A year ago, I was working with some subscribers on improving the data driven side of The Aerospace Forum. Next to readers being interested in strong analysis, we have a strong core of readers that say “Well, I believe your analysis but show me the numbers” and that is exactly what we do at The Aerospace Forum where we have developed almost 20 models that give you detailed insights into a variety of aspects of the industry and as more suggestions come in, we develop new models on top of our continued commitment to expand our high-in-demand features.

The requests I started getting roughly a year ago, after successfully launching and developing interactive models for orders and deliveries for Boeing (BA) which we later expanded to include backlog numbers and a parallel line-up for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), was to develop an airline fleet so we would see where the aircraft that are being delivered are actually going and what net changes occur. From a hotel room in Bucharest where I could see aircraft approaching for landing during test and training flights, I started working on the framework of a monitor that would look at how fleets developed. Needless to say that at the time I wasn’t even remotely aware that my trip to Bucharest would be the last one I made in the past year and that the Airline Fleet Monitor I had under development would lay the foundation of the COVID-19 Airline Fleet Monitor where we have collected data over the past months for over 23,000 commercial aircraft representing 90% of the world fleet at the start of 2020 for users to interactively slice the data to visualize where changes to the fleet are being made by aircraft manufacturer, aircraft model, region and operator.

Source: LATAM

In this analysis, we use the Airline Fleet Monitor freely available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum to assess changes made to the LATAM Airlines (OTCPK:LTMAQ) fleet. This is quite an interesting fleet to observe. A major reason is because LATAM has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year. So it becomes extremely interesting to see what changes are being made for an airline that currently is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Additionally, by the end of 2019, LATAM Airlines was one of the larger lessees of AerCap (AER), a company of which I own shares and we have recently seen Norwegian (OTCPK:NWARF), which is another top 5 lessee of AerCap, facing the prospects of bankruptcy.

The LATAM Airlines Fleet

The fleet of LATAM Airlines consists of various subfleets for passenger and cargo services in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru. The subsidiary in Argentina has been terminated this year.

Table 1: LATAM Airlines Fleet (Source: TAF Airline Fleet Monitor)

LATAM Airlines started the year with a fleet of 325 aircraft consisting of 242 single aisle aircraft and 83 single aisle aircraft. Airbus exclusively provides the single aisle jets while Boeing has a 90% share in the wide body fleet and provides all aircraft for cargo operations.

Figure 1: Share in LATAM Airlines fleet by manufacturer (Source: TAF Airline Fleet Monitor)

What we see in the LATAM Airlines fleet is quite interesting for multiple reasons. We see that this is a fleet dominated by Airbus with a 77% fleet share and a 23% fleet share for Boeing; it is a bit of a reflection of the 1:3 ratio between wide body and single aisle aircraft. There are only two suppliers for the single aisle, passenger wide body and freighter wide body fleet and very interesting is that the COVID-19 driven fleet removals have exactly followed the fleet division at the start of the year. What is, however, quite interesting is that while this airline is currently reorganizing, we haven’t seen a huge shrink. That might still come, but for now we see that just 8% of the fleet has been removed and there was 1 fleet removal before COVID-19 delivered its demand shock. So, that’s really interesting to see and should serve as reminder that an airline entering bankruptcy doesn’t mean its fleet will be taken apart from the start. In total, 10 aircraft were added during the year and 26 aircraft (includes 1 pre-COVID-19 fleet removal) were removed. Those aren’t numbers that one would be thinking of when you hear about an airline being in bankruptcy, but fully fits a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Figure 2: Removals in LATAM Airlines fleet by aircraft type (Source: TAF Airline Fleet Monitor)

Slightly more interesting are the aircraft models that are being removed where we should note that there is not a huge flurry of aircraft that need to be remarketed. Two Boeing 767-300ER aircraft were removed from the fleet. One aircraft was leased from AerCap and as the lease was terminated the lessor sold the aircraft and the aircraft will be converted to a cargo aircraft and operate for ShunFeng Airlines. The second Boeing 767 has been converted for cargo operations and entered service with a Canadian freighter airline. So, what we do see is that older passenger aircraft are taken up for freighter services. The same cannot be said for the 11 Airbus A321ceo and 6 Airbus A320ceo for which leases were terminated.

Slightly more interesting are the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 removals, because those are new technology wide body aircraft of which AerCap has recently said they are the most in demand aircraft increasing the chances for remarketing. In total 4 Boeing 787-9s were removed, but as far as I could see none have already found a new operator including the one that is held for lease by AerCap. It doesn’t mean that AerCap will not be able to lease those aircraft to new operators but one should be aware that it is a process that takes time. Also for the 2 Airbus A350-900s that were removed from the fleet, no new operators have been found yet.

Overall, we are seeing 8% of the fleet being removed offset by some deliveries bringing the net change to 4.9%.

Conclusion

What is interesting to see is that while LATAM Airlines currently is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, there hasn’t been an exodus of aircraft. Obviously, this is because at this stage it isn’t a liquidation of the airline, but the company is restructuring itself or better said restructuring its debt. One reason why we aren’t seeing a strong outflux of aircraft, like we have seen with Air Canada, is because LATAM operates a relatively young fleet, it doesn’t operate a lot of 25+-year-old aircraft that became redundant. Interesting to note is that instead, relatively new aircraft such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9 have been returned to lessors likely due to non-payment and some Airbus A320ceo family aircraft resulting in an 8% net removals from the fleet. Also for the Boeing 767, we again are seeing that the aircraft are turned into freighters. So, we see a young fleet with some removals of relatively young aircraft, including new technology wide body aircraft with the older Boeing 767s being absorbed by the freighter market. So, not from all sides of the world or all customers we are seeing a flooding of the market with second-hand aircraft. What seems to have happened at LATAM Airlines is that lessors have pulled some of the jets they had with the airline and especially the wide body jets are what I’d consider future-proof assets that lessors can place with new lessees as the market strengthens. It remains interesting to see how much of the LATAM Airlines fleet will remain as the industry recovery strengthens.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 35% discount*

The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.