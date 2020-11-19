Despite prolonged headwinds over the next few quarters, PVH has gained as much as 140% since March 2020 lows.

When analyzing a mature business in a mature market segment, it's always a good idea to look at the long view, both forward and backward, because each view might tell a different story. For instance, a company will a strong revenue growth history might look appealing, especially when you look at recent quarters or recent years. But what if that growth can't be matched in the near term? Or what if the current growth indicators aren't sustainable yet? As another example, a company might have a very attractive absolute or relative valuation, indicating some hidden value that the market hasn't recognized. But, unless you can unearth the source of that value and project that into future revenue growth or strong cash flows, or even the skill and resources to make accretive acquisitions, there might not be any short-term upside. As a third example, a company may have shown strong growth in the past but could now be facing severe headwinds that won't go away in the short-term, leading to a fuzzy picture as far as long-term growth is concerned.

In all the above scenarios, it would be a bad idea to put your money into the company right now because the expectations aren't in alignment with how the company can actually perform in the near term.

I think that's the three-fold problem we're currently seeing with PVH Corp. (PVH). From one perspective, taking the long-term view might entice you into buying a company that has shown the ability to grow its revenues in a strong manner; from another, the short-term headwinds might last much longer than expected, which would delay revenue growth recovery and prolong your price return expectations.

However, I am confident that if PVH is able to ride the rough waters over the next four quarters, there's a promise of strong growth on the other side. I just don't see that happening in the near term.

Thesis

To be absolutely clear, I'll say once again that there's ample room for the company to get revenue growth and earnings back on track in the long term. In the shorter-term, however, it might not make sense for new investors to jump in. For now, I'm taking a neutral stand.

Historically, PVH has done very well for itself, more than doubling revenues over the last 10 years between 2010 and 2019, during which the top line grew from $4.6 billion to over $9.9 billion. During that time, several key acquisitions were made, including Tommy Hilfiger, The Warnaco Group, the remaining 55% stake in Tommy Hilfiger JV in China, and True & Co. In addition, the company entered into and strengthened joint ventures for the Tommy and Calvin brands in key markets like China, India, Brazil, Australia, etc. Combined with organic revenue growth in legacy brands, the company was able to show impressive top-line growth over the past decade.

Between 2016 and 2019, revenue grew from $8.2 billion to $9.9 billion, or about 21%. Strategic acquisitions during the period included the 2019 acquisition of the Tommy Hilfiger retail unit in Central and Southeast Asia and Gazal Corporation Limited in Australia.

In short, despite headwinds during a portion of the period, the company grew its top line at a reasonably steady rate for the 10-year period ending in 2019; so, why the negative outlook in the short term?

Prolonged Headwinds

There are several reasons why revenue growth will continue to remain at depressed levels for several more quarters. Although the company kept reiterating 'better-than-expected' figures as it announced Q1 and Q2 results this year, it's not necessarily a positive indicator, especially when you look forward and see how slow the recovery path might be.

In Q1, the company reported a steep revenue decline as the pandemic initially hit multiple markets around the world. Retail shutdowns seriously hampered the company's ability to generate sales and resulted in a 43% year-over-year decline. The main reason was PVH's significant exposure to brick-and-mortar retail and everything that affects the segment. The shutdowns impacted six weeks of the quarter, on average.

Also in Q1, the company reported signs of recovery in the China market and indicated that Europe would follow "one calendar quarter" later. However, the company also warned that the impact from international consumers traveling to North America would be a prolonged one that would likely not "materially improve this year." This is of significance because it was quantified by the company during the second-quarter earnings call:

international tourist traffic to the United States,which typically represents about 30% to 40% of our revenues is down over 90% so far this year and we do not expect it to come back during the second half of 2020

That's a major long-tailed headwind that investors are going to have to consider for the remainder of 2020.

Coming back to the first quarter, we saw that the bulk of the $1 billion net loss for the period was driven by high levels of SG&A expenditure as well as intangible asset impairments. Although the company did address the situation by executing or initiating various cost-cutting measures like the 12% headcount cut, inventory repurposing, order cancellations, shuttering the Heritage brands retail business, etc., much of that only showed up in the subsequent quarter, which we can see from the reduction in SG&A and increase in Gross Profit Margin on a sequential basis between Q1 and Q2. From the Q2 call:

As we expected, our SG&A deleveraged versus last year; however, there was a significant sequential improvement versus the first quarter due to higher revenue days, as well as the full quarterly benefit of our cost initiatives

Source: PVH Corp. 1Q Earnings Report 2020

Looking at Q2's SG&A line item, we see that SG&A practically wiped out the company's gross profit margin gains but was looking much healthier than the previous quarter as well as the prior period.

Source: PVH Corp. 2Q Earnings Report 2020

Moving forward, there is likely to be an increase in the SG&A line item over Q3 and Q4 because they won't benefit from one-time savings in Q1 and Q2 due to furloughs, salary cuts, rent abatements, and government payroll subsidies, but we should continue to see expense-aware behavior from the management that will, in my opinion, keep SG&A at around the 60% level.

This is important due to the revenue expectations set for the remainder of 2020. Revenue declines for Q1 and Q2 came in at 43% and 33%, respectively, and the company expects to see a 25% decline for the second half of the year.

As with many other retail businesses during the pandemic, PVH is seeing an increasing dependence on digital sales and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels. There's quite a long way to go because revenues from digital channels made up 12% of overall sales as of 2019, compared to 10% during the prior period. With stronger acceleration in the first half of 2020, one would assume that it now contributes close to 20%; however, my opinion is that it is closer to 15%, possibly below, and this is based on the management's prepared remarks during the second-quarter earnings call:

We continue to believe that digital sales can reach 20% of our sales in the next couple of years, while also contributing favorably to profits.

