The Market Just Woke Up: Thornton

With yields falling again and bonds rallying, the bond market is telling us the virus will still be here for a while and it will get worse.

Stimulus is on the horizon, but it will be tough to bridge the gap of the economic destruction in the meantime and the market just woke up and realized it.

The market just woke up and figured out that COVID cases are rising, Tommy Thornton, founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry, told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Thornton said that the news of school closures in New York shook the market. He said it will be a long time before the new treatments and vaccines take effect and we’re going to have economic disaster in the form of layoffs and insolvencies in the meantime. Stimulus is likely on the horizon, but it will be tough to bridge the gap, and the market just woke up and realized it, he said.

Thornton also explored whether the ongoing rotation into value will continue and said the value trade is starting to work, specifically with financials and energy. He plans to hold on to energy stocks through any upcoming turbulence because he believes they’re very oversold and 2021 will be a good year for the sector.

As far as growth, Thornton believes the top tech stocks are still very extended and said he wouldn’t be shocked to see some of them pause, maybe for several quarters or even a year. He thinks that some—like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)—may have topped out for quite a while and as a result, he’s cautious on the growth stocks.

Thornton said the bond market is a good indicator of risk, and with yields falling again and bonds rallying, it is telling us that the virus will still be here for a while and it will get worse. Should there be a major selloff in the equity market, he said he expects gold will also sell off and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) could fall as well.

If overall markets get weak, Thornton said, Bitcoin could pull back to $12-14K, which could be a great buying opportunity.

