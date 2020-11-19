And yet, a prudent investor should not hesitate to cut ties with an ill-fitting position in their portfolio - even when the horizon is rosy.

Textainer Group Holdings stock price has increased nearly 30% in less than two weeks. The shipping container lessor's financial health has improved. Market conditions should remain favorable into 2021.

In 2012, my investment club started a position in Textainer Group Holdings (TGH). We thought we had purchased a “best in breed” in the shipping container leasing business. We've averaged down over the years. We've also had a few opportunities to recoup our investment at breakeven but have given the company the benefit of the doubt and stayed put. In hindsight, referencing Jim Cramer's 25 Rules for Investing, we broke rule #9 and “defended” an investment that no longer fits our investing strategy.

A prudent investor should not hesitate to cut ties with an ill-fitting position even when the horizon is rosy.

Textainer stock price has gained over 28% since November 9th. The stock even set a 52-week high of $20.00 on November 18th, a mark it hasn't visited since early 2018. The run started a few days before it reported third-quarter results. Triton International (TRTN) had reported an earnings beat for the third quarter on October 23rd. CAI International (CAI) had reported upbeat results on October 29th. Though the last to report, Textainer followed suit with beats on both revenue and earnings estimates.

If this run continues, my investment club's position in Textainer may be getting the heave-ho soon.

The History

When we initially invested in Textainer Group Holdings, our investing strategy followed a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) model. In 2016, we began transitioning to a DGI (dividend growth investing) strategy. The company's dividend payment and dividend growth history was on a path to implosion.

Textainer initiated its dividend in 2007. In the subsequent three quarters, the company bumped the dividend by a penny each quarter, before stabilizing it for the next six. The next fourteen quarters, from 2010 through 2013, Textainer reignited quarterly rate bumps. Then, in reaction to slipping trade volume in Asia, the dividend rate stayed consistent at $0.47 per quarter for the next nine quarters. In November 2015, Textainer cut its dividend almost in half to $0.24 per quarter. By August 2016, the shipping industry bottomed. Hanjin, South Korea's largest ocean carrier, and one of the world's top ten shipping lines, filed for bankruptcy.

Textainer Group Holdings is a holding company. It operates off funds and dividends received from its subsidiaries. Historically, much of the cash used to distribute dividends to TGH shareholders came from TL (Textainer Limited) in the form of dividends.

Because it is an asset-heavy business, Textainer operates with a significant level of debt. The debt covenants place restrictions on dividend payments. Prior to 2017, the company's annual report included the following phrasing about dividend payment decisions.

The TL Revolving Credit Facility, TL Revolving Credit Facility II and TL Term Loan also prohibit TL from paying dividends to TGH in excess of 70% of TL’s immediately preceding four quarters of net income attributable to TL excluding unrealized losses (gains) on interest rate swaps, collars and caps, net. (emphasis added)

Textainer eliminated its dividend in November 2016:

As a result of the Hanjin default, lower container lease rates and lower used container sales prices, our cash flow was substantially reduced in the second half of 2016 and the first half of 2017 and this impacted our ability to comply with financial covenants in certain debt facilities and to invest in new containers in 2016 and the first half of 2017.

Watching the disruptions in the industry piqued my interest in CAI International's diversification efforts. But CAI didn't pay a dividend. Because of its early history, I suspected Textainer Group Holdings would quickly return to a shareholder-friendly dividend payer as soon as possible.

The odds seem greater Textainer would reinstate before CAI would initiate.

I was wrong. CAI International initiated an annual dividend payment of $1.00 in June, 2020. Textainer barely utters the word “dividend”.

Its capital allocation model prioritizes share buybacks. In September 2019, the company authorized a $25 million share repurchase program. At the time, it had approximately 57.6 million shares outstanding. In 2019, Textainer expended $8.6 million on approximately 879,000 shares. The capital allocation strategy was discussed in the 2019 fourth-quarter earnings call in February 2020.

Analyst: How do you think about kind of your capital allocation going forward? Would you consider introducing dividend?



Olivier Ghesquiere, CEO: Yes, Mike. It's a question of not or an answer of not one or the other. We like - we certainly like CapEx if the yields are there and that's what we're waiting for. In meantime, if the market remains quiet and we're certainly very focused on buybacks, that makes perfect sense. And we're taking that route right now as we speak. As we start moving down into the year, if the buybacks price this year still do make sense, and we think it is a compelling story to buy back shares, we will continue to do that. When CapEx comes back, we'll also put money there as well. It's not an answer of one or the other. We're likely to do both if they make sense. But of course, the key thing is that CapEx has to hit the yields that we're looking for and be accretive to our balance sheet. But we see it as an answer that is answered with deploying capital to both options. (emphasis added)

Notice that the possibility of reestablishing a dividend was not even discussed.

