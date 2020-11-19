Value Investing: Still Around

This is especially important in the day and age, as corporate investment in intellectual capital has surpassed investment in physical goods in building value in the "new" Modern Corporation.

Value investing, according to Michael Mauboussin, has never really gone away, if done appropriately by focusing on corporate cash flows and not on accounting values.

Passive investment vehicles have been the way to invest during the recent economic expansion, as the Federal Reserve has continually pumped money into the economy and the stock market.

Michael Mauboussin, who works at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, has always been one of my investment gurus.

Since reading his books, “Expectations Investing,” written with Alfred Rappaport, and “More Than You Know,” I have believed him to be the modern Benjamin Graham. He came to represent for me what value investing was all about.

Well, Mr. Mauboussin has written a short piece for the Financial Times that discusses value investing in 2020. This, to me, is a very relevant topic at this time.

This is very relevant because it has seemed as if value investing has been receding into the background. Beginning near the start of the recent economic recovery, the Federal Reserve attempted to create a “wealth effect” in the stock market so that consumption spending would rise and the U.S. economy could turn itself around from the Great Recession. This initial effort was followed by three rounds of quantitative easing, which was followed by even more monetary easing.

The stock market performed well over this period of time, and new stock market highs were achieved on a regular basis.

Given the general movements in the market, passive investing became the investment strategy for the time. That is, with the market going up... and up... and up... investors felt that it was more economical to invest in passive investment vehicles than to send the time and effort to attempt to find “value” investments.

Hence the massive movement into passive investing.

Will Value Investing Return?

I have been asking the question in recent months - whether or not value investing might make a return. It seemed as if some hedge funds were about to change the way they did investing.

The reason behind these questions was the fact that the Federal Reserve seemed to be moving into a new period, one that was not going to be connected with continually supplying the financial markets with more and more loose monetary policy.

If the monetary policy was not going to be moving constantly upward, then the “general” stock market would not be constantly moving upwards and the whole rationale for the move into passive investing would disappear.

Maybe it was time to consider value investment approaches again.

The ideas of Mr. Mauboussin

Value investing, as defined by Mr. Mauboussin, is the buying and selling of securities at prices different than their true value. He believes that value investing is “alive and well.”

In fact, value investing has never gone away. The essence of value investing is finding values that diverge from prices. Unfortunately, finding values that diverge from prices has gotten caught up in the use of vast amounts of data where analysts focus on valuation multiples. Buy when valuation multiples are low, and sell when valuation multiples are high. The “value factor” as Mr. Mauboussin presents it has to do with the value factor being measured as a multiple of price-to-book value per share.

Book value, however, has lost its relevance, and this is something that needs to be corrected in investors' thinking. Book value is determined based on asset values. And asset values are determined by the acquisition of physical capital.

Now, we are getting into one of the major dilemmas of modern investment and modern economic structure. The whole value of the corporation used to be based upon physical investment. Capital expenditures drove this corporate structure and accounted for the scale that some of these companies achieved. Capital expenditures were recorded as assets on the balance sheet.

Things changed in the early 1990s. More and more companies were investing in intellectual capital. This intellectual capital was the foundation of the “new” Modern Corporation.

But intellectual capital, considered an intangible asset, was accounted for as research & development spending. Building intellectual capital was recorded as an expense on a firm’s income statement.

As Mr. Mauboussin relates, a company that invests more in intellectual capital will have lower earnings and a lower book value than one that invests an equivalent amount in physical capital. And, he adds, even if the two investments produce similar cash flows.

What’s Missing?

Mr. Mauboussin states it very clearly. The value of an investment is the same as it has always been. It is the present value of future cash flows. And this is exactly what investors have gotten away from in their movement to and reliance on vast amounts of data.

It is a lot easier to calculate “value” from asset values and book values. Generating cash flows is more difficult and really entails, in my mind, a pretty good analysis of the company and what it does. That takes work and interpretation. But that is where value is determined.

And now we have moved into the age of the “new” Modern Corporation, where most of the firm's investment is in intellectual capital. Now, scale... and value... is based on platforms and networks, and not upon the scale achieved by physical capital. And the value of a “new” Modern Corporation is based upon creating this scale to generate greater and greater amounts of cash flow.

“Legacy” organizations, like AT&T (T) and General Electric Co. (GE), are struggling to find their place in the world of the “new” Modern Corporation and to find how they can create value for their shareholders.

If investors return to a more focused view similar to the value investing analysis supported by Mr. Mauboussin, there might be a resurgence of value investing. This kind of value investing requires more personal involvement of the individual investor than does passive investment. But passive investment may not be the way to go in the future.

