Investment Summary

Avantor (AVTR) hay key differentiators that insulate the company via their strategically allocated portfolio setup. AVTR has incredible depth in its product mix, and given this diversity, we view ongoing free cash conversion alongside a consistent underlying growth engine, that continues to add torque to its flywheel.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Shareholders have realized +67% upside over the single-year period to date, and the 3rd quarter performance clearly adds weight to our above sentiments that will continue to drive shares north in the future. Here, we provide investors with a snapshot of AVTR's 3rd quarter, and link this to the valuation and inflection points investors must consider over the coming periods.

Q3 Financials Support The Run-Up

Since Q3 earnings, shares have realized ~18% upside to today's trading. This is on the back of a strong performance on the charts YTD, where investors have enjoyed ~230% upside since the March selloff. AVTR has a diversified product mix, and top-line growth is largely driven by consumables, on the back of strong relationships with a multitude of clients. From the 3rd quarter, we saw a strong outcome from top to bottom, with revenues of $1.6 billion which were propped up by COVID-19 tailwinds. In the US, sales were ~$950 million, coupled by ~7% organic growth in Europe of $560 million. Bio production was the main growth driver, on the back of COVID-19 tailwinds, seconded by healthcare, from a rebound in deferred surgical procedures and diagnostics. In fact, the bio production order book doubled in Q3, along with 40% growth throughout Europe, which was certainly a strong point in our view. Market headwinds caused by the pandemic were also lifted by strength in the educational and government segments, which saw reasonable growth from Q2, as both schools and laboratories began to slowly reopen. Offsetting the above was weakness in advanced tech & materials, due to a slowdown in wider industrial growth, most likely from the pandemic.

AVTR also beat consensus on the EBITDA line with $286 million, which was clearly driven by the diversity in the product portfolio, alongside the bio production strength outlined above. As a result, the company exited Q3 with ~$265 million in free cash (~$660 on TTM values), which was also bolstered by a net reduction in working capital requirements over this quarter. Thus, management were confident in upgrading FCF guidance to over $700 million for FY2020, which we are extremely encouraged by. The growth in free cash signals a CAGR of ~98% in free cash since 2016, which represents a sizeable creation of value for shareholders. We believe that free cash will continue its trajectory over the coming periods, and see ~$920 million in FCF facilities available by 2024. We also view ~5% top-line growth to peak sales of over $7.6 billion by this time, alongside margin expansion of ~70bps on the top and ~510bps from EBITDA levels, reflecting lower working capital requirements and increase in operating leverage.

Data Source: AVTR SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Portfolio Setup Reduces Exposures, Maximizes Recurring Revenue

Although COVID-19 has provided a variance to underlying growth over the YTD, especially in PPE demand, tailwinds from COVID-19 exposure have helped drive sales in the wider portfolio over this period. In Q3, these tailwinds died down due to a slowdown in demand for testing and PPE, and will continue to do so over the coming periods, in our view. As this demand diminishes, however, investors can look to the fortification of bio production numbers, that we believe contributed ~25% to the overall COVID-19-related tailwind throughout Q3 anyway. As mentioned, management indicated that the bio production order book doubled in Q3, which was attributed to the base business from the earnings call. We are aligned with management's view that there is clear upside to sequential growth in bio production related to the COVID-19 vaccine via production, but we need more flavor on things like dosage, production and storage to give a quantifiable valuation on this segment for AVTR.

Therefore, the company has continued to show its resilience in the face of the pandemic, and this year has highlighted the robustness in the diversification of AVTR's portfolio to weather these types of challenges. The operating model remains sound, and although there was weakness in key segments across this year, including Q3, management's focus on expanding the footprint and aligning with consumable-led demand throughout the product mix has continued to show in sequential earnings growth YTD. To illustrate, the diversification reflects a strong risk-adjusted return principle, where exposure to each client remains less than 3% of total sales. This focus and low factor exposure have helped the recurring revenue model maintain over 85% in recurring revenue, and reduced the harmful impacts that COVID-19 has caused on AVTR's customer base (and by extension, revenue contribution). Hypothetically, should a client's slice be wiped off in the portfolio, via a black-sawn like COVID-19, then the overall threat is no greater than 3% to recurring revenue and total sales. Thus, AVTR's portfolio remains immunized against the outcomes of these catastrophic and economic market events. We firmly believe that this adds weight to the investment case, and tucks in with the performance of Q3, explaining the sequential growth the company has seen this YTD.

