Motorhome Retirement: October Update - Wintering In Florida And Waiting For Clarity On ViacomCBS

Sunset over a lake near our campground in central Florida.

Followers of my articles are aware that we planned to retire in July of this year at the age of 54. Our original intent was to not use any of our tax deferred retirement accounts until we were 59-1/2. However, we had to change the plan due to uncertainty of the future of the Affordable Care Act. A federal judge ruled the law unconstitutional in December of 2018. To plan for the potential disappearance of the healthcare exchange and associated benefits we need to get access to some of our IRA funds. We created a 72(t) withdraw plan from one of our IRA’s in January of this year. An additional benefit of this was that it allowed us to retire in March of this year instead of July.

So retire in March we did. We retired on a Friday to start our “Motorhome Retirement” and the United States went into social distancing and all the related COVID-19 stay-at-home and business closures the following Monday. We had great timing (sarcasm), instead of heading out across the country, we did our “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” or whatever else you want to call it at a lake campground near Dallas, TX. Like most others, our activities were limited to daily walks, weekly trips for groceries and TV watching.

What we did in October.

We left Texas and headed to Florida for the winter. We will be spending as much of the winter as possible in central Florida but on the way, we stopped to visit Pensacola for a couple of days. We went to Pensacola Beach on the west side and Navarro Beach and Pier on the east side of the island. I shared some photos of the area in a couple of previous articles. First in this update of the Real Money Permanent Portfolio that outperformed the S&P 500 as of its 2-year anniversary. Second in this update of the R-Squared Portfolio where I am creating a small portfolio focused on dividend safety for retirees that contains undervalued stocks with dividend growth streaks and low payout ratios. The main bridge to the island was closed due to a couple of barges that broke loose during hurricane Sally and remained pinned up against the bridge. We managed to get downtown anyway and had a wonderful meal, the highlight of which were these delicious Oysters Rockefeller.

From Pensacola we headed to a campground near a large retirement community in central Florida. Here there was free live music every day from 3 PM to 9 PM in addition to the music playing at various bars and restaurants. One of the outdoor venues backs up to a golf course cut out of this beautiful range of live oaks and Spanish moss.

In the August update, I mentioned that I like to cook and showed a few photos of some things grilled and BBQ’d. In September, I got a new griddle and shared that in the update. It seems we always have something to do or somewhere to go. Charcoal cooking is not ideal in this case as it takes a while to light the coals and let it come to temperature. So, I got a small gas grill for those times when we need to cook quick or I need better temperature control. I grilled these filets on it and they were awesome.

It is wonderful to have time to do these things now.

Retirement Funding

We fund our Motorhome Retirement in four ways. In addition to the 72(t) account, we have a standard (non-IRA) brokerage account invested similarly that generates income. There is also minimal income from blogging under the heading of “other”. Finally, we plan to spend down some of our cash savings. Neither of us have a pension or any kind of annuity and we will not be eligible for social security for about 7 more years. We live off our savings and investments. To summarize the income streams:

Motorhome Retirement funding sources.

72(t) Account distributions

Dividends and interest from brokerage account

Minimal “other” income

Savings spend down

The table below shows our cashflow for the month of October.

Income/Expense and Cash Flow Income October Income from Investments $ 4,008 Other $ 205 Total Income $ 4,213 Expenses $ 4,427 Net Income $ (214) Adjustment for accruals to cash $ 25 Net increase (decrease) in cash $ (189)

We decided to join an add-on campground membership for $299 that gives us access to over 100 more campgrounds. This will be accrued into 12 monthly charges. I also show net cash because I know some readers are interested. With paying the membership we were slightly negative on cashflow for the month.

We project our ongoing income to average around $4,000-$4,500. As discussed in last month’s update, it had been higher because Mrs. GrayBeard is providing support to her previous employer until her replacement is hired and trained. We thought August was the last month for this. However, in early October the replacement resigned, and they called Mrs. Graybeard to keep things in order until another replacement is found and trained. It looks like this is going to go on for a while as she has been put back on salary. While it is nice having the extra income, I do not think it to be the interesting part of our journey so going forward only income from investments and the very little earned from writing will be included in these reports.

Expenses

Without revealing too much detail, I am adding this little bit of insight into our monthly expenses. Hopefully, you will find it interesting.

