Mark Mahaney

Okay. Thanks, everybody for joining us on the second day. This is the keynote session. We normally have lunch during this time. Sorry, we don’t have that. Considered a virtual lunch. Thrilled to have Dara Khosrowshahi, the CEO of Uber with us today. Thank you for joining us Dara. I'm going to ask you a series of questions in the next 45 minutes. There's also a Q&A tab at the bottom right for anybody who wants to throw in questions, I'll do my best to filter those in.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mark Mahaney

So Dara, the first thing I want to ask you about is we've had probable election results that I think will be – starts being certified tonight. It looks like we'll have a probable change in administration from a – we are going to start high level on policy that we're going to build under Uber. What impact do you think the results of the election will have on our country and on the economy?

Dara Khosrowshahi

Yes. I think the election going – and thank you for having me, Mark. The election going from probable to certain, I think will be in a form factor. I think you know that markets don't like uncertainty. I think that the division that we have seen as it relates to our society and our – the political spectrum over the past year or two, I think it’s been more damaging than people give kind of the credit for. And I think a period of a bit more calm, a bit more predictability, a bit more certainty is something that regardless if you're on the right or the left is desirable and I think can be a good thing.

So I am rooting for certainty and I think it would be a good thing. As it relates to politics and how it would affect the economy, et cetera. I do think that a spending bill and infrastructure spending bill, et cetera, that puts money into real assets and is a boost to the economy, has a decent chance of passing, and I think it would be a very significant positive for everybody involved.

For us and our business, most of the regulatory interactions that we have are on a local basis, obviously with Prop 22 in California. The voter spoke and they took the side of drivers to remain flexible and remain independent. And that's a win, and it was a significant win and kind of the biggest [blue state] there is, that we hope to take with this IC-plus model that we really led on to the rest of the country. But I think most of our regulatory interactions are on a local basis. I think on a national level, certainty is a good thing for everybody involved.

Mark Mahaney

Dara, do you think that with a probable change in administration from Republican and Democrat, do you think will have a major change in how technology is regulated? Or do you think that were just generationally different than where we were eight years ago, 12 years ago?

Dara Khosrowshahi

I think the change is going to happen regardless of whether or not you've got a Democrat or Republican or split government. The technology companies, the platform companies are having a greater and greater effect on society at large. I think that there's a bit of a disconnect between tech and government in that – as technology companies, we are trained to go fast, we are trained to make mistakes. We are operating and innovating at a scale that really the world has never known. And when you go to government, government has kind of built to go slow and not make mistakes.

So the different design specs between these two different entities that are going to have to increasingly have a dialogue and have a constructive dialogue suffers from the structural difference, which has – one side is big, loves to make mistakes and go fast. The other side goes slow by design to avoid mistakes. So I think it's incumbent on tech companies to actually lean in. If you kind of wait and you bought your time and wait to be regulated. I think by the time that happens, it will be too late. You can have kind of reactions that are adverse.

And that's why for us, we are actually consistently taking a leadership stance. We are taking a leadership stance as it relates to flexible earnings plus benefit. We've definitely taken a leadership stance as it relates to safety, the safety of the platform, and one in terms of personal safety, now in terms of safety from COVID with the tech that we built as it relates to the mass verification.

And we are also now leading on sustainability, getting to essentially all electric by 2030 in U.S., Canada, Europe, and then 2040 with the rest of the world. Those are all areas where we are going to have interactions with regulators, but we want to have the interactions and the dialogue and the partnership early. Otherwise you've got issues where you see cropping up now as it relates to the social platforms. And we just don't want to get there. I think these are important dialogues and long running dialogues that we want to have.

Mark Mahaney

Dara, you made me think that the difference between the public and the private sector as they both want to move fast and break things. But the private sector spells it BREAK and the public spells it BRAKE. That's my witticism of the day I just realized.

Dara Khosrowshahi

Very strong, Mark. You are on your game.

Mark Mahaney

Let's talk about Prop 22. So the implications of that for Uber, the ride-sharing business for the gig economy, how widespread you think those impacts are? You did point out that this was the biggest glue-state. So is the implication of that, that if Prop 22s can win in California, it can win anywhere?

