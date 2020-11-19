Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) presents at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference - Transcript

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call November 18, 2020 1:15 PM ET

Dan Schlanger - Chief Financial Officer

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Simon Flannery

Good afternoon, everybody and welcome to the Morgan Stanley TMT European Barcelona Conference, unfortunately virtual this year. But we're delighted to have Dan Schlanger join us again, the CFO of Crown Castle. Welcome, Dan.

Before we get started, please note that for important disclosures, see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.

So Dan, thanks so much for joining us. Again, I'm sorry we're virtual this year. But hopefully, next year we can be back in Barcelona. But it's very timely, given your news of a deal with DISH here. Up to 20,000, towers, fiber transport to pre-construction services; help us understand how this all came about and what it means for Crown Castle?

Dan Schlanger

Simon, thanks for having me. And like you, I'm a little disappointed we're not in Barcelona and very much looking forward to getting back there next year.

Yes, we're really excited about the deal that we signed with DISH and announced yesterday. As you pointed out, agreement that incorporates up to 20,000 towers with some fiber transport, and, as you pointed out, some pre-construction services. Part of what we're excited about is just the scale and scope of it. The 20,000 towers is a pretty significant number. DISH to-date has really spoken about 15,000 towers being necessary to meet their build-out requirements, which is the first phase of their built-out requirements. And what we now see is that if they're getting into a discussion with us for up to 20,000 towers, we feel that that's a meaningful portion and really sets us up well for getting, like I said, a meaningful portion of their of their build now.

As we look at it, there are some factors that led us to this, I think basically, this is one of the first times that we've come up and agreed to something like this, that is supporting a nationwide network build. Historically, when we've negotiated MLAs with our customers, they've been on the back of us purchasing towers from them, or portfolios or towers from them, or an extension or amendment of those types of MLAs; this is how'd you build a new network from scratch.

And we think that what we were able to do is negotiate with DISH because we bring value. And the value we bring is, first and foremost, the scale of our tower portfolio. We have 40,000 towers in the US. That's the largest tower portfolio along with AMT [ph], as we're kind of tied at that point. But having that scale is important because giving access to up to 20,000 of them means that you got to have more than 20,000, because it's not going to be that every tower or something that they're going to want to be on.

So the scale is really important, we believe, where our towers are, which are really concentrated in the top hundred markets in the US and as DISH is focused on deploying out to a population target, being in the top hundred markets in the US is really important. Then finally, I think the ability to offer fiber transport is really important, as well. And it was important to them, important enough to incorporate into the agreement. But also important enough to put in a press release announcing the agreement, that because they're building a network from scratch, and because they want it to be a virtualized network where some of the equipment is not located directly at the tower site, that fiber is a necessity to making a network like that work.

And our ability to provide not only towers, but a full network solution, we believe, was helpful in the discussions we had with them. And it's just a proof point to the overall strategy that we've been embarking on over the last 10 years, and really the last three or three to five in earnest, of buying fiber, having fiber or being able to build small cells and really trying to solve network problems for our customers, as opposed to having a single source of a product to sell. And we think that that really changed the discussion with DISH and tilted in our favor.

Simon Flannery

Right. And you mentioned the virtualized network, how do you think about a DISH installation versus a standalone 5G network around based versus a traditional LTE deployment in terms of the revenue opportunity and other economics for you?

Dan Schlanger

I'm not going to get into the specific financial aspects of the transaction in the agreement we got into, but I will say that the purpose of the tower is to allow vertical structure on which antennas can be hung to propagate spectrum. And the wireless network is only wireless because those antennas are at height, and they can push out wavelengths that carry data. None of that changes with a virtualized network, you need the same equipment, the same antennas, the same ability to push up that spectrum. And therefore, the value of the tower is not significantly changed in a virtualized network or the O-RAN network, however you want to call it, versus traditional.

