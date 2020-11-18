GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) CEO Justin Gover presents at Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference November 18, 2020 1:20 PM ET

Justin Gover - CEO & Executive Director

Darren Cline - U.S. Chief Commercial Officer

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Paul Matteis

Great, thanks. Thanks very much everybody. It's my pleasure to be hosting this panel with the GW executive team. With me is CEO, Justin Gover; Chief Commercial Officer, Darren Cline and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Giacobello. I think everyone I'm sure knows the company quite well. But I think it'd be great, maybe just for Justin to review the recent 3Q update as a framework for Q&A. So, Justin thanks again for joining us, and I'll let you take it away. Appreciate it.

Justin Gover

Thanks, Paul. And thanks to you and the Stifel team for hosting us. As this is customary, just a reminder, we are making forward looking statements refer to all the risk factors in our SEC filings. So yes, we've just obviously come off the back of a very healthy Q3, particularly in the context of the pandemic. And a number of important sort of features of Q3 I think, both in terms of the big picture for GW as well as EPIDIOLEX specifically, and maybe I'll start with the big picture, which is I think we're really now starting to see the pipeline sort of early, mid and late stage pipeline take shape. And we've, I've said this many times, but I hopefully it's now becoming really evident that the kind of expertise we have in cannabinoid and we've learned with EPIDIOLEX is an expertise that we believe we can leverage. And we have this really sort of unique ownership, if you will, of an area of science in the industry, and something that we think has a full of potential.

So whether that's moving candidates into the clinic, doing phase 2 work in some new areas in urology, neuro psychiatry, this phase three program from nabiximols, which I'm sure we'll come back to, and then the launches and commercialization rollout of EPIDIOLEX, we kind of have, I think, a company that has across the development and commercial spectrum, now a nice sort of Batman kind of balance, if you will, to the future, and the prospects of the company, specifically on EPIDIOLEX, which I know is of course, greatest interest to everyone. It's I'm sure we'll get into the details and allow Darren to comment more on but it's -- this is not a normal time for any company to be commercializing a product, particularly in urology. But I think Q3 demonstrated that there is an underlying fundamental set of positives to the product, which I think can enable us to get through this pandemic.

But we also I think, all understand that the pandemic is makes the situation just different and more challenging than would otherwise be the case. Europe is also affected, of course, I'm sure we'll talk about that later. But maybe I'll pause there before I allow you to step in.

Paul Matteis

Yes. No, that's great. Thanks. Thanks so much, Justin. Yes. I mean, maybe I think the question I'd love to kind of help clarify, as it relates to 3Q and of course, has implications for going forward is the sales increase you guys saw in 3Q was great. And it was a really nice quarter. Do you -- how accurately over the past two to three quarters are the changes in sales sequentially tracking the change in patients on therapy?

Justin Gover

So we, I think there is the, although the stock price would have suggested a very different set of dynamics in Q2 and Q3, the reality actually was less sort of extreme. We've seen the world was a very different place in Q2, but equally, actually, we felt like we stood that pretty well. And Q3 was just building off that foundation. So, of course there are many things that go into growth of the product. We just got a new indication, of course, which is incredibly helpful. Payer coverage is a big dynamic and is one of the things we did on the course, talk specifically about the penetration we'd already achieved. And really, I think, hopefully giving investors a high level of comfort that there's a long runway here for this product albeit month-to-month in a pandemic and it is less easy to predict how each region and state and week or two is effective in this current environment. And I am sure investors get that.

Paul Matteis

Yes. That's helpful. So maybe if we go into the penetration numbers that you reported, which were definitely interesting, as it relates to seeing, there's still a good amount of room for future growth. I think one thing I would love to clarify, and that is really without obviously asking to give long-term guidance, that's not really what I'm trying to do here. But what do you think is the ceiling in terms of patient share, when you look at Dravet or LGS or TSC? We've done survey work, we found that maybe something like a third of patients with these conditions actually are surprisingly well treated. Do you agree with that? And I guess, yes, maybe help contextualize a little bit some of the numbers you recently provided.

