data. I think the thing around with new mechanisms and sort of uncertain pieces, and we've seen this, I've been involved in multiple ones [indiscernible] was one of the more recent ones.

You tend to find out, if the products not working, or if there's an unforeseen safety event sometime before the final data readout, right? I mean, if there was something that we didn't understand about the GIP mechanism, and you get now into 10s of thousands of patients, we have data safety monitoring boards with all these trials, right? I mean, those tend to hit you out of the blue more than when you put it all together. I don't mean to imply that there won't be a huge safety database, you have to look at things here, and maybe we'll learn some stuff. But I think, again, maybe part of what Mike's comment, I've never been more excited as program of this magnitude, as you know, every day that passes without some bad news call is a good day, right?

So I think from that standpoint, we have to see the data, but we're pretty far along here. And we have a lot of patients who've been on drug for a long time. And if there's something safety going on, it's going to be a really small magnitude, or would have been enough to cause an issue along the way. But of course, I mean, our confidence is based on the data we had in Phase-2, our experience and otherwise and with any of these things, should you cross your fingers until you see the lines.

Tim Anderson

Yes. Okay. Let's shift to Alzheimer's disease. So Lilly is one of the big companies that arguably invest most -- try to come up with a therapeutic for this area. And you guys have been added for quite a number of years. In 2021, you have two readouts coming, one on your anti aData monoclonal that's similar to Biogen's Aducanumab. And we have another compound which is an anti-tau monoclonal, and that's called Zagotenemab. So two, Phase-2 readouts, two different approaches targeting the same disease. Is there -- can you say that the company is more excited about one of those readouts versus the other at this point? The reason I bring it up is obviously Aducanumab with Biogen mixed data set, controversial advisory panel -- contentious panel recently. So uncertainty there, then on the Tau side, Roche recently reported results with their product and kind of showed a whole lot of nothing. So how are you guys thinking about these two readouts? And, one that [indiscernible] company more than the other?

Josh Smiley

In putting sort of time sequence aside, so you're always excited about the thing that's in front of you but even putting that aside, I think we have to say we're more excited about Aducanumab. I think our view consistently has been, amyloid is a contributing factor to cognitive decline or declines associated with Alzheimer's. And we just haven't had Solanezumab, at least at the dose, and in the patient population study wasn't the right approach. We think Aducanumab probably the same. We like the properties of the Donanemab drug, we think we've designed a really good Phase-2 study, selected the patience. Again, if we're in the right galaxy, I suppose we've selected the patients that'll most likely to respond.

So I think from that standpoint, if you believe that amyloid plays a role, and if clearing amyloid can have some impact, we think this is the best test, so far in history, right? And much better than that Aducanumab. So from that standpoint, I think we're excited, of course, tempered by the fact that nothing has worked yet, nothing's shown a strong enough signal, we powered this trial, it's only about 150 patients on drug, but they've been studied for a long period of time against placebo, with the real cognitive endpoints here.

So we think we're going to get a really a compelling readout. Hopefully, it's compelling. I mean, a readout -- a directional readout. Hopefully, it's directional towards an ability to submit this drug or to continue to study it in a broader study. But I think from that standpoint, there's probably more to be excited about.

I think, on the anti-tau piece, the data, I think everybody, thought leaders think tau plays a role, but we have nothing, even yet, in terms of advanced studies that [indiscernible]. So I think that the readout from Roche would have to call -- it's a very different -- our drug is different, it's a different molecule, different approach. So all those things give us some hope. But I think it's a lot less valid, neither are validated, but it's less here. There's less data to support that mechanism at this point.

Tim Anderson

Yes. So hope continues to spring eternal. Okay, last product I wanted to bring up is your TYVYT PD-1 that you sell in China in partnership with an Innovent. And that's not the part I want to focus on, I really want to focus more on the x-China opportunity, taking this product into markets like the U.S. and Europe. And what's required to do that, for example, can you take just the Chinese data set and use that as the basis for registration? And even if you can, it's a very late entrant product into an increasingly crowded field. So you basically have to go for an occasion where no one else is after them. Or I guess you could theoretically compete on price, at least in certain markets. Well, how are you thinking or how should we be thinking about the x-U.S. excess opportunity for that?

Josh Smiley

Yes. I think for us, the view first was, Innovent is a great partner, we have really good success in China, the data is really good compared to the current Western marketed PD-1s. And our view is that that data should form the basis for an FDA submission and approval, maybe there's some work that needs to be done. But our starting point would be, you're not starting a new Phase-3 program in the U.S. with TYVYT, that it's the Chinese data can form the basis for regulatory -- beginning the regulatory process. So that's our starting point.

Our second point there is, it's clear somebody was going to do this. So we have a great partner in Innovent we know, the molecule, well, of course, we've got a robust cancer franchise including [indiscernible] as the key sort of backbone in one of the combinations. So I think from that standpoint, we say, well, it should be us. I wouldn't read into this, that our view going forward is to do a lot of these kind of approaches, but this one seemed to make sense. So I think best case for us is, we're able to with -- little supplemental investment in U.S. regulatory processes, get a near-term approval here sometime in the foreseeable future.

And then, from a commercialization perspective, I think the view is, probably are segments that makes sense that one another option that maybe are more price sensitive, so there could be some pricing dynamic here, of course, we want to be thoughtful around again, the value of innovation in the U.S. and otherwise. But then, you don't have to -- you can get into single digit shares here and still have a pretty valuable add-on opportunity. Again, I would not, from a CFO perspective compare this to what we see for [any] [ph] adjuvant or LOXO-305 or other things, but as an opportunity with a partner we already work with to add supplemental product to our portfolio in a space that is going to continue to grow and grow and grow. And we think that's a pretty compelling add-on opportunity.

Tim Anderson

Terrific. Okay. Well, that carries us to the end of our session. Josh, I want to thank you very much for your time today. Awesome, exciting things to look forward to Eli Lilly. Have a good day.

Josh Smiley

Thank you. Thanks, Tim. Thanks, everybody.