Now, what does change is where some of the electronics lie and whether those are at the base of a tower or a more centralized location. And that could have a small impact, but not a major impact on the value of the tower. Because really, what we're doing is, like I said, we're selling vertical real estate on which to hang antennas, and that is the core of the network no matter what happens. And without that, you can't get it to be wireless. So we don't think that there's a significant change in the potential for us to benefit from a build-out like the one that DISH is pursuing.

Simon Flannery

Okay. And you said you weren't providing financial guidance, but what needs to happen for you to start recognizing revenue from this transaction?

Dan Schlanger

Yes, as I mentioned before, this is a new thing. And so, it has a bit of some accounting quirks to it. In order to get straight line revenue, or revenue associated with this contract, that is a concept that only works for lease accounting, and lease accounting only kicks in when a specific asset has been leased. So we don't recognize revenue in this contract until specific towers are utilized by DISH and equipment goes on those towers. And once that happens, we'll start to recognize revenue. But I'll caution you not -- because we've had this question before, I caution you not to conflate that with the fact that somehow the economics have changed, that has nothing to do with economics or structure. It's just the fact that we can't recognize revenue on a lease until the lease actually happens. And the lease only happens when they go along to the tower.

Simon Flannery

Great. Okay. Well, that's a good segue into 2021 guidance, you guided to strong AFFO growth at 10%, I think, at the midpoint on a per share basis, you raised your dividend 11%. So clearly, you feel pretty constructive about 2021. So that's go through the key elements of that guidance and to the extent that you contemplated this DISH deal, is that in there already?

Dan Schlanger

Sure. So the key elements of our guidance at any point are based around major assumptions of activity levels, how much are we going to do across our business and tower, small cells and fiber, the capital is associated with that. And then the finances, those are the key drivers for business, or I think of any business, but those are the ones that we think about a lot.

As we look out into 2021, we believe that on tower basis, our growth is going to accelerate from what we think is going to be in the 5% range in 2020 to the 6% range in 2021, as we see an increase in activity, along with a reduction in churn in our business. On the small sell side of the business, we think that the revenue growth will remain very consistent between 2020 and 2021, in the mid-double digits, 15%-ish per year at a revenue level. And the fiber solutions growth will be consistent between 2020 and 2021, around 3%. So overall, our business is growing at 6% at the revenue. Importantly, though, we were able to reduce the capital we're spending by $400 million from 2019 going into 2020. Because we are reducing some of the -- we're not continuing to book some of the really large fiber projects that we had that came with some historical acquisitions we made, we finished those projects. So we don't think that those are going to continue, and therefore, some capital comes down because of that.

But more importantly, our capital is coming down because the small cell backlog we have for 2021 is more weighted to colocation, where we already have assets in the ground, than it is to anchor builds where we're building assets from scratch. So our typical balance has been somewhere between 70% and 80% anchor build. And what we see going into 2021 is that that number is around 60% anchor build and 40% colocation, just because of the bookings we had that led up to the 21 installations for small cells, and that reduces the capital expenditure intensity of the business, because like I said, there's assets already in the ground and we're reutilizing that capital.

That's the business model we've always been in, which is put assets, long term assets, that are the basis of communications, put that infrastructure in place share it among multiple customers through colocation and make money for our shareholders. And that's coming through in a proof point that we're seeing in 2021. And then lastly, on the financing side, we're just assuming the appropriate amount of financing, but we don't believe that we need to sell any equity in order to get there, because we think that the natural deleveraging of our business through the incremental EBITDA we will generate will allow us to continue to access debt markets and maintain our investment grade rating. So when you put all of that together, that's what's driving a 10% increase in our AFFO per share.

When you go back to the tower business, and to specifically answer your point around DISH, we have said during our third quarter call where we announced our outlook for 2021, that there was a limited amount of new leasing activity associated with DISH. That is still the case, we're not updating our outlook at this point, because it really was based on an assumption we made around the timing of the activity from DISH. And that timing is based on their receipt of a lot of equipment that needs to go on the towers and elsewhere on their network. And they have been very open about this publicly that they believe that that will happen until the second half of next year, which doesn't leave a lot of time for adding a lot of new leasing activity to our business; so it's a limited amount of new leasing activity from [indiscernible].

