Uncertainty Bolsters Coffee Outlook

When it comes to commodities, uncertainty can sometimes be a good thing since it keeps futures trades from becoming “crowded.” This especially holds true when a commodity is in a rising trend, since it discourages bears from raiding the market. And if there’s one word that can be used to describe the buoyant coffee market right now, it’s “uncertainty.”

Uncertainty abounds among retail traders and industry members alike, thanks to unanswered questions over the Brazil bean crop outlook, as well as a lack of definite knowledge on how much excess global bean supply is available. In this report, I’ll make the case that the ambiguity which prevails in the coffee market—when combined with an improving currency backdrop—supports a bullish intermediate-term outlook for java prices.

Let’s start by taking a look at the supply front, the source of most of the prevailing uncertainty. Industry sources indicate that physical activity in the wholesale market is fairly dormant. Coffee sales have reportedly “moved to a more hand to mouth approach as demand remains difficult to forecast,” in the words of the latest S&D Coffee and Tea Market Report. And while global coffee bean supply is said to be more than sufficient to meet current demand, there are questions surrounding just how much excess supply there is overhanging the market.

Questions also abound as to how much recent COVID-related shutdowns have affected retail demand for coffee. While there’s no doubt that restaurant and coffee shop sales of java are down, there are also indications that home-based coffee consumption has increased since the pandemic started (thereby balancing out the decreased in-store demand).

There are also rising concerns that top grower Brazil is facing a hot, dry growing season in the coming months, thanks to La Niña. But if poor longer-term weather forecasts materialize as expected, this would be potentially very good news for coffee. For the unusually arid growing conditions that typically accompany La Niña aren’t conducive for proper flower and cherry development. This in turn could result in lower supply going forward, providing yet another boost for coffee’s intermediate-term bullish case.

Turning to the technical outlook, coffee confirmed the short-term bottom I anticipated in my previous coffee report, stopping just short of the pivotal 100 level (a major intermediate-term trading range low) and has since rallied to 125. While some observers have ascribed this move to strictly short covering in an “oversold” market, I view it as the start of what looks to be a technical rally toward the upper end of coffee’s interim range near the 135 level (see chart below).

Source: BigCharts

One of the factors which has helped boost coffee futures prices of late has been the stabilization of Brazil’s real currency. Indeed, the persistent weakness in the real/dollar pair has been one of the major factors holding back the Brazil-dominated coffee market in recent years. But with the real showing signs of finally posting a longer-term bottom, the coffee market will have an excellent opportunity to launch an extended upside move in the coming months.

Source: BigCharts

The key factor here, in my opinion, is the U.S. dollar outlook which in turn hinges upon political factors. If the U.S. Congress passes another stimulus package in early 2021 as expected, it would almost certainly mean another downside move in the dollar index (DXY) based on the combination of new money creation and the weaker economy (due to the recent spate of shutdowns).

For now, though, the dollar index is holding its own above the pivotal 92 level. With a lack of stimulus right now, the odds have increased for a short-term rally in the DXY. A dollar rally would likely keep coffee futures prices below the 135 level—the upper boundary of coffee’s trading range. (Keep in mind that java prices are inversely influenced by dollar strength.)

Source: BigCharts

My overall outlook for coffee is for short-term seasonal strength to remain fairly steady through the end of this year, even if the dollar index strengthens. My best guess is that the 135 level will serve as the top-end of the coffee futures price range this year, with the possibility for even higher prices early next year—assuming the U.S. Congress passes another dollar-weakening stimulus bill.

All told, a bullish intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook toward java is justified. Traders should remain flexible, however, and be prepared to take some profits on existing long positions if the dollar index rallies from here.

