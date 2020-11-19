Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) sells annuity and life insurance products. It is a Greenlight Capital, David Einhorn, holding. I initially checked it out and bought some shares because of Greenlight. It can be a volatile stock. When it jumped upwards on relatively short notice I switched to a different horse. I've been meaning to revisit it but thought there were more interesting, less risky, options to research after the March sell-off. Finally, I'm getting around to take another look and it is still attractive. BHF has a market cap of ~$3 billion.

Management is guiding for a capital return of $1.5 billion in 2021. The company has a net cash position, $1.3 billion of holding company cash, no debt maturities until 2027, and plans to keep holding company cash at a high level. The company is planning to start paying a dividend. Possibly this quarter(emphasis mine):

Hey, good morning, Humphrey. So a couple of things. First of all, as we said, we plan to take the remaining dividend that we had targeted for Brighthouse Life Insurance Company or BLIC in the fourth quarter, that's $450 million. So, for the full year, we'll have taken $1.25 billion from BLIC, which is in line with the number that we had communicated to you on our March business update, so pre-COVID. If we look at -- we also plan to take about a $60 million dividend from NELICO. So we've got about $0.5 billion dividend that we're going to be taking here in the fourth quarter.

I think the potential for a dividend makes the company acutely interesting. The company's financials are very opaque. It is hard to make out exactly how profitable it is because GAAP accounting and an annuity business don't match well. But the company has been taking out a tremendous amount of its shares in the last few years. In fact over 25% in the last two years.

Data by YCharts

While growing book value:

Data by YCharts

Revenue is growing as well although it has recently taken a hit. The company did not write as much premium as it did last year. Presumably because of the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

The problem with banks and insurers is always that you can't trust what they have on their books. BHF has a A+ S&P rating. This company has as much cash on the bank as this company has liabilities. It has a 552% RBC ratio which it can easily reduce to 450%. Even to 350% without any problem. There are no maturities due to 2027.

The company provides adjusted earnings in its 10-Q because its financials are so hard to understand. Adjusted earnings for next year should add up to ~$1.2 billion. That's not too far off from the company's target for a capital return of $1.5 billion. Mind you, that's on a current market cap of $3 billion.

Another important thing is to look what the company is investing in. The assets portfolio looks fairly safe actually.

Sales in the most important categories like Life sales and annuity sales are actually growing. The company claims it is pricing the new business targeting double-digits IRR. Historically, these types of companies failed horribly at capturing IRR because these policies were notoriously underpriced. Part of the reason being the unexpected low-interest rates but another that people's life expectancy just increased rapidly. I'm not sure whether they will achieve this rate of return on the policies. But for almost a decade now, life insurance companies have been haunted by these underpriced books of policies. By now insurers will have come to terms with prevailing low-interest rates and life expectancy actually lost some of its momentum.

The company trades at a book value of 0.17x and 3x cash flow. But to be fair, those metrics aren't really useful because of the unusual accounting in this business model. I fear the best way to look at the business is through adjusted earnings which should be about $1.2 billion. That means it trades at a 2.5x forward earnings basis. That's if I just simply extrapolate the recent quarter forward. It sounds really crazy but even the average analyst EPS estimate is $11.44 for next year. That's just 2.9x forward earnings.

The company plans to return $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2021. I imagine they are going to return most of it through buybacks and only pay a modest dividend. A buyback is more value-accretive when shares are deeply undervalued and it is more flexible in terms of dialing it back if something unforeseen happens. But as a thought experiment, imagine the company taking $1 billion out of $1.5 and dividend it out. The dividend yield alone would amount to 33%. I'd reckon that would increase the share price rapidly.

It doesn't sound far-fetched if recent history can serve as a benchmark for what's coming. You can have your investment returned to you in as little as two years while still being fully invested in a growing company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.