Simon Flannery

Great. So taking that, does that then assume that from an industry that's in a little bit of an air pocket here, with T-Mobile and Sprint just ramping up, that we're going to see a pretty strong accelerating trend through 2021, so that it will probably have the highest growth rate exiting 2021 into 2022 for the tower business?

Dan Schlanger

We think that our growth will be skewed a bit towards the back half. But that's a normal occurrence for our business. I wouldn't call out that there's a strong acceleration soon. But we do think that, as you pointed out as, as some of the activity that we expected to happen earlier in 2020 got moved out into later in 2020 and 2021, that we think that there's good growth through 2021, and that the back half would be a little bit more growth in the first half.

Simon Flannery

And American Tower signed a master lease agreement with T-Mobile recently, you have not announced a new agreement. Is there any likelihood or necessity to do that? You obviously have much longer-term contracts on the Sprint side of things, so what's the position there?

Dan Schlanger

Yes, as you pointed out, on average, we have five years left on our agreements with Sprint and T-Mobile, which is not just T-Mobile. And that was a deliberate move from us, where we renegotiated with Sprint and T-Mobile a couple years ago, so that we pushed the terminations of those -- the expirations of those agreements much farther into the future, because we were looking at the potential of Sprint and T-Mobile coming together. And T-Mobile in their past practice has been very good about going after synergies and we expected that that would be something that would be focused on in this transaction, as well. It turns out they have been focused on that. And it turns out that they are very good at it. And our strategy, and our thinking has come to be beneficial and help us at this point. Because we have pushed out the average maturity expiration of the agreements by five years, meaning we have time to negotiate with T-Mobile. And during that time, we anticipate there's going to continue to be 30% to 40% incremental demand year-over-year for wireless data. And as that continues to grow, we believe that our customers, including T-Mobile, but also including the rest of our customers and the big three carriers, as well as DISH, we'll continue to spend on their network to meet that demand.

And we think that that gives us a lot of opportunity to have good discussions with T-Mobile because they're going to want to utilize our towers to make sure they're reaching their consumers the most efficiently and effectively they can and that we understand there are some churn events, where they are going to decommission some sites, and we believe they will. But the balance of those things, spending on the network versus the churn events, we're not sure how that plays out over five years. I think over one year, we'd be much more concerned that the churn would outweigh any new leasing, but over five years, we feel like we have a lot more of a balanced conversation that we can have with T-Mobile. So we don't have a necessity to enter into an MLA. We have MLAs with them now that would cover the type of activity we're talking about. But of course, we want to enter into something that we believe with them would be mutually beneficial, that could smooth things out for both of us, give us both more certainty, give us both more predictability and ease of use with each other. And as long as we can come up with something that met all of those criteria, I think that we would come up with an agreement. Otherwise, we can operate as we have been under the curve.

Simon Flannery

Okay. So stay tuned, I guess. And remind us of the overlap exposure?

Dan Schlanger

Yes. Where we are -- we have both, Sprint and T-Mobile, on a single tower, the Sprint revenue associated with those towers in the neighbourhood of 5% to 6% of our total revenue. And the reason we're identifying Sprint is because T-Mobile has been very open about the fact that they want to take down the Sprint network and put it onto the T-Mobile. So they won't take both down. And so, we're just assuming that it's going to be Sprint, and that's in the 5% to 6% of our total revenue range.

Simon Flannery

Great. So one of the most common questions I get about the towers is, what does 5G mean for the tower industry? And, we've been talking around so far in this conversation with DISH's 5G build-out and so forth. But how do you see 5G benefiting Crown over the next decade or so? What are the most relevant flow through benefits for infrastructure?

