Even so, Brandywine Realty Trust will probably perform well over the short term and could be a strong "reversion to the mean" play.

So what's the problem? Well, the REIT's historical performance is abysmal, and I am on the fence about the future demand for Class A office space.

The balance sheet is in decent shape, the dividend is well-covered, and the stock appears significantly undervalued at 8x FFO.

Investment Thesis

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is a real estate investment trust that owns office and mixed-use buildings in three markets: the Greater Philadelphia area; Austin, TX; and Washington D.C. By property type, office makes up about 95% of rentable square feet, while mixed-use space makes up the remaining square footage.

BDN's portfolio is made up of a mix of Class A and trophy properties (with a handful of others that might be considered Class B+). What's more, the REIT has two large, ambitious mixed-use campus developments - Schuylkill Yards in Philadelphia and Broadmoor in Austin - in process right now that could significantly boost growth once operational and stabilized. They will also transform BDN's portfolio from almost pure-play office to more of mixed-use, with multifamily, retail, and life science laboratories.

With urban riots having subsided in Philadelphia and Washington D.C., this three-city office REIT looks very attractively valued at an 8x FFO multiple and a 6.7% dividend yield. But is this REIT a deep value or a value trap? Are the glittering towers in BDN's real estate portfolio a golden opportunity or fool's gold?

In what follows, I examine Brandywine Realty Trust and explain why I might take a position soon.

Source: Q3 Investor Update

Dead Money For 15 Years

First off, something needs to be acknowledged: BDN has been dead money over the last 15 years, even considering dividends. On a total return basis, BDN has rewarded shareholders that have held since the beginning of 2005 with approximately 1%. Not annually - one percent in total. That is compared to the broad REIT market's total return of 258.5%.

Data by YCharts

Yikes! Why even consider BDN as an investment then? A few quick reasons come to mind.

First, value. BDN is cheaper than most, if not all, of its office REIT peers (excluding those that are focused in New York City). Compare BDN to Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) and Boston Properties (BXP), two REITs that own office buildings in multiple cities outside of New York City. Measuring by operating cash flow, BDN is the cheapest by a wide margin:

Data by YCharts

Another reason is that, prior to COVID-19, BDN seemed to have turned a corner after many years of flat revenue and operating cash flow. Both were in an uptrend leading up to the pandemic:

Data by YCharts

It goes to show that, after a long, long period of underperformance, even a dog can turn things around, at least to some degree. Part of the reason for this change in fundamental performance, as we'll see below, is the choice to focus on two primary and strategically chosen cities - namely, Philadelphia and Austin. BDN began expanding its presence in these two cities in particular around 2013, and is now overwhelmingly concentrated in them.

Perhaps, with a more focused approach, the ability to generate growth became easier.

A third reason concerns the dividend coverage. Over the last five years, the FFO payout ratio has hovered between 50% and 60%. The payout based on cash available for distribution (similar to AFFO), however, has averaged a higher 65-75%. After being forced to cut the dividend by about 65% during the Great Recession, BDN's management has been extremely conservative about the dividend in the post-recession years.

Data by YCharts

Hence why, as we'll see below, BDN has been able to sustain its dividend intact (while keeping it well-covered by FFO) during the COVID-19 recession.

In short, despite the strong deterrent of a very poor total return history, there are some reasons to think that the BDN of the future may perform better than the BDN of the past.

The Portfolio: Offices In Two Primary Cities

As stated above, BDN is focusing increasingly on two cities: Philadelphia and Austin. And that has meant disposing of most of its D.C. assets over the last seven years:

Source: Q3 Investor Update

Reading over the REIT's reasoning for focusing on these two cities, I found plenty of compelling points.

Source: Q3 Investor Update

BDN owns 8 Class A office towers in the central business district of Philadelphia, as well as 4 buildings in University City, which is adjacent to downtown Philadelphia. The number of university-associated researchers and life science companies in the area is impressive.