Dara Khosrowshahi

Well, we believe first of all, it should win, right. I think Canada is great. And this was a pretty significant win in California, but the vast majority, over three quarters of drivers who use the platform and certainly carriers who will use the platform they do so because of the flexibility. The earnings opportunities are significant. And we have recognized that it's our responsibility not only to deliver flexible earnings opportunities, but also benefits accident insurance, et cetera, so that it's independent and versus call the opposition view, if you want to call that, which is, hey, let's go back to where we were 20 years ago.

The nature of work has changed and having significant platforms like ours, like Lyft, like DoorDash, all the other gig economy companies that create flexible work is a great compliment to full-time employment especially during a time when earnings opportunities coming out of COVID are all the more important, and especially in the time when the workforce participation rates in the U.S. are at an all time low. So why go back to kind of a structure where workforce participation becomes even harder.

So we think it should win. Our drivers are on our side and we will have the proper dialogue and it will take time with other regulators, state regulators, city regulators, and we think that the regulators over the long-term will do the right thing, which is to help drivers out and create more opportunity.

Mark Mahaney

Okay. Now let's switch and talk about Uber's business a little bit. And we glibly – overly glibly we've been referring to this as the vaccine conference. This is the first conference in which people and public investors and companies have been talking post, but it looks like very constructive news that should hopefully lead to a reopening of societies, cultures, economies within six, 12 months, hopefully, what impact does a reopening have on Uber's business?

Dara Khosrowshahi

Well, I think it will have a substantially positive impact in our business. Obviously as we now speak, you've got the third wave in the U.S., you've got the second wave in Europe. And what we see is as these waves hit, our mobility business takes a hit. And obviously we've got a very big mobility business both in the U.S. and Europe. But on the other side, what we've seen is that as cities open up, and if you look in Asia, for example, the opening is much, much faster. The Uber mobility business comes right back. All of the use cases, whether it's business use case or leisure use case, all these cases are coming back as expected other than travel.

And I think you had Glenn Fogel earlier and he can opine us that when he thinks travel is going to come back. I personally think that there's going to be a pretty big bounce back in terms of leisure travel because it's kind of pent-up demand, business travel may take longer to come back. So I think that segment may take its time and we are seeing also evidence that Uber is bouncing back faster than other modes of transportation, whether it's taxi or mass transit, et cetera. So we think on a post-COVID world, you've got the mobility business that will bounce back very quickly.

I think we have demonstrated P&L formulation as far as the variable nature of our cost that has been very attractive. And then you've got a delivery business that has had six years of acceleration come into six months. Our run rate now is $35 billion plus. And then you put Postmates on top of that, you get to $40 billion cost run rate even where we are now.

And the evidence that we see as it relates to the delivery business is that as people use the product and as and more restaurants come up to the platform, that use is sticky and it's a delightful product. It's an incredibly commute product.

And while we don't expect to see the kinds of growth rates that we're seeing now as it relates to our delivery business, we do think that even in a post-COVID world, this is going to be a very big business. It's going to be growing at substantially attractive rates, and we've called out that we think we can get into profitability next year along with the whole business.

When you step back and look at the whole thing, you'll have a mobility business that I think we've proven out as far as the efficacy of the business, our leadership position all over the world. You've got a delivery business that has been substantially accelerated, much bigger base than frankly we expected and now we are getting into adjacencies such as grocery. And you have a structural cost base because of the tough actions that we've taken and because the pivot of our – a lot of our tech work to drive efficiency, you've got a structural cost base that is actually improved over where we were pre-COVID and we're not going to let that go.

It's hard work and pain and both that we are simply not going to let go to waste. So from a structural standpoint, you got a bigger TAM, you got a bigger business topline. And from a margin standpoint, you've got a more attractive margin profile going forward.

Mark Mahaney

Dara, do you want to try to dare, I guess, as to when you'll get back to – when we will see full mobility? When we asked that to Glenn Fogel earlier today, his very cautious answer was years not quarters. Do you want to put a line in the sand on that one?

Dara Khosrowshahi

I think that we will get there faster than Glenn’s business just because he's right smack in the middle of the business that was hit very, very significantly. If the vaccines are essentially available to a significant portion of the population, I see the mobility business as getting back to pre-COVID levels, and then some. Obviously travel will be a sub-segment that'll be negative, but we think our other segments will be positive. So in an optimistic scenario, you can see a mobility business that's growing in the back half of the year next year. Will it happen? Won't it happen? It's very tough to tell at this point.

