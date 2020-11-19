BDN’s dividend yield and price upside combine to give a total expected return that is not high enough to compensate for the risks of an office-heavy portfolio.

The funds from operations of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) remained stable in the third quarter despite a continuous fall in revenue this year. I’m expecting revenue to continue to decline in the coming quarters because BDN’s portfolio is concentrated in office properties. On the other hand, the upcoming development of relatively diversified properties and a robust pipeline will likely support revenues. As a result, I’m expecting revenues to fall by 2% year-over-year in 2021. BDN was able to make up for revenue decline by controlling operating expenses this year. As a further decline in expenses seems difficult to achieve, I’m expecting BDN to maintain its margin at the current level. Consequently, I’m expecting BDN to report funds from operations of $1.42 per share in 2021. The stock is currently offering a total expected return that is not high enough to compensate for the risks of an office-heavy portfolio. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BDN.

Office-Heavy Portfolio Bodes Ill for Revenue Growth

Office properties made up 93% of BDN’s portfolio comprising of 14.7 million rentable square feet, according to details given in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s hit to the office space market, BDN’s occupancy dipped to 91.0% by the end of the third quarter, down from 93.2% at the end of September 2019, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. Nevertheless, the occupancy in the third quarter was an improvement over the second quarter when BDN reported occupancy of 90.7%, as mentioned in the third quarter’s supplemental. Further, rent collection remained above 99% throughout the pandemic. Due to the effect of the pandemic on occupancy and rental rates, revenue continued to decline in the third quarter.

I’m expecting the revenue to decline further because the telework culture appears to be gaining traction and seems unlikely to completely reverse once the pandemic is over. Many companies have already decided to switch to teleworking to some extent, and other companies may consider shifting in the coming years to remain competitive. According to news reports, several big companies have announced plans to let employees work remotely for the long-term. BDN’s management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that their discussions with tenants show that the tenants want to return to their offices. However, in my opinion, this sentiment might change in the future when companies realize their competitors are saving costs by working from home.

On the positive side, the management expects re-densification of office space to partly offset the effect of teleworking, as mentioned in the conference call. Some of BDN’s tenants want to re-densify by creating a workspace area for each of their employees with greater circulation patterns. Nevertheless, office spaces in general will likely fare poorly in the coming years.

Projects Under Development and in the Pipeline to Provide Support

BDN is currently working on two big projects, namely Broadmoor in Austin, TX, and SchuylkillYards in Philadelphia, PA, which will likely support revenues in the coming years. The good point is that these projects are mixed-use and not just concentrated in office space. According to the latest investor update, these projects include multi-family, retail, and life-sciences spaces, along with office spaces. Additionally, BDN had a robust pipeline of 1.6 million square feet at the end of the third quarter, as mentioned in the supplemental. To put this number in perspective, BDN owns 14.7 million net rentable square feet and manages an additional 9.7 million net rentable square feet owned by third parties and real estate ventures.

Considering the impact of teleworking and the upcoming projects, I’m expecting revenue to decline by 2% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Funds from Operations of $1.42 per Share

BDN was able to improve its funds from operation (“FFO”) margin to 47.6% in the third quarter, which is far above the average FFO margin of 44% from 2017 to 2019. Further expense control appears quite difficult; hence, I’m expecting BDN to maintain its margin in 2021.

Considering the expected decline in revenues and an elevated margin, I’m expecting BDN to report an FFO of $1.42 per share in 2021. For 2020, I’m expecting an FFO of $1.41 per share, which is at the lower end of the management’s targeted FFO of $1.41 to $1.51 per share, as mentioned in the supplemental. The following table shows my estimates for revenue and FFO.

Actual FFO may differ materially from estimates because of the uncertainties related to the impact of the pandemic and the teleworking trends on office properties.

Market Price Not Attractive Enough to Compensate for Risks

Despite the decline in revenues, I’m expecting BDN to maintain its dividend at the current level because its payout ratio is at a satisfactory level. My FFO and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 53.4% for 2021, which is in line with the historical trend, as shown below. The quarterly dividend estimate of $0.19 per share suggests a decent dividend yield of 6.7%.

To value BDN, I’m using the price-to-FFO ratio, which was 8.5 in the first nine months of 2020. Multiplying this price-to-FFO multiple with the forecast FFO of $1.42 per share gives a target price of $12.2 for next year. This price target implies an 11.9% upside from the November 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/FFO ratio.

The potential price upside and the dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 18.6% for next year. In my opinion, the expected total return is not high enough to compensate for the high-risk level of BDN’s office-heavy portfolio. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BDN. I’d rather avoid office real estate at this point and wait and see the extent of the shift towards teleworking before investing in office space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.