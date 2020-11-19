ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) CEO Meisong Lai on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 18, 2020 8:00 PM ET

Meisong Lai

Thank you Meisong. Allow me to translate first. Hello to everyone and thank you for joining us today. In the third quarter of 2020, China express delivery industry grew volume by 37.8% to achieve RMB22.3 billion year-over-year. ZTO achieved RMB4.60 billion volume in the third quarter and extended our volume market share 1.9 percentage point to achieve RMB20.8 billion.

51.2% growth throughout the quarterly record in the third quarter of 2019 while accelerating sales expansion, we continue to thrive and attained a high level of service quality and customer satisfaction. As fierce competition persisted and costing a land slide of peer level net profit of RMB1.21 billion adjusted net profit with 8.2% year-over-year decline was relatively less abrasive.

In the third quarter of 2020, we remain focused on our key strategy to accelerate volume growth with an hourly and expand our market. First of all, we continue to increase investments in infrastructure and development. We will receive a capital expenditure equal to three quarters with RMB6.2 billion, which surpassed a total amount for the whole year of 2019. We acquired larger tax blend and have secured resources to try and develop smart [audio gap] and have increased the proportion of the sales fleet further structure of transportation capacity, particularly the end group of peer ratio.

At the end of the third quarter, high capacity trucks made up more than 80% of 9,250 sales on the vehicle in operation and the ratio of ending trailer increased to 1 to 1.3. We have also further rationalized the use of logistics. In the third quarter, total core express delivery cost per [indiscernible] decreased by 6.7% compared to the combined unit transportation and sorting cost by [audio gap].

For construction of new and upgraded loading cost in the facilities, we have raised the level of automation and digitization to enable data-driven transportation that are seamlessly integrated with transportation improvement further improvement of the capacity and efficiency of our platform. Secondly, we continue to delayer and upgrade our primary network. By the end of the third quarter, we have over 5,160 direct network partners and nearly 30,000 covering approximate 99% as well as 92% of villages across well coordinated local policies are supportive of our net primary space and profit pressure and we made good use of our strong cash reserves to ease their liquidity pressure and provide [audio gap].

While we helped to ease the pain experienced by our network partners, we early stated targets and fair evaluation to identify and eliminate underperforming colleagues from others to optimize overall network quality. Such persistent efforts will complement our pick and delivery and [audio gap] and extorted growth of improving service quality and operational efficiency across our entire network.

We have started to establish scale in our last mile footprint. ZTO and [indiscernible] collaboratively accelerated development of last mile and we actively implemented lockboxes as well as various express terminal resources. By the end of third quarter, total number of our last mile exceeded 65,000 and approximately 46% of last mile delivery is alternative to home delivery.

We have laid a critical foundation for managing last mile cost and profit quality in order to every saving volume of RMB100 million and more in the future. On September 29, 2020, ZTO successfully completed secondary listing in Hong Kong. We took the opportunity to reflect Omni tax and look forward to the future. We firmly believe that express delivery industry's value contribution to society has just begun and the meaningful payback to express delivery industry has not yet arrived. The stockholders of ZTO Hong Kong stock exchange is RMB28.57 in which '20 represents a year of 2020 when the healthy recovery of China's economy is driving the accelerated cash growth of China's express delivery industry and on the first day of our business.

Despite from these figures, marks the new beginning of our journey ahead, where ZTO is to enhance its competitive edge raise the bar seeing our past and the present and innovate for the future. On this past [indiscernible] shopping, our capital volume was close to RMB130 million, the cumulative number of orders from November 1 to November 11 exceeded RMB820 million in the community capital volume exceeded RMB760 million. We are having continuing improvising in Ecommerce marketing practices and the creative formats.

Contrast to the ever sold fragment in Ecommerce the express delivery industry has accelerated consolidation, relying on the maximizing scale and efficiency, express delivery has served almost everyone, shortening the distance between production and consumer first end users. With increasing [indiscernible] there are few resources and ability to bring access and integrated and to utilize even more and sequences like ZTO will be able to develop comprehensive logistic service capabilities and become increasingly advantage.

Now let's turn to our CFO, Ms. Yan to take us through our financials.

