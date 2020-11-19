If you are bullish on gold and silver into 2021, the RING ETF is a great choice for long-term portfolio construction.

While the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is the largest indexed product owning a diversified list of the world’s most important publicly-traded gold/silver miners, the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) has delivered greater long-term total returns, after considering ownership weightings, operating expenses and dividend payouts. Despite holding many of the same equities, the RING ETF appears to have a better strategy owning fewer picks, and concentrating capital on the most profitable mining business. It mainly accomplishes this setup by holding higher weightings in the two leading individual names by size and profitability, Newmont (NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD). From my research and trading experience, the two remain the strongest risk-adjusted selections in the sector.

Below is a chart of the Top 10 holdings for both gold mining ETFs focused on the largest market capitalization enterprises in the industry. I have circled in red the concentrated 73% of net capital focused on the Top 10 for RING, and boxed in blue the greater weightings of Newmont and Barrick.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha Database

An industry low 0.39% annual expense ratio to manage the RING ETF benefits long-term stakeholders in this gold/silver mining investment product. Below is a bar graph comparing the iShares MSCI expense ratio to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, and peer/competing trusts VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ), U.S. Global GO Gold Miners (GOAU), Sprott Gold Miners (SGDM), Sprott Junior Gold Miners (SGDJ), Global X Silver Miners (SIL), ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners (SILJ) and iShares MSCI Silver Miners (SLVP).

Image Source: Author Generated

Superior long-term returns are also helped by the higher than industry-norm dividend payouts each year from Newmont and Barrick. All told, relatively few gold/silver miners pay dividends. Newmont’s current 2.5% yield and Barrick’s 1.4% cash distribution are easily covered by cash flow and income generation, with rising payouts supported by climbing gold/silver commodity pricing in 2020. At the present moment, RING vs. GDX dividend yields are about the same, however future payout growth "potential" is likely stronger for RING from the high level of operating profitability at Newmont and Barrick. [The silver-focused miners are paying a slightly higher dividend yield today, but with greater theoretical risk to investment capital from smaller company size.]

Measured by total assets of $16 billion, GDX is the most popular mining trust product and was the first to market in May 2006. RING is a newer investment vehicle begun January 2012, but I think is well worth consideration for portfolio construction, standing at a still large $500 million in total assets.

Charts of Top Holdings

Below are individual company charts of the Top 10, using the past year of trading. The good news is patterns and momentum indications remain quite positive across the board. I have drawn daily price and volume readings, with some of my favorite indicators of underlying buying/selling trends. The Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume constructions are pictured for each company to compare and contrast. The simple explanation of the momentum lines is a climbing trend highlights bullish trading action. Intraday buying intensity, price change on low volume days, and net dollar interest on up vs. down days are measured by the three.

Newmont, Barrick, Wheaton (WPM), Agnico Eagle (AEM), Kirkland Lake (KL), Kinross (KGC), Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY), Gold Fields (GFI), Anglogold (AU), and B2Gold (BTG) are the largest weightings in RING.

Stronger Alpha vs. Lower Beta

As a function of above-average alpha, measured against well below-average beta in the peer group (measured against the S&P 500 on a 1-year trailing basis), RING appears to have the winning combination of risk-reward balance. Basically, better than expected returns are being generated on lower than normal volatility against the sector, especially over the long run. Below are graphs comparing this data idea with the peer group of gold/silver mining ETFs.

Total Return Performance

Over time, RING tends to outperform the rest from its design and low expense ratio. Below are comparison graphs over different time periods from three months to five years, reviewing sector gains. Notice how RING has been a typical performer the last 12-months, but bested the group on the respective 3-year and 5-year summaries. Since only a small number have been around 5+ years, I have narrowed the list to the four largest ETFs by assets under management on the last graph.

Final Thoughts

Investors should consider the smarter design characteristics of the iShares MSCI Global Gold ETF for long-term portfolio construction. I am confident it will perform inline or slightly better than the gold/silver mining ETF group, distanced 3-5 years out.

If you believe, like I do, 2020’s historic extremes in money printing and deficit spending by governments around the world will be required again during 2021, gold and silver should continue to have the wind at their back. The main purpose of monetary metal ownership has been to hedge excessive fiat currency devaluations. And, the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns have not mixed well with the just-in-time business inventory schemes of the 21st century, while crushing portions of the economy related to in-person travel, entertainment, retail and restaurant demand.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Want to read more? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this article to receive future author posts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.