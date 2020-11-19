Liquid Global Bond And Equity Market Cap Now Totals $160 Trillion

Chart #4 below shows how the US drastically underperformed the rest of the world from late 2003 through late 2007.

The market cap of global equities today is about 60% higher than it was in late March at the height of the Covid panic.

Global equity market cap has certainly had its ups and downs, but over time the annualized growth rate of this statistic is about 7%.

There's a lot of wealth out there. The global market capitalization of large and liquid stocks and bonds has reached the impressive sum of almost $160 trillion. (Note that this number excludes the market cap of ETFs and ADRs, to avoid double-counting.) Since late 2003, when they first started keeping track of this, the annualized rate of growth of the US and global equities has been approximately 7%, which is very much in the same ballpark as the long-term total annualized return rate of the US equities (not counting dividends). Which is to say there is no prima facie evidence here of any equity "bubble." The world has prospered, and we are all richer and more prosperous.

Chart #1

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch publishes extensive statistics covering global bond markets, which now total about $32 trillion. They only include issues which are relatively large and liquid (i.e., marketable). Bloomberg publishes the market cap of marketable global equities, and that now totals about $97 trillion. Chart #1 compares the relative sizes of these markets.

Chart #2

Global equity market cap has certainly had its ups and downs, but over time the annualized growth rate of this statistic is about 7%, as shown in Chart #2. Those who were fortunate - or smart enough - to have purchased equities at the bottom in early 2009 have since enjoyed a total return (not counting dividends) of about 270%. Similarly, the market cap of global equities today is about 60% higher than it was in late March at the height of the Covid panic. Needless to say, selling during times of panic is not a winning strategy over the long haul. Buying is.

Chart #3



Chart #3 compares the market cap of the US and non-US equities. Note how both markets have grown by about the same amount over the past 17 years.

Chart #4

Chart #4 shows the ratio of the US to non-US equity market cap. Note how the US drastically underperformed the rest of the world from late 2003 through late 2007. The US then went on to recover most of that underperformance from 2012 through today.

