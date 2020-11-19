Article Thesis

We have been bullish on AbbVie (ABBV) for a while, based on factors such as its strong income generation, low valuation, resilient business model, and long-term growth tailwinds. Strong third quarter results show that the business continues to perform well despite the pandemic, and we now know that the company has been picked up by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), which underlines the value proposition at current valuations.

AbbVie Continues To Perform During This Pandemic

Not all businesses are feeling the same headwinds from the pandemic. Hotels, airlines, etc. have seen bookings and revenues fall off a cliff, whereas other industries, such as healthcare, have been more resilient. This is not a surprise, after all, people that require treatment do so even in times of a pandemic. The same resilience is visible during ordinary recessions as well, when healthcare usually outperforms the broad economy. Due to elective surgeries being pushed into the future, some device makers and medtech companies have seen their sales decline this year, but that is not true for most of AbbVie's business. Cancer drugs, hepatitis C drugs, arthritis drugs, and many more are still needed, despite the pandemic, which is why AbbVie's drug portfolio has performed well during the last couple of quarters.

There is one notable exception, which is Botox, which had been acquired through the Allergan takeover. Beauty procedures have been halted, or at least the number of these has declined, in a range of countries, including the US and Brazil. Cosmetic Botox revenues have thus declined by 40% during the most recent quarter, compared to pre-crisis levels, coming in at $390 million during the third quarter. It seems reasonable to assume that revenues for this business will recover in 2021 or 2022, once things are back to normal, as the general demand for cosmetic operations will most likely not decline in the long run. Apart from Botox, all of AbbVie's major drugs have performed well during Q3, however, which includes growth from AbbVie's biggest drugs Humira (4%) and Imbruvica (9%).

It is worthwhile to note that Skyrizi and Rinvoq, two relatively new drugs that seek to replace much of Humira's revenues once Humira has moved off patent in the US, have done very well during Q3. Management is putting a lot of hope in these two drugs, and both reported revenue growth of more than 100% during the most recent quarter, showing that market uptake is going well so far. There is, of course, no guarantee that these drugs will replace the majority of Humira's revenues in the future, but thanks to strong study results and a seemingly very successful market introduction, the likelihood of ongoing success seems to be high.

Overall, AbbVie was able to grow its revenues by 52% during Q3, but that number is impacted by the Allergan acquisition. Even adjusted for that, revenues are up compared to the previous year, which is a strong result in today's pandemic-stricken business environment. Last but not least, AbbVie also grew its net profits, and the company raised its earnings per share guidance range to ~$10.50 for the current year.

Strong Dividend Stock With Another Dividend Raise

AbbVie does not have a very long track record as a standalone company, but due to being spun off by Dividend Aristocrat Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in the past, AbbVie is counted as a Dividend Aristocrat as well.

AbbVie has raised its dividend very consistently since then, and the dividend growth rate has been highly attractive in the past, which results in an A+ Dividend Growth rating. The company also receives an A+ rating for its dividend yield from Seeking Alpha's proprietary algorithm, thanks to its very strong dividend yield of 5.2% - which is about five times as much compared to what one can get from treasuries. This dividend yield is the result of another 10% dividend increase that was announced at the end of October.

In the above chart, we see that AbbVie's cash dividend payout ratio has increased slightly over the last three years, due to its strong dividend growth rate. But with a 47% payout ratio, AbbVie's dividend is still looking quite secure. Factoring in the resilience of the business model, there is no reason to fear a dividend cut at all.

We also see that the spread between AbbVie's dividend yield and the US 10-year treasury rate has increased quite a lot over those three years, which has made AbbVie more attractive as an income investment on a relative basis. The yield spread has been even higher at other points during this year, however, including during the March selloff.

We last covered AbbVie in October, before the most recent dividend increase, when shares were trading in the low $80s. Since then, the yield has declined, since AbbVie's shares are up ~20% since then. Those that bought back then will have a yield on cost of 6%+ right now, but even at the current price, and a yield of 5.2%, shares still look promising from an income investor's point of view.

Valuation Is Still Not Too High, Buffett Buys, Total Return Outlook Is Solid

Valuation matters, and it thus makes sense to take a look at whether AbbVie is too expensive following gains of 20% in a couple of weeks. Based on AbbVie's guidance for 2020, however, shares are still quite inexpensive, trading for 9.5 times this year's expected net profits, which equates to an earnings yield of 10.5%. In other words, investors could assume to receive a little more than 10% return on investment in a no-growth scenario, through either dividends or share repurchases (or a combination of both).

This, of course, represents a steep discount compared to how the broad market is valued. To some extent, that discount is justified, as AbbVie has some growth uncertainties due to the Humira patent expiration a couple of years from now. But still, AbbVie's shares trading for less than 10 times its net profits seem like a quite good deal when we factor in the growth outlook:

AbbVie is forecasted to earn $12.20 in 2021 and $13.60 in 2022. Putting a still quite low 10 times earnings multiple on those estimates gets us to a share price target of $122 one year from now and $136 two years from now. If AbbVie were to hit those targets, that would equate to annualized share price gains in the 15%-20% range, with the dividend yield coming on top of that. Due to the solid growth in 2020, despite the pandemic, ongoing growth from Skyrizi and Rinvoq, a Botox rebound, and synergies following the Allergan deal closing, those earnings per share estimates for 2021 and 2022 do not seem unrealistic, we believe.

Based on AbbVie's expected earnings per share growth rate in the 4%-5% range, investors can also expect that their total returns will be around 10% in the long run if they buy right here, as adding the current dividend yield to the expected growth rate gets us to 9.9%. Note that this does not factor in any potential tailwinds from multiple expansion yet.

The combination of a strong dividend yield, solid growth outlook, and inexpensive valuation has also attracted one of the greatest value investors of all time, Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway purchased a stake of 21 million shares, which equates to about $2 billion at current prices. Berkshire Hathaway also entered other positions in big pharma and biotech companies, but AbbVie, notably, is the biggest position the company entered during Q3.

Smaller stakes include Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Berkshire Hathaway's buying and selling during the third quarter also is interesting from a macro view. The company has sold recent tech high-flyers such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) while buying value stocks such as big pharma - maybe Buffett is seeing significant upside potential in value stocks that have, so far, underperformed this year. No matter what, Berkshire's significant buying activity in AbbVie and its peers should be seen as a positive sign, we believe.

Takeaway

AbbVie continues to perform well and beats expectations, profits continue to climb, and the company delivered another double-digit dividend increase a couple of weeks ago. Its shares are not as cheap as they were at some other points this year, but they still do not look expensive. We are still bullish from the current level on a long-term view, although it is possible that shares give back some of the recent gains in the near term.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.