Mark Mahaney

I want to ask you about one of the use cases though that I wonder if it could be – and this is an impossible thing to know, but whether it could be permanently impaired. And we have Marc Andreesen, yesterday he made the comment that his mental exercise was, if you'd ask the S&P 500 CEOs at the beginning of last year, what's going to happen to your productivity if your entire workforce is working from home for nine months.

All of them would have said it had been terrible for their productivity. If you ask them now, they would say, actually, it hasn't been terrible for productivity i.e., it's possible that business travel, business commute, certainly long-term distanced business travel could be cut back materially. So how do you think about that? Is the use – could that be – that's – I don't know what percentage of your business it is – business commute and including some of that airport that could be 20% to 40% or something like that, something substantial. How much of a risk is there that that part of your demand is permanently impaired or permanently curtailed?

Dara Khosrowshahi

We definitely – and I'll separate travel from – call it, commute, et cetera. We’ve very carefully analyzed the patterns of our business coming back even in a situation where COVID isn't – certainly isn't solved. And what we're seeing is that commute use cases essentially come back in line with the leisure use cases. It varies from city-to-city, but what – we've got such a global scope that overall work-related and non-work-related use cases, they're coming back. And so we don't – we have not observed any kind of a structural issue.

What we have observed is that Uber is coming back faster than alternative modes of transportations, such as mass transit, such as taxi because of the investments and the visibility that we have and being very forward as it relates to safety, the mass mandate, no mass, no ride, the controls that we have in place. And I think that's going to translate going forward.

So I do think that you could imagine a world where we as a transportation platform gain share from other modes of transportation. Any of those share gains could be very significant in terms of our overall business. We are also observing that non-peak commute use cases, for example, in New York are coming back substantially, or actually more so than previously.

What we don't know is, is that a bleed from commute, so our people kind of saying, hey, if commute used to be between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM or 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM, is not a bleed so that the definition of commute now with companies be more flexible, you can come in at 10 o'clock, you can come in at 11 o'clock, or is it actually users finding more use cases for Uber going shopping, picking something up, going to see family, et cetera.

If it's the latter, then you actually have a bigger pie and you have a bigger TAM. So I think when we look at the whole kind of structure of this, we don't think there's going to be any kind of a permanent effect on the business. The only question in my mind is, when business travel comes back, how big will it be? And the overall travel sector for us is about 15% of our business. It's probably half leisure, half business, so you can see kind of single digits of our business will be affected by the business traveler. And I think that remains to be seen.

Mark Mahaney

I want to ask you whether COVID changes the way you think about your portfolio. If you look at the numbers historically, each was a small part of – I forget the numbers. It was like a third of the size of mobility. I think most people like myself who looked at Uber really spent most of our time just looking at the mobility side of the business, then COVID. And you were shedding assets, your second tier, maybe third tier Eats assets. And now here we have COVID and all of a sudden, these two businesses are of equal size, and it's possible that for a while, Eats is actually going to be bigger. Does that change your – the way you think about this portfolio? Does that make you actually want to think about instead of shedding Eats assets, actually try to build them out?

Dara Khosrowshahi

Well, I think it certainly does make us look differently as it relates to our portfolio because the delivery business, the Eats business just got a whole lot bigger faster. When we look at Uber, we want to be one of those 15-year compounding companies, right. And so we're always thinking about what's the near-term opportunity, the medium-term opportunity and then the long-term opportunity as well.

And in a world, like you said where Eats is, call it near-term 25%, 30% of the business, we have to invest and call it adjacencies that are a bit more exogenous to our core business in order to make sure we've got that kind of 10-year compounding machine with increasing margins. We found the great growth opportunity right around the corner and it's called Eats. And so as a result that allows us to focus more on our core businesses just because they proven to be much bigger than even what we expected. And by the way, we’re pretty optimistic about Eats business. We've invested pretty aggressively.

