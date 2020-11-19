3 Resilient REITs: A Pattern Of Predictable Profits

I'll provide a list of three of the most predictable divided growers to buy right now.

Choose the right ones to invest in, and you’ll get a steady stream of payouts every month or quarter – on top of any stock price appreciation.

Anyone who’s read my articles for even a short amount of time knows why I like REITs so much.

In case you haven’t noticed, investors all across the fruited plains – and beyond – have been seeing something of a rally the last few weeks.

Since Nov. 2, the first trading day of the month, the Dow has risen more than1,150 points. The S&P 500 was up more than 120. And even the “struggling” Nasdaq has risen more than 60.

For the record, it’s so odd calling the tech-heavy darling that's the Nasdaq “struggling.” It was the one strong spot for so many months this year: A place where people could put their money with confidence despite all the shutdowns… and the fear-driven social distancing… and all the other chaos and confusion the year brought.

Of course, that was because of the shutdowns and the fear-driven social distancing. So now that there’s news of a viable vaccine – more than one, in fact – the Nasdaq just doesn’t look nearly as necessary.

Even on Monday, the 16th, Yahoo Finance published an article titled “Stock Market News Live Updates: S&P 500, Dow Post Record Closing Highs After Moderna Releases Upbeat Vaccine Efficacy Data.”

Notice how the Nasdaq didn’t enter into it even though it too rose a solid 94 – almost 95 – points, which equated to an 0.80% uptick. No matter though, because the S&P gained 1.16% and the Dow 1.6%.

At iREIT on Alpha, we’re not complaining. Sorry to all the tech-heavy investors, but our real estate investment trusts (REITs) are finally paying off like they used to.

Who knows… The good ol’ days might be back.

Quality, Valuation, and Very Reliable Passive Income

The other day, I published a piece titled “Top 5 Net Lease REITs to Help You Sleep Well at Night.” In it, I noted how:

“We’ve seen a massive rally play out during the last couple of weeks since the elections. “Yet… REITs were largely left out at first. The wave of optimism appeared to favor the more growth-oriented names that had sold off the week before. “But then came THAT Monday when we heard about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Just like that, a ‘re-opening rally’ regarding the broader economy formed, and REITs were riding high too.”

As a result, three of my five favorite net lease REIT holdings are priced out of my fair-value entry prices. That’s not to say they’re all horribly overpriced. But as I also wrote, “When deciding which (REITs) to ultimately buy,” we need to dig deeper.

For instance, we want to look at:

1. Individual company quality

2. Reliable passive income

3. Valuation

For that article, I wrote:

“In light of the rally, it’s that last one we want to evaluate again for anyone who didn’t get in before. Specifically, we’re assessing the top-5 highest-rated net-lease REITs, as determined by our iREIT quality scoring system.”

In this case, we’re not sticking with net-lease REITs though. While I do have a personal history with them that stretches back some 30 years, that doesn’t mean I can’t see value where it exists elsewhere.

Or, I suppose I should say, that doesn’t mean I can’t see reliable passive income where it exists elsewhere.

Because in light of everything – past, present, and future alike – it’s that second one we want to evaluate today. The good ol’ days might be back. Or they might not be.

But the best of the best REITs will roll on anyway.

Here Comes the Sun – and Your REIT Dividend Paycheck Too!

Anyone who’s read my articles for even a short amount of time knows why I like REITs so much. They’re great companies that give individual investors:

A chance to easily, safely, and fluidly profit from otherwise inaccessible commercial real estate

An effective, efficient way to diversify

A solid performance track record to rely on…

And then, of course, there’s the added incentive of dividends, typically with higher yields than non-REITs. That’s a phenomenal feature, to say the least.

Choose the right ones to invest in, and you’ll get a steady stream of payouts every month or quarter – on top of any stock price appreciation.

The last time I wrote about the overall sector’s reliability wasn’t quite two months ago. But in “REIT Income for Life,” I went so far as to compare it to the sun.

While I know the sun doesn’t actually move around the earth, but vice versa, and I made sure to give credit to all the scientists who made it possible for us to understand that, I still maintain how:

“It’s a very comforting phenomena that we’re always going to see the sun appear to rise and set. As expected. Every single day. And every single night. “We don’t have to be scientists to see as much. All we have to do is observe the absolute obvious with our own two eyes.”

Naturally, REITs don’t have quite the same stellar track record. “But their pasts and presents do indicate they’ll still be around in the future. Around and operating at impressive standards to generate reliable income.”

