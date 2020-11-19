Prepared by Michael, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

AT&T (T) stock is still on sale in the $27-28 range. While we admit this is not a growth name, we often see readers (bearish ones) constantly refer to the stock as "dead money" or other derogatory terms to describe a recent frustrating trade. As foreign as it may seem given recent history, as the balance sheet gets cleaned up, management releases some clear business plans about struggling legacy businesses, and the economy reopens, this company has true potential to offer share appreciation.

Look, we get it. Putting money into a high-flying growth stock, heck or even an index fund if you pull recent performances, has beaten AT&T. If you are investing all your money here, well, you deserve to lose. But the stock does have a place as part of a diversified, dividend growth portfolio. While we are predominantly known for offering our members rapid-return capital gain trades, we always encourage and guide the community to have a long-term dividend growth portfolio. The trading should supplant your long-term holdings. And AT&T can play a strong role. It is far from "dead money". If you bought in the high $30s and never added, that is just bad money management. With shares having languished in the high $20s for a chunk of 2020, you should have a solid cost basis here.

Bottom line? AT&T has the potential to generate returns worth much more than the dividend that it pays, but it is a safe dividend and has a place in your long-term portfolio, even if it stays at current levels forever. Let us discuss.

A safe source of income

As one of many holdings you should have in a diversified portfolio, consider that you should be buying AT&T for income. This stock is paying a safe 7.3% yield. That is so attractive for income, but even better for dividend reinvestment and compound interest. Remember exactly what you are buying. This is among the safest 7.3% dividend-yielding stocks on the entire market. You buy AT&T for the dividend and compound growth. There is just no risk to the dividend in the medium term, and we want to make clear that the company is addressing its greatest risk - which is, of course, its debt.

We were greatly anticipating the Q3 earnings report. Revenue hit $42.3 billion, down from last year, but the posted result was above consensus estimates by about $750 million. Despite a lower but better top line, the bottom line saw surprisingly worse than expected performance, much of it from higher expenses, offsetting the revenue surprise. Operating expenses were $36.2 billion versus $36.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. EPS was down from last year's Q3 and came in below of expectations. The posted result of $0.76 was in line with consensus.

Overall, increasing free cash flow has been a priority for AT&T, but that goal will be pushed into 2021. However, we see it as improving to end the year. All of that said, the company's dividend payout ratio tells us why the dividend is safe. We knew free cash flow would be solid. It exceeded our expectations dramatically, hitting $8.3 billion in Q3, and with about $3.8 billion in dividends paid, the dividend payout ratio was just 45%. Hello? This is extremely safe.

Expect a dividend hike

We like that the dividend is safe, but it is also growing. AT&T has been a serial dividend raiser:

It is rather easy for us to make a prediction of a dividend hike, not just because the data suggest that the company can increasingly afford it, but because it raises its dividend like clockwork. AT&T is a true dividend-growth stock. Year after year, regardless of what is happening in the broader market, or with acquisitions or debt, it all comes back to how great of a dividend machine this stock truly is.

While the yield fluctuates with the share price at the time of the dividend payment, the one true constant has been the reliable payment. You buy the stock, and those dividend checks come in every quarter. Your money isn't dead.

Also, let us remind you that unlike in some professions, with this you get a raise every single year. Sure, on paper, the capital losses have mounted, but if you are compounding the name, then your dividend reinvestments have picked up in the last year. The dividend has been raised every single year in recent history.

Well, we are looking for free cash flow that comes in at $24 or more billion for the year, which leads up to project that the payout ratio will be in the high 50%'s for the year. This is a massive improvement from years past. We derive this number by expecting approximately $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by the projected $24 billion (or higher) in 2020 free cash flow.

What happens if you buy the stock at $27, let's say, and it never moves. Ok, that would be tragic. But with projected dividends of $2.12, $2.16, $2.20, $2.24, $2.30, $2.34, $2.38, $2.46, $2.46, $2.50, $2.54 and $2.58 in the next 12 years, assuming the $0.04 annual dividend hike continues, then your entire investment would be recouped and then some if you bought at $27. Everything after that would be gains. Assuming the trend continued and you held another 38 years, a full investment until retirement, you would make an additional $126.92 per share in returns, or 370%.

Make no mistake, this is probably still a weak return over a 50-year period, but it certainly is not dead money. Of course, if the stock holds its gains and you play the dividend compounding game, the results are exponentially superior, assuming you sold the entire stake after 50 years of compounding. In addition, imagine if we actually get some capital gains in here too over the course of decades. Dead money? That is laughable.

Stop the madness, AT&T is a buy here

We still love buying in the $27-28 range. We think you need to remember why you own this stock. Some growth in share price is likely as revenue sources rebound. The economy needs to reopen, and WarnerMedia will get a bounce from content. A new phone cycle and 5G will help telecoms. Debt is being paid. AT&T's payout ratio shows the company's dividend is safe. The dividend is going to get raised again. This is a great and safe income name, the furthest thing from "dead money".