Huiping Yan

Thank you, Meisong and thank you Sophie. Hello to everyone on the call. As I go through our financials, please note that unless specifically mentioned, all numbers quoted are in RMB related to third quarter of 2020 and percentages changes refers to year-over-year comparisons for the quarter. Detailed analysis of our financial performance, unit economics and cash flow are posted on our website and I'll go through some of the key highlights here.

Driven by a steady economic recovery, China express delivery industry maintained its strong growth momentum from previous quarter. ZTO grew parcel volume by 51.2% to RMB4.6 billion in the third quarter. Our market share further expanded by 1.9 percentage points to 20.8%. Total revenue increased by 26.1% to RMB6.6 billion. ASP for the core express delivery business declined by 18.4% or $0.30, which was relatively moderate compared with our industry peers. The $0.30 price decline included 20% for incentives or subsidies to support our network partners to grow market share while maintaining confidence and keep the network stable.

$0.03 decline came from increased use of lower-priced single sheet digital waybills and $0.05 decline was associated with parcel weight drop. Average weight per parcel declined 7% to 1.04 kilo. Total cost of revenues increased by 43% to RMB5.2 billion. Our core express delivery business unit cost of revenues decreased by 6.7% or RMB0.07, unit transportation cost declined by 9.2% or $0.05 to $0.53 primarily due to increased use of self-owned high capacity trailer trucks. Unit sorting cost declined 8.5% or $0.03 to $0.29 as a result of increased level of automation and improved economies of scale.

Gross profit decreased by 12.9% to RMB1.4 billion and gross profit margin decreased 9.4 points to 21% as a combined result of volume increase, unit price decline any improved cost productivity as previously described. SG&A increased by 28.5% to RMB374 million, mainly due to increased headcount and average salaries and higher depreciation and amortization expenses driven by increased CapEx investment. SG&A cost as a percentage of revenue remained low at 5.6% while our corporate cost structure remained stable. Income from operations excluding SBC decreased by 17.2% and associated margin decline was 9.2 percentage points, which is narrower than the gross margin decline because of positive SG&A leverage and increased other operating i.e. the super deduction and government subsidies and tax rebates.

Operating cash flow was RMB1.5 billion for the third quarter, increased 4.4% from RMB1.4 last year. CapEx increased by 29.1% to RMB 2.2 billion for this quarter as we expanded our investment in infrastructure and also facility construction and upgrade.

Looking for the year, we are likely to exceed our RMB6 billion to RMB8 billion total year CapEx plan to reach RMB10 billion. We are able to secure larger tracks of land this quarter and those are also in the pipeline provided such estimate. The negative income tax of RMB27.8 million resulted from a corporate income tax refund of RMB200.7 million that was received in this quarter by our wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai Zhongtongji Network, which was recognized as a key software enterprise hence qualified for a preferential tax rate of 10% for tax year 2019.

Now turning to business outlook, considering the current market condition and our prioritized goal to achieve accelerated market share gain while still manage to maintain our targeted level of earnings, the company maintained its current annual guidance. Parcel volume is expected to be in the range of RMB16.2 billion to RMB17 billion representing a 33.7% to 40.3% increase year-over-year and adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of RMB4.8 billion to RMB5.2 billion representing a 1.7% to 9.3% decrease year-over-year. These estimates represent management's current view of the market condition and are preliminary and also subject to change.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions. Thank you.

Ronald Keung

There are two questions. The first I just want to ask about the competitive landscape with these new entrants [indiscernible] JMG, just how do we see the outlook particularly for 2021 given what this year's already me for 2021 how do we see ASPs and how the positive trends may look pending into next year?

And then my second question will be on community, you purchased these are seemingly some new models that's growing for groceries and for some of the ecommerce goods. So given that we have 65,000 last mile posts, do we see this an opportunity for us, for our franchisees and being self pick up location and will this kind of group purchase model has any impact on what we see as express delivery growth outlook for the next few years? Thank you.

Meisong Lai

Okay. Thank you for your question. Let me translate. First question relating to the competitive environment, we have commented that it is a overall plan that is inevitable. We have seen the world including developed countries such as US or Japan before the market shares are stabilized the process of competition is not avoidable. We have observed in China the express delivery industry has been in the past and still continuing to consolidate and at the same time depolarization is also taking place with the bigger ones getting bigger and the smaller ones are slow in growing their scale and volume.

