As it is becoming more clear who the next president of the United States may be, it is time to shift focus to companies that should preform well under a new administration. Quanta Services (PWR) is one that comes to mind. The bulk of Quanta's work has to do with electrical power, and how it's transported. The company has been on quite the run lately as the stock is up about 190% from the March lows. The company continues to post solid quarterly results, and has very strong growth prospects as their business is slowly entering the spotlight. Quanta will be a crucial part to enhancing the world's current utility-based infrastructure.

(Soruce: Google)

Who Are They?

Founded in 1997 in Houston, Texas, Qunanta Services provides contracting services mostly in the US, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. They work with electric power, energy, and communications companies, as well as commercial, industrial, and governmental entities. The majority of their work revolves around Eletric Power Infrastructure. They design, install, upgrade, and maintain transmission lines around the world. Part of this segment of their business also includes solar, wind, and natural gas developments.

(Soruce: Quanta Services)

One of the other segments Quanta Services offers revolves around pipeline and industrial infustrasfucture work. They design, install, and maintain pipeline transmission and distribution systems. This segment also provides pipeline protection, integrity testing, and rehabilitation and replacement. Looking below helps give a bit of a grasp as to what falls where, and how much of their business is allocated to each segment.

(Source: Company Presentation)

What Is Driving The Company?

The company reported strong Q3 results at the end of October beating both EPS and revenue, and as mentioned the stock has been on fire. So they must be doing something right, right?

Quanta is very proud of the fact that they self-preform 85% of their own work. This is part of why they have been successful as they do not have to look elsewhere to get the job done. The company has done an outstanding job growing a stable, and consistent base of business. When looking at "base business", Quanta qualifies that as work with contract values less than $100 million for electric power, and less than $75 million for pipeline/industrial work. In 2016, ~78% of revenues came from it, by the end of 2020, it is expected that number grows to 90%.

(Source: Company Presentation)

This speaks to a strong, reliable business built through deep customer relationships. Looking above, you can see some very recocnisible names. Of note, the largest customer only accounted for 10% of 2019 revenue. This is a broad customer base full of quality, repeat customers.

Looking more at the future and the hard numbers, we have to consider how Quanta services is going to be able to grow from here. As the world looks to reduce the use of fossil fuels, there is going to be a higher need for electric transmission lines, and lines with more capacity. Looking below we can see the expected growth is quite large across the board as far as forward looking Capex goes. ~64% of Quantas revenue can be tied to these long term trends, which bodes well for growth down the road. Quanta believes there is a multi-year opportunity for revenue growth at a 5-10%+ coming.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As I mentioned, the world is going greener and greener everyday as companies inovate for the future. This may be accelerated if the Biden administration ever gets the White House. There will no doubt be tax breaks and incentives for green projects. All of those projects will require infrastructure of some sort, which is good news for Quanta.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company has over $2.2 billion in liquidity, and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio as calculated under our credit agreement of approximately 1.3 times. The company may not pay a massive dividend, as it yields under 1% right now, but they do have a very strong history of buying back stock, which also helps generate shareholder value. In 2019, 49% of the cash that was used, was used for buybacks. They have a very strong initiative when it comes to that.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

As I mentioned above, the company is set for some fairly solid growth, that would take them to new heights, which may be why we have seen the share price do what it has. How much of that is already built in is yet to be seen. But if their EPS trajectory can look anything like analysts are predicting above, I think most shareholders will be very, very happy. With the current world environment, and a strong management team, I think it is very possible.

What Challenges Do They Face?

Now I didn't touch much on the pipeline/industrial service side of things above. And that is because I think it will be the laggard of the two segments going forward. There has obviously been a shrink in demand for refined products as of late. In the earnings call, the company stated that they don't see this side of the business returning to normal until late 2021. In Q3, revenues for the segment were $913 million, which fell 38% year-over-year. This was due to reduced revenues from their industrial operations and a reduction in contributions from larger pipeline projects. I do think they will see a lasting impact when it comes to new pipelines, however, the maintenance side of the business should see an increase as companies look to upgrade older infrastructure in these challenging times.

The elephant in the room, just celebrated its first birthday, and that's COVID-19. Obviously everything is more difficult and there are costs associate to dealing with COVID-19. As we get closer to a vaccine and move forward into 2021, I do expect to see the headwinds from COVID-19 across the entire business slowly subside.

What Does The Price Say?

Starting with the current valuation, it would appear as if it is fairly bang on. This is not to say that the stock can not move up from here, but it is saying that most of the explosive price growth we have seen over the last 8 months may be done. Maybe this is one of the reasons for the sudden growth? As I mentioned above, this is a growth play in my opinion and typically growth stocks are "overvalued". This is why I think this is a stock I would look at adding to on the dips to try and capture more value when I can.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

As for the technicals, one of the first things I notice is the 50-day moving average. As you can see below this has been a strong level of support/indecision over the last couple of years. Of note, taking a look at the circled part at the beginning of 2020, the stock looked like it was consolidating for a move, and as we know, that move was downwards in a hurry. But, the stock has rebounded ~190% to this point since March. My concern here is that we are deviating from the moving average a fair bit. This to me says a dip is in the near future.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moves of this caliber are very rare for the stock, especially in this time frame. Looking back over the last 10 years, we can see this very clearly as seen below. For the most part, this has been a steady climber, and this year it has gone parabolic. You have to go back to 2000 to see similar growth, and all of that and then some was erased over two ugly years following. Let me be clear, I do not think we are going to see that happen here, but it does leave room for caution.

(Source: TC2000.com)

When a stock is making moves to all-time highs like Quanta is right now, placing stops and knowing when to trim can be tricky. It all comes down to risk management. Zooming in onto an hourly chart below, I will walk you through how I would manage my position currently (if I had one). Firstly, I would place my stop at $59.40. It is very clear that there is some support and resistance at these levels. There is not a lot to go off of, so I would hold firm here. If this breaks, you could easily find yourself looking $53 in the face. The second would be $68.44. This is much closer to the current price. I would be trimming anywhere from 30-50% of my position if the stock breaks this line (depending on when you bought in and how much you have left). This comes down to simple risk management. If the stock does dip 12-15%, you can always repurchase your shares at a lower cost, and if it rips on forward, you still have shares and now you have locked in profits. It's a win-win.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I would need to see a dip closer to where I have the stop drawn right now before I would look at starting a position, and I would then have my stop at ~$53.56. For now, I sit on the sidelines and watch.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like about Quanta fundamentally, which explains why the technicals look like they are due for a slight pullback here. As long as the stock can continue to trend up, there is nothing to worry about as far as it comes to holding longer term. The company is expecting incredible revenue growth over the next few years as the world continues to shift toward cleaner energy. That will have to be transported around the world one way or another and that is where Quanta comes in. I think this is a great way to play the global shift, and I will be looking to buy the dips. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PWR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.