90 Equity Dividend Boosts Noted November 9th And 16th By Barron's

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five in this collection of top-yield ten dividend-boosted dogs showed 14.91% less net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. The bigger, that is, higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled the November 9-16 pack.

Financial Services companies with twenty-five, and Industrials with eleven showed the most increases for those past two weeks.

Increases for the period ranged $0.00001 per month by CIF, to $1.30 semi-annually by CET and ranged upward from 0.1% by CIF, to 650.0% by CET.

Barron's Weekly lists stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data. Here is your dogcatcher rundown for 90 equities proclaimed November 9 and 16.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your November 9-16 announced data from Barron's for 90 dividend-paying equities as supplemented by analysis powered by YCharts as of November 17.

Watch this space (as ongoing uncertainty festers) for those implacable corporations raising payouts in the face of wavering popularity as measured by stock prices.

Incidentally, 45 of the 90 November 9-16 stocks hiking dividends met or exceeded the dog catcher buy criterion of dividends from $1k invested producing income greater than the single share price: IAF; OFS; AINV; LMN; DDF; ABR; DEX; MNRL; ENB; EFC; BBDC; PBA; ASG; FEI; EVA; CNQ; BCE; VCIF; TAIT; MFC; TU; PSTL; RILY; CWEN.A; BGSF; CET; FCPT; CWEN; VNOM; SBSI; LXP; AMCR; ESXB; MDU; EGBC; MFV; CRD.B; CRD.A; HWBK; GWRS; ADP; AUY; BBDO; BBD; ITUB.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 16.53% to 54.27% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Posted November 9-16

Three of ten top stocks by yield were among the top-ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these boosted dividend dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 30% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target-prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target-prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 18, 2021 were:

BG Staffing inc (BGSF) was projected to net $542.67, based on the median of estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 110% greater than the market as a whole.

Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL) net $385.52, based on the median of target estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MNRL.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) was projected to net $370.27, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

OFS Capital (OFS) was projected to net $334.91, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) net $236.07, based on the median of target estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was projected to net $197.52, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 69% more than the market as a whole.

Telus Corp (TU) was projected to net $174.56, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% less than the market as a whole..

BCE Inc (BCE) was projected to net $167.82, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL) was projected to net $166.22, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for PSTL.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) was projected to net $165.27, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 27.41% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Source: thehappypuppysite.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Dividend Boosted Equities Showed Top Broker Estimated Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Top Dividend Boosted Equities By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's November 9-16 by yield represented three stock sectors and closed end investment companies (CEICs).

Three CEIC representatives captured the first, fifth and seventh places by yield, Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF) [1]; Delaware Investment Dividend & Income (DDF) [5]; Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income (DEX) [7].

Three financial services sector representatives placed second, third, and tenth, OFS Capital Corp [2], Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) [3], and Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) [10].

From the energy sector, threeplaced fourth, eighth and ninth, Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN) [4]; Brigham Minerals Inc [8]; Enbridge Inc [9].

Finally, one real estate company placed sixth, Arbor Realty Trust Inc(ABR) [6], to complete the top ten November 9-16 dividend boosted stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten November 9-16 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 11.93% To 50.65% Upsides With (31) Two Down-Siders Ranging -1.86%-8.83%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 14.91% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Dividend Boosted Stocks To 11/17/21

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs assembled by Barron's Mondays 11/9/20 and 11/16/20, were culled by yield as of 11/17/20 for this update; (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten dividend boosted dogs screened 11/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors plus CEIC's.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Boosted Dogs (32) Delivering 14.58% Vs. (33) 17.13% Net Gains by All Ten Come November 17, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 19.13% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced selection, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 116.02%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of November 17, 2020 were: Falcon Minerals Corp; Aberdeen Australia Equity ; OFS Capital Corp; Delaware Investment Dividend & Income; Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend, with prices ranging from $2.28 to $9.74.

Five higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs as of November 17, 2020 were: Apollo Investment Corp; Brigham Minerals Corp; Arbor Realty Trust Inc; Ellington Financial Inc; Enbridge Inc, whose prices ranged from $10.31 to $29.68.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the complete listing of all 90 Equities selected for publication from the Barron's Weekly lists of November 9-16, sorted alphabetically by ticker symbol.

Source Barron's Weekly, November 9 & 16

Also, if you missed my corral of outstanding dividend bargains in the foreword to this article here it is repeated at the end:

Forty-five (45) of the 90 November 9-16 stocks hiking dividends met or exceeded the dog catcher buy criterion of dividends from $1k invested producing income greater than the single share price: IAF; OFS; AINV; LMN; DDF; ABR; DEX; MNRL; ENB; EFC; BBDC; PBA; ASG; FEI; EVA; CNQ; BCE; VCIF; TAIT; MFC; TU; PSTL; RILY; CWEN.A; BGSF; CET; FCPT; CWEN; VNOM; SBSI; LXP; AMCR; ESXB; MDU; EGBC; MFV; CRD.B; CRD.A; HWBK; GWRS; ADP; AUY; BBDO; BBD; ITUB.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

