The Scientific, Technical & Medical business could see margins compressed due to the shift towards open access, while its Risk & Business Analytics business is too reliant on publicly-available data.

RELX's Exhibitions business saw a big drop in revenue year-to-date, but exhibitions are already running in Japan and China while a reasonable proportion of events were deferred rather than cancelled.

RELX has been relatively resilient in the face of Covid-19 headwinds, due to the company's strategic pivot and revenue optimization in the past couple of years.

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating on RELX Plc (RELX) [REL:LN]. Three of the company's four business segments have achieved positive top line growth year-to-date, which suggests that the negative impact of Covid-19 on the company has been limited. On the flip side, structural risks remains, such as the threat of open access and its reliance on public data.

RELX has been relatively resilient in the face of Covid-19 headwinds, due to the company's strategic pivot and revenue optimization in the past couple of years. The company is no longer as reliant on advertising revenue and the print format, as it was a decade ago. Separately, RELX's Exhibitions business saw a -70% YoY drop in revenue year-to-date, but exhibitions are already running in Japan and China while a reasonable proportion of events were deferred rather than cancelled. Also, RELX's core businesses do have structural headwinds. The Scientific, Technical & Medical business could see margins compressed due to the shift towards open access, while its Risk & Business Analytics business is too reliant on publicly-available data.

RELX trades at 19.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 2.7%.

Company Description

RELX Plc (former name was Reed Elsevier) refers to itself as a "global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers" on its corporate website. The company has a staff strength in excess of 33,000, and it serves clients in over 180 countries globally.

RELX generated 34%, 29%, 21% and 16% of the company's FY 2019 revenue from its Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Analytics, Legal and Exhibitions business segments, respectively. North America, Europe and the rest of the world contributed 56%, 23% and 21% of the company's top line, respectively in the most recent fiscal year.

An Overview Of RELX's Four Business Segments

Source: RELX's FY 2019 Annual Report

Successful Pivot And Revenue Mix Optimization Mitigate Negative Impact Of Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact of most companies globally. In particular, companies reliant on advertising revenue and the print medium have been among the ones most badly hurt by Covid-19. RELX would have been in a similar situation as most of these Covid-19 victims, if the company had not made a strategic pivot and optimized its revenue mix in the last couple of years.

RELX noted in the company's FY 2019 annual report that its products "are priced on a subscription or transactional basis, often under multi-year contracts." Subscriptions and transactional (e.g. insurance-related businesses) revenue accounted for 52% and 47% of the company's top line in FY 2019, with advertising only accounting for 1% of its total sales last year.

This was not the case a decade ago. Advertising contributed 8% and 10% of RELX's total revenue in FY 2010 and FY 2009, respectively. It is clear that RELX's efforts to increase sales contribution from subscriptions and transactional revenue and reduce reliance on advertising revenue (correlated with economic growth) over the years have paid off.

Separately, the shift from print to digital has been an ongoing trend for years, driven by factors such as cost cutting, environmental issues and technological advances. Lock-down and social distancing measures put in place due to Covid-19 has led to an acceleration in work-from-home trends, and this has been another driver for companies to move from print to digital in various aspects of their businesses. Furthermore, it has been more challenging to deliver products physically in the Covid-19 period, due to issues with logistics and manpower shortage.

RELX derived 75% and 16% of the company's FY 2019 revenue from the electronic format and face-to-face interactions respectively, while the print medium only accounted for 9% of its top line last year. In contrast, the company used to generate 27% and 25% of its sales from the print format in FY 2009 and FY 2010, respectively.

The company has been relatively resilient in the face of Covid-19 headwinds, as it managed to deliver positive revenue growth on a YoY basis for its Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Analytics, and Legal businesses in the first nine months of FY 2019. The only weak spot was RELX's Exhibitions business, which I discuss in the next section of this article.

Exhibitions Remain The Weakest Link But There Are Signs Of Recovery

In contrast with the steady revenue growth for the company's other three businesses year-to-date, RELX's Exhibitions business saw a -70% YoY drop in segment revenue for the 9M 2020 period. This is not a major surprise, considering international travel restrictions and lock-downs imposed in various parts of the world due to Covid-19. In the company's 3Q 2020 trading update, RELX mentioned that "government restrictions preventing most events from taking place in Europe and the Americas before the end of the year" had hurt the company's global Exhibitions business badly.

