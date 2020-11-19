OZON has grown quickly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but I'm skeptical of its growth trajectory post-Covid-19 as well as the continuing depreciation of the Ruble vs. the USD.

Quick Take

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) has filed to raise $750 million from the sale of ADSs representing underlying common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company operates a large ecommerce website for consumers in Russia.

OZON’s topline revenue and gross profit performance has been enviable, but it is seeking a high valuation at IPO and I’m skeptical of its ongoing growth prospects, net of a depreciating Ruble against the dollar, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company and Technology

Nicosia, Cyprus-based Ozon was founded to develop an online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of merchandise in Russia.

The firm also sells products directly to buyers. Essentially, the company is an 'Amazon' (NASDAQ:AMZN) for Russia as far as consumer product sales go.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Alexander Shulgin, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO of the Russian division of Yandex.

Below is a brief overview video of Ozon:

Source: CNBC International TV

Ozon's marketplace counted 18,100 active sellers as of September 30, 2020, and management says the company is 'most recognized e-commerce brand in Russia, with a top-of-mind awareness of 32%, compared to 18% for our nearest competitor for the month of June 2020.'

The company has developed a nationwide logistics infrastructure consisting of nine fulfillment centers, 43 sorting hubs, 7,500 parcel lockers, 4,600 pickup points, and 2,700 couriers.

Ozon provides 'same-day delivery service in Moscow and parts of the greater Moscow region and Saint Petersburg and next-day delivery service for 40% of the Russian population as of September 30, 2020.'

The firm has received at least $416 million from investors, including Sistema, Baring Vostok Private Equity, Index Ventures, and Princeville Global.

Customer/User Acquisition

Ozon has a mobile-first approach and markets to buyers and sellers primarily through online channels.

Management contends the business has a network effect; as more buyers are attracted to the ease of online purchase and delivery, it attracts more sellers into its marketplace.

As more sellers come onto the platform, item selection increases, improving the value proposition for buyers.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been variable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 9.8% 2019 -11.9% 2018 9.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 4.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 4.2 2019 -3.2

Source: Company registration statement

Market and Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by ecommerceDB, the market of e-commerce activity in Russia was an estimated $20 billion in 2019. This figure represented an increase of 13% over the previous year.

The report indicates an estimated CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2023.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic will likely result in higher growth figures, and the company management has admitted that its growth results have in some part been due to the effects of the pandemic on consumer behavior, pushing them to purchase more goods than otherwise would have occurred.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Wildberries

M.video

Citilink

DNS Shop

Financial Performance

Ozon’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue, at an accelerating rate of growth

Strong increase in gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating losses

Lowered cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 865,787,000 70.1% 2019 $ 781,352,000 61.5% 2018 $ 483,860,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 258,349,000 173.2% 2019 $ 146,367,000 17.8% 2018 $ 124,254,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 29.84% 2019 18.73% 2018 25.68% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (153,491,000) -17.7% 2019 $ (241,956,000) -31.0% 2018 $ (76,362,000) -15.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (167,141,000) 2019 $ (251,719,000) 2018 $ (73,593,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (52,962,000) 2019 $ (186,056,000) 2018 $ (46,787,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Ozon had $66.6 million in cash and $710.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was negative ($471.9 million).

IPO Details

Ozon intends to sell 30 million ADSs representing ordinary shares at a proposed midpoint price of $25.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $300 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Additionally, investors have entered into private placement agreements to purchase an aggregate of $135 million of ADSs at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.94%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to create a public market for the ADSs and obtain additional capital. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering and the Concurrent Private Placements for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, Sber CIB, VTB Capital and RenCap.

Commentary

Ozon is seeking U.S. public market capital to fund its continuing high operating losses and cash burn as it expands its operations within the vast Russian market.

The firm’s financials indicate it is growing topline revenue and gross profit at a high rate, while producing losses at an equally high rate.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven; its Sales and Marketing efficiency ratio has improved markedly in the most recent reporting period, likely as consumers have switched to using its service to deliver goods during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The market opportunity for ecommerce services like Ozon’s in Russia is significant and the Covid-19 pandemic has materially pulled forward the demand curve, increasing adoption at a faster rate than would have occurred otherwise.

As a comparable-based valuation, Ozon is seeking lower revenue multiples than Amazon, yet Ozon does not have Amazon’s earnings, EBITDA or other highly profitable services such as AWS.

Additionally, the firm’s activity is denominated in Russian Rubles which continue to trend downward in value against the U.S. dollar, so investors will be exposed to currency losses over time.

Ozon is domiciled in Cyprus, whose status as a member of the EU is in suspension.

While OZON’s topline revenue and gross profit performance has been enviable, it is seeking a high valuation at IPO and I’m skeptical of its ongoing growth prospects net of a depreciating Ruble against the dollar, so I'll sit this IPO out.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 23, 2020.