Valuation

Shares are trading at ~35x FCF and ~17x Q3 EBITDA, with around $1.13 in free cash per share on a FCF yield of 4.15%. Using a DCF model, based on a hurdle rate reflecting the opportunity cost of holding a 10-year treasury and the S&P 500, plus a terminal growth rate of 3%, we see a fair value of $21.20. Investors can view the sensitivity of our DCF model on the sensitivity matrix below, and the highlighted box within the matrix which gives the upper and outer limits of the inputs to our model. Taking the arithmetic mean of the values within that range gives a fair value of $25.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

AVTR Sensitivity Matrix:

Data Source: Author's Calculations

On a multiples basis, shares trade at a discount to peers across most measures. Shares are trading at ~10x book value, which signals excellent value creation for shareholders, whilst remaining within a reasonable premium bound relative to peers. Thus, including the DCF modeling above, we believe the valuation is attractive considering the standing within the peer group. We feel further upside is likely on the back of the upgraded guidance from management in Q3, plus the strength in the portfolio will continue to manifest as the rebound in the economy occurs over periods to come.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Investors can view the potential price outcomes over the coming periods on the price-projection harp, seen on the chart below. Long-term investors should view the chart as important for entry decisions and rebalancing effects that would be required when holding AVTR in portfolios. Thus, we feel longer-term investors should view the below chart closely, in order to understand the potential in price distribution over the coming quarters.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have trended in a narrow ascending channel since the selloff in March. Shares have not broken the upper resistance level of the channel, however, support has remained clearly defined across the span of this year. The recent uptick from November occurred on the back of the Q3 financials, in support of our thesis. The distribution in pricing outcomes has remained tightly snaked around the mean return since the selloff, thus indicating the strength and continuation of the longer-term trend. Should shares continue along this level of support, then further upside is likely, in our view. Investors can view this pricing activity YTD, on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Shares have demonstrated high factor exposure to RSI and momentum levels over the previous single-year period to date. The autocorrelation in pricing returns and both RSI and momentum has demonstrated the strength in this relationship, and investors who have tilted portfolio exposure to momentum in particular have seen above-average upside in AVTR this year. We encourage investors holding AVTR in portfolios to consider this information, especially when utilizing market neutral strategies, where the portfolio remains immunized from market outcomes. This way, investors can remain exposed to the upside in AVTR's trajectory, but separate the market's outcomes, to add true value to the portfolio. Based on the 2 charts shown in this section, we firmly believe that the current investor sentiment is bullish at this time. Investors can see evidence of this correlation described above, on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Final Remarks

AVTR's diversification in their product mix has immunized against the economic turbulence sustained this year, whilst granting exposure to COVID-19-related tailwinds. Each segment within the portfolio remains less than 3% exposed to total sales, meaning that recurring revenue has remained high and losses have been offset by strength in outperforming segments. The key differentiators within the entire product mix have been highlighted by bio production this year, where the order book has doubled from Q3 in unison with ~40% sales growth from Europe in this segment. We believe that AVTR management have displayed excellent leadership this year, capitalizing on high growth areas and still managing to deleverage in the face of the pandemic. We've seen this in debt reduction in the total debt load from ~$6 billion to just over $5 billion in 2 years, whilst the debt ratio has come down from over 68% to just 54% most recently. Based on the returns shareholders have enjoyed YTD, we believe that further upside is likely. Especially as the valuation remains attractive, trading at a discount to peers on a multiples basis, whilst fair value is not far off current trading either. In this vein, management have upgraded FCF guidance to over $700 million by the end of FY2020, which we believe reflects the value creation for shareholders. Considering AVTR's footprint alongside key clients, including Government, this company is one for the future, in our view. We look forward to providing further coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.