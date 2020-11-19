This isn't an erratic market movement but rather it seems to be based on key developments within the memory industry.

Micron’s (MU) shares are up 40% over the last three months alone and investing forums are rife with speculation about the longevity of this rally. While hopeful bulls believe the company is at an inflection point, bears feel the stock is overbought and is due for correction. Fortunately, for Micron’s long-side investors at least, the Street doesn’t seem to be paying much attention to bearish narratives. Latest data actually reveals that short interest in the name dropped by about 9% in the last cycle, indicating that short-side traders aren’t comfortable holding their positions in Micron. This should reassure anxious investors that the stock is far from topping out and can potentially rally on.

(Image source)

Shorting Subsides

I’ll start by saying that short interest is the total number of short positions that were open at the end of the last reporting cycle. A dramatic rise in the metric usually means that market participants are growing bearish on a stock and stacking up short positions against it. Conversely, a dramatic drop in the metric suggests that market participants are actively unwinding their short positions as, perhaps, they feel the concerned stock is fairly valued or maybe even undervalued.

In Micron’s case, its short interest stood at 28.7 million shares at the end of the last cycle, down 9% sequentially from 31.7 million. The figures may seem huge in isolation but they really aren’t. The chipmaker has over 1.11 billion shares outstanding, which means that only about 2.6% of its entire share count had been shorted. Having said that, I contend that even this minuscule shorting percentage figure offers us an interesting insight.

Data by YCharts

The chipmaker’s shares have rallied by about 40% over the last three months and investing forums are brimming with comments about how the stock is due for a correction. One would expect that if the correction was so apparent and overdue, traders would be rushing to short the stock in a bid to profit off of this near-certain correction, right? But that scenario didn’t play out here. Rather, Micron’s short interest declined in the last cycle. This tells us that a broad swath of market participants isn’t heeding bearish narratives and is, perhaps, discounting these narratives as merely market noise.

For the record, the last short interest reporting cycle spanned from October 15 to October 30, and the data was disseminated only last week. So, the data is up to date and relevant for the investment community. But coming back to Micron, its declining short interest does pose the question – what’s prompting a broad swath of market participants to actively unwind short positions in the chipmaker all of a sudden?

Cautious for Good Reason

One of the key developments in the last short interest cycle was that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) agreed to sell its NAND business to SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF). This development ensures two things – it will increase SK Hynix’s NAND market share and it also stands to consolidate pricing power in the said market. I’ll simplify it for new readers – this is a net positive for Micron and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). With Intel out of the picture, there’s one less competitor for Micron and Samsung to worry about, reduced chances of industry oversupply happening and hence, major NAND manufacturers stand to enjoy better price control.

(Source: Business Quant)

To put things in perspective, Micron held an 11.5% share in the NAND market during Q2 CY20. Also, it generated about 25% of its revenue from selling NAND products in the last quarter. These numbers should highlight that NAND is an important product category for Micron. So, I think it’s needless to say but the NAND-specific industry tailwind stands to potentially lift Micron’s overall revenue higher and improve its growth prospects. This makes Micron, and some of the other NAND manufacturers, risky shorts for the time being at least.

Secondly, it makes sense to short overbought stocks in a bid to profit off of their potential price corrections. But Micron’s shares seem to be reasonably valued compared to some of the other semiconductor stocks. I reckon its arguably fair valuation limits the profit potential for short-side market participants and is one of the major drivers behind its reduced short interest.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Now, I admit that things haven’t been all too rosy for memory module manufacturers. The chart below would highlight that NAND and DRAM module prices have trended downwards in H2 2020. This has hampered the financial growth for major memory module manufacturers/resellers and severely hurt small-scale firms in the said sector.

(Source: Business Quant database)

One such small-scale firm that suffered due to dropping memory prices happens to be TeamGroup. Its product portfolio consists of memory modules and a few other computer peripherals. Due to falling memory prices, it recently posted a net operating loss of NT$76.9 million in Q3 - a steep deterioration from an operating profit of NT$$57.8 million in Q2 2020.

However, the memory outlook seems to be improving of late. Research firms are now forecasting a recovery in DRAM pricing environment and are also projecting a supply shortfall in the coming three quarters (read research notes here and here). This development stands to financially benefit all major DRAM manufacturers such as Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung.

Your Takeaway

If there were legitimate bearish arguments for Micron, then we would have seen a broad swath of market participants actively shorting the stock in a bid to profit off of its woes. But that did not happen. Rather, Micron’s short interest dropped in the last cycle. This should reassure anxious investors that the chipmaker’s shares are far from topping out and can rally further. So, I believe that Micron is a good stock to buy given its reasonable valuation multiples, an expected recovery in memory pricing environment and also due to Intel’s sale of its NAND business. Good Luck!

Author’s Note: I’ll be writing another report on Micron in two weeks, you can stay updated by clicking the “Follow” button at the top of this page. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.