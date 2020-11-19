Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q3 2020 Update

The largest three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Aon plc, and JPMorgan Chase, and they add up to ~36% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Glenn Greenberg’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Greenberg’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/16/2020. Please visit our Tracking Glenn Greenberg’s Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q2 2020.

This quarter, Greenberg’s 13F portfolio value increased ~11%, from $2.01B to $2.24B. The top three holdings represent ~36% of the portfolio, while the top five is at 54%. The largest position is Berkshire Hathaway, which is at ~14% of the portfolio.

New Stakes

Aon plc (AON) and Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC): AON is a large (top-three) ~12% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between ~$190 and ~$210, and the stock currently trades at ~$203. The 2.14% of the portfolio CACC position was purchased at prices between $298 and $524, and it is now at ~$312. For investors attempting to follow, these two are good options to consider for further research.

CDK Global (CDK) and Amazon.com (AMZN): These are minutely small (less than ~0.02% of the portfolio each) new stakes established during the quarter.

Stake Disposals

Lennar Corp. (LEN): LEN was a 3.70% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at prices between $46.50 and $55.50, and increased by ~55% next quarter at prices between $38 and $47. There was a ~25% reduction in Q3 2019 at prices between $46 and $56. The last two quarters had seen another ~50% selling at prices between $29 and $71. The remaining position was disposed this quarter at prices between ~$60 and ~$82. It is now at ~$76.50.

D.R. Horton (DHI): The medium-sized 3.65% DHI position was purchased in H2 2018 at prices between $39.50 and $46.50, and increased by ~43% next quarter at prices between $33 and $43. Q1 2020 also saw a ~45% stake increase at prices between $28.75 and $62. There was a ~20% selling last quarter at prices between $32 and $59. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$54 and ~$77. The stock currently trades at $74.54.

Stake Increases

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): JPM is a large (top-three) ~10% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $54.50 and $63. The position has wavered. In recent activity, Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 had seen a combined ~25% selling at prices between $95 and $119, while the next four quarters saw a ~40% increase at around the same price range. The last three quarters of 2019 had seen a combined ~11% selling at prices between $104 and $139. The stock currently trades at ~$115. This quarter saw a ~13% stake increase.

Primerica Inc. (PRI): PRI is a large 8.45% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2011 at a cost basis in the low $20s. H2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $53 and $72.50. The position has wavered since. In recent activity, Q3 2019 saw a ~16% stake increase at prices between $110 and $129. That was followed with a ~19% selling next quarter at prices between $118 and $137. Q1 2020 saw a stake doubling at prices between $62 and $137. The stock currently trades at ~$130. The last two quarters have also seen a ~15% stake increase.

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): The 4.14% SCHW stake was first purchased in Q3 2012 at prices between $12.50 and $14.50. Through 2015, the position had seen incremental purchases at higher prices. The nine quarters through Q1 2018 saw a combined ~38% selling at prices between $23 and $58. The last six quarters had seen another ~75% reduction at prices between $28 and $52. There was an about-turn this quarter: an ~80% stake increase at prices between ~$33 and ~$38. The stock is now at $47.70.

Dollar Tree (DLTR): DLTR was a minutely small stake first purchased in Q4 2019. This quarter saw the position built to a sizable ~4% of the portfolio stake at prices between ~$86 and ~$104. The stock currently trades at $93.65. For investors attempting to follow, DLTR is a good option to consider for further research.

Antero Midstream (AM): A small stake in AM was built in Q1 2019 at prices between $11 and $14.50. There was a ~30% selling in Q3 2019 at prices between $6.65 and $12.10. The position was increased substantially to a ~2% portfolio stake over the last four quarters at prices between $2 and $7.60. The stock is now at $6.46.

Stake Decreases

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B): BRK.B is currently the largest position at 13.81% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2019 at prices between $197 and $219. The last four quarters had seen a ~60% increase at prices between ~$160 and ~$230. The stock currently trades at ~$230. This quarter saw a ~30% selling at prices between $178 and $222.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM): ANTM is a large (top-five) ~9% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2019 at prices between $238 and $311, and the stock currently trades at ~$322. Q1 2020 saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $175 and $306, while last quarter saw a ~12% selling. This quarter also saw marginal trimming.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) and Facebook Inc. (FB): These two positions were established in Q1 2020. HCA is a large ~9% of the portfolio position established at prices between $68 and $151, and increased by ~20% last quarter at prices between $82 and $118. The stock currently trades at ~$151. This quarter saw marginal selling. The ~4% FB stake was purchased at prices between $146 and $223, and it is now above that range at ~$272. This quarter saw the position reduced by ~25% at prices between $227 and $304.

Progressive Corp. (PGR): PGR is a large ~7% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2019 at prices between $68.50 and $77, and the stock currently trades at $94.45. The last three quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Raymond James Financial (RJF): RJF is a large ~7% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at prices between $88 and $97. It was increased by ~20% over the next two quarters at prices between $69 and $94. The last four quarters have seen a similar reduction. The stock currently trades at $89.08.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): GOOG is a ~5% of the portfolio position established in Q4 2017 at prices between $952 and $1077. Q4 2019 saw a ~20% selling at prices between $1177 and $1360. Next quarter saw another ~25% selling at prices between $1057 and $1527. That was followed with a ~50% reduction this quarter at prices between $1414 and $1728. The stock currently trades at ~$1747.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): The 2.23% UNH position was purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $215 and $296, and increased by roughly two-thirds next quarter at prices between $195 and $305. It is now at ~$345. There was a ~40% reduction last quarter at prices between $230 and $312. This quarter also saw minor trimming.

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY): RYAAY is a small 0.83% of the portfolio stake purchased last quarter at prices between $50 and $81, and the stock currently trades at ~$104. There was a ~9% trimming this quarter.

Kept Steady

Bank of America (BAC), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Marriott International (MAR), and Moody’s Corp. (MCO): These minutely small (less than 0.1% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady during the quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Greenberg’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.