Justin Gover

Yes, so the number -- to clarify, the numbers we provided were from launch to now. So it doesn't mean -- it's not a current number of patients on therapy. It's those that have been exposed to EPIDIOLEX in the last couple of years. And I think we'll talk about TSC later, but notably rather TSC penetration of 10% was essentially achieved prior to the indication being approved. That's another important consideration here. Again, I'm clearly not going to give the long-term forecast but I would say that if you look at our clinical trials as a good at least a reference point the majority of patients in the studies have tried and failed. The kind of standard therapy, if you take clobazam probably the most obvious analog here.

The penetration of clobazam to not just LTS, which was its own approved indication, but into a condition like Dravet is very high, actually. And I think to your point, yes, there's always going to be a proportion of these patients that are well controlled at a moment in time and others that are having challenges and needing to switch. But the conditions evolve and change from month-to-month from year-to-year. And so I think it's reasonable, actually, in this kind of situation that the ever use of a product like EPIDIOLEX in its target populations will end up being quite high.

Paul Matteis

Yes. Can you clarify that? Do you know what, the clobazam analog, I think in Dravet and LGS is helpful. Do you know where that drug sits relative to EPIDIOLEX?

Justin Gover

Well, we were looking at, again, I -- and this is definitely not a metric just to assume but in our clinical trials, the ever use of clobazam in both of those populations was 90%.

Paul Matteis

Ever use, wow. All right.

Justin Gover

But now in the studies themselves, it was about 50% -ish we were on it at that time of the remainder, the majority had tried, been exposed at some point. That's a clinical trial population. So there's some things to consider that, but it at least gives one a sense that this, where we're at today is something that I think I believe we can be get some level of comfort that in our three or indicated population setting aside anything else, there are still many patients that will benefit from the opportunity of exposure to EPIDIOLEX.

Paul Matteis

Yes. Do you guys want to talk about reimbursement briefly? Just where -- what was the kind of update or the numbers you gave this past quarter? And I guess what do you think is a realistic goal over the kind of mid to long term?

Justin Gover

Yes, we'll sit down, does all that hard work. I'll let Darren answer that question.

Darren Cline

Thanks, Justin. Hi, Paul. Yes, we excited about the progress on the payer front through third quarter, we kind of give a little color and broke out. We currently have 85 million lines with a no prior authorization or a broad prior authorization. And what we mean by broad is no intervention by the payer or physician for access to therapy. And we've seen if you think about the primary largest payer mix for us is Medicaid and commercial. And on the Medicaid segment, we made really nice progress. We've got about over half of state Medicaid covered lives that have abroad or no PA, so we've made really nice progress there and commercial also making progress.

So we think that we'll build upon that; we'll continue to build upon the momentum, both in these patient populations and events through the remainder of this year and into 2021. And it's encouraging particularly in the Medicaid that I think to us know as a payer segment in United States the most, have the most utilization management. So, we're really pleased with our progress there.

Paul Matteis

Great, great, Darren thanks. What can you say about TFC? I know it's an ongoing quarter, but so not, certainly not asking you to provide an update. But I guess what you guys said on reimbursement were really encouraging the awareness of this product is really high, your penetration is low. Why wouldn't there be this awesome bolus of TFC patients coming on next couple quarters?

Justin Gover

Well, we've been signaling really throughout the year so what we're saying today is really what we've nothing different to what we've been saying all the way through. So I think I'll come back specifically to that 10% number that I, that we talked about earlier. This, when we originally launched this medication, which as we all recall from that experience was a really extraordinary experience. But a number of factors going into it and primarily, the fact that the products just went from not being attainable to being attainable and the level of awareness and demand. So for TFC, it would be it in a different way. The product has been obtainable for those for a subset of the population and physicians that wish to make that determination.

Of course, we haven't been promoting it. But until now, but the physicians have been able to make that decision and go through the payer process. And so we're starting with 10% already, if you will expose, so it's just a very different dynamic. And I think and maybe I'll hand it to Darren to comment here, but indication expansions are different and tend to roll out differently, and Darren maybe you can add something there.

