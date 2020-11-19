He joins Let's Talk ETFs to discuss how his surprising metamorphosis took place. We also cover the active vs. passive debate from multiple different angles.

While nearly 4 of 5 active U.S. large cap funds continue to underperform the S&P 500, the most recent SPIVA data shows key areas where active management has the upper-hand.

In the midst of the extreme market dislocations of 2020, the active vs. passive debate continues to rage on as powerfully as ever.

By Jonathan Liss

XOUT Capital CEO David Barse spent nearly 25 years running active value shop Third Avenue Management before embracing a passive, rules-based indexing approach. His new firm, XOUT Capital, is the indexer behind the GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT). So when David speaks about active vs. passive management, ETF investors should take note, as he comes with a deep-seated knowledge from both sides of this issue.

Beyond the surprising story of his metamorphosis from an active, stock-picking approach to a rules-based, passive indexing one at XOUT, David and I tackle the active vs. passive investing debate from multiple different angles - including a look at different types of "passive" strategies and whether they all really belong in the same bucket, whether passive investors should still aim for "alpha" in some form, and where active managers may still have an advantage.

Towards the end of our conversation, we drill into the latest SPIVA data and what it reveals about active managers' ability to beat passive indexes in key slices of the market.

While trying to beat the S&P 500 by actively picking large caps has been a losing endeavor, active managers have managed to have their way against benchmarks in the mid-cap growth, small-cap growth and real estate buckets, beating passive indexes over the recent 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year periods (latest data is as of June 30, 2020). Thus the active vs. passive debate continues on.

And of course, no conversation about the search for excellence would be complete without at least one good sports analogy. In this case, the signed photograph of Wayne Gretzky (circa his Oilers days), that adorns the wall in my home office came in handy.

4:00 - David's metamorphosis from active stock picker to passive indexer

7:00 - The XOUT methodology: Using a rules-based approach to determine which companies are likely to cause tech disruption

13:00 - Different kinds of passive investing: Rules-based vs. committee-selected indexes

19:00 - Re-opening the active vs. passive debate

29:00 - Should "seeking alpha" still be a goal for passive indexers?

33:30 - Passive as the new active: What about rules-based indexes with 2,000% annual turnover?

38:00 - Is there a risk that too much passive indexing can blunt the market's "price discovery" mechanism, leading to less efficient markets?

50:30 - Where active has outperformed passive: Reviewing the recent SPIVA data on mid-cap growth, small-cap growth, real estate and investment-grade intermediate bonds

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOUT, VOO, QQQ, BAR, VNQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Barse is long XOUT.



Jonathan Liss is long VOO, QQQ, BAR and VNQ.