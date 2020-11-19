Introduction

This is an update of a previous article I wrote about Silvergate Capital (SI) back in April of this year. If you haven't seen it before, it's because it was exclusively limited to the PRO site here on Seeking Alpha. In retrospect, I'm sure you can guess that the timing of the Buy recommendation was decent. In fact, the stock has almost tripled since then. Considering my Value investment philosophy bent, it might be surprising that I want to write an update regarding their fundamentals instead of just closing the position. Clearly, this is not the value that it was when it traded well below book with an incredibly conservative asset base, but there has been tangible progress made in that time in the growth of their SEN Network, and more importantly, their ability to monetize the value they are creating.

SI has been the beneficiary to date of having first-mover advantages. They became the bridge between traditional financial institutions and the upstart crypto universe. However, they are now seeing traditional banks begin to move in on their territory, and even some of their customers are gaining limited forms of banking service capabilities. In this article, I'll review what progress SI has made in growing their key SEN Network, and monetizing its value to their bottom line. I'll also discuss what I think are key elements to track in their financials going forward. This stock is not the traditional value proposition it was a few months ago, but I'm still optimistic about their performance and future to maintain holding my current position.

Q3 2020 Report Review: Deposit Growth

The key asset when analyzing SI is its SEN Network, which the company describes as:

the Silvergate Exchange Network (the "SEN"), our proprietary, virtually instantaneous payment network for participants in the digital currency industry which serves as a platform for the development of additional products and services.

There are three types of customers using the SEN Network: 1.) Crypto Exchanges, 2.) Institutions and Hedge Funds investing in crypto, and 3.) Other Customers that are building products and services within the crypto industry. The value of the SEN to these customers is the ability to move capital anywhere in the world 24/7 near instantaneously for free. That's very similar to digital currencies themselves. The difference is that this capital is fiat currency in nature, and can be used in traditional financial services and economies. While businesses within the digital currency industry may believe in a financial future radically different from our historical experience, the fact remains that they have to pay expenses and transact with their customers mostly still in fiat. This has led to triple-digit growth year over year in both transactions and total value in the network. Clearly, SEN has been providing value to SI's customers utilizing it to date, and in Q3, the trend appears to be accelerating.

The requirement to participate in this network is to be a customer with SI, and maintain a minimum deposit level. This provides SI with a zero cost base of capital to build their asset portfolio. The impact of this strategy can be seen to the extreme in Q3's report. Digital customer deposits increased nearly 40% sequentially, and the cost of SI's deposits declined almost all the way to zero.

Total deposits nearly matches SI's securities and loans portfolio. Hence, as the no-cost portion of their deposit base increases, their cost-of-funds declines dramatically, allowing their net interest margin to expand despite the declining rate environment. That's not the whole story, as Callable Broker CDs were reduced back at the beginning of the year, and this played a significant part as well in the reduction of their cost-of-funds line item below.

My focus on the deposit growth though is paramount to SI's strategy of building a very conservative interest earning portfolio off the back of very low cost deposits. With the total cost-of-funds declining to just 7 basis points, the vast majority of the impact from that lever was realized in their last quarterly report. As the company stated in their last 10-k:

The SEN has enabled us to focus on significantly growing our noninterest bearing deposit product for digital currency industry participants, which has provided the majority of our funding over the last two years. This unique source of funding is a distinctive advantage over most traditional financial institutions and allows us to generate revenue from a conservative portfolio of investments in cash, short term securities and certain types of loans that we believe generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Deposit levels, however, do not grow linearly by any stretch of the definition. In the last six quarters, we've seen the digital deposit sequential growth produce three quarters of positive and negative changes each. The year-over-year growth is still impressively higher at over 60% for the last quarter, but it's important for the investor to realize that there are a number of factors affecting deposit levels that are difficult to predict quarter to quarter. While there haven't been enough public reports to provide a significant level of observable events to produce a regression analysis with significant confidence, doing so with what's available suggests the most important factor to date has been the level of volatility in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) from quarter to quarter. This makes intuitive sense as most of the Institutional and Hedge Fund flows would find the asset class more attractive when there's more volatility to deploy investment strategies. The next important factor is the rate of change in the price of Bitcoin itself. As prices rise the value of assets of their customer base improves, and more of that value finds its way into SI's universe. Considering that the cost-of-funds has been reduced to near zero already, the remaining lever for improvement to SI's bottom line from deposits comes from just overall growth to a level that would allow the company to also expand their securities and loan portfolio to a greater extent.