Dan Schlanger

I think anytime that our customers, the carriers, open up network capacity for consumers and other users to utilize, it's good for our business, because what they're doing is adding equipment to push more spectrum across the network. And as long as there's more equipment being added to our site, that's good for the business. The last time that happened was the transition from 3G to 4G. And there was a tremendous amount of activity on towers that led to significant growth in our business that has continued through today, where we're still seeing that activity, still seeing that growth. And something that we think will continue for a period of time, as well in the future, is the continued spending on 4G. As we move into 5G, it's going to create a network that is both lower latency and higher speed, which will allow for different use cases. But also to allow for a significant increase in the number of connections that can happen to the network, meaning that you wouldn't have to kick off an individual who's paying $40 or $50 a month to connect to the network, in order to connect a sensor that would be much less valuable.

You can have both of those things happening at once, at very low latency, at very high speeds. And as we move, therefore, from connecting people to connecting things, including those types of sensors, we believe it will open up a myriad of monetization opportunities for our customers to where they can put in that type of network, increase the capacity of it, change the architecture of it, and the underlying drivers of it so that we get that capacity. And that will lead them to be able to generate more returns on their capital, which in turn will allow them to spend more on their networks. And we believe they will have that opportunity and that will occur and that will allow or put them in a position of utilizing both towers and small cells overtime. Because the 5G architecture will require significant more density than towers will allow, we believe that small cells will be a huge beneficiary of the move into 5G. Towers will still remain the most effective and most efficient way, most cost-effective and most efficient way to deploy spectrum over large swaths of both population and geographic area. But when you get into 5G, you need to be denser so that that low latency can happen and the high speed can happen, and all of those sensors and things can be connected in denser areas. It requires more density than these towers could accommodate, which is where small cells come in.

And we are the largest third-party provider of small cells beyond 80,000 miles of fiber, in the top markets in the US, and we have a total pipeline or under development and un- aired 70,000 small zones. But as a large business that continues to grow like we said earlier at 15% per year, and we think that there's a lot of runway for that because 5G will drive density required that necessitates small sells, and therefore, colocation on assets we already have, as well as us having the opportunity to build new assets in those top markets, which is why we're so excited about the strategy that we've pursued over the last several years.

Simon Flannery

Right. And I think that small cell positioning is one of the biggest differences between you and your peers, who generally focus more on emerging market macro sites as their expansion vector. Can you help us understand that the lease up the colocation that you're seeing on the returns and I know you've started to provide some better disclosure around that, so thank you for that. But, what can you point to help investors get comfortable that this really does have some of the attractive return characteristics that you've been projecting?

Dan Schlanger

Yes, I think what you talked about is a lot of what we've done, We have broken out in our second quarter earnings presentation, five markets that we will continue to track on a yearly basis to show the progression of number of nodes, density of nodes, amount of enterprise fibre revenue, and ultimately, the returns in those margins. And you'll see the progression over time and you'll see whether colocation is occurring and if it is, whether it's driving returns. But until then, what we can show is that in 2021 in our outlook, as I was mentioning previously, we're showing lower amount of CapEx for a similar amount of revenue growth, which means the capital intensity is coming down. And that's because of more colocation. So we have proof points both in those markets, those five markets we talked about. You can see, for instance, in Orlando, there's significant colocation and a significant return.

And then, overall, you can see our business reducing capital intensity and driving the same growth, that all these are proof points that colocation is happening, and that it drives the types of returns we've been talking about. And we just continue to think, or we think that we will continue to add that type of disclosure and have that disclosure. And as the returns and the metrics actually come out, it'll support our -- what we've said all along, and what we've said all along is based on our history, it's not like we're just guessing that this is going to happen, it's based on what we've actually seen happen across the different appointments of small cells across the US. So we feel really good about the future for small cells. We think that for all the reasons I was just discussing, there's a tremendous revenue opportunity, a tremendous activity level that is going to be directed towards small cells, and that that's going to generate significant returns for us, as we continue to have the right assets, the right fiber assets in the right markets, and have the relationships with the right customers to be able to collocate and utilize those assets over and over.