Moreover, as a Texas native and current resident, I'm well aware of the way in which Austin is rapidly becoming the "Silicon Valley of Texas". The city is growing quickly, and lots of that growth is due to originally Californian tech companies moving or opening offices there.

Hence, when we peruse the list of top tenants, we find more than a few that are related to tech, life science, or university research.

Source: Q3 Supplemental

That said, BDN's office space is more likely indirectly benefited by the rise of tech, life science, and university-associated tenants in its target cities. Looking at the portfolio mix as a whole, we find much more exposure to other types of businesses and tenants:

Source: Q3 Supplemental

What's more, I'm impressed with the REIT's performance metrics through the pandemic this year. Notice, for instance, the 91% Q3 occupancy rate as well as the virtually 100% rent collection:

Source: Q3 Investor Update

So far this year, deferral agreements represent 0.9% of annual base rent. Given that rent collection has consistently come in above 99% every month this year, that amount of deferred rent gives me hope that very close to 100% of contractual rent will end up being collected this year.

Source: Q3 Supplemental

Keep in mind, also, that the above data on October rent collection was reported on October 20th, meaning that additional rent could have come in afterward.

How about the balance sheet? On that angle, the picture is quite positive for BDN, in my estimation.

Total debt-to-gross real estate assets is around 50%, meaning that debt represents only about half the value of the real estate portfolio. Net debt-to-TTM EBITDA is around 6.2x, largely because of the relatively low EBITDA margin of 44.3%. (For comparison, BXP's EBITDA margin is 57.6%.)

Total debt has declined by about 10.5% since the end of 2019, which is a positive sign in the midst of a pandemic.

BDN's debt has a weighted average maturity of 5.4 years and an average interest rate of 3.77%. Interest coverage sits at 3.8x YTD, and debt service (including amortizing mortgages with regular principal payments) coverage is 3.5x YTD.

It's also nice to see that the REIT has a pretty clear picture of how the year will end for its portfolio performance:

Source: Q3 Investor Update

Year to date, BDN has paid out 76% of its cash available for distribution (what it calls "CAD"), though the payout ratio crept up to 84.4% in the third quarter.

When it comes to same-store performance, the company expects mildly negative net operating income that would seem to signify a very mild recession rather than a global pandemic and double-digit peak unemployment.

Source: Q3 Investor Update

Year to date, cash NOI has declined by 0.8% (or -1.4% excluding lease termination fees and other income).

Conclusion

Philadelphia and Austin have not experienced the same "mass exodus" that bigger gateway cities like New York City and San Francisco have. That gives me a lot more confidence in BDN's ability to quickly bounce back from COVID-19 in the next few years, both in terms of fundamental performance and in its stock price.

The assets are highly valuable and well-located, the balance sheet is decently strong, and the dividend is well-covered. And operational performance this year has been as good as could be expected for an office REIT.

So, why not buy BDN? A few reasons:

Very slow dividend growth since the Great Recession, and at least several more years of little to no dividend growth is probable. The company's persistently low valuation and high dividend yield make it difficult to issue equity for accretive investments, especially when many Class A office buildings trade at sub-6% and even sub-5% cap rates. I am unsure about the long-term future of office space.

The third reason is probably the biggest. Without having a comfort level with the future of office work - without having any special or "insider" information - it's hard not to feel just as anxious about it as anybody else. Will the mandatory work-from-home environment during the pandemic cause a substantial rise in employees that work from home and thus do not need to take up expensive space in office towers? Will it marginally reduce the rents per square foot in these buildings over time?

I'm not sure. But I am sure that BDN looks quite cheap, and its 6.7% dividend yield is attractive. The reason I am still considering taking a position - which would almost definitely be short-term in nature - is for these reasons. I think that when the world returns to normal, after the virus subsides, BDN will return to a higher valuation multiple. As one of the lowest-valued office REITs, its relative performance will likely be one of the best as they all revert to the mean.

I'll leave it to the individual reader to decide what the best course of action is for them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.