Darren Cline

Yes, I think, Paul, I think that when we first got approval of Dravet there was such a rocket ship and such pent-up demand. But as Justin points out label expansions typically play out very differently in a couple of variables to on the data for TSC top line was presented about a year ago, the product has been commercially available, we do have different states and payers that do have a broader access. So during the course of the data being known to our approval over the summer there was ability to get access for patients. And so those are the dynamics that play out. And I will say we had our launch meeting, albeit virtually in the middle of August, and then our payer coverage really started kicking in, in September. So we're very pleased with the uptake and inclusion of TSC. So across the both commercial and Medicaid, so we're really get into gear and so we think the contribution was somewhat minimal in the third quarter, but it's a nice catalyst for us moving forward, despite being living in a pandemic.

Paul Matteis

Yes, no, fair enough. And you guys have been consistent in how you've talked about that. Okay, great. And maybe on TSC and prevalence, I think, look, this is my opinion, but relative to Dravet and LGS, it feels like our diligence has pointed to just, there's like, it's just a much wider range of potential TSC prevalence estimates, right? I mean, you can find a couple studies where it says maybe there are 50,000 patients in the US; you can talk to a small handful of epileptologist. And they'll say, hey, TSC is a lot rare than LGS. Right? It's closer to Dravet. Can you guys kind of just walk us through how you think about the prevalence? And am I right that the ranges of this are a little bit more all over the map? Or is that an unfair depiction?

Justin Gover

It does appear that this, I mean, remind you the ranges for Dravet can vary quite a lot, too. But I think it's true. I don't think any of us believe that TSC is Dravet like in its prevalence; I think that we do see LGS is the most sort of useful reference point. And so those kind of numbers, I think, have remain our view as to I mean, we've used in the past and just in the top TSA centers, and then top 66 centers also, right, there's about 9,000 TSC patients that are taken care of. So if one then just takes that as a baseline, I think it's one can clearly see that there's greater numbers out there.

Paul Matteis

Yes. Is there any difference in disease severity between TSC and LGS?

Justin Gover

In what respect?

Paul Matteis

Seizure burden, refractory rates, things like that.

Justin Gover

Well, not every TSC patient has seizures. And so but the refractory rate, it's about two thirds of patients with TSC seizures are refractory. So they, if they have seizures, the refractory nature of them are pretty high.

Paul Matteis

Yes. Okay. And just to again clarify you guys are seeing pretty much TSC already being reimbursed just like LGS. Is that right?

Justin Gover

Yes, we were at about 90% coverage by the time we announced our Q3 results, and so we're heading towards the universal coverage during the fourth quarter. So we'll end up already are pretty much in the situation where the same coverage is in place for TSC as is in place for Dravet and LGS.

Paul Matteis

Yes. Okay. All right. Great. Maybe we can talk a little bit about Europe. And I guess we can also talk about COVID in the winter but on Europe I have kind of more of an open ended strategic question and that's really that a lot of your peer companies have chosen not to launch drugs in Europe right like Neurocrine, Acadia Alchemise and then even the earlier wave of rare disease companies from five or six years ago like NPS, Hyperion, Biopharma. I guess how do you guys think about your ability to build a cash flow positive business in Europe? How much more challenging is that in the US? And why do you think maybe I guess this works out better for EPIDIOLEX in you then maybe some of the other companies in the space of they have decided to just sort of maybe leave it as upside if there's ever an M&A event?

Justin Gover

Yes, it's an interesting question. I think, firstly, I'll just directly say yes to the business case, in Europe, it's very clear to us that the opportunity is very real for EPIDIOLEX in Europe, more than justify the investment we've made. But with all that said, I mean, it is a very complex market, it's something that is very hard to tackle from a long way away. And I think it is true that that GW sort of European sort of heritage in a lot of operations still being in the UK, have been very helpful. As I think there are a few specific things for EPIDIOLEX that I would mention. One actually is the CBD phenomenon. It's not limited to the shores of -- not to the continent, North America and CBD arrived in Europe, probably a year or two later than it arrived in the US, but it's very much there. And so the kind of the need the understanding of the role of a prescription medication, the interest in cannabinoid generally actually is very high, actually, in European markets.

