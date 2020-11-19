Snowflake (SNOW) is a cloud-based data warehousing and solutions company which IPOed in September. The timing of the IPO was excellent, given the rally of tech stocks and companies which served an essential role in work-from-home commerce. However, the business environment is changing quickly with optimistic expectations on an incoming vaccine. It is hard to tell the extent to which companies have moved permanently to work-from-home arrangements. Therefore, while cloud computing remains relevant, revenue growth at SNOW may taper off, hence expectations need to moderate. With moderated expectations, there will be many questions over a fair valuation for the company, which has more than doubled in price since IPO.

Background information on the IPO and its implications on share dilution and overhang risk

Much has been written on the recently IPOed Snowflake and an important aspect to analyse is its initial investors. It is important to understand initial investors' purchase prices, since it gives an indication of how much profit they have made and whether there is a strong motivation to sell.

Institutional investors were initially offered SNOW at $120, which means they are already making double of their initial investment since the shares are trading at above $240 at the time of writing. This appears to have shifted the balance of power in favour of institutional investors over the company, and initial participants of the elite "club" of the deal. Interestingly, SNOW’s IPO gathered additional investors, subsequently from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and salesforce.com (CRM) with a total of 4.17M shares sold, in addition to the original 28M. Obviously, with investors such as Warren Buffett from Berkshire Hathaway, interest increased, and the investment bankers exercised their overallotment provision of 4.2M shares, bringing the total institutionally-held shares to 36.4M. While Snowflake’s CEO defended that full value was not extracted given their preference for institutional investors, the other side of the story is the risk of share overhang for institutional investors which had already profited by more than double.

An additional issue is share overhang (i.e. supply) risk from the exercise of options and restricted stock, amounting to 79.9M shares. With an exercise price of $6.70, the options are in the money, and what prevents mass dilution now is a lock-up period which usually applies to employees and suppliers. There are roughly 277M shares outstanding. As such, there is 79.9M of additional shares which will cause potential dilution over time, which amounts to a huge 28.8% of outstanding shares. While the sale of shares by institutional investors which are already enjoying doubled returns does not cause additional dilution, it does add to concerns of share overhang risk and the dark cloud of when they would cash out on SNOW.

It is difficult to judge the timing of these concerns, but it does give us some EPS hurdles (i.e., growth in the region of 30% is needed, assuming there’s no further fundraising activity) which SNOW must cross to counter stock dilution and overhang concerns. In all fairness, these worries are unlikely to materialize soon, given the lock-up period for employees and suppliers, while it is hopeful that institutional investors are indeed strong holders. Warren Buffett had always been a long-term investor, but times are changing, and we would not know if his recent shift to the tech sector suggests he may also change his opinions toward long-term investing, especially when profit had already been made. Apart from that, momentum has been healthy following post-election optimism in the stock market, although the turning point can be triggered if tech stock valuations were to abruptly turn the corner should there be a reallocation to the “old economy” or if there is some overreaction that SNOW is no longer relevant simply due to a COVID-19 vaccine. Whatever or whenever the case, these are real concerns.

Rivals would catch up, and SNOW depends on the infrastructure of its rivals

Snowflake’s system and software facilitates the integrated management and analysis of Big Data across other cloud platforms such as those provided by Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT). However, SNOW’s business model also overlaps with these public cloud companies which also offer data solutions, and according to market research firm Gartner, the overlap with Microsoft and Amazon Web services is 47% and 59%, respectively. Therefore, while user ratings for SNOW is excellent, it competes with many other rivals in the business, and competes with its own suppliers as well which can lead to a risky dependency and cannibalization. This is a real risk because it would be rational for Amazon and Microsoft to expand its existing business which overlaps with Snowflake's, if there indeed exists a high growth and high profit proposition. Furthermore, companies such as Amazon and Google already have an existing e-commerce ecosystem, and it does not take a business transformation for them to promote their own cloud computing and data management competencies to capture ongoing customer activity.

Hence, while Snowflake may be unique, it is essentially quite similar with others. In other words, while technical capabilities vary, there is not much of a wide moat or differentiating factor for Snowflake, apart from good marketing. Furthermore, each player in the data warehousing industry would naturally strategize to emphasize its pros and downplay its cons. This issue is accentuated should Snowflake’s aforementioned suppliers create barriers to entry and expand their moats through licenses, embedded privileges in their programming, or move towards increasingly closed ecosystems à la Apple (AAPL).