And by doing that, we're able to do is reduce the costs for our customers, both implementation and operation of their network, much like we have with towers. The reason that we're in existence is because we are able to share that infrastructure among multiple customers, which lowers the cost for any one user. And that's just like any other shared infrastructure model. And as we continue to focus on driving that value, driving our cost structure down so that we can drive more value to our customers, so they use us more and more, we think we'll be able to accelerate our small cell business. We're really focused, both in the near and long term, on efficiencies in our business, driving those efficiencies as much as we can, getting our cost structure as lean as it can be, while still positioning ourselves for the future. And that's both on a capital and operating expense side.

So we're really looking at, how do we drive the right amount of value for our customers by being the most efficient.

Simon Flannery

And one of the things that -- it seems like small cells has even more of a barrier to entry on in terms of scale, lots of people can put up five or 10 macro towers at a time. But it seems like that's a harder market entry. So can you just talk about the platform that you have? And how that it's hard to replicate and, therefore, gives you a better positioning with your potential customers?

Dan Schlanger

Yes, I actually think you said it well. Building a tower is not all that difficult. It is difficult now, because of some zoning and permitting restrictions on building towers, but the physical act of building a tower, you get a plot of land, you get the people who own the plot of land either sell it to, or your lease it to you and then you build a structure on it. And as long as that's in the right place, antennas will go on to deploy the spectrum to deliver wireless service to consumers. And it takes time, and it takes effort because there are permanently in zoning restrictions, as I just mentioned. But it's basically a pretty limited negotiation with either landowners or a single homeowners association, something like that. With small cells, because we're in the right of way we're burying fiber in the right of way. And it's a distributed network. We pass lots of buildings, lots of companies, lots of small businesses, we pass places of worship, we pass people's homes. Everybody who we pass has some input into whether they want that permit to be granted or not. And so, the local governments listen to that input, and then come up with whether to give us the permit, or to allow us to be zoned to do it or not.

And that's the majority of the negotiation that we go through is, how do we get approval to get these things built. And because it is a much larger scale from a geographic standpoint, one tower is one tower, a small cell system can be 500 small cells over a wide area, we have to talk to all of those constituents and make sure that they're comfortable. And our stance has been to try to work as well as we can to make the small cells as innocuous as possible, and blend into the cityscape as much as possible so that we can get that approval. And it takes a long time. It takes discussions with the municipalities, it takes discussions with all those different constituents that we've passed.

And the scale of it is hard to do, because we're not building 10 or 20 anymore. Like I said, we're building 500 at a time. So you have to have some pretty good expertise, like the expertise and capabilities we've developed over the last 10 years building small cells, and to do that in multiple markets at the same time, which is how our customers are pushing us to deliver for them, it takes a scale that's national, that was never true in the tower business, you could have a very localized tower company. That's not true in the small cells, it needs to be a national business. And as we have first mover advantage, both in terms of the assets we have in the top markets in the U.S. and the capabilities we've developed across the nation, we believe we've positioned ourselves extremely favorably competitively to get a disproportionate share of small cells going forward.

And given what we were talking about earlier, that we think small cells are going to be a big part of the 5G network architecture in the future, that it just looks like a very good setup for us as we execute our strategy.

Simon Flannery

Question coming in, how easy is it to collocate on a small cell your different types of street architecture? What's your typical ability or just go 50 meters down the street? And are you able to invest in ones that are easier to collocate or does it just depend on the market?