Secondly, I think clearly the overlap with the physician community, I mean, you know from your doing your deckles, and looking at the publication's of ourselves and others that there are top European KOLs that work in a very collaborative way with their US counterparts. So a, yes, although it's the American Epilepsy Society meeting is, and about a third of attendees are from overseas, and there's a lot of Europeans. So the awareness, understanding the kind of learnings if you will, kind of goes back and forth between the continents. I think the final thing I would say is it you know, Europe, sort of, sadly, in a way, but it is it's very much a market, which depends on achieving the right price and reimbursement with the different government authorities there. And EPIDIOLEX, I think, because one, it's an orphan drug, and two, because of the extent of the seizure response we've seen and the impact of that on healthcare costs and quality of life and the sort of measures which health economists use in Europe, it's lends itself well to achieving and having good discussions around that.

And I think as long as that holds, then Europe really does become a very interesting market, I think, where Europe can become challenging in other states is if there is lots of generic competition, lack of differentiation, and perhaps the cost effectiveness analyses are not quite as compelling. And it can be much more challenging. We're not there yet with EPIDIOLEX but obviously with the progress we've made so far, particularly with the UK, which is actually one of the most challenging with both nice and the Scottish medicines consortium endorsing EPIDIOLEX. We think we can get the price for it what we want and the reimbursement in the major markets.

Paul Matteis

Yes. Okay, great. So maybe looking, it's, I know it's so hard to guess the next handful of months given the state of the world. But if, as you think about adapting your commercial infrastructure to rising COVID cases hypothetically, let's say that April was a 10 out of 10, in terms of COVID impact in a world where the number of COVID cases in your major markets is the same throughout this winter. How much of that significant impact on everyone during lockdowns in the springs can be mitigated you think? Just by adapting your infrastructure and being prepared.

Justin Gover

Yes, I don't think we're going to quantify the answer. But Darren, I think, probably can give some color as to how we work in the COVID environment. And the good and the bad that comes with that.

Darren Cline

Yes, I think you know, we've, you're right, Paul, it's hard to predict what's going to happen here in the future. I will say if you take the timeline from when we went to shelter-in-place in February, March timeframe, and to where we are now we've I think adapted in the virtual world ourselves, as well as our customers and it took them a while. I think the physician, patient relationship, depending on the region, that you're in the institution, your office, you kind of mitigated into a place of comfort. We did see some increased interactions virtually and a little bit face to face during the third quarter. But I think that regardless of where it takes us, I think it'll be driven largely by the geography by the new protocols put in place. But I think either way, we've adapted pretty well, I think we have a durable model moving forward. Although you can't replace in my view and I'm biased, but just the face to face interactions and how we use to operate and engage with our customers. And so we hope to get back to that in the future. But I think we'll do our best as we manage through the winter months here.

Paul Matteis

Yes, no, it makes sense. Hard not to feel the same way about face to face. Alright, great. So maybe I want to make sure we have time to talk about the pipeline. And so maybe we can just talk about Sativex briefly, and I'm sure this might prompt you to just give a quick overview of the phase 3 studies that you're commencing. But I guess one question I did want to clarify is I think you said that any of these studies can be sufficient for submission in the US. But these studies come in really different sizes and flavors up to over 400 patients and as small as fewer than 50 patients. And it would feel like the regulatory utility of each of these studies, or the strength of evidence that would come from each of these studies is variable. And a 400 patient study is more convincing than a 50 patients study. So how would you kind of clarify maybe, again, how these all studies sort of serve on your path towards an NDA?

Justin Gover

Yes, thanks. Well, I mean, I think so yes to a firm and we do believe that any one of these -- the first positive study we get out of the suite of studies, we would expect to submit the NDA and it's a very unusual circumstance, a very specific reason in this case. We're not -- the phase 3 program was largely already complete, right? So we have large studies that have been published, that have been the cornerstone of over 25 regulatory approvals in other countries. We have, I think I'm right in saying close to 100,000 patient years of safety data on this product, we have, it's many tens of thousands, it's, I think, certainly north of 80,000.

And you've then got a commercial scale manufacturing process; we've been making this product for decades. So the bridge that we need from what was essentially a fully developed drug outside of the US to what we need in the US is really linking the needs of the FDA and how they see the phenomenon spasticity back to the data set that was generated in the past. And essentially, that is in to summarize, we have relied historically on a subjective view from the patient of their assessment of spasticity, the FDA accept that that is a measure, but they want confirmation that subjectivity relates to what they see as a more objective phenomenon.