So that does allow us to focus more on the core, really drive the transformation of our Rides business, going to mobility, going after mass transit, going after hailables and taxis, bringing on scooters, bikes, et cetera. Any way you go from point A to B in a city. And then on the delivery side moving from just food to grocery and adjacencies essentially local commerce of any kind. And we have our Freight business, which has proven to be very interesting. We raised some external capital for freight to allow it to get to profitability as well. That core portfolio to us looks complete at the stage and looks like a portfolio that can draw compounded growth really for the next five to 10 years at very attractive rates.

Our shedding some of the assets with Eats was really based on a different factor, which is where can we win. We want to be number one or number two in every market that we operate in. We want to be number one in the majority of markets that we operate in. And if we're number two, we want to be profitable number two. And that usually requires big population, big sizes, and also pretty big Mobility segment for us. So we would have undergone some of those dispositions anyway because we want to focus our efforts and our capital against the markets that really matter. And I think the portfolio that we have on the delivery side is the right portfolio at this point. Now the potential obviously is enormous.

Mark Mahaney

Okay. We have got a lot of questions coming in and I’m trying to parallel process here. Let me just ask you to just focus on the delivery business for a bit. And you want to set expectations for when non-eats delivery could be a material part of that segment and how difficult, what are the challenges involved in branching out into non-eats delivery?

Dara Khosrowshahi

So non-eats delivery, it's already a $1 billion plus run rate business, and we believe it will be multiples of that next year. We went out and we acquired a majority of Cornershop. It's a very entrepreneurial team, built their business in Chile, built it in a low capital intensive way. And really now we have the benefit of six to seven years of an entrepreneurial aggressive team building out that grocery business taking what they've built and now scaling it out on a global basis the way that Uber knows how to scale.

Remember, we were one of the late entrants into the food business. We're now the largest player on a global basis ex-China. And we think with grocery taking what the Cornershop team started. And by the way, grocery, if you look at Chile, Cornershop is in grocery and all other kinds of local commerce. We can take that. We can extend it all around the world and it's not something that is going to happen overnight. But I think that Uber has demonstrated the ability to go after sectors, the ability to build global services and compound them over a period of time and get them to profitability. We think grocery non-food, non-restaurants kind of commerce is another one of those categories.

And then if you put kind of above that and below that, a membership model subscription business that serves all the businesses, infrastructure loyalty program that serves all these businesses, that allows us to have an advantage both on the cost side and on the customer acquisition and retention side versus any of the other competitors. These advantages, they're not like one-year advantages, they're not like 30% advantages, they're single-digit percentage efficiencies that as you compound them year after year after year, what seems like a small advantage in one-year becomes a very large advantage over per years, and that's really the game plan that we are running.

Mark Mahaney

Dara, there's been some interesting public disclosures in the last week or two about the food order delivery business. And the question that would come up is, there's disclosure that suggests that the number two global player ex-China has actually reached profitability. And so the question that's come up here as well as they did it, why isn't Uber Eats, why isn't Uber Delivery profitable? And is your response going to be that on a geographic apples-to-apples basis actually, the profitability is similar?

Dara Khosrowshahi

Well, we've already said that we're profitable in 10 countries around the world, and we expect that number to increase next year. We expect the overall Eats business to be profitable next year as well. Remember, we were one of the late entrants. Four years ago, Uber Eats was essentially non-existent. It was a couple of billion in run rate three years ago when I joined and now obviously it's a very, very large part of the business. So we're building global scope that is more expensive. And we have grown at rates that exceed that of the competition and that investment certainly looks like it's paying off. I think that's, DoorDash [indiscernible], they've done a great job in the U.S. And I think that we can beat the global leader and then tend to execute behind that.

Mark Mahaney

Dara, did you say whether one of those 10 countries was the U.S.?

Dara Khosrowshahi

We have not talked about which countries those 10 countries are.

Mark Mahaney

Okay. There's some other recent news at least what's been reported in the press about the potential divestment of ATG. Is there anything you would want to comment on that?

Dara Khosrowshahi

I don't want to comment specifically on any transaction one way or the other, but I would say we got a great team there. We believe that autonomous is a huge opportunity both in terms of safety, the robot driver is fundamentally going to be safer once he or she gets the driving degree than a human driver.

As you know, insurance cost is a multi-billion dollar cost for us in the U.S. So a safer driver fundamentally changes the profit profile of the business substantially positively. Autonomous also is a really important key for us to essentially drive pricing over the long-term. We believe that none of this is going to happen overnight. There's going to be a hybrid – a very long hybrid period of human drivers and robot drivers on the road.

