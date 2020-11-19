Software Aktiengesellschaft (SWDAF) CEO Sanjay Brahmawar on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:SWDAF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 18, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Software AG's telephone conference and webcast on our third quarter and nine-month results 2020. This call is a follow-up to our call of October 21 where we provided a preliminary trading update because of the malware attack had delayed the consolidation of our Q3 results. Last night, we have published an increased guidance for full year 2020, and we are proud to present the full set of Q3 financials today.

In the following 60 minutes, our CEO, Sanjay Brahmawar; our CRO, John Schweitzer; and our CFO, Dr. Matthias Heiden, will present the key financials and business developments of the third quarter and the heads-up for the rest of the year.

Sanjay Brahmawar

Thank you, Otmar. Good morning, everyone. I hope you're all well. Thank you for joining us again so soon after our last call. I'm pleased today to provide some more clarity around Q3, another quarter in which we delivered on our commitments and drove our transformation forward with purpose. Today, Matthias, John and I will take you through our actual Q3 performance, the drivers behind that performance, including customer momentum and pipeline, the strength and pace of our transformation and update you on our 2020 guidance.

I believe the comments we'll make today reinforce the view we provided in our last call. Our transformation continues at pace, and we are continuing to see real impact from the path we have taken.

When we set out our plans for the second year of our transformation, we committed to drive bookings growth in our Digital Business. Q3 is a third quarter in a row we have delivered digital bookings growth. And after nine months, our Digital Business bookings are up 23% year-on-year. We committed to push even harder in our shift from perpetual licenses to subscription. In Q3, we saw 78% of the total bookings in our Digital Business come up from subscription and SaaS.

We said we'd grow our annual recurring revenue, ARR. After nine months, we've delivered 10% year-on-year growth in ARR and the recurring share of our total product revenue is now above 80%. As you know, it is our midterm ambition to raise the ratio to 85% to 90%. It's a real achievement to be so close to this corridor already.

At the start of the year, we also made a clear commitment to strengthen our North America business. We have now seen three consecutive quarters of strong performance there and have delivered 47.2% growth year-on-year after nine months. And we recommitted to product innovation and improving product quality. In Q3, we saw a record high product NPS of 57, well ahead of our ambition of plus 40 for the year.

While the leading indicators of our transformation move ahead, we see the initial compression of our reported revenue as the normal consequence. This is a natural feature of a transformation that shifts a growing share of revenue to future periods. We want to help you understand and model it as best as we can and help you see right through to the progress we are making. Matthias will expand on this later with some new data points, which we think will help.

Ultimately, we are now experiencing what our peer software companies in U.S. and Europe, like Adobe, PTC, Autodesk, Sage and others have gone through in their first years of transformation to subscription. And like them, we will come out of this with steadier growth as well as a higher share of recurring revenue and cash flow than prior to the transformation.

Now turning to the full results we've reported today. For the growth, we delivered Q3 total bookings slightly above the range we gave in our last call, with a growth of 5%, representing a good performance against an extraordinary strong compare last year. Over nine months, we delivered even stronger bookings growth, up 20% year-on-year. In the overall Digital Business, Q3 bookings growth was 17% year-on-year, at the upper end of the range we stated in October. As I mentioned at the outset, in the nine month period to the end of September, our overall Digital Business bookings growth was 23%.

Within the Digital Business, Q3 bookings growth in Cloud & IoT was ahead of the range we indicated in October at 73%. This strong growth was ahead of consensus, Across nine months, Cloud & IoT bookings grew 58%, while the remaining DBP business grew bookings 11% year-on-year on the same period.

In Adabas & Natural, Q3 bookings for the quarter showed the expected decline, but at the better end of the range we indicated. For the nine month period, our Adabas & Natural bookings grew 13% year-on-year.

And on profit, our continued good cost management enabled us to deliver in Q3 non-IFRS operating margin of 18%, which translates to 19.2% over the nine month period.

These numbers confirm the picture I described when we last spoke. Our bookings and ARR growth performance and strong cost management reflects real, tangible business success. We are serving a clear need in the market by responding to trends like the shift to the cloud, the connected customer experience and the drive for efficiency through operational analytics. These trends are all being accelerated by the pandemic. With every passing quarter, we see more evidence that our transformation is taking hold.

Last month, we faced a malware attack which impacted our internal systems and delayed the full reporting of our results. By the time of our last call, the attack was contained. Our customer operations and cloud services were not affected. Today, our internal systems are back online and operating normally.

I am proud of how our teams responded to the attack, staying close to our customers, taking care of our employees and continuing to drive our business forward. My conversations with customers have shown that they appreciate the efforts we have made to secure our environment even further and remain supportive partners for the future.