Our top expenses for the month were:

Groceries and other - $674

Dining out - $586

Recreation and Entertainment- $528

Miscellaneous (mostly clothing) – $378

New grill and grill and griddle accessories $316

And of course, our standard $370 monthly contribution to Uncle Sam

In addition to these we had normal monthly expenses that you may find interesting for cell phones $103 (our phones are paid off), and mobile internet and streaming of $128.

Motorhome fuel mileage:

Almost every time we stop for fuel, someone will ask me about the mileage we get in the motorhome so I thought I would add it to the monthly updates. The three biggest factors for mileage seem to be relative wind direction, terrain, and speed, probably in that order.

October 1st was the last fuel purchase and that mileage was reported in the September update. So, there is nothing to report for October.

The 72(t) IRA Portfolio

The biggest chunk of our monthly income is from one of our IRA’s via a 72(t) distribution.

What is a 72(t)?

Rule 72(t) is a way to make distributions from an IRA account using “Substantially Equal Periodic Payments” or SEPP, without incurring the 10% penalty for early withdraw. Investopedia says the following:

Understanding Rule 72(t):

Rule 72(t) actually refers to code 72(t), section 2, which specifies exceptions to the early-withdrawal tax that allow IRA owners to withdraw funds from their retirement account before age 59½, as long as the SEPP regulation is met. These payments must occur over the span of five years or until the owner reaches 59½, whichever period is longer."

So under this exception, one can withdraw money from an IRA before the age of 59-1/2 without paying the 10% early withdrawal penalty. To qualify for the exception, the distributions have to continue for at least five years and they must be "substantially" equal. There are three calculation methods the IRS has approved to calculate the amount of the withdraws. They are amortization, annuitization and RMD (required minimum distribution). I chose amortization mostly because it is the least complicated of the three. The factors that go into this calculation are the account balance, the interest rate, and the life expectancy. The interest rate is based on the Federal Mid-Term rate. The life expectancy is a look-up in an IRS table.

There are some drawbacks. Making the calculation of the distribution requires factors determined IRS tables and it is not always clear which table is appropriate for a given situation so it can be confusing. If an error is made or if the withdrawals do not go the required length of time, the 10% penalty is due on all of the withdrawals. Many avoid using this exception due to these rules. In fact, many financial planners and most brokerage firms will not calculate this for you for fear of backlash if done incorrectly. Indeed, we were going to avoid it as well if possible, but we have decided to go ahead with it due to the uncertain healthcare environment. Better that than to delay retirement.

The target allocation.

I have decided upon the target valuation below for the 72(t). I have an allocation to gold as an inflation hedge due to the recent activity of the Federal Reserve Bank and the multi-trillion-dollar stimulus package from the US Government. The target allocation now looks like this.

65% Common Stocks and Preferred Stocks

10% Gold

25% Bonds

Having bonds and gold will depress the total yield of the portfolio and make obtaining a 4.5% overall yield unlikely without taking more risk than we can tolerate. To plan for this, the bond allocation will be split into 6.25% long-term, 6.25% intermediate-term and 12.5% short-term. The heavy weight of short-term bonds is to have something to sell because the portfolio income will not be enough to make the required 72(t) distribution.

Obtaining the target allocation will take some time. The allocation is not set in stone either, if the market continues higher, the equity allocation may be reduced and if the market goes significantly lower, it may be increased.

Current Allocation

The portfolio has been under construction and is a work in progress. The current allocation is shown below.

Source: Author

Portfolio changes

The following changes were made to the portfolio in October.

Shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) were added at $384.39, $381.59 & 363.33 for an average of $372.89. The amount is about 1/5 of a maximum position. An exceedingly small lot of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was added at $138.85. Also, earlier in the month a small add was made to our BPYUP position.

Motorhome Retirement 72(t) account 2020 progress.

The table uses a base account value of $100,000 for clarity and ease of calculation. Our starting balance was different. The rules of the 72(t) will require only 5 years of the constant withdraws. After 5 years they may be different depending upon multiple factors including healthcare law changes and other income needs. We will also be old enough at that point to draw from our other IRA’s without penalties.

Note: February, April and May are omitted to fit the table on the page.

