Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) remains a holding in my long-term dividend reinvestment income portfolios, but it's also a name that can be traded on the swings. Just five weeks ago, I told you that this stock was offering you a massive opportunity. We had been telling our members that this name was a stock to buy on any meaningful pullback. Well, with the stock at about the $8 mark, that time had come and we said pull the trigger. We have been following this company and the portfolio very closely for quite some time. This year, of course, the stock and portfolio holdings were decimated, but we predicted this was short-term problem. There is a lot of work that remains to be done, but the company and the stock are on a path to recovery. Chimera remains an mREIT we really like.

There may be some hiccups in the market along the way to the economy normalizing, but we think the chaos in rates/bond yields will stabilize in 2021. As such, we see this stock and others in the sector as thriving. This stock will be a massive winner. For now, keep collecting that solid dividend. While the macro environment is always on the move, let me once again just go over the key metrics you should be aware of following the recently reported quarter and discuss what we are seeing.

A good third quarter

CIM put out a rather decent quarter as far as key metrics go, but there are some key strengths and weaknesses to be aware of. Quarter-to-quarter performance really depends on the company's holdings and moves made within the portfolio. During the third quarter, management worked to focus on liquidity and concentrated the company’s efforts on strengthening the balance sheet while protecting credit assets. They completed three securitizations, while purchasing $640 million loans for the portfolio as they took advantage of market opportunity. This led to good results. Let's turn to its performance.

Dividend coverage

When investing in this name or other mREITs, you need to care about income, and specifically how that income relates to dividend coverage. With mREITs, there are a few measures of income. In Q3, net income was very positive, a sharp turnaround from Q2. Net income was $377 million, which translates to a gain of $1.32 per share. This was much better than what we saw in Q2, which was a loss of $0.37 per share. Of course, when we look at an mREIT, the GAAP net income/loss figure doesn't inform dividend coverage. So, what then?

Well, for dividend coverage, we generally are more interested in net interest income and core income. These are the key metrics to watch. Net interest income was down from last year, coming in at $123.3 million vs. $141.5 million, but was above our expectations of $115-$122 million. This was a bit of a surprise, but was a direct result of the portfolio holdings and movements relative to motions in rates, etc.

Even with that said, the income figure here doesn't really tell us much about the ability to cover the dividend. Core earnings provide a much better indication of coverage. Core earnings for the quarter were up from a year ago and ahead of our expectations. The other key is that, based on this metric, the dividend was covered - and that's critical.

As a whole, despite being a strong player in this space, the company is vulnerable to fast changes in rates as well, both higher and lower. Core income came in at $80 million, or $0.33 per share, and so, the dividend of $0.30 was more than covered.

Closely watch book value

As I have documented numerous times back in February, I sold off my huge position in CIM because the stock was way overvalued. Back then, in the "before times" as my kids like to say, some premium was expected and acceptable because you were paying for the consistency in performance, the dividend coverage, and management in a highly risky sector. Operationally, the company was doing well, but it got super expensive right before COVID-19 hit. Premium names deserve premium pricing. This crisis crushed the premium shine on this name, though, and the market priced it accordingly. Now, I have to say that it is still undervalued, even after providing us rapid returns in the last few weeks.

Valuation is a major reason why we see the stock as a great buy still, and you can jump in if it falls under $10 comfortably. Time your entry points, and if you know how to pad your returns with well-timed sales and re-entries, then another pullback would definitely be one of those times. At the start of Q3, book value was $10.63. By quarter's end, it had grown to $11.91 per share. Now, of course, we have seen the stock run, and it is up to $10.20 a share. Still, this is a $1.71, or 14.4%, discount to book. Book value is likely to ramp up as things normalize in the next year or two. Since this is in my long-term portfolio, I have time and I'm comfortable waiting, but if shares fall again well below $10, I will add. Note, the discount has narrowed since Q2, but that is because shares have exploded higher on the back of positive movement in rates and hopes for the future.

Final thoughts

Despite COVID-19 kicking fully into the so-called second wave, hopes of a vaccine being available early in 2021 have given rates a jolt. The market has recovered nicely in recent weeks but could take a hit again soon. If that happens and knocks this stock back, come in and do some buying at a solid discount. I believe the returns will be very strong in coming quarters. Things seem to be getting better. The dividend is covered. There is a nice discount. I expect continued stabilization for the company and the sector in 2021.