We've seen that when the market are no longer equally shared as of recent what we've seen in China market, there will be one or two players expanding their market share to 30% or even 40% or greater and when that comes, the price will stabilize, competition with no longer be driven by price because we still firmly believe express businesses depend largely on its capacity and capability. As the market share becomes more clearly stated or clearly differentiated, price will reach its turning point.

Chinese market has great potential. We have witnessed RMB10 billion annual growth in the past and also expected greater expansion in this year. As the market stabilizes when the growth is still there, profit will naturally return. So it is a natural progress that we are experiencing.

The second question regarding group -- community group purchase, first of all the nature of such new form of commerce is in essence going from offline to online. It is additive to express delivery industry. So it's very positive and also we consider express delivery industries, it have vast network and resources throughout the country. It could be fully utilized and it is indeed as we observed, it was taking place in the community group purchases. There is a collaboration or synergy because of the utilization of some of the idle resources by our network partners because as you indicated their last mile presence.

So these two forces joined together it not only helped the community group purchase activity to reduce their cost and at the same time, allowed our network partners to utilize their resources to participate and to gain as well in that whole process. So we think this is indeed as you said a collaborative relationship.

The next question comes from Baoying Zhai of Citi. Please go ahead.

Baoying Zhai

So my first question is regarding transportation cost, although this is all expectations compared with the competitor's transportation cost during the same period it looks a little bit weird. So I wanted to break down more on the transportation cost compared with the second quarter, we know that has duly recovered with the impact of peso compared to the second quarter income recovery and what's the average load rate of the second quarter -- in the third quarter and what's the average weight of the travels and averaged mile of travel?

And my second question is a follow-up question on the competition, because if we do their simple calculation, we can see our competitors already made a few unit profit and number four and number five players are already there and as Lai mentioned previously we do see the inflection point, but how long it will be and what could be the single trigger event it is the older players lovemaking or we have to surpass next year target for this year.

Sophie Li

Thank you, Baoying for your question. I'll address your first point and then Lai will address the second. Regarding the transportation cost I think the second quarter and the third quarter comparative because the ETC fee benefit that was there for the second quarter and the third quarter is no longer there and then also there is a biaxial fee collection for the trucks that are running on the freeway, on the highway, that is indeed on a cost rate is increased for the whole industry.

Now looking at our numbers, I should comment that our level of cost is normal based on our normal volume and for the increased number of vehicles that we have on the road there is a increased depreciation that could be one of the differences compared to our peers. And then secondly, what is indeed included in the transportation cost each competitive companies are not necessarily exactly the same. So we believe first of all as I stated, our level of cost is normal against the level of volume that we reported and then two, there are potentially cost structure differences as that cost are different.

Regarding when the turning point of the price will come, the chairman commented that it is still driven by the basic rule of supply and demand relationship. For express delivery industry the key opportunity for the model that we are looking at the network partner model, you can look at those into two aspects. One is the transit capability, the other is pickup and delivery capability. So capacity, quality of services are all the key factors determining where the price would go and when you do have huge capacity and the volume is also increasing from a demand side, then everyone in order to fill capacity, the price will decline, but yet there is going to be a point where your capacity advantage rules over everyone else's and particularly so when you -- if you refer to the comment that we made earlier in our prepared remarks, the network partners capabilities is a critical element because they have to be matched up and in sync with the transit platform.

We ZTO have on one hand consistently investing in our own infrastructure and at the same time now as volume continues to increase, we saw the need by our network partners and also some of the partners proactively expressed their desire and the need to expand their own capabilities for pickup and delivery because it does also require some level of sorting. So we are able to use our financial resources to help support to them, our network, healthy level of our network and the network partner's confidence level are relatively more stable and sound.

So if I may supplement to what Chairman has made, if you were truly looking for a signal or signifying events, perhaps we should watch closely and look closely to how our network partners are doing, are they investing, are they expanding with the backdrop of volume increases, if they are also investing, they're expanding and their synchronized capability are there to support the entire brand, then cost, scale advantage will further be harvested and quality of services will be maintained at that brand will continue to thrive and the price will no longer -- the price will no longer be the tool, but the capacity will be the determining factor of bringing in more volume and hence the price will be determined by the taker and the price will resume.