SNOW depends on the infrastructure of other tech behemoths, and also competes with them

Source: Gartner

Can EPS growth rates eclipse share dilution and overhang risk?

SNOW’s annual revenue growth between its financial reporting periods of Jan-2019 and Jan-2020 was +174%. Extrapolating current growth rates and annualizing first half FY2021 figures, revenues for Jan-2021 could easily exceed half a billion dollars, which translates to an annual growth rate of 121% (see below table). Assuming margin trends remain the same, EPS growth rates would eclipse share dilution and overhang risk, although the former would mean a reduction of the adjusted EPS growth. EPS between Jul-2019 and Jul-2020 improved from -$0.34 to -$0.28, which suggests improvements in the region of 20%. It is also encouraging that the operating margin improved from -89% to -58% between Jul-2019 and Jul-2020. Collectively, top-line growth combined with margin expansion as the business scales up would alleviate concerns of share price dilution, even though the salient risk of institutional overhang and profit-taking remains.

Snowflake’s quarterly and annual revenues with forward estimates

Quarterly 31-Jul-19 31-Oct-19 31-Jan-20 30-Apr-20 31-Jul-20 Revenue 60.34 73.01 87.69 108.82 133.15 Growth % 21% 20% 24% 22% Annual 2019 2020 2021 (est) Revenue 96.67 264.75 585.497 Growth % 174% 121% Quarterly 31-Jul-19 31-Oct-19 31-Jan-20 30-Apr-20 31-Jul-20 Op income -95.57 -90.13 -85.11 -96.4 -77.68 Op margin -158% -123% -97% -89% -58% Growth % 6% 6% -13% 19% Annual 2019 2020 2021 (est) Op income -185.47 -358.09 -409.8479 Op margin -191.9% -135.3% -70.0% Growth % -93% -14%

Note: est = estimate, author's calculations

Source: reuters.com

Would SNOW require more funding?

Cash from investing activities indicated a burn of $441.4M for the quarter ending Jul-2020, the highest it has spent in its reported history. As explained above, SNOW needs to compete both upstream and downstream and needs to invest further to differentiate itself, especially when larger players such as Amazon and Google already have large and established ecosystems. However, the financial position appears robust, as total other liabilities (i.e., excluding current liabilities) to total capital (i.e., total liabilities and equity) is about 13.6%, and SNOW would have no problems raising funds from the stock market given current momentum. Assuming cash from investing activities was equity-funded, we would be looking at 1.7M shares to be issued per quarter, or 2.5% of outstanding shares on an annualised basis. This is very manageable, even if total cash burn from investing doubled from the most recent quarter. Over time, as its financials mature and its track record extends, SNOW also has room to adopt long-term debt as it is currently not apparent on its balance sheet.

SNOW has a lofty valuation

Assuming an estimated revenue of $585M (see estimate in above table), SNOW is trading at a price-to-sales ratio 122x on FY Jan-2021 sales, or 61x FY Jan-2022 sales assuming sales doubles by then (which might be possible since annualised 1H2021 sales suggest an annual growth rate of around 89% by FY Jan-2021). Even richly valued NASDAQ companies such as CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), Datadog (DDOG) and Cloudflare (NET) are trading just 40x to 50x of sales. Even the behemoth FAANG stocks (FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, GOOG) have much lower price-to-sales ratios of just 4x to 10x. Assuming this fair valuation method, SNOW has a great gap to close if it were to fall. Furthermore, for a newly IPOed tech company, the target price of $277.95 implies a relatively small upside, hence there are better options out there.

Conclusion

SNOW's price has probably held firm because quite a large portion of its shares is held by institutions and “club members” prior to IPO, with Berkshire Hathaway as a cornerstone investor with a 15% shareholding. We do not fully understand the intentions of these initial investors, the timing at which they may take profit and there is significant price downside should they exit. SNOW does not have a particularly powerful moat or differentiating factor either, and depends on the infrastructure of companies such as Microsoft and Amazon. The valuation metrics of SNOW (even after accounting for massive future growth rates two years forward) is hard to justify, and exceed those of established tech companies such as the FAANG as well as other data warehousing companies. Finally, while I am not a big fan of the “vaccine solves all” theory, a gradual resolution of the pandemic would erode the storyline and top-line boosting SNOW’s momentum, as investors rotate out of overvalued tech to the “old economy.” There are many other great tech and data warehousing companies out there, hence I would give this company a miss.

