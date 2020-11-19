WPM is one of my two long-term streamers of choice.

Wheaton Precious Metals declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. A 20% increase from Q2 2020.

The third quarter of 2020 saw a record revenue of $307.3 million, representing an increase of 37.4% from Q3 2019 and up 23.9% sequentially.

Image: Stillwater mine. Source: Mining

Investment Thesis

The Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) released its third-quarter results on November 9, 2020. Earnings were in line with expectations. During the third quarter, the production was lower, principally due to the lower-grade ore encountered at the Salobo mine.

Wheaton Precious Metals is part of my core long-term streamer with Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV). I am following five streamers on Seeking Alpha, and WPM has mostly outperformed the group year to date.

The investment thesis remains the same for Wheaton Precious Metals. I still believe it is the streamer of choice and should be kept as a long-term investment.

However, trading short-term volatility is crucial and recommended. Trading the short term about 30% of your total position is a way to secure more profit and reduce the risk, especially with a gold price showing some fatigue signs.

CEO Randy Smallwood said in the conference call:

I am very pleased to announce that Wheaton's high quality portfolio of assets generated nearly $230 million in operating cash flow in the third quarter alone, resulting in a record of over $555 million for the first nine months of 2020. And given Wheaton's unique dividend policy, this strong cash flow has resulted in a 20% increase in our dividend to be paid in the fourth quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals: Financials And Production In 3Q 2020

Wheaton Precious M1Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 189.47 223.60 223.22 254.79 247.95 307.27 Net Income in $ Million -124.69 75.96 77.52 94.90 105.81 149.88 EBITDA $ Million -53.15 147.94 143.0 174.7 163.2 213.65 EPS diluted in $/share -0.28 0.17 0.17 0.21 0.24 0.33 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 109.3 142.3 131.9 177.6 151.79 228.10 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.8 0.8 1.52 0.75 0 0.79 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 108.51 141.54 131.87 176.84 151.79 227.31 Total cash $ Million 87.2 151.6 104.0 126.7 131.8 209.83 Long-term debt in $ Million 1,096 1,014 875 716 640.5 487.5 Dividend per share in $ 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.10 0.10 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 446.5 447.9 448.4 448.9 450.0 452.0 Production details 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Production in Gold Equivalent K Oz GEO 166.4 183.4 186.0 182.5 140.1 171.4 Production in Silver Equivalent Oz SEO 13,867 15,283 15,502 15,211 11,676 14,281 Gold price realized $/Eq. Oz 1,317 1,471 1,483 1,534 1,716 1,951 Silver price realized $/Eq. Oz 14.93 17.09 17.36 18.41 16.73 23.41 The gold/silver ratio 88.0 86.1 85.4 83.3 102.6 83.3

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Gold Production Details

1 - Revenues: Wheaton Precious Metals posted $307.27 million in revenue for 3Q'20.

The third quarter of 2020 saw a record revenue of $307.3 million, representing an increase of 37.4% from Q3 2019 and up 23.9% sequentially. Last year's significant increase came from the average realized prices of gold, silver, and palladium up substantially for gold again, even if it was primarily offset by a 6.6% decrease in equivalent gold ounces produced.

Cash from operating activities for the third quarter of 2020 was $228.10 million compared to $109.3 million in the prior year. Below is the repartition per metal sold.

The adjusted income was $152.007 million or $0.34 per share this quarter.

Below is the revenue per metal for the last three quarters:

However, the gold and silver prices jumped sequentially, as we can see in the graph below:

Note: On November 5, 2020, Wheaton entered into a precious metals purchase agreement with Caldas Gold Corp. (OTCQX:ALLXF).

Wheaton International will purchase 6.5% of the gold production and 100% of the silver production from the Marmato Project until 190,000 ounces of gold and 2.15 million ounces of silver have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 3.25% of the gold production and 50% of the silver production for the life of mine. Under the Precious Metals Stream, Wheaton International will make an upfront deposit payment in cash of US$110 million.

2 - Yearly free cash flow was $686.3 million as of the end of September, with an FCF of $227.3 million this quarter

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

One positive element that differentiates a "streamer" from a gold miner is that CapEx is generally very small unless it engages in an acquisition. CapEx was less than $1 million this quarter.

We can see on the chart above a large bump in 2019 relative to Stillwater investment, which paid off substantially.

Yearly, FCF is a profit of $686.3 million ("ttm"), and the third quarter of 2020 was $227.31 million.

The Board agreed to pay a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend this quarter, representing about $217 million a year (largely covered by the free cash flow) or a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Note: Wheaton Precious Metals is a Canadian company, and dividends are subject to Canadian tax (~25%) taken at the source, which reduces significantly the amount paid for US investors. US investors can deduct about 15%. Contact your broker.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, Wheaton Precious Metals had cash and cash equivalents of $209.83 million, and debt outstanding was down to $487.5 million (under the $2 billion revolving credit facility), which gives the company a net debt of $277.67 million, a reduction of $231 million.

Note from the press release: During Q3 2020, the company has repaid $153 million under the Revolving Facility. The net debt has been reduced significantly since 2018.

The chart below shows a significant debt reduction, which is perhaps one of the best advantages.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and trend details

This quarter's attributable gold equivalent production was 171,370 ounces compared to 183,394 ounces in the prior-year quarter.

The gold/silver ratio is 77.2 this quarter (please see chart below). Silver was lagging until recently but went back to a more normal ratio.

Also, as of September 30, 2020, payable gold, silver, and palladium ounces produced but not delivered inventory were as follows:

• 77,000 payable gold ounces, a decrease of 2,600 ounces during Q3 2020, primarily due to a reduction during the period relative to the Sudbury mines. • 3.4 million payable silver ounces, an increase of 0.2 million ounces during Q3 2020, primarily due to an increase during the period relative to the Peñasquito mine partially offset by a reduction at the Zinkgruvan mine. • 4,600 payable palladium ounces, a decrease of 300 ounces during Q3 2020.

2020 guidance

In the third quarter, Wheaton's production bounced back significantly from the prior quarter, severely impacted by COVID-19 disruptions. The company is now on track to reach the higher end of its production guidance. Estimated attributable production is estimated between 655K GEOs and 685K GEOs.

Gold production is expected between 365k-385k ounces .

. Silver production is anticipated to be between 21.5 million ounces and 22.5 million ounces.

Palladium production forecast remains unchanged in the band of 23K-24.5K ounces.

Wheaton's long-term production outlook continues to be 750K GEOs per year on average between 2020 and 2024.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Wheaton Precious Metals is showing the perfect financial profile from a long-term investor's point of view. A great balance sheet with reduced net debt, increasing dividend, and most of all, production visibility.

Two ongoing expansion projects that will contribute to production are:

The Salobo III mine expansion, with 62% expansion already completed at the end of third-quarter 2020. The Stillwater mine with the Blitz expansion and mill project at East Boulder.

Technical Analysis

WPM forms a descending channel pattern (bearish) with resistance at $49 and support at $42-42.50. The short-term strategy is to accumulate below the 200MA from $42 and lower. I recommend taking profit (about 25%) between $49 and $50.

The gold price may get weaker in the next few quarters, and if gold falls below 1,800, we could eventually see WPM dropping below $40 with low support at $37.50, which should be an excellent opportunity to accumulate for the long term.

Conversely, if the gold price turns bullish in the next few quarters, which is not very likely, WPM could eventually cross $50.

Watch gold like a hawk.