The impact of the ETC from the second quarter and to third quarter differences is about RMB0.05 and some of the other details because we do not -- we do have these analysis but we do not disclose this for competitive purposes.

Baoying Zhai

Sorry, I've a follow-up question on the tax rate and because I saw in the third quarter, Zhongtongji got a favorable tax rate but it speaks of my relation as if not complete, so how long it will continue and for this year and for next few years if Zhongtongji still enjoy the 10% tax rate?

Sophie Li

Thank you for your question. I think I need to clarify the key software enterprise and new high technology are two different distinctive set of patients. Those are, one is for three years the high new technology enterprise is for three years and then the one that we received for this quarter is related to only one year of certification for Zhongtongji for year 2019. It is the entire amount for the differential of 5%. While we have also obtained another three years of certification for being the high new enterprise and so we have just started a new cycle for the three year certification.

The next question comes from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

While this quarter our capacity this year, our capital expenditure increased a lot. So I would like to know what is optimal economical capacity at the end of this year and how much will it increase in the next year. And my second question is about [indiscernible] as I see the price competition is quite intense and we have obtained better financial results than our competitors as well as our market share growth. So how that next year strategy will you be more aggressive on price and increase the market share? Okay. That's my questions. Thank you.

Sophie Li

Thank you, Ms. Wang for your question. Regarding the capacity, first of all the statistics, this year we're looking at an optimum level of production of 17% and next year we are expecting to be somewhere around RMB80 million to RMB85 million. The investment first of all is yes indeed for our express core business. We are investing in facilities, automation and also operate some of our existing sorting centers for their automation and also the scale and also the CapEx is related to our investment for developing comprehensive service logistic park for example.

Some of the land that we are purchasing and designing now are not only for express delivery itself. We are looking to build a facility that is catering for multipurpose logistic needs. For example, we do have the LTL businesses and we also are building resources for the warehouse, in warehouse processing and also our delivery. We are strategically placing the resources needed or assets needed for coaching operation. Also all these comprehensive logistic capabilities require larger tracks of land and its advantage is for them to be housed under same roof and better cost efficiency as well as timeliness, we are able to provide differentiated time definite products at a lower cost.

The second question relating to the profit; now the competition is there. Yes, we are further accelerate -- we have further accelerated this year. We do know that as the markets here are becoming more and more concentrated and also polarization continue to take place, our capacity will be driving for even more market share gain. The profit pressure is indeed experienced by everybody and we think a prolonged drawn out or drawn out price war is not beneficial to anyone, especially when the price competition at certain market is not sustainable because the price sensitivity by the merchants.

So we do like to accelerate and invest also we've done in this year. We accelerated a maintained level of profitability reasonably speaking relative to the peers and into next year, we will also on one hand watch closely of the market development including continued growth, the level of growth of the total economy and the package incoming volume and we'll also look at what the competitors are doing. Some of them have reached the level of a minimum potential that they could bear. We are aware of that. So with that in mind, we do intend to continue to accelerate to finish this process or advance this process as much as we individually can.

The next question comes from Lynn Chen of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Lynn Chen

My question is regarding company strategy. So if we look at the sequential trend in the third quarter, the price did show some recovery, but at the same time, company's market share declined slightly from the second quarter. so does it mean that the strategy is switched from market share focus to profitability focus and then going into mid next year as the completion got increase, what will be company strategy of how to balance between the market share the profitability? Thank you.

Sophie Li

Our strategy has not changed and the third quarter results are consistent with our strategy. Indeed if you look at just prior to that quarter, the percentage of market share is lower than the second quarter, but you need to look at the seasonal differences. If you look at the trend from last year, by quarter market share is fluctuated. If you look at the total year to date, our market share has consistently expanding. Indeed this year, we have expanded more than last -- this quarter, we have expanded more than last quarter 1.9 points versus 1.6 points last quarter if I remember correctly.

