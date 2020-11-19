The proliferation of ETFs has taken a life of itself over the last decade. Funds now exist to invest in every conceivable segment of the market. The battle for assets has gotten more intense, and funds are using more unique ways to attract assets. Today, we look at a fund which has a rather unique name and strategy. The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) has been around since 2015 and aims to provide high income to REIT investors. Let's see how the fund invests and whether it makes sense for your investment portfolio.

The Fund

SRET invests in 30 of the highest dividend-yielding REITs globally. That is about what you see on the fund's main page. Looking deeper, we see that the fund replicates the holdings of an index, the Solactive Global SuperDividend REIT Index.

The Underlying Index tracks the performance of REITs that rank among the highest yielding REITs globally, as determined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"). The Index Provider screens the highest yielding REITs to exclude REITs that have historically exhibited the highest volatility, as determined by the Index Provider. As of December 31, 2019, the Underlying Index had 30 constituents, 4 of which are foreign companies. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.



(Source: Global X)

So, there is a two-step screening process. First find the highest-yielding REITs, and then exclude the ones that exhibit abnormally high volatility. How has this worked out for the fund?

Performance

SRET did a surprisingly good job of outpacing the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) right till the February 2020 peak. At that point, the tables abruptly flipped.

Data by YCharts

SRET has been beaten down and has stayed beaten down, while VNQ has recovered much of its drop. To see if we can make sense of this, we examined the fund's holdings.

Holdings

The fund can invest anywhere in the whole world, and hence, we were surprised to find this rather strange breakdown.

(Source: Global X)

Three quarters of its investments are in the US. Singapore comes in second, which was an obvious surprise considering the size of the country and extraordinarily low cap rates that properties there trade at. We did not envision it as a source of high dividend-paying REITs. Canada comes in third, and that certainly has some quality high yielders today. Australia and South Africa complete the list, but the amounts invested there are rather tiny.

Next, we looked at its individual holdings. Some familiar names made the list, including Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and Omega Healthcare (OHI).

(Source: Global X)

Funnily, the fund's largest holding in Singapore was actually holdings US properties.

Manulife US REIT portfolio comprises of the following nine office properties (the “Properties”) in the United States, with an aggregate net lettable area of 4.7 million square feet.



(Source: Manulife US REIT)

In the top 10, we also saw a total of 4 mortgage REITs. The fund holds a few others in its portfolio as well. Our overall impression here is that SRET's heavy mortgage REIT weighting has hurt it rather badly. Don't believe us? We replaced SRET with the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) and compared it against VNQ. Do you see a pattern?

Data by YCharts

REM also beat VNQ right till the February peak and then lost ground, which it struggled to make up.

Fees

SRET's fees come in at 0.59%. That is about what you expect if a fund is actively managed and is scouring the earth to find REITs.

Distributions

Like other Global X funds that we have examined, SRET takes the job of not overpaying rather seriously. Below, we highlight where the distribution was changed from the previous month.

(Source: Global X)

In a world where most funds aim for some kind of managed distribution, SRET and other Global X funds definitely take the road less traveled. 2019 saw two small increases, and then 2020 saw three cuts. The current yield is rather high, and income investors are probably attracted to the fund for that reason. But it is almost impossible to predict what SRET will hold or where the distribution will go next. The fund will adjust its distribution as needed though, so we would not get very comfortable with the money currently being doled out every month.

Overall Opinion

We just don't see an advantage of looking up the highest yields and then choosing the lower-volatility ones in that group. The fund, as it stands today, is rather heavy on mortgage REITs. This is a group that we think will do well over the longer run as interest rates rise at the long end of the curve. But it is a very complex area, and one where we think simply screening for the highest yields and sorting by beta is not the best course of action. To the fund's immense credit, the tactic did work right up till the point when the pandemic struck. This is rather different than its other high dividend fund, which lagged the market even before February 2020. If investors do choose this fund, they should be aware that they are getting a lot of mortgage REIT exposure and perhaps not the equity REITs that they might have wanted in the first place. We give this a Neutral rating at this point.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility and outperform in bear markets? Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler. Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio. We are offering the next 20 subscribers a 20% discount to try our method risk-free!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.