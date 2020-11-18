Despite what could be labeled as a monster quarter, Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) hasn't seen a very big rally following earnings. The U.S. multi-state operator (MSO) is positioned for strong growth as states like Illinois ramp up recreational cannabis sales. My investment thesis was bullish on the stock last year, and investors amazingly are able to purchase the stock at lower prices now after a quarter where sales grew an astonishing 324% YoY.

Blowout Numbers

For Q3, Cresco Labs saw revenues blast higher to reach $153.3 million. The company only reported $94.3 million in the prior quarter and just $36.2 million last Q3. The MSO beat analyst estimates by $37.0 million or nearly 32% due to the surging wholesale revenues.

Maybe even more remarkably, the MSO saw adjusted EBITDA surge to $46.4 million. Cresco Labs only generated Q2 EBITDA of $16.5 million. The company saw adjusted EBITDA margins reach 30.3%, up from only 17.4% in just the prior quarter.

Unlike the Canadian cannabis companies, U.S. MSOs didn't wildly spend on far-flung growth opportunities. Cresco Labs only increased SG&A by $2.0 million sequentially despite sales growing $59.0 million from the prior quarter. The ability to control costs has been a great differentiator between the Canadian and U.S. cannabis markets and why the U.S. stocks are set to perform far better.

The company even had a slight profit that would've been boosted if not for a $12.7 million income tax expense due to cannabis not being federally legal. Regardless of how one views the financials, Cresco Labs had a very impressive quarter and has a solid business plan for more growth.

Wholesale Path

The one distinguishing fact about Cresco Labs is the company being the one large MSO taking the path to focus on wholesale revenue. In Q3, retail revenues were only $62.8 million, while wholesale revenues soared to $90.5 million.

The company leads the MSO space in wholesale revenues even with Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) purchasing Select earlier this year. Cresco Labs provided the below Q2 wholesale revenue breakouts for some of the top MSOs.

The strategy is based on the concept of the higher margins offered by the brands in consumer verticals such as beverages and tobacco where cannabis ultimately has the closest resemblance. Tobacco has 40% EBIT margins, while retail stores are down at only 4%.

The big question is how the wholesale market plays out over the next few years with a lot of MSOs controlling retail stores. Cresco Labs only has 19 retail locations after opening 2 new stores in Illinois during Q3. As a comparison, Curaleaf now has 96 stores in 23 states to swamp the retail footprint of rival Cresco Labs.

Right now, Cresco Labs has the cultivation facilities in key states such as Illinois and Pennsylvania to feed underserved markets. The company has the largest cultivation licenses in Illinois with 215,000 square feet of current capacity, but these markets aren't always guaranteed to lack cultivation assets.

The market could ultimately turn into one dominated by top brands and disconnect from retail locations, but the current limited license setup should provide an advantage to the MSOs with more stores to build brands. In addition, the retail stores could thrive due to the limited licenses.

In addition, Cresco Labs alone has a long list of brands, including Cresco, Remedi, Mindy's and Reserve, amongst others. Eventually, some of these brands won't survive as the market appears extremely crowded with each large MSO alone having multiple brands.

Regardless, the big Q3 revenue beat has to set the company up for beating the 2021 analyst revenue target of $700 million. At just $800 million in 2021 revenues, the stock only trades at ~4.4x updated revenue targets with a market valuation of $3.5 billion based on 380 million shares outstanding.

The company ended the quarter with only $60 million in cash on the balance sheet. Cresco Labs doesn't necessarily need more cash as the business is now cash flow positive, but investors shouldn't be surprised with another fund-raising as growth opportunities will undoubtedly pop up. With a $3.5 billion market valuation, any dilution would be relatively small going forward.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the wholesale focus appears to have the most risk in the near term due to competitors controlling a large amount of dispensary licenses. As the market matures, investors need to keep an eye on how the wholesale market develops. For now, Cresco Labs is a cheap stock as the U.S. cannabis market has years of growth ahead before the vertical integration of the businesses becomes an issue.