Crises come and go, of course, with this latest one being especially bad for REITs. But there’s still quite the list of those that stayed strong throughout.

Based on my understanding of the larger sector, I’m confident that isn’t going to change.

A Highly Predictable REIT Pick I’ve Got to Include

Essex Property Trust (ESS) has climbed 28% in the last few days in response to the latest vaccine news.

Twenty-eight percent!

But that’s not what put it on our radar. We were already bullish on this West Coast-focused multifamily REIT. That’s in large part because of its disciplined capital management practices.

Essex Property has paid and increased its dividend for over 26 years in a row now. And even though it’s utilized concessions to grow occupancy (from 94.9% in Q2 to 96% in Q3), it has indeed stabilized operations.

Right now, analysts forecast it will generate funds from operations (FFO) per share of $12.93 in 2020, which is a modest 3% decline from 2019. But we expect to see the vaccine spur employees to return to work to some degree.

That works perfectly fine for Essex, since its portfolio lends itself to a hybrid home and office model.

The company’s strong balance sheet (rated BBB+ by S&P) and capital markets discipline have helped it weather the pandemic. We maintain a Buy at its current p/FFO of 20.0x and dividend yield of 3.2%.

(FAST Graphs)

Another Highly Predictable REIT Worth Mentioning

W.P. Carey (WPC) is another predictable dividend payer. Its record of increasing its dividends every year goes back to its IPO in 1998.

Admittedly, while most of the net lease REITs we own have outperformed year-to-date, WPC has lagged. That’s partially due to its European exposure, which represents 35% of annualized base rent (ABR).

Digging deeper into fundamentals though, we can see its balance sheet is in excellent shape, with strong metrics such as:

Debt to gross assets of 40.6%

Net debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of 6.1x

WPC also company recently issued $500 million of 10-year U.S. bonds at an annual 2.4% coupon rate.

The company recently reinstated formal 2020 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) guidance. Its range is $4.65 to $4.75 per share, including real estate AFFO of $4.51- $4.61 per share.

The company said its “full-year guidance assumes total investment volume of between $750 million and $1 billion.”

WPC is another Buy for us based on its p/AFFO of 14.8x and dividend yield of 5.9%. Our target total return forecast over the next 12 months is 12%.

We expect it to continue increasing its dividend as well.

(FAST Graphs)

And One Last Highly Predictable REIT to Recommend

I’ll conclude this predictable REIT income article with the one and only “dividend king” in the REIT sector - none other than Federal Realty (FRT). Shares in this juggernaut pick has increased by over 25% over the last few weeks.

Like most retail REITs, Federal Realty has been pummeled by COVID-19. Shares traded from $130 down to $70, though they’ve since rebounded to $93.

Yet make no mistake: Being a dividend king is no fluke. FRT worked hard to get there, and it has since demonstrated that it can manage risk through any market cycle.

Even a global pandemic.

It recently raised $400 million of unsecured notes (due 2026) at a 1.38% yield. This brings its total liquidity to over $2.25 billion.

Over the decades, FRT has created a diversified, long-lasting revenue stream from 104 properties. Those include about:

2,800 tenants

24 million square feet

2,800 residential units

Plus, its de-risked its development pipeline of new products in established markets with significant demand drivers.

It’s those kinds of skillful risk management practices that have allowed Federal Realty to provide such reliable income.

Analysts forecast FFO per share will decline by 26% in 2020, then rebound by 13% in 2021 and 10% in 2022.

Simply put, this means it could take two years for FRT to normalize earnings. Yet it’s not showing a single sign that it’s going to break its 53-year streak of raising its dividend. It’s already proved its commitment to that track record in 2020, albeit by only a slight uptick.

We maintain a Buy today based on Federal Realty’s p/FFO of 19.1x and 4.6% dividend yield.

(FAST Graphs)

In Closing…

2020 has certainly be one of the most unpredictable years of my life. And I’m sure you’d say the same.

While a vaccine provides some level of certainty in the coming months, I’m still maintaining what I call cautious optimism. On the one hand, there’s a very good chance that everything goes as planned in this regard and 2021 ends on a much stronger note than it began on.

On the other, these days more than ever, who ultimately knows?

The good ol’ days might be back. Or we might still be waiting somewhere down the tunnel, moving toward the light.

That’s why it’s extremely important to hold onto strong stocks these days. We want reliable track records first and foremost and proof of continuing growth after that.

Clearly, as shown in our three pattern-of-predictability picks above, there are still sources that stand out in this regard. In which case, I’m very much for rewarding them appropriately.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS, FRT, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.