On the positive side of things, RELX noted that it "has seen a reopening of event activity in a limited number of countries" and "exhibitions are now running in China, Japan and a few other countries." RELX's Exhibitions business derives approximately 20%, 40% and 40% of its segment revenue from North America, Europe and the rest of the world (which includes China and Japan), respectively.

More importantly, a significant proportion of events and exhibitions have been deferred rather than cancelled. RELX disclosed at the company's recent 3Q 2020 trading update call in late-October 2020 that "there has been a reasonable degree of rollover from people who booked to come to this year’s events" and subsequently "rolled over their booking into next year." The company also guided that "we are aiming to run about 90% of the annual events that we ran in 2019 in 2021."

Also, while certain people will be concerned about the death of physical exhibitions due to digital disruption, RELX takes a different view. At its recent 3Q 2020 trading update call, the company emphasized that "we feel confident that face to face will remain an important part of the selling process for many, many industries." The company also added that it has observed that "the exhibitors see significant value" in allowing "potential buyers to see their products" via B2B events.

Threat Of Open Access And Reliance On Public Data

Open access is defined as "when publications are freely available online to all at no cost and with limited restrictions with regards reuse" by Springer, and this remains one of the key risk factors for RELX's core Scientific, Technical & Medical business. RELX disclosed at the company's 3Q 2020 earnings call on October 22, 2020 that "open access article submissions, as you saw, roughly doubled in the first nine months of this year" and "author-pays open access and sponsored articles are just over 10% of the overall article count."

RELX noted at the recent 3Q 2020 results briefing that it had benefited from a "strong growth in author-pays revenues" in the 9M 2020 period, but the shift towards open access and author-pays models still has significant uncertainty. The Financial Times reported in February 2020 that RELX had acknowledged that "demands from some libraries to make research freely available could adversely affect revenues" as "its journals were still sold mainly on a subscription basis." In March 2019, Florida State University revoked a major deal to subscribe to all of RELX's journals, and news website Ars Technica highlighted in a February 14, 2020 article that the university's "ability to cope is a vivid example of how the market is changing and eroding" RELX's pricing power.

The Scientific, Technical & Medical business is RELX's largest revenue contributor, accounting for 34% of the company's top line in FY 2019, and the business segment's operating margins are very high (37.2% in FY 2019). There is a significant risk that its operating margins could compress in the future as it loses pricing power due to the shift towards open access and author-pays models. Notably, academic institutions and their subscriptions account for approximately 40% of the Scientific, Technical & Medical business' revenue, and between one-third and 50% of these contracts are up for renewal every year. Reduced pricing on new contracts or even non-renewals cannot be ruled out.

For the company's Risk & Business Analytics business which contributed 29% of its FY 2019 revenue, the reliance on publicly available data is a key risk. A sell-side analyst referred to RELX's comments that "the bulk of the data" for the company's "LexisNexis Risk Solutions products comes from public records" at the company's recent 3Q 2020 trading update call, and questioned if there was "a shift towards more non-public data in that business." In response, RELX addressed this issue by noting that the company has "licensing data" and "contributory data that comes from customers", in addition to public data. The company also emphasized that "it is actually the power and the value-add that we can do by applying the analytics to those data sources is through the combinations" that matters.

Nevertheless, it is getting easier for companies and individuals to have access and analyze public data using various free and open-source tools. The jury is still out on whether RELX's Risk & Business Analytics business can remain relevant for its clients.

Valuation And Dividends

RELX trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E (sell-side analysts' forecasts of normalized earnings) multiples of 22.2 times and 19.2 times, based on its share price of $23.02 as of November 18, 2020. The stock also offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 2.5% and 2.7%, respectively.

Note that consensus estimates from 20 sell-side analysts primarily covering the company's shares listed in the UK are used for the purpose of this analysis.

Sell-side analysts expect RELX's full-year dividends to decline by -4% YoY in FY 2020 (negative impact of Covid-19 on earnings), but increase by +9% YoY in FY 2021. The company's future dividend growth is supported by its asset-light business model and capital allocation policy. At the company's 3Q 2020 trading update call on October 22, 2020, RELX stressed that "this is not a capital-intensive business", and noted that pursuing growth opportunities is "about resource allocation and organizational focus and it’s rarely about capital."

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for RELX include a failure to continue optimizing the company's revenue mix going forward, its Exhibitions business remaining weak for a prolonged period of time, the threat of open access being worse than expected, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.