January March June July August September October Beginning Balance $100,000 $94,448 $94,717 $94,172 $95,987 $96,104 $93,776 Dividends $181 $328 $243 $188 $128 $234 $174 Gains & (Losses) -$817 -$7,103 -$435 $1,980 $341 -$2,208 -$2,970 72(t) Distribution $0 -$353 -$353 -$353 -$353 -$353 -$353 End of Month $99,364 $87,320 $94,172 $95,987 $96,104 $93,776 $90,627

The 72(t) distribution was calculated using the January 1 balance. Distributions began in March. Note that the values have been prorated so that the account balance on January 1, 2020 equals $100,000. The amounts are not the actual amounts, but they do represent the exact performance, on a percentage basis, of the account. So far this year, we have taken 2.82% of the beginning account balance in distributions and the account value is 90.6% of the beginning balance or down 9.37%. When considering distributions, the portfolio performance is down 6.55 % via straight math. The return calculation shown in the brokerage account that considers the timing of the distributions is -6.58%. For reference, the S&P 500 was up 2.27% for the year as of October 2020. I am not beating the market. However, I am not trying to. The goal is to sustain the income at a lower than market volatility. The swings in the portfolio are lower than the market. This has created underperformance during the strong run from the March lows. The sequence of return risk is a real one right now for us. It is likely there will be some trying times ahead so I need to be vigilant and continue with conservative portfolio management and asset allocation.

Current holdings

During the rally from the March lows, some equities were sold and allocated to cash and gold. I anticipate that the market will drop again as I believe the market has now bounced too high for current and forward economic realities. The cash position will be invested if valuations become attractive.

The following table details the account holdings in terms of value percent and income percent.

Motorhome Retirement 72(t) Account Holdings

Ticker Credit Rating % Value % Income Type ABBV A- 3.0% 6.9% Stock ADM A 3.1% 4.0% Stock BEP BBB+ 0.2% 0.2% Stock BEPC BBB+ 0.1% 0.1% Stock BPYU BBB 0.1% 0.5% Stock CAH BBB 2.9% 5.1% Stock CSCO AA- 3.4% 5.7% Stock EMR A 1.7% 2.2% Stock ENB BBB+ 1.5% 5.3% Stock EPD BBB+ 0.5% 2.3% Stock GD A 0.2% 0.2% Stock GPC A-* 3.5% 5.0% Stock HRL A 1.8% 1.5% Stock INTC A+ 3.3% 4.1% Stock JNJ AAA 4.9% 5.9% Stock KMB A 6.4% 8.5% Stock KO A+ 1.4% 2.0% Stock LMT A= 1.1% 1.4% Stock MMM A+ 3.3% 5.0% Stock MO BBB 0.2% 0.6% Stock SBUX BBB+ 2.4% 1.9% Stock T BBB 1.0% 3.3% Stock VZ BBB+ 1.5% 2.8% Stock WBA BBB 2.2% 4.9% Stock XOM AA 0.9% 4.2% Stock BPYUP BBB 0.1% 0.3% Preferred RNR PR E BBB 0.6% 1.4% Preferred IAU 5.1% 0.0% Gold PHYS 7.5% 0.0% Gold IUSB 1.3% 1.3% Bond - Mid SCHO 6.4% 2.7% Bond - Short SCHZ 1.2% 1.1% Bond - Mid SPAB 1.3% 1.3% Bond - Mid SPTL 5.0% 3.4% Bond - Long THOPX 0.0% 0.0% Bond - Mid TLT 4.3% 2.5% Bond - Long VGSH 6.4% 2.3% Bond - Short Cash 10.0% 0.0% Cash

The average credit rating of the stocks is ‘A’. The average equity yield is 3.7% and the total portfolio yield is 2.2%. Overall, I am satisfied with this portfolio. I know it will not supply the needed income, but I can add to the income with strategic purchases and I can withdraw cash or sell the short-term bond component when needed to cover distribution while I wait for the market to provide greater opportunity.

Dividends

Dividends were received from the following companies in October.

72(t) IRA Account Non-Qualified Account CSCO BNS CAH CSCO MO ALLPRH IUSB PM SCHZ MO SCHO KMB SPTL NTRS S{AB MDU TLT KO VGSH SPTL KMB SCHO GPC VGSH KO BPYUP

Dividend Changes

The 72(t) portfolio had the following increases in October.

