The company struggled with pricing, branding and distribution for key brands prior to the pandemic. Those struggles could continue long term.

Source: Barron's

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) reports earnings on November 24th. Analysts expect revenue of $3.81 billion and EPS of $0.30. The revenue estimate implies a decline in the high-single digit percentage range. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Gap's Top Line Could Improve

Demand destruction in the retail space materialized years ago. Retailers with a brick-and-mortar strategy have suffered as more retail sales have moved online. The pandemic amplified their pain. Earlier this year, Gap temporarily closed stores to help stem the spread of the pandemic. The action caused sales through retail locations to crater. In August, the majority of its stores were reopened. Last quarter, Gap reported total revenue of $3.3 billion, down 18% Y/Y.

Each of the company's major product categories reported revenue declines. Over 80% of Gap's total revenue was generated by Old Navy and Gap Global. Sales for these brands were falling prior to the pandemic. Management struggled to find the right mix of branding, distribution, and pricing. Those woes could continue after the economy reopens.

Gap had to rely on its digital operations while its stores were not fully operational. The company has one of the largest apparel e-commerce sites in North America. Online revenue increased 95% Y/Y, proving Gap could compete online:

Online sales increased 95%, which modestly benefited from shipment timing offset by 48% decline in store sales, reflecting store closures that began in Q1, followed by meaningfully improved results as stores reopened over the course of the quarter. It’s worth noting the company delivered a positive 13% comp in the quarter supported by our scaled online business, which represented roughly half of our sales this quarter.

Online sales helped offset the decline in sales through physical locations. Gap has proven it can reach customers who would prefer to shop online. Vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have emerged that could effectively treat COVID-19. This implies that sales through Gap's physical locations could improve once the economy reopens, hopefully early next year.

Margins Faltered

The decline in scale wreaked havoc on margins. Gross margin fell 380 basis points to 35.1%. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $1.1 billion, down 26% Y/Y. Gross margin could remain depressed until the company's revenue decline subsides. Operating expenses were $1.1 billion, down 16% Y/Y. Store closures helped reduce payroll costs and certain store-related expenses. Cost containment efforts were prudent given the reduction in business activity amid the pandemic.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $199 million was down over 50% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 6.1%, down over 400 basis points versus the year-earlier period. EBITDA margin could remain in the single-digit percentage range until the economy reopens. The silver lining was that unlike certain other retailers, Gap did not experience an EBITDA loss. This may have been considered a win for the company amid dismal economic conditions.

Gap Must Pare Inventory

Retailers must maintain liquidity in order to survive an uncertain economy. If the retail wars turn into a battle of the balance sheets, then retailers with the most liquidity could win. Gap ended the quarter with $2.2 billion in cash and securities. Working capital was $1.7 billion, up from $1.4 billion in the year-earlier period. Working capital included $2.2 billion in inventory. This was slightly less than the $2.3 billion in inventory in the year-earlier period, despite the drop-off in sales. The company must pare its inventory balance to help drive free cash flow ("FCF"). This could become an issue over the next few months. The lack of a decline in inventory could portend that certain items have been difficult to sell or may have become stale. This inventory balance will be a key metric to watch this quarter.

FCF for the first 26 weeks of the year was -$297 million, which compared unfavorably to FCF of $259 million in the year-earlier period. The company borrowed over $900 million to help shore up liquidity. Several retailers had to tap the credit markets amid free falling cash flow. Gap's debt load of $2.2 billion is at 2.4x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA, which appears manageable for now. Gap's results should improve over the short term after the economy reopens. However, the company struggled prior to the pandemic, and I expect those struggles to continue over the long term.

Conclusion

GPS is up over 40% Y/Y. I rate the stock a Sell.

