Thesis

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH) (“TTSH” or the “Company”) is a specialty retailer of floor and wall tiles that is benefiting from a number of tailwinds. Performance shortfalls, followed by a voluntary and unwarranted de-listing of its shares last year, led to forced selling for non-fundamental reasons. This drove TTSH stock price from over $20 down into the low single digits, where it presently stands. Meanwhile, these issues are largely behind TTSH, and pressure from two activists means the company is now in a position to relist its shares on a major exchange. TTSH trades at a +50% discount to its peers due to these technical reasons and a total lack of institutional following. We believe there is a clear near-term course to 70-300% upside in the stock, presenting the most compelling risk-return profile we have seen in several years.

Catalysts

The biggest near-term technical catalyst will be the relisting of TTSH on the Nasdaq. This will significantly increase the potential shareholder base, trading liquidity and awareness of the company, paving the way for its inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index. TTSH is now in close striking distance of moving above the $5 per share threshold, which will also make it actionable to a larger set of funds.

The most significant fundamental catalysts include: 1) increasing homebuilding activity and ongoing consumer spending on home renovation and improvement; 2) reopening stores on Sundays and normalizing business hours to capture missed sales opportunities; 3) utilizing and realizing the benefit of the upgraded ERP system; 4) resumption of corporate communication and outreach; 5) increased investor awareness/ institutional following; and 6) potential acquisition.

Business Overview and Model

Tile Shop operates 142 retail stores, covering the majority of the US excluding the West Coast. The company specializes in natural (stone, wood, metal) and manufactured tiles (porcelain, ceramic, glass, etc.). TTSH also manufactures and sells its own setting materials (grout, sealers). Man-made tiles account for 47% of sales and natural 29%, with setting materials and accessories making up the remaining 24%. TTSH sources its products from over 200 different suppliers across the globe. Many of these sourcing and product development relationships are exclusive. This is one of the company’s biggest competitive advantages. TTSH primarily sells its 6,000 SKUs under its Fired Earth and Rush River brand names. Its customers range from individual consumers to commercial contractors, designers and homebuilders. Tile Shop has five regional DCs servicing its retail locations. TTSH’s average store footprint is 20k sq. ft., the majority of which is dedicated to the showroom.

The company’s competitors include small single location operators and large national home improvement chains (Lowe’s Companies (LOW) and Home Depot (HD)). It differentiates itself from those other retailers through its larger assortment of more specialized products. TTSH’s tiles are finer quality, frequently scarcer and higher-end than more commoditized vinyl tiles. Competition from online is mitigated by the fact that most customers prefer the experience of picking out and viewing tile options in-person.

Financial Background and Reason for Mispricing

Through 2018, the company was performing well - posting solid mid-single digit comps, while expanding its footprint at a healthy pace of 15-20 new store openings per year. At the start of 2019, TTSH implemented a new ERP system. As has befallen many other companies, this implementation caused a material disruption in the business. This, concurrent with the housing weakness of late 2018-2019, resulted in comparable sales and revenue dropping 5%. This was the first such annual decline in revenue TTSH had recorded since going public.

Then, in October 2019, management announced it was simultaneously suspending its dividend and share repurchase program and deregistering its shares from Nasdaq. These actions, in particular the share delisting, led to forced selling and a total loss of its shareholder base. The stock price over the course of this period went from the $20s down to $1.15 on the day following the deregistration. During the next month, management and board members aggressively bought shares, increasing their ownership to 30%, nearly doubling the level they previously held. It was alleged that this act of deregistration, which was justified as a cost-saving step, was a breach of fiduciary duty, as it depressed TTSH’s share price.

Activism and Course to Value Realization

This take-under was certainly not missed by legacy shareholders, who subsequently sued these bad actors. That lawsuit was settled in June, resulting in a $12 million distribution to the plaintiffs (covered by TTSH insurers, see page 14 of this quarterly filing), and in February, the founder and chairman of the Board of the company was pushed aside. While the deregistration ultimately resulted in legal consequences for those that participated and will prevent future wrongdoings, it has kept the stock price depressed. Now there is a course to stock appreciation due to the emergence of two activist groups.

On September 10, 2020, B. Riley Capital Management filed a 13D announcing it had accumulated an 8% stake in the company. Then, last month, on October 27th, 272 Capital filed a 13D and wrote a letter to management. Presented below is that letter.

Secular Tailwinds and Operating Improvements

Demand for new homes driven by de-urbanization, low interest rates and other population shifts is very strong. In Q3, order backlogs from the public homebuilders have all been growing at 40-80% levels with new single-family building permits and starts accelerating. This is supportive of a multi-year tailwind for home materials companies like Tile Shop. With people having to spend more time in their home, and with major constraints on travel and leisure, consumers have more discretionary dollars to spend on such home improvements. This has been concentrated in kitchen and bath remodels which directly benefit the company.

The ERP implementation that disrupted sales in 2019 have been resolved and should now foster more targeted and effective retail execution. This includes: 1) improved analytics around local and regional demand allowing for product optimization and better inventory management; 2) enhanced customer loyalty programs to deepen relationships with designers, professional installers and builders and; 3) better training of sales personnel.

While its peers resumed regular hours in June as shelter in place restrictions alleviated, Tile Shop made the decision to keep all its locations closed on Sundays, and has continued to do so to this day. Management’s rationale for this decision has been to protect the health of its employees. Meanwhile, Sundays are one of the busiest foot traffic days for most home improvement retailers. It is, in fact, the busiest day for peer Lumber Liquidators (LL). TTSH is clearly missing a significant revenue opportunity and underearning. It is our belief that pressure from shareholders will lead management to reverse this practice in the next couple of months. It serves to reason this should result in an additional 10-20% in sales.

Valuation

TTSH currently trades at 4.6x EV/LTM EBITDA and 4.2x EV/forward EBITDA versus peers Lumber Liquidators and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND), which trade at 8.8x-25.9x LTM EBITDA and 8.2x-23.3x forward EBITDA respectively. Both peers have very similar underlying fundamental drivers, growth trajectories and capital structures to that of the company. At those multiples, TTSH would be worth $6-15 per share, or 70-300% above the current share price. This is likely conservative, as it values the company on depressed performance and does not give the business credit for the operating improvement that will take hold over the coming quarters following the implementation of its ERP system and normalization of its hours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTSH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.