We have also continued to close deals with pace in Q4, Walgreen Boots Alliance and SITA, to name a few.

The restart of our internal systems has allowed us to gain a sharper view of our expected outturn to this financial year. With a strong nine month performance behind us, we have a clearer view of our expectations for 2020 as a whole. Based on that clarity, today, we are able to update and refine our guidance for the year as follows:

In Adabas & Natural, we believe our continued new business success will push product bookings growth beyond the original corridor into a range of plus 5% to plus 15%. In DBP, excluding Cloud & IoT, we now expect product bookings growth of between plus 3% and plus 10%, narrowing the guidance corridor towards the upper end from our previous range of plus 0% to plus 10%. We also expect stronger DBP Cloud & IoT product bookings growth of between plus 30% to plus 50%. This is another proof point of how well our teams did perform despite the various restrictions. And lastly, our non-IFRS EBITDA operating margin will continue to be in the range of between 20% and 22%.

This is a strong position to be in as we move towards the end of this financial year. While it is too early to talk about guidance ranges for 2021, that is something we will do when we come to talk about Q4. This performance puts us well on track towards our medium-term ambition to reach €1 billion of revenue in 2023.

In our October call, I expanded on how each of our transformation pillars, focus, execution and team, were directly impacting our financial results. I don't plan to repeat all of what I said, I will just make a few short comments on each area to recap and remind you of the progress we are making.

In focus, we continue to drive innovation, releasing new products to customers to support their digital transformation journeys. During the quarter, we saw new releases in Cumulocity and TrendMiner, among other product areas, and continue to draw recognition from leading industry analysts, Gartner and Forrester, which rated us as the strongest leader in API management, ahead of market peers like Google Apigee, MuleSoft and Axway.

In execution, our bookings development shows we are winning in the market and beating competition. We've also made excellent progress on a range of strategic initiatives, including the transformation of North America business. John will expand on these items shortly and give some examples of competitive wins.

In team, we're building strength and depth in our ecosystem, adding new partners every quarter and building on the contributions we're already seeing from our relationships with the likes of Microsoft and Adobe. We're also empowering our people with the tools they need to feel productive and supported in this new normal environment, which we expect to continue in 2021. We are focusing and helping our people on mental and physical well-being as almost 100% of our employees are still working from home. And we're launching a new employee assistance program to help our people adjust to the new normal in a sustainable way. These investments are helping us to build an even more motivated and productive workforce and to meet the range of challenges this year has thrown our way.

So overall, I am very proud of the progress we are making and very proud of our team. We're achieving results while transforming our business faster than we thought we could. We are staying true to our commitments and proving we have a reliable, predictable business set up for growth.

And with that, I'd like to hand over to John, who will discuss some of our Q3 market success and give some color on our forward-looking pipeline. Over to you, John.

John Schweitzer

Yes. Thanks, Sanjay, and good morning, everyone. Once again, in Q3, we saw very solid execution against our primary business drivers, especially bookings and subscription mix. This is a strong indication that our customers welcome our new business model and our sales force and partners are prepared and motivated to deliver it.

As important, during the quarter, we welcomed 47 new customers to the Software AG family, including Eppendorf and ADNOC, both of which are leading transformational outcomes for their customers. Most of these net new customers were won in competition against major competitors like MuleSoft, Apogee and PTC. This is a clear sign to me that we are investing in the right areas in arming our team with the tools they need to sell effectively in the markets we serve.

At a regional level, North American doc led the way with outsized performance and growth. In North America, we continue to build strong momentum as seen not only in new customer additions, but also in current customer expansions. There were significant expansions at the State of California Department of Technology, the U.S. Navy and Flexi-Van Leasing in the U.S., to name a few. These closures are a great confirmation of customer confidence in our solution and Software AG as a company.

We also continue to see progress in our Alliances and Channels business, which delivered a contribution of 28% of total bookings. Technology alliances like the ones we have with Microsoft and AWS continue to build significant momentum in pipeline and joint customer wins. The best example year-to-date is Walgreens Boots Alliance, where we're partnering with Microsoft to help WBA reimagine customer and pharmacy experiences.

Now looking ahead to Q4, the trends we saw in the first nine months of the year will continue. The close rate for the first half of the quarter is ahead of my linearity expectations. And as an example, an as Sanjay mentioned, we recently closed a very large deal, an A&N deal, in fact, with SITA, the South African State Information Technology Agency, providing IT and telecommunication services to the government and its citizens. Customers like SITA continue to invest behind our very successful A&N 2050 strategy. And so with continued sales execution, and solid pipeline coverage, I expect a very strong finish to 2020.