If deposit growth is important to SI's financials, and digital deposit growth correlates with BTC price and volatility rates of change, then it's logical that the total number of customers using the SEN Network is also an important metric to follow considering they all have to maintain a minimum level of deposits at SI to utilize the network. One might assume that the most important customers to SI are the Crypto Exchanges. I mentioned in the last article that I have used SI's wire services many times when depositing or withdrawing US dollars from the Gemini Exchange. The exchanges are clearly a central hub of the crypto market universe, but as you can see below, the number has been fairly stagnant over the last year. This may in fact decline in the future if the industry has reached a certain level of maturation, but I thought the same once before, and then Binance showed up and leapt to the top of the pack, so it's too early to say. Anyway, this really doesn't get to the heart of the matter for SI, as they're more concerned about the total amount of deposits versus just the number of customers.

Below are the deposits amounts by each three types of digital customers, and if you didn't notice an interesting trend above from the Other category in terms of numbers of customers, then it should be more apparent now of the growing importance of this type. Crypto Exchanges' relevance has been fairly stagnant as the amount of deposits per customer declined from the 2018 period. While the Institutional client base has continued to grow in number, the volatility of their level of deposits per customer changes significantly with the volatility of Bitcoin itself as previously discussed. This leaves this interesting Other category that shows steady growth in number of customers, and growing importance in terms of the total percent of digital deposits.

I find this Other category of customer the most interesting in terms of forward potential, because of its composition with businesses tied into the greater crypto ecosystem. As the industry continues to mature, the potential for these Fin-Tech or DeFi businesses to accelerate SI's deposit growth makes a compelling vision of the network-effect for SEN. That's in contrast to a future where the industry matures reducing crypto volatility and institutional deposits at SI. Digital Exchanges could also face greater threats from established securities markets, as well as the crypto industry's own efforts to decentralize the trading of coins. It would not surprise me at all if this Other category continues to narrow that gap, and in fact I would view that as a positive for SI's long-term development of this near-free cost deposit base growth.

Q3 2020 Report Review: Fee Income

Growing low to no fee deposits to fund an investment portfolio of securities and loans is pretty straightforward income statement analysis for a bank. SI, however, is more about the growth of their SEN Network, and their ability to eventually monetize that value for shareholders. Like many technology companies, the majority of the effort to date with SEN has been focused on the growth of the network itself. Now comes the effort to monetize it to a greater degree than banking fees associated with traditional wiring operations etc. SI breaks out the fee incomes associated with their Digital Customers. When I wrote my first article in April, SI was effectively generating a level of digital customer fee income commensurate to 8.5% of their total interest income generated from their investment portfolio. Two quarters later and the absolute amount has increased by 41%, while its relative importance is up to just about 17% of total interest income. It has already become a meaningful contribution to the bottom line, and its growth has accelerated.

The big news from the Q3 conference call is that their pilot program called SEN Leverage is now over, and the company is fully launching the offering to all of its customers. Banks are about lending no matter what their product, service or industry they are associated with is. Conceptually I find this similar to a blend between a Custodian Bank and a Prime Broker. Not in the sense that SI is taking custody of customers' assets, but in the manner in which the bank can monetize that service the best: lending to customers for their leverage needs. The Prime Brokerage business has changed over the last few decades to emphasize lending over custody and transactions, as commissions and other service fees have been in a deflationary spiral to zero. The product itself is as it sounds with one major difference:

Turning to SEN Leverage, which as a reminder allows customers of Silvergate to obtain U.S. dollar loans collateralized by Bitcoin, we continue to make significant progress. We exited our pilot program at the end of the third quarter, with approved lines of credit totaling $35.5 million compared to $22.5 million in the second quarter. We anticipate a long growth trajectory for SEN Leverage and will judiciously expand credit availability to our customers over time. We believe that prudent underwriting, combined with the unique capabilities of the SEN to facilitate loan draws and repayment, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week will enable Silvergate to attain attractive risk-adjusted returns as we expand the offering. Source: Alan Lane, CEO, Q3 Conference Call.

It's early days for SEN Leverage, and the exposure is just over 1% of their total assets at the end of Q3. If it does become a staple part of customers' desired tool box for increasing capital efficiency though, then it's reasonable to expect its exposure to increase materially from here. On the conference call, management even suggested that in the future it could become a source of fee income growth if the demand moves to a level that exceeds their comfort to maintain on their balance sheet alone. Meaning, they would spread the risk to other partners seeking attractive yielding assets and thereby generate a fee by doing so.

This is the likely path for monetization of the value of the SEN Network, both short and long term. First, build a product or service that is complementary to their traditional balance sheet business, then expand it to diversify the risk capital and generate fees by doing so. One can also see how this could lead to further Net Interest Margin expansion even without the ability to reduce the cost-of-funds meaningfully in the future. As SEN Leverage assets grow as a percent of their total portfolio, we should expect to see further expansion in their margin as well.