And we essentially plan to have an open network. We're obviously working with ATG, we've raised external capital, we'll look to fund ATG both internally and externally. And our view is that we will partner with other autonomous providers over a period of time. We have the greatest demand on a global basis. Anyone who's built a car or has put the billions of dollars necessary to build out this technology, we believe we want to amortize that tax spend and the physical spend of the car with the greatest amount of demand possible. And we think we have the greatest amount of demand now both in mobility and on delivery. So we're going to be pursuing all pass-forward here.

Mark Mahaney

We had Kai-Fu Lee at the conference beginning of the day, and he talked a little bit about autonomous driving. He didn't think L5 was feasible within the next 10 years. Do you have a point of view as to when we could actually see a hybrid autonomous solution in the marketplace either for the delivery or for ride-sharing?

Dara Khosrowshahi

Yes. I think I shared to some extent those sentiments which is, you need a hybrid solution. And advantage that any player, but especially ATG has as it relates to working with our network is we're able to identify the routes with the greatest potential in terms of revenue with the greatest ease in terms of routing, pickup zones, dropoff zones, et cetera. And that is data that is unique to us and obviously as being the only real global player, we got the greatest amount of data that's especially powerful in order to make this technology happen.

I do think that this technology will be significant in terms of its participation in live network technology, probably closer to 10 years is probably somewhere between five and 10 years from now. But I don't think any of this is going to happen overnight. I think a lot of it is going to be metered by local regulations. And we do think that the hybrid transformation is one that has structural advantages from someone trying to go from zero to L5 immediately. We think that's going to be a real challenge.

Mark Mahaney

Okay. Dara, I'm going to jump around a little bit, sorry, just reflects the questions that we're getting. Any update on Cornershop grocery tests in Miami, Dallas, Canada, and New York City?

Dara Khosrowshahi

Yes. We're very optimistic on Cornershop. Cornershop obviously is originally a LATAM player. And so we have a lot of focus in Latin America, hoping to close our deal in Mexico and really use the Cornershop technology to empower local merchants there in Mexico. We think it's super important. But I think LATAM is priority number one for Cornershop.

In the U.S., we're going to be very much merchant-led as it relates to finding those anchor merchants and then expanding city by city by city. Where we have launched those anchor merchants, for example, Miami is a great market. We're seeing excellent signal as it relates to Cornershop in terms of the customer experience, which is second to none.

And obviously we can bring audience to Cornershop essentially at no cost. And the benefit to the Eats ecosystem of bringing that audience, as it increases engagement and improves the offering as it relates to our membership product, so that we can actually use the Cornershop offering to drive more subscription. So it's great for Cornershop. It's great for the merchant because they have another distribution mechanism and it's great essentially for subscriptions product.

Mark Mahaney

I want to ask you a broad question about markets, questions that have come up about Latin America. We've had – in both sides of the business delivery and mobility, we've had consolidation in many markets. In Latin America, do you expect to see consolidation in that market? And how well positioned do you think you are for both of your businesses in Latin America?

Dara Khosrowshahi

I think there's always opportunity for consolidation. When I look at Latin America, I like our position on organic basis. So from a mobility standpoint, I think we're the unquestioned leader overall. Obviously, we have tons of competitors locally. Didi has really focused on Latin America and they are a strong competitor, but we love our position.

And on the food side, we have a very strong position in Mexico for example and number of other markets. We're a little bit of the insurgent as it relates to Brazil. But we think from an organic standpoint, we have all the assets that we need in Latin America to not only build a big business, but a big and profitable business.

Mark Mahaney

Prior to COVID, we focused a lot on – I forget it was the five or the six markets internationally. We’re focused on mobility. And maybe it's too early to ask this question, but I think we were talking about markets. I think South Korea was in there, Germany, Italy. Is there any update you have on those markets – and I forget the other two or three markets, I missed some. But any update you have on those six and maybe all of that is just pushed off by a year – or two years while we deal with COVID, but any updated thoughts on those markets, the six?