Dan Schlanger

It's a really good question. And I think we're trying to clarify is that the colocation we talked about on a small cell system is actually collocating on the fiber. So as long as we put another small cell on an existing amount of fiber that is colocation, because about 80% of the capital goes into the fiber. And it's not the fiber itself, it's actually digging up the street, burying the fiber and putting the street back again. And 80% of our capital goes into that fiber build process. So as long as we can utilize that fiber over and over and over again, that's what we're collocated on. Now, it is obviously better if we can go on a same pole colocation because that reduces our cost of the incremental colocation. But when we talk about colocation economics, have a mix of same pole colocation where we actually put another customer on the existing infrastructure, vertical infrastructure, not well defined [ph]. What we would call next pullover [ph], which is at your point, Simon, going 50 meters down the road where we already have fiber. Or what we would call a very small ladder, where we have to build a little tiny bit of fiber off the backbone we have, that mix is the colocation we would speak of. And it is not always easy to collocate on the same pole, there are restrictions that cities put up on the size of equipment that can go on any one pole, they typically limit it, for the most part to about two customers per pole. So we can have two nodes on a single pole, but sometimes it's more and sometimes it's less, it really depends on the set.

When we talk about our economics, though, we talked about the first anchor build being 6% to 7% returns and that's what we generate off of a Greenfield anchor build. When we add a second tenant or second customer to that system, collocating again on the fiber itself, not necessarily on the same pole, that gets us to low-double digit, let's call it 10% to 12% returns where we cleared out cost capital. You add a third tenant or a third customer to that same system, the same fiber system, and we get to make the high team's returns. So we would clear our cost capitalized significant amount by the third tenant. Like I said, though, that's a mix every time we say that, that's a mix of same pole, next pole over and lateral, small lateral colocation. We try as best we can to force everything into same pole colocation, because that is the best return we can get, it's the least incremental cost from capital going into it. But those returns, I just went through to incorporate all of it.

So, we feel really comfortable with what our assumptions are and because they're based on the history we've seen across all of our small cell today.

Simon Flannery

Right. We've touched on fiber solutions, you announced Chris Levendos coming in as COO. Some leadership changes there, can you just talk about the business overall, particularly in a COVID environment and what the mission is for Chris as he takes over there?

Dan Schlanger

Yes. So Chris has been a part of Crown Castle for last few years, couple years. His background is firmly in how to build and run fiber businesses for a few companies in his history, and he brings great expertise and very deep knowledge about how to construct, operate and, ultimately, sell fiber networks. And so, we're really excited for him to step into the role bringing all that experience and expertise to bear. His charge is like all of our charge, we want to maximize the return we get on the asset we have. And that asset is a fiber asset that is utilized not only for small cells and the colocation of small cells, but also to deliver access data transport to enterprises, which we would call it the fiber solutions are enterprise business. And we need whatever we do to add as much revenue as we can, with as little cost as possible. And Chris is in charge of trying to figure out how to do that, as we all are, that's our job.

In the current environment, we've seen a limited impact from COVID. The biggest market we have for fiber solutions is in the northeast, and the some of the biggest impacts to the way business is being done have been felt in the northeast. And the biggest impact we have seen to our specific fiber solutions business is that it has really elongated the time between having a good dialogue with the customer and closing a deal. So the decision-making process has become much longer in many parts, in many ways, because of having to meet virtually and a sales process is a very close process. And being able to meet in person is really helpful. And we haven't been able to do that nearly as much as we had in the past, which has led to longer cycle times on the sales, which has led to less predictability of when things will happen.

It has not impacted our overall growth. The demand is still there, we still think we can grow 3%, both in 2020 and 2021. It has not impacted our overall churn, it still remains in the high-single digit range per year. It just made the business a little bit more challenging to get through on a day-to-day basis both from a sales standpoint, and from an operation standpoint where it is harder to get into buildings to make repairs, it's hard to get into buildings to do installations. And I really commend our teammates who are working out there every day making that happen, because it's got to be a difficult situation. And they're keeping it up to where we're able to maintain our growth rates very consistent with what we would have expected not in COVID.

Simon Flannery

Right. Well, a European conference wouldn't be complete without asking you about Europe. So we have seen a remarkable volume of tower unrelated infrastructure deal activity in the market and more to come, I think, but the Crown has been pretty quiet. So help us think about how you're looking at M&A, international opportunities, and what we should expect going forward?