Dividend Increases October Total Income Ticker New Previous % increase % income % increase ABBV $ 1.30 $ 1.18 10.17% 6.9% 0.702% EMR $ 0.5050 $ 0.5000 1.00% 2.2% 0.022%

I also want to begin monitoring the impact the monthly changes have on the annual income for the portfolio. The table below shows this information for each month. After 12 months, the total of monthly increases will be a fairly accurate estimate of the annual increase.

Dividend Increase Info Month Average Increase Number % of income Increase as percent of total portfolio income October 5.58% 2 9.10% 0.72% September 5.89% 2 4.80% 0.24% August 2.28% 2 5.60% 0.12%

Over the last three months the income has increased 1.09%. Prorated to one year, it would be equal to about 4.5%. It seems I need to add some faster dividend growers as I'd like to have annual increases in the 6%-8% range. I will continue to monitor this data.

Watchlist

This month I will present the Communications and Consumer Discretionary sector watchlist

Communications and Consumer Discretionary Watchlist

Ticker Streak Payout Ratio FFO or EPS Payout ratio FCF or AFFO Recent Price Fair Value Buy Price Div 5yr CAGR% T 36 66% 57% $28.80 $36.00 $27.00 2.0% VZ 16 52% 51% $60.43 $63.00 $47.25 2.2% VIAC 2 23% 24% $32.87 $40.00 $30.00 7.6% GPC 64 61% 42% $96.97 $90.00 $67.50 5.8% SBUX 11 158% 154% $96.84 $90.00 $80.00 22.1%

We own all these stocks across our various accounts and I have written about Genuine Parts and Verizon. Today, I will take a brief look at VIAC.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

VIAC is a multi-billion dollar conglomerate resulting from the 2019 re-merger of CBS and Viacom. It operates in four business segments; TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. VIAC recently announced 2020 Q3 earnings. Approximately 50% of revenue and 66% of profit comes from Cable Networks while TV Entertainment checks in with 38% of revenue and 26% of profit. The other two segments were small in comparison however Filmed Entertainment is being affected by COVID-19 responses and is normally a larger part of the business.

The company has a wide array of broadcast, cable and streaming channels. Some of those are:

CBS

CBS – All Access

BET

Comedy Central

MTV

Nickelodeon

Paramount Network

Paramount Film Studios

Pluto

Showtime

Awesomeness

Bellator

CBS Sports Network

CMT

Colors

PopTV

Smithsonian Channel

Telefe

CW

TvLand

VH1

Fair value estimates are all over the board.

Morningstar - $57

CFRA – 34

FastGraphs Blue Line - $63

This tells me there is much uncertainty about the future for VIAC. I see three major reasons for this: Merger and evolving business model, debt load, and the COVID response. The market response to the merger of Viacom and CBS was to basically sell off from the merger announcement. Clearly, the market was not enthused about the merger. The business model is in flux where broadcasting and cable are getting smaller due to cord cutting and streaming is growing. There is uncertainty about how well the streaming channels of CBS All Access and Paramount+ will be able to compete with the likes of Netflix, Peacock and Disney+. The debt load also creates uncertainty, LTDebt/EBITDA was 4.4 as of the Q3 report and interest is covered by operating income 4 times. Both of those figures are marginal but is also though the first 6 months of COVID. So, it could get worse or better depending upon response to COVID.

The fair value listed in the watchlist table discounts the Morningstar fair value estimate for the above factors. Further, although I will continue to hold current shares, I will not consider purchasing more until there is a little more clarity.

I am not in a big hurry to bring the stock allocation up to target. A stock trading below the price target does not mean I will automatically buy it. As discussed previously, I think there is a considerable probability the market drops from current levels of around $3598 for the S&P 500 as of the time of writing. I may make small buys but will wait till the market drops or the COVID-19 related health and economic issues are resolved before I become aggressive.

I can only post a few photos to articles. To enjoy more photos of our travels, you can visit and follow my new Instagram, motorhome_retirement.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to GrayBeard Retirement at the top of this article.

Cumulus clouds at dusk illuminated by the setting sun in central Florida.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.