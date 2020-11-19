3 Reasons To Sell New Zealand Dollar

The 'Kiwi" ranks as one of the most overvalued currencies among 28 global currencies and "the most" overvalued currency among the seven major ones.

In my previous article, I have mentioned that New Zealand dollar was one of the most overvalued currencies vs. the U.S. dollar. In this article, however, I would like to outline three reasons to sell the New Zealand dollar. However, you are free to consider the counterparts. For instance, short NZD/CAD or long AUD/NZD.

Reason One: Technical Set-Up

AUD/NZD exchange rate has failed to break below 1.05 on several occasions and is now trying to go higher. The long-term bullish trend which began on March 18 remains in place (although it has been damaged slightly). 1.054-1.052 remains a very strong support area and it seems unlikely that AUD/NZD can break below it - especially given that there is a bullish divergence on 14-day RSI indicator (see the chart below). Furthermore, the fundamentals are not in NZD's favor (continue reading).

AUD/NZD Technical Chart

Source: Trading View

Reason Two: Relative Valuation

As I said in my previous article, the New Zealand dollar ranked as one of the most overvalued currencies among 28 global currencies and as the third most overvalued currency among the seven major ones. The results are still valid today. In fact, the New Zealand dollar became even more overvalued - see the latest charts below.

Source: FXCM, Bluegold Trader (website), personal calculations

What is important is that the relative overvaluation of the New Zealand dollar is rather broad-based. In other words, the results are above zero for all econometric studies plus traders' sentiment analysis. The relative undervaluation of the Canadian dollar is equally extensive.

In theory, economic data should always justify the moves in currencies' exchange rates. However, it is difficult (if not downright useless) to cherry-pick a single economic indicator and compare it to a currency's performance because the relative importance of any given economic indicator will vary depending on the economy in question. For example, trade balance data can influence the exchange rate of commodity exporters, such as Australia and New Zealand, but it is less relevant for the United States, whose dollar is a global "safe haven" (at least for now). In theory, GDP growth should act as an ultimate barometer of economic health, but GDP data is released too infrequently (usually on a quarterly basis) to be relevant in my analysis. Instead, I prefer to look at countries' bond yields.

Two-year bond yields are considered to be an important measuring stick for market confidence and investor appetites. Most importantly, yields essentially reflect investors' and traders' expectations of central banks' monetary policy, which is a major driver for the exchange rates. Therefore, the difference between the two countries' two-year bond yields should indicate which country is running a more expansionary monetary policy (which should be bearish for that country's currency) and which country is in the contraction stage (which should be bullish for that country's currency). Usually, the currency of the country with the higher bond yield appreciates against the currency of the country with the lower bond yield.

Additionally, I look at the yield spread between the 10-year government bond and the 2-year government bond (10-2 yield spread). The yield spread is often included among the leading forex indicators because interest-rate differentials determine the shape of the yield curve and the shape of the yield curve embodies fixed-income traders' expectations about the economy.

Based on the 24-month running bond spreads correlations, I have calculated that the New Zealand dollar is overvalued by 7.59% while the Canadian dollar is overvalued by only 3.18%.

Source: FXCM, Bluegold Trader (website), personal calculations

Unsurprisingly, there is currently a bearish divergence between NZD/CAD exchange rate and the yield spreads between 2-year and 10-year government bonds (see the chart below).

Source: FXCM, Bluegold Trader (website), personal calculations

Reason Three: Milk vs. Oil

Historically, there has been a very strong correlation between the nominal and real exchange rate of the New Zealand dollar and the price of milk (see the chart below). The reason is simple - dairy is New Zealand's largest value-added contributor by far. The country produces approximately 21 billion liters of milk every year (3% of world milk production). 95% of milk gets exported to more than 100 countries. However, there now appears to be a bearish divergence between the price of milk and NZD/USD exchange rate.

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

Moreover, the forward curve of the whole milk powder futures trades on New Zealand derivative exchange is mostly flat. Furthermore, 5-year average trend during this time of the year is actually somewhat bearish (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

Finally, NZD was recently pushed higher by a specific one-off event. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has accidentally disclosed its decision ahead of monetary policy announcements. See the news story. The bank's new funding-for-lending program and its commitment to hold interest rates steady until March had sent the New Zealand dollar to the highest level since March 2019 that day. Such knee-jerk reactions are usually short-lived.

To cap it all, the long side of the trade in New Zealand dollar futures appears to be "overcrowded," as per the latest Commitments of Traders report (see the chart below + explanations).

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

Index 1 - converts NET POSITIONS to a 0-100% scale. The index reflects where the current net position ranks as a percentage of its range over the last 52 weeks.

Index 2 - converts LONG:SHORT RATIO to a 0-100% scale. The index reflects where the current ratio ranks as a percentage of its range over the last 52 weeks.

Index 3 - converts NET POSITIONS % of OPEN INTEREST to a 0-100% scale. The index reflects where the current net positions (as a percentage of open interest) ranks as a percentage of its range over the last 52 weeks.

Use these indices to watch for extreme readings in the markets. Readings of 95 and higher as well as 5 and lower indicate a potential market extreme. Therefore, traders would normally look for opportunities to go long when indices are close to zero. Likewise, traders are advised to look for opportunities to go short when indices are close to 100. As a general rule, it is widely considered that Index 1 is more important than Index 2 or Index 3.

Conclusion

Historically, "expensive" exchange rate of the New Zealand dollar and a bearish divergence between NZD and milk prices enhance the views of a limited upside for the currency.

I recommend SHORT NZD/CAD. Targets: 0.8940 and 0.8870 (in extension). Stop loss: 0.9100.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.