Dan Schlanger

Sure. We always keep apprised of international M&A opportunities, and we're always interested in them, because they might represent very good transactions. It's just, we have not seen recently in Europe, specifically, the returns that would attract our capital. We think the returns in the U.S. are better, and they're better on a risk-adjusted basis for us. They're better absolutely, and on a suggested basis we want to focus on the U.S. because it is the best market in the world for wireless communications infrastructure. As we've talked about in our third quarter call, the U.S. has about 5% of the population of the world. And we're attracting about 20% of the investment for wireless infrastructure. That's just another proof point as to why we believe the U.S. is the best market in the world. And what we've seen in Europe has been prices that are paid that are driving the returns down below what we would be able to generate in the U.S. market. And we don't see why we would go make those choices.

If that were to change and somehow the pricing came down and returns went up, we would absolutely consider going into Europe, or other developed markets around the world, but not any emerging markets. That's not something that we have any interest in. But in adult markets, we would consider it, it's just the returns just aren't there to attract capital away from what we already see as really great opportunities in the U.S.

Simon Flannery

Great. You had done a lot of fiber deals in a short period of time, you've built a strong position, and they have -- what you want to call it the NFL cities. But, are you done with domestic M&A, we did see inside traded here recently. But do you think you're going to mostly focus on operating the assets you have and maybe some organic build?

Dan Schlanger

We're clearly focused on organically building our business through building fiber and small cells in the markets that we need to build, that we think are really attractive for fiber and small cell. We do not believe on the fiber side, there is a tremendous amount of large scale acquisitions we can do or any large scale acquisitions we can do at this point, which is generally what we said when we completed our most recent large deal in my towers three years ago now. We did not see a lot of remaining large fiber fields that would meet the criteria that we have for fiber, which are high capacity, meaning larger strands of fiber, dense, meaning under a lot of streets already, metro, meaning the top 30 markets in the U.S. If we meet those criteria, they're very interesting to us. If we don't, then those fiber assets aren't that interesting.

And at the time, we said we didn't see a lot of them out there, except for potentially some small tuck in acquisitions. That's continuing, we don't see a lot of large scale acquisitions out there. And we don't intend to pursue them, because they don't meet our criteria. And those criteria are built around what is necessary to have small cell demand be satisfied by that higher risk [ph]; and without that, we don't see the value. So we don't see a lot of M&A activity in our future. Again, we'd be interested in tower business in the US. But we do remain disciplined on pricing and want to make sure that we generate good returns from those tower assets, as well.

Simon Flannery

Great. Maybe just to wrap up; one of the exciting things about DISH is it's a brand new customer coming in, with its tens of thousands of towers of demand. Where do you see additional opportunities to bring new customers into the industry like cable, to bring new use cases, like edge compute, one of the things that have you most excited over the medium term?

Dan Schlanger

You're moving fast, DISH was announced yesterday, and we're looking for the next thing, we're excited about DISH. First of all, we think it is a great deal for us, and that they will be a new customer that's going to drive incremental demand of our assets. Beyond that, I think you mentioned a few of them, I think that there are cable companies that may be interested in our assets. Other companies may be interested in our assets that they want to build their own enterprise private networks, for their own reasons. And we think 5G helps enable a lot of that, because of the architecture and the cost of building 5G networks, hopefully, coming down.

So we think that there's opportunity out there to expand our customer base, which would ultimately lead to better colocation economics, because it will go to assets we already owned, most likely, and generate really good return for our shareholders, which we think supports our long term 7%, 8% growth rate, our AFFO per share, dividend per share, that we think is really attractive when you look at the underlying business being a stable, and as good as ours is, delivering 7% to 8% growth with 3%, 3.5% dividend. We think it's a remarkably good investment opportunity and something that we're excited about, that we can continue for a long period of time, given all the investments we're making today, and new business in small cells that we think will generate really good returns over the next 5, 10, 20 years.

Simon Flannery

Right, well done. That's a great place to stop and we really appreciate your time today. Thanks everybody for joining us, and have a great evening. And we hope to see you in real life next year. Take care.