Now, turning briefly to next year. The overall rolling four quarter pipeline is healthy, and I'm confident that the coverage ratios and pace is where it needs to be to achieve our midterm ambitions. And finally, my confidence in our ability to deliver strong future performance is also reinforced by the improved quality of our customer engagements overall. In fact, during October, we hosted our largest and most significant customer event ever, Connection. This event was focused on business transformation and resiliency, had nearly 3,000 registrants. The event was inspired by more than 20 customer speakers in their stories and headlined by Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph and tech evangelist Guy Kawasaki. The event was an amazing breakthrough and approach for Software AG. The content will be online for our customers, our prospects and, of course, you, the analysts, until the end of December. Look, ultimately, we're more present than ever in the market. We're driving conversations that matter, and that's translating into tangible results.

With that, Matthias, over to you.

Matthias Heiden

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to do three things in this part of the presentation. First, I'll provide some further detail on the Q3 headline numbers, including revenue and earnings. Then I'll look at the relationship between our bookings performance and our revenue. Lastly, I'll expand a little on the guidance we have shared today, providing some further context on our assumptions there.

First, on Q3 itself, I'm pleased with our performance. The numbers show we managed a challenging period effectively and have continued to drive forward with our transformation.

In terms of revenue, the majority of the numbers we have reported today are at or above the upper end of the ranges we provided on our last call. Importantly, as we discussed last time, our performance does show the impact of the strong move we have made towards subscription, with a greater share of revenue recognized in later quarters and improving the predictability of our business over time.

To clarify the final numbers. Total product revenue for the period was €150.2 million, at the upper end of the range expected in October; while group revenue overall was €185.4 million due to a stronger contribution from our professional services. It is noteworthy that a stronger euro has provided more FX headwinds to these numbers than in the first half of this year. The negative impact on product revenue numbers stated here is about 5%, and the same applies to the growth rates, whereas in the first half, the impact from currency conversion was negligible. For Q4, we see that Q3 trend continuing.

Today, we can also share more detail on the earnings side. Despite continuing to make investments in the important transformation areas Sanjay and John have described, we delivered EBIT of €24.9 million, ahead of the range we provided in October. This result was delivered while we continued with investments into our Helix program, which we expect to total between €45 million and €50 million this year.

Just to add some more detail on these results. The substantial decline in cost of sales is mainly due to the sale of our Spanish Professional Services operation which took effect beginning of Q3.

Overall, R&D costs in the quarter were slightly ahead of Q3 last year at €5 million and about €2 million down sequentially, owing to currency and certain one-offs in the previous quarter, despite actual higher headcount.

Sales and marketing costs were flat year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. There was a slight FX benefit offsetting a small headcount increase. Admin costs were below the prior year and a little higher quarter-on-quarter at €17.9 million.

This prudent balance of cost control and investment allowed us to deliver non-IFRS EBITA of €33.4 million and a non-IFRS operating margin of 18%. Our margin for the nine month period is 19.2%, reflecting the expected change from the prior year and fully in line with our 2020 guidance.

Now, touching briefly on cash and our balance sheet position. During the quarter, we started to see the expected temporary impact of our transformation on free cash flow. There are two main reasons for the impact that we see. First, the investments we are making into our transformation program is having the expected effect on our EBIT. This directly impacts cash flow. Second, as we accelerate our shift towards SaaS and subscription, we see more cash distributed over the lifetime of new contracts. This is normal and does not reflect any change in payment behavior from our clients. And on our balance sheet, we have maintained a resilient and robust financial position with €531.5 million of cash compared with €513.6 million at December 31, 2019.

In terms of our business lines, as Sanjay pointed out, our Digital Business showed strong organic bookings growth of 17%. However, the split between IoT and integration is slightly different to what we expected it to be in our October call. This is because deals here tend to comprise both product lines. Only once we get to the detailed contract accounting stage do we see the actual revenue distribution across our products. We, therefore, encourage you to take a more holistic view of the Digital Business, like we do, when assessing our development here.

Also, on the Digital Business, you will be aware that the bookings growth of 17% translated into a revenue decline of 9%. Although this is at the upper end of our stated preliminary range and includes a stronger 5% currency headwind, it was lower than some of you were expecting.

To help explain this dynamic and hopefully provide some support for your models, today, I'm going to provide some new data points around the deployment mix of contracts across our business from Q3 as well as our current view of Q4.

In Q3, we saw the breakdown of perpetual subscription and SaaS deployments at 28%, 51% and 21%, respectively. For the nine month period to September 30, the deployment mix was 32%, 52% and 16%, respectively. And for the full year, we estimate this will turn out at 30%, 55% and 15%, respectively. Notably, these full year estimates differ from the 50%, 40% and 10% provided at our February Capital Markets Day. They indicate the stronger progress we have been making in our transition to subscription and Saas.