And so again our strategy has not changed. We are and historically maintaining the balance between the three, the volume, the quality of services and also profitability. This year we are focusing more on prioritizing the volume gain of the market share and we accelerated the growth in order to further widen the gap of our lead and going forward into next year, it will be the same if not more focused on volume growth because again as the previous question that we answered, we do like to accelerate and take opportunity to bring forward the turning point.

The next question comes from Parash Jain of HSBC Hong Kong. Please go ahead.

Parash Jain

Thank you, operator and thank you management for this opportunity. I have two questions. First you have explained pretty comprehensively about the competitive landscape, but I just want to understand that how much pain can other Tongda player endure before the price discipline emerges. So when I look at your EBITD per parcel, this quarter versus the same quarter last year, it seems like if the same intensity or the same pressure continues, very soon majority of your peers will start to bleed at that cash flow level. Do you think that that could be an inflection point or you think that given their balance sheet or perhaps of support, they can continue to compete on the price even after losing money?

And my second question is your account receivables have been a jump in the third quarter versus your historical average. I understand partly it's a reflection of higher revenue, but is there anything more to that in terms of extending longer credit to your customers who are facing the pain? Do we see the risk of any right off from that? Thank you.

Sophie Li

Thank you for your question. First question the competitive environment, yes indeed, if you look at the overall performance, I think everybody else has already announced their numbers, so it's public due to comparison. For us we said our decline is more moderate not only on to the ASP line, but also on the profit line and now you do need to look at the operating profit because there are some one-off items that we do enjoy for this quarter. So if you look at the gross margin minus the SG&A, that is a better indication of how we are performing.

Now simply from ASP standpoint, you can see that we have not thoroughly having to dish out more of the subsidies than everybody else. We are 18.4%, which is at the low-end of the range. I think the highest range could go to in the 30% if more. So it is a good indication that we do not need to give out more subsidies to our network partners because everybody else are really suffering and indeed if you look at the trend, look at what's going to take place from a cash perspective, yes, there is really towards the end if we may.

The lower limit is almost there for the industry can bear because we are all here for profit and particularly so given the network partner model versus a vertical model where you could make sure all the last mile and pick up delivery are protected by the headquarter, it's not the same. It is where you maintain your level of profitability at the same time maximize what you could do and minimize what you don't need to do right to support the network for it to continue to grow. So it is all a relative term.

All the others indeed are taking on a lot burden. So yes, I agree with you this is also one other aspect to look at similar to what I commented earlier if the network partners given the incoming volume are investing for the future that means they are more confident and they will remain stable as opposed to worrying about what's going to take place and perhaps to lead the business or defect to other brand for example, that that is what we will also closely watch in the marketplace. And then -- I am sorry, go ahead.

Parash Jain

And just on that question before we move to account receivable, is it fair to understand therefore that it's not necessarily 30% or 40% market share, but prices may emerge before you are the top player may reach that level given the amount of pain that sector overall is witnessing? Is it a fair comment?

Sophie Li

Sure. I think this is my view. There are various aspects or perspective that we are looking at if I may just put them all together. The one is the market share gain, that gap between us and the second or the third competitors that's one and into our capacity, the capacity driven cost advantage, economy is stated in the numbers, real numbers I mean.

And then thirdly, look at our network partners, the network partners if they are stable, if the network has not gone past it, some of the cost that you see non-operating, sees operation then the problem is huge is big because it's a network partner model right. You have a limited number of control. So the 30% to 40% is what we believe it will certainly provide a stable environment. Now what we are targeting is by year 2022 to reach 25% of the market capacity. It means that is already a very reasonable assumption to be drawn is at that time, that the price has started to become stable and then from that point on will become gradually increasing given normal guy type of improvement.

So 30% or 40% can most likely the end scenario where on one hand the Chinese market is one of the two cannot absorb entirely. So it will have maybe two or three and so at that end we're seeing 30% or 40% by one player is reasonable.

This concludes our question-and-answer session and for the second question accounts receivable. In this quarter we have our account KA business has increased near 100%. Our KA customers do enjoy a term for paying their fee. So about 70% or so of the accounts receivable do relate to our KA customers and then also we do have a level of our network partners some of them do receive also a term those are limited to selected network partners by meeting certain requirements. So those are still based on the volume reasonable level of receivable.

