If deep value as an investment style comes back into favor, or there is a surge in energy prices, Icahn Enterprises would likely soar. At current prices, the company yields 15%, so investors are paid to wait for a turnaround.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) is the personal investment vehicle of Carl Icahn, one of the pioneers of activist and deep value investing. It holds a grab bag of contrarian investment ideas that could have dramatic upside. With a 15% yield, IEP is an off-the-beaten-path security for income investors.

Portfolio

IEP’s portfolio is a unique mix of assets, and the key drivers aren’t obvious from the surface. The following chart shows the company’s portfolio by total assets

(Source: SEC filings, author’s calculations)

Carl Icahn is chairman and CEO of IEP’s investment management segment, through which it manages a variety of private investment funds. Interests in these funds account for nearly half of the company’s assets. IEP typically finds out-of-favor companies and attempts to unlock value through an aggressive activist strategy. It owns approximately 15.5% of Herbalife (HLF), although it has been trimming this position after holding it since 2013. IEP pushed an operational turnaround at Navistar (NAV), in which it holds a 16.8% stake. Additionally, the company successfully pushed changes to the board at Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

Within investment management IEP has also traditionally held large short positions on the broader market and selected stocks that Icahn believed were overvalued. These short positions have been a drag on performance during a long bull market, but they will also allow the company to deploy cash during times of market turmoil.

In addition to large energy positions held in the investment funds, IEP owns ~71% of CVR Energy (CVI), which it treats as a separate energy segment. CVI owns petroleum refiners and nitrogen fertilizer plants - two businesses that have been severely impacted by the current macro environment. This investment is down 63% so far this year and has been a drag on IEP’s performance in 2020:

(Source: Koyfin)

Although energy has been a major detractor from IEP’s performance, investors shouldn’t dismiss its potential to drive future returns. Earlier this year, I wrote how during COVID-19, energy demand fell much less than expected, while supply collapsed. The energy sector now accounts for less than 3% of the S&P 500, compared to 14% in 1980.

IEP also has an automotive segment, which accounts for ~16% of assets and is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of auto parts, as well as repair and maintenance services. As with the petroleum business, this segment has been negatively impacted by COVID-19. IEP is currently planning to restructure the automotive business to operate services and parts businesses as separate entities. The remaining 15% of assets is spread across private investments in food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion.

Management and Incentives

Keith Cozza, who has worked with Icahn for 16 years, is the president and CEO of IEP. Carl Icahn serves as the chairman of the board and handles portfolio investments. Carl Icahn’s son, Brett Icahn, recently returned to IEP, where he will manage a team of portfolio managers. He is expected to take over Carl Icahn’s role after he retires. This might be a form of nepotism, but it’s hard to argue that Brett Icahn is not qualified for the job. From 2010 to 2016, Brett managed IEP’s Sargon portfolio and delivered gross returns of 26.8%. He also made several successful stock picks that the elder Icahn probably would not have made, including Netflix (NFLX), which generated a 463% return in just 12 months between 2012 and 2013. Brett’s return to IEP is likely contribute to the evolution of its investment strategy without straying too far from the firm's deep value roots.

Management incentives are well-aligned with outside shareholders. Carl Icahn’s actions seem to indicate he believes IEP is undervalued. He currently owns more than 90% of outstanding units. In recent years, he has opted to take his distributions in kind rather than in cash, slowly raising his stake further, and preserving cash even as IEP makes large distributions to outside investors. If the market crashes or energy comes back into favor, IEP’s returns will surge. In the meantime, outside investors are paid a double-digit distribution while they wait.

Performance and Future Potential

IEP’s performance over the past decade has been mediocre. Being long energy and short the broader market has been contrarian, and wrong so far. In the third quarter of 2020, the company’s investment segment had a -7.4% return. According to the latest investor presentation, the annual return of investments since 2004 has been approximately 3.1%.

The share price has trailed the S&P 500 over the past five years, although IEP’s large distributions would partially make up for the difference.

(Source: Koyfin)

Although IEP stock has treaded water in recent years, it would be wrong to dismiss its future potential. During his investing career, Carl Icahn has gone through many dramatic ups and downs, and each time, he staged a major comeback. Between 1968 and 2011, Icahn generated a 31% annualized return. Recent value creation events indicate that he has not lost his touch. In 2017, Icahn sold the Fontainebleau casino, which he purchased during the worst part of the financial crisis, netting a 400% gain for IEP investors. In 2019, Icahn realized a 500% return on his investment in American Railcar Industries. In 2020, he doubled his money with the sale of Ferrous Resources. Icahn has a willingness to hold out of favor assets for a long time and a history of opportunistically selling at the right time.

Risk

IEP's portfolio of investments is more vulnerable to future surges in COVID-19 than are most stocks. Over 1/3rd of total assets are in the energy sector, which was one of the worst impacted in the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, the large private investments in the automotive parts and repair sector are also vulnerable to a reduction in travel. In some ways, IEP is a bet on a strong economic recovery.

Even if IEP's investments do perform well, there is the risk that its stock price could languish perpetually. Icahn owns 90% of outstanding units, so the outstanding float is relatively small. Many indexes exclude closely held companies like IEP, so it's unlikely to ever to have buying pressure from ETFs. Additionally, the company's odd mix of assets make it hard to fit IEP into any easy category or style box. In spite of Icahn’s fame, it’s unlikely IEP will be picked up by any screeners. Finally, it's structured as an MLP. Many investors simply prefer not to deal with K-1 tax forms that come with MLPs. IEP could probably drive its stock price at least temporarily higher by converting to a C-Corp, but there is no indication that management plans to make the conversion. However, these factors are partially mitigated by the large dividend.

Conclusion

Although there is no imminent catalyst, with IEP in your income portfolio, you have multiple ways to win. Icahn's future activist campaigns will likely drive value creation in the company's portfolio holdings. If the broad market crashes, IEP's large short positions will allow it to pick up more undervalued assets in out-of-favor industries. Most investors are underallocated to energy equities, and IEP's contrarian energy investments will likely surge in value if the global economy recovers. Although many of the deep value holdings in the company's portfolio will take years to generate value, investors are paid a double-digit dividend while they wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IEP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.