Importantly, while new maintenance and SaaS bookings have only a minor impact on reported revenue in the quarter, license revenue remains an important driver of top line growth in our subscription model. It is therefore worth analyzing license revenue in relation to bookings. Despite the complex and varying composition of deployments, the ratio of bookings flowing through to license revenue in the Digital Business ranged around the mid-30 percentage share for the first nine months of 2020. Ultimately, the chart you are seeing on the screen shows that more than 60% of the bookings volume is not recognized in the reported quarter and will add revenue in the next 11 quarters. Our current forecast indicates a higher license ratio for the rest of the year.

Lastly on this, to compare with our old commercial model with perpetual license only, a pro forma calculation would lead to the following results. If the incremental subscription and SaaS bookings we have won year-to-date would have been recognized as perpetual licenses, we would have seen a €10 million increase in reported revenue and a 2 percentage point increase to operating margin.

Along with bookings, ARR is another important indicator of our transformation success. We have already had considerable success in developing this recurring revenue stream, bringing more visibility and predictability to our overall business. Following the discussion on our last call about our ARR growth dynamics, I would like to provide some more transparency on the development here and explain the progress we have been making.

At the end of Q3 2020, total ARR for the group was €504 million against €485 million in the prior year. This represents solid year-on-year organic growth of close to 10%.

On the other hand, at the end of Q2 2020, ARR stood at €508 million and showed 12% growth year-on-year.

On the surface, I appreciate this may look like the slowing of a positive trend. However, there are a few factors at play which masks the true nature of the progress being made.

First, we have to differentiate between A&N and the Digital Business. The first is more dependent on large single deals and show stronger volatility in quarterly bookings and, therefore, also, in the next 12 months, ARR. Digital, however, shows more constant growth and has delivered growing organic ARR numbers year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

Second, we should note that Q3 2019 saw a strong step-up in Digital Business bookings from Q2 of last year. This has the effect of making our Q2 2020 ARR growth seem particularly strong, and our Q3 2020 ARR growth looks slightly less strong by comparison.

Lastly, and perhaps equally important is the significant role of FX in this third quarter. Our ARR for Digital Business at the end of September in constant currency terms is €371 million against the stated number of €355 million. This constant currency number represents growth of 11% year-on-year and 2.4% quarter-on-quarter and reestablishes the positive ARR trend we would expect to see.

Overall, I think our ARR story continues to be very positive and provides strong evidence of the success of our ongoing transformation.

Finally, I would like to touch on the updated guidance Sanjay shared with you a few minutes ago. The first thing to say is that our ability to revise guidance in spite of the pandemic is in itself a sign that we have made real progress so far in 2020, and we're pleased with the start we have made in Q4. Our transformation is moving forward, and we are happy with where we stand today.

Beyond that, the area that I would like to expand on is A&N. Here, our guidance of bookings growth between 5% and 15% should be seen in the context of the natural cycle of A&N customer activity around renewals. While we're not yet ready to set our guidance parameters for 2021, which will come later, it is worth mentioning that we have benefited from the cycle -- from this cycle in 2020. This means our 2020 performance should not automatically be extrapolated into 2021 as a run rate.

Next, you will have noticed that the increases we have put through on our bookings guidance have not prompted us to revise our profit guidance for the year. This is because accelerating conversion, with a higher share of subscription and SaaS in total bookings, will accentuate the technical impact on our reported full year revenue. And while we continue to invest, this will restrict our profit results and margin in the near term.

With this explanation, I'm happy to close our comments on another strong quarter and hand back to Otmar for Q&A. Otmar, over to you.

Otmar Winzig

Thank you, Matthias. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now ask questions. And Emma, operator, please repeat instructions how to proceed.

Michael Briest

A couple from me. Just thinking about next year, obviously we're seeing this faster shift to subscription and SaaS than you'd guided to. I guess, Adabas & Natural is primarily a license model, so it's had a very strong 2020. Is it possible that revenues decline further in 2021 as this sort of shift to business model accelerates?

And then secondly, on the discretionary investments. Obviously, you're guiding towards the upper end for 2020. Can you give any sense of whether that stays or whether 2021 might still see some step-up in investments over and above normal sort of trend costs?

Sanjay Brahmawar

Good, Michael. Let me take the first one, and I'll pass it to Matthias for the second one. Look, I think the pace of subscription and SaaS we've seen in 2020 is really a strong shift. We have seen very positive feedback from our customers. John mentioned it, that customers are really taking to the commercial model as well as the flexibility that we're offering on our products and the innovation. So we see definitely that the trend should continue in 2021. But at the same time, we also expect to be able to drive significant bookings growth in 2021.