So each of these studies is designed slightly differently, but they're all towards the same goal is sort of that final piece in the jigsaw.

Paul Matteis

What's the objective measure that and --

Justin Gover

There are two that have been determined by FDA as acceptable. One is a measurement of muscle tone, which is a sort of modified version of Ashworth scale so it is physician effectively measuring resistance and the second approach would be counting spasm frequency. Although the patient is doing that they're counting that is a physical occurrence. And so as long as we are able to demonstrate that the nabiximols has an effect on one of those two endpoints as a primary efficacy endpoint in a clinical trial, and bear in mind they've been, we have seen it as secondary endpoints in the past that would enable the bridge. So it does mean and even a 36 patient study can achieve that goal because in that study, for example, while the patient numbers clearly very small, it's a very, that design is a very interesting one as an example, it's taking patients that are responding to the therapy, withdrawing them from therapy, and then re-randomizing them and then assessing on the objectives scale and then this is a very powerful design not requiring many patients.

And you can see why given the context, if then demonstrating the effect on the tone of the muscle, it then creates the bridge that we need.

Paul Matteis

Yes. Okay. All right, that makes a lot of sense. And we'll get some data potentially in the first half. Is that right?

Justin Gover

Yes. We're aiming for mid year. I will have to put a COVID caveat. But the studies are all we gave this R&D day in June with timelines, there's timelines, we are on track, actually. But as you know, the reality of recruitment will be somewhat unpredictable. On the positive side, I would say that multiple sclerosis, of course, is a kind of a well rehearsed and experienced pathway in terms of clinical trials, infrastructure sites and investigator. So it's less challenging than it might be in some of the rare neurological conditions.

Paul Matteis

Yes. Okay. And then maybe one commercial question related to your Sativex sales forecasts or not forecasts but sizing of the opportunity. I guess when you look at MS drugs, EU relative to US, I think Europe is usually about a third as big as the US and in neurology categories that can vary, but I think the way that you codified the opportunity for Sativex in the US even if we just look at MS spasticity is about maybe 10 times as big as the drug has been selling xUS. What goes into that? Yes, what gives you the confidence there?

Justin Gover

Yes, actually, I'll refer back to my previous answer on Europe. I think that we are unfortunately in and it was a decade ago. So I'll give ourselves maybe a little bit of a pause on this. But the reimbursement and pricing process in Europe at the outset essentially didn't go well. And we ended up. And it's why actually; we learned all those lessons for EPIDIOLEX. But I think if it has meant that the product just didn't achieve, and there are certain large countries or the product is not available. So I think that's reason number one is the most important reason, I think the second reason was the world was a different place a decade ago in understanding, receptivity to [Indiscernible]. We are there now. I mean, I think the world understands the need for these drugs, patients want them, physicians accept the need, and governments and regulators can see the benefit. That was not the case a decade ago. So I think those are the two primary reasons.

Paul Matteis

Yes. Makes sense. All right, great. Well, maybe do you want to just finish off by laying out the other pipeline catalysts to look forward to over say the next 12 to 18 months?

Justin Gover

Yes, just very briefly, right, we've got nabiximols is not just limited to MS, of course. So this is we, we believe based on FDA discussions that we can get a broader spasticity label, which would be a huge win for the company. And so we're going to do that through also adding in spinal cord spasticity as an indication. We have clinical programs in phase 2 running in autism, schizophrenia. And we have a new candidate that just went into phase one and more candidates that will go into the clinic next year or essentially focused on urology and neuro psychiatry. So as I mentioned in my -- in the outset, I think what you're going to see from GW over the next 18 months or so is commercial execution, the nabiximols sort of pivotal activity, phase 2 data and candidates kind of filling the early stage pipeline as well.

Paul Matteis

Great. Thank you. I always appreciate the good discussion. Thanks.

Justin Gover

Thank you, Paul.

Paul Matteis

All right. Have a good rest of your day. Appreciate it, guys.