As such, investors should look at the digital channel as a non-immediate prop for revenue growth even though we're seeing healthy double-digit growth in this crucial channel. The real issue is that this channel only gained prominence after the pandemic hit, which is why the estimated timeline for growing digital sales to 20% of total revenues is so prolonged.

For now, China seems to be the only geographic segment that can materially slow down the decline in overall sales. In this market, DTC is growing in double digits through the third quarter, and digital has already benefited significantly from live streaming events on Tmall and the massive 11.11 extravaganza this month, both of which will have contributed to strong double-digit growth.

There is also some glimmer of hope from the European market but the declines in North America will continue in a strong manner, albeit somewhat better on a sequential basis. The company reported DTC declines in North America to the tune of 45% in the second quarter but is now seeing YoY declines in the mid-30s on a quarter-to-date basis.

To reiterate my point, we're doing to keep seeing double-digit revenue declines over the next two quarters, at a minimum. Moreover, due to the sizable headwind represented by the drop in international travelers to the U.S. market, it could be an even longer path to revenue growth recovery.

The company keeps pointing to gains in digital engagement, such as a 20% increase in social media followers for Calvin Klein, but the fact remains that these are merely indicators of possible sales conversions in the future. Social media indicators are useful when it comes to assessing brand awareness, but it doesn't necessarily translate into revenues, at least in the short term. On the positive side, the live-streaming efforts in China have certainly yielded monetary results. As I mentioned earlier, this is possibly the brightest star in PVH's otherwise dark sky for the foreseeable future.

And that brings us to how well the company can weather the lower levels of revenues and profitability over the next several quarters.

Financial Position

The company currently has adequate liquidity of about $2.7 billion including $1.3 billion in available borrowings. This also includes the recent senior note issuance of $500 million due in 2025. The company recorded positive free cash flow for the first half of 2020 with stronger results in the second quarter; this, combined with its liquidity position, gives PVH quite a bit of resilience against a further downturn in key markets. It also has adequate coverage to service its debt obligations for the coming quarters.

Unfortunately, the cash dividends and share repurchases were suspended as of the second quarter and will remain so during the Covenant Relief Period per the June 2020 Amendment.

The current debt level should be no cause for concern under normal cash flow situations, but the company will need to be extra careful with its cash in order to satisfy the amended covenant terms over the next 12 months. Management will need to balance that carefully with the need to spend more on advertising to clear its inventories ahead of Spring 2021, but I have great confidence in the team's ability to do that without sacrificing net earnings.

Financially speaking, although there is a need to preserve cash at this point in time, the company is on solid ground. There's enough liquidity to handle one-off events over the next few quarters, even though it might preclude any major acquisitions that will help future growth.

Investor's Angle

With the path to positive revenue growth being prolonged by the factors discussed here, one would assume that stock is still trading at the levels it plummeted down to when COVID-19 hit Western markets. On the contrary, despite posting a net loss in Q4 of 2019 and the pandemic-related declines through the first half of 2020, the stock has been moving upward, gaining more than 140% since the beginning of April.

Source: Seeking Alpha

So, what's happening here?

Typically, if you see a stock appreciate despite continued revenue decline, you'd need to look at the bottom line to see if expansion there could be driving the stock price up. This happened with Pfizer (PFE) during the 2016 to 2019 period, during which revenue declined by 2% but the stock appreciated by nearly 35%. In Pfizer's case, it was the net margin expansion that explained the anomaly. But we don't see that being the case with PVH over the last few quarters.

The next place to look at is future expectations but, here, too, we don't see strong enough signs to justify the positive sentiment around the stock. The company is still projecting a 25% YoY decline in total revenues for the second half of 2020 and there's little room for margin expansion on a gross or net basis. That leaves us to look at 2021, which is where the inflection toward positive revenue growth is ideally expected. But that still doesn't explain why the stock is showing this much upward momentum well ahead of recovery.

One plausible explanation is that the market is treating the slowdown in revenue declines as an indicator that the worst is over, and this is being compounded by the fact that the company is generally quite conservative with its guidance. This is clearly reflected in the fact that in the last 20 quarters, the company has only missed adjusted earnings expectations one time - in Q1-20 - and revenue expectations three times.

It's also highly plausible that in the case of a 140-year old company, the bulk of investors are more likely to be long-term holders and will naturally take a long-term view. As such, they will expect share buybacks and dividends to return to normal alongside revenue growth and strong earnings and could be adding to their positions until historic P/E levels are reached, thereby driving up the price.

That said, however, with a 5-year P/E average of about 13.6, it looks like that scenario has already played out. Analysts show a consensus EPS estimate of $5.60 for the fiscal period ending January 2022, which would put the stock at about 14x 2022 earnings. There's really no margin of safety at the current level, and it will take a full six quarters before we see earnings that will support the current valuation.

Add to that the uncertainty of wading through a surging pandemic to get to revenue growth recovery and what you have is a risky proposition for new investors. This is further validated by the fact that median 12-month price targets for PVH are between $66 and $72, which indicates significant downside potential.

For existing investors, though, it might make sense to hold the stock, especially if your cost basis net of dividends earned is higher than the current price. Many investors who bought into the company when the stock was at all-time highs near $160 during the early part of 2018 are likely to be in this camp unless they've already cut their losses and moved on.

The reason I say it might make sense to hold the stock is that I have little doubt that growth will return to PVH in the long run. The brands are strong, the company has an enviable geographic spread, and a fresh leadership perspective under incoming CEO Stefan Larsson should help invigorate the company's growth engine. However, my thesis is based on the fact that any stock price appreciation we can expect until revenues and earnings are back to normal is going to be based on positive investor sentiment rather than fundamental strength.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.