So I think we are now in the process of planning our 2021, doing our budget exercise. So hopefully you can understand, let us complete this exercise, and we will be with you in January to be able to share our guidance for 2021 and our ambitions.

As you know, we have committed to our midterm ambition. So we are pretty much focused on driving through our targets and, hence, correspondingly, focusing on the growth aspect.

In terms of the second question around the upper end, Matthias, do you want to take that?

Matthias Heiden

Happy to take that. Good morning, Michael. In the spirit of what Sanjay just said around us being in the middle of the budgeting process, it's also a little too early to comment on investments in 2021. With that said, however, I do not want to avoid the answer to your question. What I would say is just to give you an idea around the investment level in 2021 is that the Helix transformation journey is not over for us yet. We will need to continue to invest. Yes, the investment pace, the rate at which we invest, will not be as fast or, in other words, as high as in the first two years of the transformation.

Michael Briest

Okay. And so if it's a sort of €45 million to €50 million this year one-off, it might be something next year, but less than that. So actually, it should be good for profits. Or the €45 million to €50 million stays?

Sanjay Brahmawar

No, indeed, your first conclusion was the right one, Michael.

The next question comes from the line of Gautam Pillai with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Gautam Pillai

I have a couple. Firstly, on DBP bookings growth, which has actually probably decelerated in growth from the strength we saw in first half, to kind of low single-digit growth in Q3, and probably a similar implied trend in Q4, if you look at the midpoint of the new guidance. Perhaps there are some last deal lumpiness here. But please, can you throw light on the DBP growth pipeline versus the slowdowns in bookings growth.

And it would also be helpful if you can provide an update on the pipe coverage across three segments.

And a couple of questions on financials for Matthias. Firstly, on free cash flow. You have commented that you started to see the technical impact of shift to subscription in Q3. Can you just explain the change which happened from Q2 to Q3? Because presumably in Q2 also, you had -- you should have had this impact, but what changed specifically in Q3?

And also on the mid-term ambitions, while you reiterated the revenue target, you have not commented on margins. Is this something you will update us once you kind of have a better look at the investment profile required in 2021?

Sanjay Brahmawar

Hi, Gautam, thanks for your questions. I'll take your first one, and then I'm going to ask John to comment on pipeline, and then I will hand it over to Matthias for the free cash flow.

So on the DBP bookings growth, well, we set ourselves the guidance of 0% to 10%. And after nine months, we were at 11%. Yes, indeed, the DBP bookings on Q3 was single digit -- low single digit. But actually, as you can see, in Q4, we have started very strong. In fact, our -- majority of our bookings that we've already closed are all DBP bookings, including the Walgreen Boots contract, which is a very significant contract. So yes, there is some kind of up and down between the quarters. But on the other hand, we are very confident of delivering to our revised guidance of 3% to 10% on DBP, ex Cloud & IoT.

So I kind of -- also, I think Q3, Gautam, was a very strong compare for us 2019. So that's another reason why you see that effect. But I've just got to reiterate, for the full year, we feel very confident.

The second part was your question on pipeline. So I can hand that over to John. Maybe, John, you want to comment on the health of the pipeline for business area.

John Schweitzer

Sure. Yes, thanks. Gautam, so as I mentioned in my opening comments, the coverage on the current pipe plan for Q4 is quite good, and particularly relative to our trend on conversion or converting that pipeline. In Q3, we saw a conversion of north of 30%. So the implied needed pipeline is about 3 times, right? We have great coverage across the lines of business, leading to our increased guidance here.

I would just say that on those guide, you should model in going forward above -- greater than 30% conversion. We have improved this area dramatically over the course of the last nine months, and I expect that to continue.

So I hope that answers your question, Gautam.

Gautam Pillai

Yes, it does.

Matthias Heiden

Okay. Then I will take the remaining two. I'll start with free cash flow, Gautam. You're right, in as much as the -- we saw the technical impact kicking in already in Q2, there was a slight decline in the free cash flow margin as well. At that point in time, we have not yet anticipated for that to be the beginning of the technical impact, but it's not as it has hit us by surprise in the third quarter. If you compare our move to the transformation move of other companies who've been through that, and Sanjay named a few of them, you see similar movements, meaning a temporary effect on how the free cash flow comes down.

You then asked about this effect having been accelerated in Q3. That is true because that is when a number of things came together, meaning that the cash flows of subscription deals that we did were now really spread out over time, meaning the cash flow doesn't come as regular or as fast as it used to when we did a perpetual license deal upfront.