Dara Khosrowshahi

Well, COVID certainly affects the business on the ground. But we continue to have dialogue in each of those markets with regulators, and I described the dialogue is being constructive. We're very optimistic in Germany. There are certain regulations in Germany that really make no sense in terms of the environmental footprint of our service. For example, there's a regulation that forces a private hire vehicle to return to base, pick up a passenger and then return back to base empty, which makes zero sense and is horrible for the environment. So we're having those dialogues with the regulator there.

Spain is a licensed private power vehicle market, and again, that business is growing just as Germany is, and we're optimistic there. Japan is the largest taxi market out there in the world, and we continue to increase the number of taxi fleets that are signed up to our product.

With South Korea, we have entered into a joint venture with SK Telecom, which as you know, is a very big local player there and has transportation assets and more importantly mapping assets that are going to be very important to are building a great and robust product. So SK is essentially going to be a joint venture that we're excited about.

And our business in Argentina, both as it relates to the business itself, it would show lots of promise. And as it relates to the regulatory environment is on a strong footing. So all of these kind of countries they take time, the improvement is bumpy and obviously COVID is an enormous interrupter so to speak, but the fundamentals are good. As these markets open up, we are going to have a mobility business and it will be a tailwind overall on our portfolio.

Mark Mahaney

Okay. I want to get back to the delivery, the Eats business and it's clearly dramatically benefited from COVID, these triple-digit growth rates. And the obvious question for you is just how sustainable is that growth? Obviously you can't sustain a 100% growth. But what are the data points that you see that makes you think that we – this is what's really led to a permanent change, 70% permanent change and how consumers are going to access food or order food or eat in the future. And it's more extensive as permanent, the better for your business.

Dara Khosrowshahi

Well, I think that – listen, food delivery is like almost any other e-commerce sector. I don't think anyone is suggesting that all of a sudden people are going to stop ordering from Amazon or stop ordering from Target online or Walmart or Walmart online. Like these, the consumer shift, behavioral shift has been accelerated. But the experience is excellent. And we're seeing the stickiness, the frequency that consumers come once they use the service is quite consistent, adding a membership layer on top of it actually increases frequency on a causal basis. So we think that's another area where we can lock in our consumers.

And when we've looked at markets, for example, New York before the latest spike in cases, New York was a market that was opening up pretty effectively as it related to mobility. On the delivery side, New York was growing at 150% plus in terms of volumes. So we don't see kind of a well negative effect on delivery to the extent that mobility is coming back faster. We haven't observed that effect. I do think that the growth rates next year, probably the new customers coming on to the platform to some extent those volumes won't be quite as accelerated as where we've been.

But for example, restaurant sign us – especially small and medium business restaurants has profoundly accelerated as a result of COVID. I don't see those restaurants are getting off the platform. This is a new way of doing business. I think having delivery is now going to be part of the tools of any small business out there. And we think COVID acceleration is going to stick, and we certainly plan to lean into it both in terms of food, grocery as well as other local commerce categories.

Mark Mahaney

Dara, you mentioned a membership program and you've done a few things in terms of there have been some tweets, major experiments in terms of your subscription plans. Could you just bring us up to date on where they lie?

Dara Khosrowshahi

Absolutely. So subscription for us was originally a mobility product, and we pivoted very quickly as it relates to coronavirus, and on top of the mobility subscription infrastructure, we built out a subscription product very quickly for delivery. We accelerated it probably faster than we intended to. And now we have well over 1 million subscribers to the program. It's a very young program, but we're seeing incredibly positive signal as it relates to the frequency that is affected. Add subscribers essentially sign up to our service and the satisfaction they're in. So I do think that subscription for us is going to be a very large growth segment.

We're going to be focusing. We focused on Eats subscription really this year, and we're going to continue to focus on Eats subscription. But we've also launched an Uber Pass and really you're going to have three stages. You have the basic loyalty program. The loyalty program is going to be a feeder into the Eats subscription program. Ultimately Eats is going to be a feeder into Uber Pass as well.

And no one else can provide the breadth of benefits that we can. And you see some of our competitors, like you know they'll do – they’ll do an alliance with one of the other players, but having one subscription product just like Amazon just kept adding to its Prime benefits. And Prime became kind of a bigger and bigger part of their business both in terms of the focus of the business and the number of subscribers.

We think we can add to the benefits of Uber Pass over a long period of time and really lock-in a set of consumers that really loves our services. And we think that set of consumers, the number of consumers can increase very significantly over a period of time.

