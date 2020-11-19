FNV is one of my long-term investments in the streaming sector.

Franco-Nevada stated that it sold 134,817 gold equivalent ounces in Q3'20, up from 133,219 GEOs in the same quarter a year ago.

During the third quarter of 2020, the company generated revenues of $279.8 million, up 18.7% for the same quarter a year ago and up 43.2% sequentially.

Image: Cobre Panama mine Source: Mining

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Franco-Nevada (FNV) released its third quarter 2020 results on November 5, 2020. Franco-Nevada announced adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, up 48.1% from the same quarter a year ago. Results beat analysts' expectations.

Production this quarter was up 1.2% from the same quarter a year ago, due to higher contributions from the Hemlo and Candelaria mines, but offset in part by lower contributions from Cobre Panama and Sabodala.

Below are the revenues per segment in the third quarter of 2020:

One general element is that the company is highly dependent on the gold price, representing 73.8% of the total revenues of 3Q'20. Hence, it is vital to make any investment decision based on the gold price outlook.

Franco-Nevada's Oil & Gas segment represented 8.1% in 3Q'20 (oil & gas revenues come from the US Permian Basin and its new expansion in the Marcellus basin since July last year).

CEO Paul Brink said in the conference call:

The portfolio saw three meaningful exploration successes this quarter. Kirkland Lake has been having ongoing success this year, expanding the ore body at Macassa. In October, Kirkland intercepted 254 grams per tonne over 14.5 meters, extending the South Mine Complex further to the South near the contact with the amalgamated break. We have a variable rate royalty on Premier Golds and Nevada Gold Mines' South Arturo mine that we estimate will be 6% on the sulfide material.

FNV is one of my long-term investments in the streaming sector with Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM).

The company's fundamentals are excellent, with no debt and potential for growth.

Source: Presentation

The stock has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and can be considered an excellent proxy for gold. FNV has underperformed its competitor Wheaton Precious Metals.

Data by YCharts

Thus, I recommend trading regularly short term about 30-40% of your long position and take advantage of the sector volatility that may increase as we enter 2021.

A Solid Balance Sheet And Production In 3Q 2020

Franco-Nevada 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 235.7 258.1 240.5 195.4 279.8 Net income in $ Million 101.6 113.3 -98.8 94.4 153.9 EBITDA $ Million 193.7 202.1 -78.2 159.0 235.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ Million 192.9 201.7 192.7 158.1 235.1 EPS diluted in $/share 0.54 0.60 -0.52 0.50 0.81 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 170.4 184.6 195.2 150.2 212.2 CapEx in $ Million 341.1 8.0 34.5 4.0 136.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -170.7 176.6 160.7 146.2 76.2 Total cash $ Million 91.7 132.1 209.8 378.5 460.8 Long term Debt in $ Million 242.4 80.0 0 0 0 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.26 0.26 0.455 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 188.1 189.2 189.8 190.6 190.7 GEO's 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Production gold equivalent K Oz Eq. 133.219 153.396 134.941 104.330 134.817 Gold price 1,472 1,480 1,583 1,711 1,911

Data Source: Company document

Note: More historical data starting in 2015 are available for subscribers only.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $279.8 million in 3Q'20.

During the third quarter of 2020, the company generated revenues of $279.8 million, up 18.7% for the same quarter a year ago and up 43.2% sequentially.

Net income came in at $153.9 million or $0.81 per share and $152.3 million of adjusted net income or $0.80 per share.

During the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased by 21.9% to $235.1 million from last year.

Oil and gas assets once again added to Franco-Nevada's overall results. Revenues from the company's energy assets for 3Q'20 came in at $22.8 million compared to $14.6 million in 1Q'20.

2 - Free cash flow was $76.2 million in 3Q'20

Note: The free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

However, the company posted a profit in free cash flow this quarter of $76.2 million with yearly free cash flow ("ttm") of $559.7 million, even after spending on a few significant acquisitions (e.g., Cobre Panama, Permian, and Marcellus).

Franco-Nevada announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share in 3Q. On December 17, 2020, the dividend will be paid to shareholders of record on December 3, 2020. A dividend yield of 0.81%.

3 - The company has strong liquidity of $1.8 billion in 3Q'20 and is debt-free.

Source: Presentation

It is an excellent financial profile.

4 - Production in Gold equivalent ounce was 134,817 GEOs in 3Q'20

Franco-Nevada stated that it sold 134,817 gold equivalent ounces in Q3'20, up from 133,219 GEOs in the same quarter a year ago.

Gold represented 80.6% of the total output in 3Q'20, excluding energy. Details are presented below:

In the third quarter of 2020, the average gold price was $1,911/oz, 29.6% higher from the same quarter a year ago. Silver prices averaged $24.39/oz, up 43.3% year over year. Finally, platinum prices went up 2.3% year over year to $903/oz, and palladium prices jumped 41.6% year over year to $2,170/oz.

6 - Guidance 2020 - Unchanged

The company released its revised guidance this quarter.

The company anticipates attributable royalty and stream sales between 475k GEOs and 505K GEOs from its mining assets and revenues of $60-75 million from energy assets in 2020. (The WTI and Henry Hub natural gas prices are expected to average $40 per barrel and $2.00 per mcf, respectively).

Source: Presentation (montage)

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Franco-Nevada is an excellent choice amongst the "streamers" group. It is important to look at the company as a long-term investment, even if you must trade short term your long position to survive the volatility attached to the gold sector.

The gold price has recently reached a record, and we are now retracing to lower support to resume the uptrend later. As I said in my preceding article, I see the gold price weakening as the world economy starts to recover from the devastating effect of COVID-19. It is called cyclicity, and what goes up must go down. The issue is not to be left to "hold the bag," and to avoid it; you must look at the sector and its future outlook. Above all, avoid unrealistic targets that can only blind you.

Technical Analysis

FNV forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance around $133-$134.15 and support at $128-$128.25. I put aside the recent breakout that quickly deflated.

The trading strategy is to accumulate below $128 cautiously depending on the price of gold, which is now weakening and could correct below $1,750 at one point. In this case, FNV may eventually trade below $110. If the gold price turns bullish the next few weeks, which is not likely, I recommend taking profit off the table between $134 and $139. If good news, we may retest $151, but it is too optimistic at the moment.

The strategy is to wait and accumulate a lower level now. Use any rally to take some cash out and wait for a retracement.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNV, WPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade both stocks short term frequently as well.