On the midterm margin, you are right in your observation that this wasn't at the forefront of our communication because there were other topics that we focused on initially, which is not to say that we're no longer committed to the midterm. We are indeed staying committed to this. We will certainly update you on the developments as we go into 2021, should the need to do that arise at the Capital Markets Day.

Your next question comes from the line of Knut Woller with Baader Bank. Please go ahead.

Knut Woller

John, you elaborated on the strength of the DACH region and North America. Can you also provide, in the other regions, also looking at your pipeline.

And then I know -- a question on 2021 for our modeling, I know it's too early to provide guidance, but can you help us a bit understand your thinking about how we should think, looking at your Slide 16, regarding conversion rate of bookings to licenses, looking at 2021. Is that around the same ballpark we are seeing in 2020 as a whole? Or should we rather focus a bit more on the second half of 2020 here?

Sanjay Brahmawar

John, if you could take the first question, I take the second one.

John Schweitzer

Yes. So the overall -- the first question on -- regarding pipeline, correct, Matthias?

Matthias Heiden

And the region, yes.

John Schweitzer

Regions. Yes, sorry. I was trying to write it down here. Yes. So on the region contribution for Q3, I mentioned the relative strength of North America and DACH because it truly was outsize. In fact, DACH growth for the quarter was extremely substantial, as they've done some retooling and tightening up of the pipeline, the sales execution there has improved dramatically. For me, it's critically important as this is our home market and our home region as a company.

The other regions also contributed well. EMEA had double-digit growth. APJ continued to be predictable, not as big a growth. The one thing I will say in those regions is in -- there are markets relative to sales execution in -- during the pandemic that we've had to strengthen based on customer engagement. So for example, in Southeast Asia or even in the Middle East, they didn't respond originally as quickly as, say, the U.S. or other top markets for us and how they handled a pandemic. But I'm proud of how the teams handled the situation overall. Those businesses continue to grow, but not quite at the same pace as some of the larger markets. But overall, extremely happy with the regions in general, and in particular North America and DACH.

Matthias?

Matthias Heiden

Thank you. Knut, on your second question, that's a difficult one to answer. I really like the question because, to me, it shows that what we provided on Slide 16 could be helpful. And I will start my answer by saying my intention is to continue to share these numbers with you to the best of our ability. And it is that last point that makes it a little difficult looking ahead into 2021, because as we look ahead into 2021, as of today, I have no reason to believe that the picture fundamentally changes in itself. Yes, you see that there is a certain seasonality, especially with a view to the fourth quarter. And so for me, I would probably say the around 40% for the full year is a somewhat accurate assumption for the moment. If then at the Capital Markets Day I come back with an update that says, let's say, 35% to 40%, I would ask for your understanding. But I think for the moment, Knut, I would probably go with the 40% for the full year.

Your next question comes from the line of Stacy Pollard with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Stacy Pollard

I have a few, too, and some of them are sort of follow-ups. But starting with the one, the malware attack is behind you. Have there or will there be any charges related to that? I'm hoping not. It looks like it's well and truly behind you.

Second question, I had that same question about Slide 16. So let me ask a different question, which is, can you just remind us of the average length of contracts signed under bookings? And are there any differences by division?

And last one, other than A&N, do you think the bookings guidance that you're giving now, are these sort of midterm sustainable rates?

Sanjay Brahmawar

Okay. First, to Matthias, and I'll take the last one, yes, in terms of bookings growth rate.

Matthias Heiden

So I will -- Stacy, thanks -- first of all, good morning and thank you for the questions. I just needed to get my arms around the two completely different topics because you started with malware and then went on to financial.

I think on the -- so on the malware, as you said, it is contained, and we are continuing to work on some of the recovery elements that we get to do. In terms of the charges, I would need to ask for your understanding that I cannot comment on that in any detail because we simply do not know. And again, with that, I want to be transparent and not avoid the answer because some of these things simply take time. We are in close engagement with customers and any stakeholder that needs information on that, but I cannot comment around the developments over the next few months. We will certainly update you the moment we have something to report.

So can you just remind me of the exact detail of your second question because it was a split in contractual stuff. Can you just rephrase that?

Stacy Pollard

Sure. It was the average length of contracts that you're signing under bookings? And then are there differences by the divisions, yes, in terms of the length of contract?

Matthias Heiden

Yes. Thank you. And indeed, I had jotted down a different question, so it was helpful to ask you to reiterate.

The average duration is three years across the portfolio. I think it would not be fair to say that there is a strong delta between the product lines as we talk about subscription. You know that the bookings differ a little bit. You can see that from the reporting across the product lines, but the average duration truly is three years, yes, on average.

Sanjay Brahmawar

Great. Stacy, hi it's Sanjay. I'll take the last one, which is your expectation around our growth profile.