Conclusion

In summary, the SEN Network continues to grow nicely with the overall crypto industry. SI has started to show meaningful signs of monetizing the value of the network that is benefiting the income statement both through low cost-of-funds deposit growth, and via non-interest income generated from their growing digital customer growth. This is all good and leaves plenty to be optimistic about in their quarterly reports ahead. However, as I type this conclusion the stock is now trading over $30. What was once a stock trading at a discount to book value, is now one trading at over 2x. Does the progress and future outlook, coupled with new competitive threats, justify current prices?

Clearly, this is a different investment from the one I argued for back in April, so let's dig deeper to see if a Hold is in order here. The Earnings-Per-Share estimate for next year has certainly moved up from the depths of the summer, but we're just back to a level it reached at the beginning of the year. If we want to be more optimistic than the street, then we can start with last quarter's .37c result. Bitcoin has continued to remain strong here in the fourth quarter. If we assume that their gains in digital deposit growth remain and even grow from here near term, then SI could keep their cost-of-funds at essentially zero making it likely to reproduce or expand on that .37c result. Adding in expectations for continued expansion of non-interest fee income from digital customers, and getting to a $1.50 estimate doesn't seem too crazy. This is all back-of-the envelope thinking though, and makes an assumption of a linear continuation in recent trends that we haven't seen historically. Still, that gets us to a very fast growing bank, (an anomaly in the current financial sector), that would be trading at 15x PE ratio on next year's figures. To be honest, I'm not totally comfortable yet to make that $1.50 bet on next year, but I might be depending on how the Q4 report comes in.

Therefore, I think we can confidently say that the stock is discounting EPS significantly greater than the current street estimate out there. That happens all the time with Growth stocks, but should we fear the new competition entering the market? In an exchange I had with another person on SA recently, a statement was made that SI will get crushed because one of their customers: Kraken, had been granted a Special Purpose Depository Institution [SPDI] banking license in Wyoming. It's a big step for the merging of traditional and crypto markets to be sure, but it does not provide Kraken with the ability to be a traditional fractional reserve entity and make loans. It allows them to be a custodian, and it will allow them to handle wiring fiat back and forth for their clients as SI has been doing for exchanges for years, but that's about it.

Kraken isn't the only new competition though as big banks like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) are now going to provide custody services for exchanges like Coinbase and Gemini. It's understandable if one would be concerned about significantly larger peers entering SI's market, but it's important to recognize what these banks are doing and where the value of SI's business exists. SI does not provide custody services for customers, and on the Q3 call they explicitly dispelled the notion that they would compete in that market in the future without a partner:

you are not likely to see us build a custody solution, internally/organically. Source: Alan Lane, CEO, Q3 Conference Call.

Hopefully, I'm getting the point through that the value of SI is tied to the SEN Network which is not a custody solution, nor is it just about wiring fiat funds between crypto exchanges and customers' traditional bank accounts. It's about building a network that can transfer capital anywhere in the world 24/7 for no cost to their users. That sounds very crypto to me. Essentially this is going after the traditional banking fee model built around systems like the SWIFT Network. It helps to explain JPMorgan Bank's about-face around crypto business. If you look at their 10K you'll see that non-interest income is just over 40% of gross, non- and interest, income combined. The crypto industry as a whole is a significant threat to 40% of JPM's business model, and frankly, JPM's risk is that in the future that pie begins to shrink. It's important for JPM to gain as much share of the new pie versus having nothing at all.

The last thing I'd like to point out is both a risk and opportunity depending on one's perspective. The fact is that SI's stock has increased its correlation with the price of Bitcoin materially since the latter's breakout over the last six months.

SI's stock has also been a better investment during this period than even Bitcoin itself which is pretty impressive. I have no idea if it can keep that performance up given the very cheap level it started from in April, but it does look like the stock should continue to perform as long as BTC continues its rocket move approaching the late 2017 highs.

Recapping my own exposure, I still hold a reduced position in SI's stock from the initial investment made back at the lows. I've effectively taken out my principal capital from then, which has allowed me to let the rest of the position ride without emotion. I plan on maintaining a position for the long term, but I will admit the size of its exposure has once again grown large overall in my portfolio. If I get any technical signals that Bitcoin is going to correct, then I'll likely trim some SI to reduce it to a normal-sized exposure. So far I don't have anything yet beyond that it clearly is in an overbought state. That in itself has historically not been a good indicator for reversals with Bitcoin, as it has shown a remarkable ability to get overbought and stay that way for extended periods of time. Hence, for now I'm holding on to the position as currently sized, and will update on my twitter feed and comments below if I see anything that changes my mind.