In March 2020, Textainer increased the authorization by an additional $25 million. By the end of the first half of 2020, the company expended $29 million and had just $12 million remaining on its authorization. In September, it added another $50 million to the authorization. When it reported third-quarter results, its year-to-date expenditure totaled $56 million. Textainer Group Holdings now has less than 53 million shares outstanding and $35 million available on its authorization.

2020 State of Affairs

Substantiating the validity of the question about reestablishing dividends, Textainer Group Holdings had recorded dividend distributions from its subsidiaries in 2019 for the first time in three years.

(Source: Company Annual Report 2019)

As mentioned already, Textainer's debt obligations also factor into the possibility of reestablishing the dividend.

The amount of our indebtedness... require us to dedicate a substantial portion of our cash flows from operations to make payments on our debt, thereby reducing funds available for operations, investments, dividends, and future business opportunities and other purposes. (emphasis added)

The low interest rate environment has prompted Textainer to strengthen its balance sheet. In 2019, the company issued a new term loan facility as well as asset-backed notes providing longer-term, fixed-cost financing. This raised $490 million. It ended the year with a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.0 on long-term debt of $3.83 billion with an effective interest rate of 3.63%.

As of December 31, 2019, the total outstanding principal balance on our fixed rate debt facilities was $1,693 million with fixed interest rates between 3.50% and 5.07%. Final maturities on these fixed rate debt facilities are between December 2026 and April 2044.



As of December 31, 2019, the total outstanding principal balance on our floating rate debt facilities was $2,134 million with interest rates between 3.24% and 3.69%, primarily LIBOR plus a margin. Final maturities on these floating rate debt facilities are between December 2021 and July 2026.







(Source: Company Annual Report 2019)

Through three quarters in 2020, Textainer has decreased its debt obligation to $3.72 billion, lowered its effective interest rate to 3.1% and converted the majority of its debt (88%) to fixed rates and hedged floating rates. In August, the company issued $450 million of asset-backed notes. Proceeds were used in payments on its secured debt facility and revolving credit facility as well as to pay off the 2017-1 bonds. In September, it issued $829 million of asset-backed notes. Proceeds were again used in payments on its secured debt facility and revolving credit facility, as well as to pay off the 2017-2 and 2018-1 bonds. The company will not face the need to refinance in the next twelve months.

Asset CapEx

The second capital allocation focus is on Textainer's inventory.

And if I can chime in, I think we certainly intend to continue our buybacks. But what is very important for us is to keep some powder dry for the market turn. As you know, we’ve missed out partly on the last upturn in the market and we certainly don’t want to repeat that mistake this time around. So we want to make sure we have plenty of CapEx capacity for when the market turns.

Textainer added $610 million of containers through the first three quarters, and the majority are already on lease. It estimates it will add $350 million in the fourth quarter. Utilization is hovering near 98%.

Divestment Rationale

Textainer Group Holdings expects to end 2020 on a high note. Market conditions are favorable, and this should continue into 2021. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more time at home has resulted in more goods purchased and shipped. Replacement needs for old containers remain high. Container manufacturers are effectively managing production levels.

We expect continued improvement to our utilization, revenues and profitability in 4Q 2020.

Despite the optimism, I intend to recommend to my club that we divest our Textainer position and consider establishing a position in CAI International. Boiled down to basics, CAI will add a dividend payment to our account quarterly.

CAI International is offloading businesses and assets from its diversification efforts and honing its business model to a pure-play shipping container lessor. The company also offers two preferred stock options for consideration by income-focused investors.

In theory, Textainer's share repurchase focus should result in fewer outstanding shares. A lower share count should lead to improved earnings per share. Assuming a stable or improving multiple, the share price should improve as earnings improve. However, an increase in share price is only a paper gain until shares are sold.

Because my investment club's focus has pivoted to securing and growing income, Textainer's capital allocation prioritization of share repurchases no longer serves our strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in TGH. I intend to recommend we divest in that position should it reach a breakeven point and redirect the proceeds to CAI International (whether it be to common or preferred or both is still to be determined).