So first of all, as I said, we are committed to our midterm objectives. But what I will say is that we expect for upcoming double-digit growth in our digital bookings. So I think it's fair to say that we -- in our expectations, this pace of growth on the digital side will continue from our understanding of the market, the demand in the market as well as our pipeline trend that John commented on.

Your next question comes from the line of Martin Jungfleisch of Kepler Chevreux. Please go ahead.

Martin Jungfleisch

I have three questions, please. The first one is on Digital Business Platform. Can you confirm that your nine months 2020 bookings in DBP ex IoT Cloud are somewhat on par with those in the same period in 2018? Or would you say that those are at a higher level?

The second question is on Adabas & Natural. You obviously raised the guidance for the segment this year. But when you look longer term, could you quantify the effect or impact of the move from mainframe to Linux or cloud in the mid to long run. Would this be a negative to your business?

And then thirdly, on the margin again, sorry for the follow-up. Would you say that 2020 would likely mark the low point of your EBITDA margin in the transition phase? Or would you expect that to further -- or would you expect further investments, a weaker A&N and a further subscription effect would negatively impact the margin in 2021 compared to 2020? That is my 3 questions.

Sanjay Brahmawar

Martin, it's Sanjay. Thank you for your questions. I'm going to take the first and the second, and I'm going to hand over to Matthias for the margin question, okay?

So listen, your comment about digital, look, we started our baselining and our measuring of bookings from 2019. So if you remember, at the Capital Markets Day, we gave you our bookings for 2019. Now we -- we didn't have the history to be able to go and track down bookings in 2018 to be able to share with you compare.

What I would say is, okay, so compared to 2019, the bookings is 11% growth. If you remember, our DBP performance from 2019, 2018 was kind of flattish sort of -- yes, so it was comparable. So that's the way, I guess, you could make some sort of a relationship. But I would say if we look at 2019 to 2020, there, we are pretty clear, 11% YTD.

Then your question about Adabas & Natural. So I've constantly been mentioning two things about Adabas & Natural. One, we have to understand the importance of Adabas & Natural for us, which is the install base is, as I said, 50% of the Fortune 500 companies, this is a very important install base for us. This install base is very committed to Adabas & Natural. Majority of this installed base is still on mainframe. Some part of this installed base has moved to Linux. And some part of the people who have already moved to Linux are people that we are now working with, moving them from Linux further on to cloud. We've done several pilot projects and some customers have already made the shift towards Azure or AWS.

So this will continue into 2021. We also launched, as you know, the zIIP program that helps customers optimize the use of the infrastructure, reduce the total cost of ownership. We believe zIIP will continue into Adabas into 2021, albeit not at the same pace.

And the third thing is, we obviously will work with customers more on this modernization and step to cloud, which also creates a different opportunity. However, having said that, Matthias mentioned that our Adabas & Natural is a cyclical kind of business based on contract renewals, et cetera. So we are in the process of estimating all of those contract renewals as we plan our budget for 2021. We'll give you that guidance as we step into the Capital Markets Day in Jan. Thank you.

Matthias Heiden

And on that note, I will continue with the third question, which was around margin development in 2021. We will give the final answer during the Capital Markets Day early next year. It's too early to comment on this because right now, Martin, you were on point when it comes to sort of balancing out all the impacts that you described. We have commented on this when we responded to Michael that we expect continued bookings growth, at the same time, some investment. We also commented on the midterm margin journey and how we will respond to that.

Now, to sum that up, it is very difficult to say right now exactly because, a, it's not guidance time. But b, whether we will land in the same -- say, the same corridor in 2021 or not, because we need to make up our minds, also discuss it with the Supervisory Board. But at some point, the journey back up towards the midterm margin ambition will need to start and that cannot wait for too long.

The next question comes from the line of Chad Brennan with Crédit Suisse.

Chad Brennan

I have two questions related to the dynamics of bookings and revenue. Firstly, just a clarification. I think you said that if the subscription and SaaS deals had been signed as a traditional license model, then revenues would have been €10 million higher. I wasn't clear whether that was a Q3 or a nine month number, but that would still leave revenues down year-on-year. Can you just go through the explanation again as to why we should take some comfort from that? And how do we get some comfort that there's some genuine underlying growth going on?

And then secondly, related to the way in which we think about our models. If I think about ARR being up 10%, does that mean simplistically that maintenance and SaaS next year should be up 10% and the only variability for us is going to come in the license line?

Matthias Heiden

So I will start -- Charlie, this is a complex question that you asked. First of all, thank you for that. Let me clarify this by giving some more color on the €10 million that I gave. And bear with me, I will approach the question from a slightly different angle because I will start with the margin and then give you some color.