Mark Mahaney

Okay. Super. We have about seven minutes left and I was going to try and go through three more questions. First is, you mentioned freight early on, so just give us an update to that business. I think it said a little over $1.2 billion adjusted net revenue run rate. Is it growing the way you thought it would? And by the way, is COVID – I haven't really focused on, is COVID had been an accelerator, has had a negative or positive impact on that business?

Dara Khosrowshahi

Well, it's interesting as it relates to freight in that. It probably has had a positive impact. It's difficult – it's hard for me to have the counterfactual as to how fast that business would grow. But the business was growing in healthy rates. We've raised $0.5 billion from a very exciting investor, Greenbriar, who really knows the infrastructure business, that's enough capital to get the business to breakeven and then some.

And what we see with freight as with other e-commerce categories is that the shipping of things of necessities especially has increased substantially. So our freight business is benefiting from all the demand that you see for consumer goods. Actually the limiting factor right now is the availability of truckers and carriers. Because of the increased demand there isn't as much carrier capacity as the industry needs, which has really raised carrier prices, which has affected margins for us short-term. But from a macro perspective, the freight business is one that we very much believe in. We continue to invest in technology to improve that product. And the topline definitely looks to be secure both in a COVID world and in a post-COVID world.

Mark Mahaney

Second last question, you have this goal of reaching EBITDA breakeven by the fourth quarter of 2021. And let me ask you the negative question, which is certainly things could happen that would cause you to miss that goal. I mean, I think we've all probably overestimated how quickly we get over COVID. I think COVID is – maybe one or two people got it right. Everybody else is assuming that we've opened up earlier than we actually have even with the vaccine news, and who knows how long it's going to get – to take to get deployed and who knows whether it actually works once we actually bring it out et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.

So just help us think through the risks, the downside that you're – what would have to happen for you not to make that. And there'd probably be some smart reasons for not making it, things got really bad and really wanted to conserve capital and really cut back on growth. So please discuss the negatives on that goal, the downside to that.

Dara Khosrowshahi

Sure. We've said that we can still hit our profitability goals with essentially mobility volumes being down 10% to 20% off of Q4 2019 levels based on the plan that we have in place. And the plan is one that's – it's a balanced plan. Obviously we're very much focused on the cost side and have a lot of discipline, but we're also leaning in to other growth areas, including delivery, including some of the new products that we are expanding on the Mobility segment.

So if that world doesn't come in, which is mobility doesn't come back, call it, even [indiscernible] next year. Like you said, we've got to be comfortable with uncertainty. And I think that actions that we’ve taken this year, how quickly we moved. The fact that our mobility business was profitable in Q2, which was a disaster for society and any business out there, should indicate to you that this is a business and a management team that's quick on their feet and can react appropriately when hit with uncertainty.

Mark Mahaney

Okay. Last question. One of those steps that you took in order to work your way through, prepare for – this COVID crisis was shoring up the balance sheet. So I know you're the CEO, but you used to be a CFO. So just talk through with us how much cushion you have in a balance sheet, the strength of the balance sheet and your – in terms of meeting liquidity needs for the next and worst case scenarios for the next five years?

Dara Khosrowshahi

Well, I'm fortunate to have a great CFO who is thinking about these issues all the time. Certainly for any base business case, we have a balance sheet that is – provides us the ability to get to profitability and substantial cash flow generation. I think really the debates that we have now internally is how much cushion do we want and need against the unanticipated event. And we've all learned now the hard way that there are some unanticipated events that can be very significant.

So we – like our balance sheet, also everyone should know that we've got about $10 billion of investments in entities like Didi, great companies like Grab that at some point, and it's probably going to be in the next couple of years, not in five, 10 years are going to be essentially liquid. So we have a base balance sheet that's very strong. We have liquidity coming up in pretty substantial investments that puts us in a good position going forward. As to whether we tune here or there, as it relates to the capital markets, I think a lot of that depends on the opportunity. And right now, capital is plentiful. So we've got a lot of optionality going forward.

Mark Mahaney

Great. We covered a lot of territory. So thank you very much Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. I hope to see you in person in 2021. Hope you and your family stay safe and healthy. Thanks everybody for joining today.

Dara Khosrowshahi

Thank you. You too.