If we look at year-to-date September margin at 19.2%, that is a drop of 850 basis points compared to the 27.7% at the same point in time last year. If we take that apart, and I will come back to those €10 million now, we have 500 basis points of an impact resulting from the move to subscription, and there are 2 major components in that. There is less revenue to 12-month revenue recognition for subscription contracts that gives you approximately €30 million. And then the piece that I mentioned earlier, less revenue due to the higher SaaS portion and incremental SaaS bookings that would have given us €10 million more. On top of the 500 basis points margin compression from the move to subscription, you have about 500 basis points coming from the investments year-to-date.

Now the math obviously doesn't add up, because 500 plus 500 would give us a 10% margin drop. So I still need to explain how we get to the delta of 8.5%. And that is what we call a performance increase. Those are the incremental bookings, which we have achieved this year, and that is -- and they are contributing positively to our overall 2020 performance. So hopefully, that makes my short statement from my speech a little clearer to you and helps you on that.

Now with that long-winded answer, Charlie, could you repeat what is still open from your question for us, please?

Chad Brennan

It was just a question on our modeling for next year. If I take ARR being up 10%, does that mean that maintenance and SaaS revenue should be up 10% next year and the only variability is going to come in the license line? Is there a linear relationship between ARR and maintenance and Saas?

Matthias Heiden

I wouldn't say that there is a linear relationship like that, Charlie, because of the definition that we have for ARR and what it does comprise, but I would need to come back to you to detail that out further, if that is a fair answer.

Chad Brennan

Sure. No worries.

The next question comes from the line of Florian Treisch with Commerzbank. Please go ahead.

Florian Treisch

Two qualitative questions left on my side. The first is on an update on your current sales cycles you see with the clients. And do you see an expansion again after you have highlighted in the Q2 call that you have seen kind of a much narrow range than historically?

And the second part is you have highlighted 28% of bookings is coming via your partner business, which I think is really looking strong here. Is it more a result of weaker Q3 bookings, i.e., it's just pure math? Or are you really seeing a sustainable acceleration from your partner that they're coming? And if so, why is it?

Sanjay Brahmawar

Sure, Florian, thanks. John, do you want to comment on the sales cycles and the partner business, please?

John Schweitzer

Yes. Sure. Thanks for the question. So on the pipeline, the current sales cycles are fairly predictable in terms of their duration of six to nine months. So if I just look backwards over the last 9 months, the coverage ratios that we estimated were nearly spot on, really for DBP and IOT combined about a 3.5 time or between 3 and 4, if you will. And I expect that to continue.

I made really early comments earlier in the year at Capital Markets Day around the health of the pipeline and the fact that we had been working on bringing down the average duration or cleaning the pipeline, that's all been done for two to three quarters now. So I feel good about the baseline that we have, the pace that we're building pipeline currently, to service the '21 year, as I commented earlier, is in a very good state.

With respect to partners, I'm really glad you called that out because I was worried that was going to go unnoticed. But at 28% if you're seasoned -- we're seeing improved contribution from our partners and their influence on our business, is we've opened up our enterprise business to participation from partners, where in the past it's mostly been nonenterprise or non -- or territories not covered by account executives. And you saw that strategy start to play out when we signed partnerships with the tech reseller or the tech alliance partners like Microsoft, AWS, but also partnerships with Dell and Adobe, and some of these larger ISVs and even Coupa, which signed earlier this quarter. So these companies are not only reselling our software in many cases, but they're also helping us increase deal sizes and get higher in organizations in this enterprise business. So we're making great progress in this quarter, slightly ahead of my expectation. But I do expect the pace to continue.

And I'll just say specifically on Microsoft, if I was to highlight a top performer, that business pipeline is up more than 20% in the quarter, and we'll reach way beyond what we thought we could do over a 12-month period. And we'll continue to see closings like Walgreens and other large enterprise customers, I believe, on an every quarter basis now based on the strength of the pipeline.

So I'll stop there and see if you have any additional questions or color that you need around the partnerships or even the pipeline, Florian.

Florian Treisch

No. I'm fine. I think it was a good confirmation of your transformation.

Sanjay Brahmawar

Yes. Only one thing, Florian, I will just add one thing, which is you talk about what -- and I would say the pandemic is leading to the customers also changing their buying cycles. And we have noticed the customers have expedited their own buying cycles. I mean, I think in Q2 we gave an example of scoring an IoT deal, a multimillion-dollar IoT deal within less than six to eight weeks, and that was done all on teams, no physical contact with the customer. So I think there is changes, and our customers are also simplifying their own processes. So there is something that is also coming out of this pandemic on the other side.

